Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

Popular Items
Appetizers
Balsamic Bruschetta
A blend of fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Served with toasted crostinis.
Charcuterie & Cheese Board
Assorted meats, cheeses, & accompaniments. Served with toasted crostinis.
Gnarly Knots
Hand-made garlic-parmesan dough knots served with our house made marinara.
Scallops Sun Dried
Four fresh scallops seared atop a savory cauliflower puree. Served with two toasted crostinis.
Sriracha Dill Crab Dip
Homemade creamy crab dip with Chesapeake spices, dill, and sriracha served with local rosemary bread and house made tortilla chips.
Wood-Fired Chicken Wings
8 wood-fired wings served naked with hot sauce on the side.
Wood-Fired Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A house-made blend of artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and cream cheese, finished with a panko topping. Served with Rosemary Round Bread from Nick of Thyme Bakery.
Salmon Bites
Caprese Skewers
Rosemary Bread
Salads & Soup
Tizzone House Salad
House salad topped with tomatoes, olives, onion, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine from our local hydroponic garden tossed in our house-made caesar dressing. Topped with black pepper, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Poblano Soup
Roasted, mild poblano peppers highlight this creamy soup.
Chicken Salad Salad Salad
Organic, fresh made chicken salad served atop a bed of out hydroponic romaine lettuce and topped with strawberries and micro greens.
Harvest Salad
Our hydroponically grown mixed greens, sliced apples, strawberries, walnuts, chopped figs, avocados, onion, and crumbled bleu cheese. Recommended with Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.
The Craisy Goat w/ Breaded Chicken
Our hydroponic mixed greens, tomatoes, craisins, goat cheese, sliced almonds, roma tomatoes, and local baked chicken. Recommended with our house-made Cranberry-poppyseed dressing.
The Mediterranean
Our hydroponic mixed greens. olives, tomatoes, onion, artichokes, and feta. Recommended with our house-made Greek dressing.
Large House Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Desserts
Quinoa Bowls (Copy)
Tizzone Wood-Fired Pizza (Copy)
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Veggie Delight
Pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, red peppers, caramelized onions, artichokes, broccoli, cooked spinach, mushrooms
BBQ Pizza
Honey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, pulled pork BBQ, bacon, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
Bianco
Ricotta, olive oil, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, and topped the arugula.
California Pizza
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, garlic, caramelized onion, bacon. sundried tomatoes, Topped with arugula, avocado, black pepper, and chipotle ranch.
Carne
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, prosciutto, and soppressata.
Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomatoes
Garlic butter, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil.
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and topped with fresh basil.
Mushroom & Rosemary
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh rosemary, and truffle oil.
Prosciutto & Arugula
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with arugula, black pepper, and shaved parmesan.
Quattro Formaggi
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, asiago, topped with basil and shaved parmesan.
San Gennaro
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, soppressata, roasted red peppers, red onion, and mushrooms.
Shrimp-Scampi Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, italian sausage, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, scallions, shaved parmesan, and black pepper.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, and bacon.
Sausage Pizza
Entrees & Chef Specials
Crab Cakes
A pair of house-prepared Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with a house-made Dijon Remoulade.
Filet Mignon
An 8oz Filet Mignon cooked to perfection in our wood-fired oven, served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
New York Strip
12 oz. NY Strip seared in our wood-fired oven served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Salmon - Maple Glaze
Oven roasted salmon filet topped with ancho chili rub and maple syrup. Served with 2 sides.
Scallops - Curry w/ Coconut Rice
Mango-curry sauce topped with scallions. Served with coconut rice.
Tuna Fillet
Sashimi grade Ahi tuna filet, encrusted with Himalayan Sea Salt & peppercorns, pan-seared to rare.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Sashimi grade tuna, coconut rice, edamame, house-made corn salsa, avocado, and fresh grown wasabi micro greens. Served with a sweet ginger sauce.
Bourbon Peach Pork
Pasta Specials
Penne & Vodka Sauce with Wood-Fired Scallops
Wild-caught scallops atop penne pasta tossed with Vodka Sauce made with our house marinara, vodka, heavy cream, garlic, onions, and spices. Served with a side salad and locally baked whole-clove garlic bread.
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
White wine, fresh lemon, butter, and crushed red pepper tossed with shrimp, broccoli, and angel hair pasta. Topped with shaved parmesan and fresh scallions.
Regular Chicken Parmesan
Organic chicken breast breaded with Garlic, parmesan, and panko, served atop a bed of spaghetti noodles with a house-made marinara sauce, topped with shaved parmesan and fresh basil.
Baked Ziti
Ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, marinara, penne noodles.
Spaghetti Marinara
House-made marinara served with spaghetti noodles. Topped with basil.
Alfredo
Smoked Gouda, bacon, broccoli, grilled chicken. Served with fettuccine.
Vegetable Curry Sautee
Coconut rice, mango curry sauce, brocolli, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, topped with scallions.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Marinara with house-made meatballs. Served with spaghetti noodles. Topped with shaved Parmesan and basil.
Children's Pasta
Children's sized pastas available for a variety of our pasta dishes.
Filet Florentine Lasagna
SIDES
