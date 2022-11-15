Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

574 Reviews

$$

90 Town Center St

Ste 104

Daleville, VA 24083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Gnarly Knots

Appetizers

Balsamic Bruschetta

$12.00

A blend of fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Served with toasted crostinis.

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$22.00

Assorted meats, cheeses, & accompaniments. Served with toasted crostinis.

Gnarly Knots

$8.00

Hand-made garlic-parmesan dough knots served with our house made marinara.

Scallops Sun Dried

$19.00

Four fresh scallops seared atop a savory cauliflower puree. Served with two toasted crostinis.

Sriracha Dill Crab Dip

$16.00

Homemade creamy crab dip with Chesapeake spices, dill, and sriracha served with local rosemary bread and house made tortilla chips.

Wood-Fired Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 wood-fired wings served naked with hot sauce on the side.

Wood-Fired Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

A house-made blend of artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and cream cheese, finished with a panko topping. Served with Rosemary Round Bread from Nick of Thyme Bakery.

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Caprese Skewers

$12.00

Rosemary Bread

$6.00

Salads & Soup

Tizzone House Salad

$6.00+

House salad topped with tomatoes, olives, onion, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine from our local hydroponic garden tossed in our house-made caesar dressing. Topped with black pepper, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Poblano Soup

$4.00+

Roasted, mild poblano peppers highlight this creamy soup.

Chicken Salad Salad Salad

$16.00

Organic, fresh made chicken salad served atop a bed of out hydroponic romaine lettuce and topped with strawberries and micro greens.

Harvest Salad

$16.00+

Our hydroponically grown mixed greens, sliced apples, strawberries, walnuts, chopped figs, avocados, onion, and crumbled bleu cheese. Recommended with Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.

The Craisy Goat w/ Breaded Chicken

$18.00+

Our hydroponic mixed greens, tomatoes, craisins, goat cheese, sliced almonds, roma tomatoes, and local baked chicken. Recommended with our house-made Cranberry-poppyseed dressing.

The Mediterranean

$14.00+

Our hydroponic mixed greens. olives, tomatoes, onion, artichokes, and feta. Recommended with our house-made Greek dressing.

Large House Salad

$12.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Desserts

Jen's Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.00

Lemoncello Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

GF Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Whole Tray Tiramisu ( Pre-Order Only)

$80.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Whole Choc Cake

$80.00

Quinoa Bowls (Copy)

Asia Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa salad topped with fresh avocado, edamame, corn salsa, and crasins. Served with choice of salad dressing.

Greek Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa salad topped with feta cheese & sundried tomatoes on a bed of arugula. Served with choice of salad dressing.

Tizzone Wood-Fired Pizza (Copy)

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Veggie Delight

$15.00

Pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, red peppers, caramelized onions, artichokes, broccoli, cooked spinach, mushrooms

BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Honey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, pulled pork BBQ, bacon, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.

Bianco

$16.00

Ricotta, olive oil, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, and topped the arugula.

California Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, garlic, caramelized onion, bacon. sundried tomatoes, Topped with arugula, avocado, black pepper, and chipotle ranch.

Carne

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, prosciutto, and soppressata.

Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomatoes

$16.00

Garlic butter, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil.

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and topped with fresh basil.

Mushroom & Rosemary

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh rosemary, and truffle oil.

Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with arugula, black pepper, and shaved parmesan.

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, asiago, topped with basil and shaved parmesan.

San Gennaro

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, soppressata, roasted red peppers, red onion, and mushrooms.

Shrimp-Scampi Pizza

$18.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, italian sausage, shrimp, broccoli, garlic, scallions, shaved parmesan, and black pepper.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, and bacon.

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Entrees & Chef Specials

Crab Cakes

$30.00

A pair of house-prepared Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with a house-made Dijon Remoulade.

Filet Mignon

$38.00

An 8oz Filet Mignon cooked to perfection in our wood-fired oven, served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

New York Strip

$34.00

12 oz. NY Strip seared in our wood-fired oven served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Salmon - Maple Glaze

$28.00

Oven roasted salmon filet topped with ancho chili rub and maple syrup. Served with 2 sides.

Scallops - Curry w/ Coconut Rice

$28.00

Mango-curry sauce topped with scallions. Served with coconut rice.

Tuna Fillet

$28.00

Sashimi grade Ahi tuna filet, encrusted with Himalayan Sea Salt & peppercorns, pan-seared to rare.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$28.00

Sashimi grade tuna, coconut rice, edamame, house-made corn salsa, avocado, and fresh grown wasabi micro greens. Served with a sweet ginger sauce.

Bourbon Peach Pork

$26.00

Pasta Specials

Penne & Vodka Sauce with Wood-Fired Scallops

$28.00

Wild-caught scallops atop penne pasta tossed with Vodka Sauce made with our house marinara, vodka, heavy cream, garlic, onions, and spices. Served with a side salad and locally baked whole-clove garlic bread.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$22.00

White wine, fresh lemon, butter, and crushed red pepper tossed with shrimp, broccoli, and angel hair pasta. Topped with shaved parmesan and fresh scallions.

Regular Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Organic chicken breast breaded with Garlic, parmesan, and panko, served atop a bed of spaghetti noodles with a house-made marinara sauce, topped with shaved parmesan and fresh basil.

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, marinara, penne noodles.

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

House-made marinara served with spaghetti noodles. Topped with basil.

Alfredo

$24.00

Smoked Gouda, bacon, broccoli, grilled chicken. Served with fettuccine.

Vegetable Curry Sautee

$18.00

Coconut rice, mango curry sauce, brocolli, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, topped with scallions.

Spaghetti Meatballs

$22.00

Marinara with house-made meatballs. Served with spaghetti noodles. Topped with shaved Parmesan and basil.

Children's Pasta

Children's sized pastas available for a variety of our pasta dishes.

Filet Florentine Lasagna

$22.00

SIDES

Side Garlic Mashed

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Coconut Rice

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Shredded Brussels

$6.00

PROTEINS

Single Salmon

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Breaded Chicken

$6.00

6 Shrimp

$8.00

8 Shrimp

$10.00

Crabcake

$16.00

Tuna Steak

$22.00

Single NY Strip

$20.00

Single Fillet Mignon

$34.00

Side Meatballs (4)

$10.00

4 Scallops

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

90 Town Center St, Ste 104, Daleville, VA 24083

Directions

Gallery
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Town Center Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
90 Town Center Street Daleville, VA 24083
View restaurantnext
Angelle's Diner - 2609 Lee Highway
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Lee Highway Troutville, VA 24175
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Grande
orange starNo Reviews
4826 Valley View Blvd W NW Roanoke, VA 24012
View restaurantnext
Chicago Bob's
orange star4.5 • 9
3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A Roanoke, VA 24012
View restaurantnext
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
orange starNo Reviews
126 E Lee Ave Vinton, VA 24179
View restaurantnext
Farmburguesa - Vinton
orange starNo Reviews
303 S Pollard St Vinton, VA 24179
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Daleville
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston