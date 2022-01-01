Restaurant header imageView gallery

TJ Oyster Bar 1 4246 Bonita rd

review star

No reviews yet

4246 Bonita rd

Bonita, CA 91902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Shrimp Taco
Smoked Tuna Taco
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

Starters

Tuna Fries

$15.00

Shrimp Chipotle Fries

$16.00

Half Tuna Fries

$9.00

Half Tuna Fries

$9.00

Half Chipotle Fries

$9.50

Oysters

Oysters

$17.00+

Cocktails

Campechana Cocktail

$10.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00+

Octopus Cocktail

$10.00+

Krab Cocktail

$10.00+

Scallops Cocktail

$10.00+

Oyster Cocktail

$19.50+

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$11.00

Fish Soup

$9.50

7 Seas Soup

$10.50

Broth

$3.75

Seafood Broth

$5.50

Fish Broth

$5.50

Shrimp Broth

$6.50

Aguachile

Aguachile Full

$20.00

Aguachile Half

$12.00

Tostadas

Fish Ceviche Tostadas

$4.50

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$5.00

Diabla Ceviche Tostadas

$6.00

Octopus Tostadas

$6.75

House Special Tostadas

$6.00

Cooked Shrimp Tostadas

$6.00

Stingray Machaca Tostadas

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Tuna Tostadas

$6.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$2.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Oyster Taco

$4.00

Octopus Taco

$5.50

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.00

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Diabla Taco

$4.00

Seafood Taco

$4.00

Stingray Tacos

$4.50Out of stock

Taqueso Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Shrimp Chipotle Taco

$4.50

Smoked Tuna Taco

$4.50

Salmon Taco

$4.75

Pescadilla

Seafood Pescadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Pescadilla

$10.50

Octopus Pescadilla

$11.50

Smoked Tuna Pescadilla

$11.00

Stingray Pescadilla

$11.00

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$9.00

Grilled Fish Burrito

$9.50

Shrimp Burrito

$11.50

Stingray Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

Seafood Burrito

$10.00

Smoked Tuna Burrito

$11.50

Octopus Burrito

$13.00

Salmon Burrito

$11.50

Mahi Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

Bean/Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Bean Burrito

$4.50

Sides

Whole Avocado

$5.00

Half Avocado

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

Quesadilla

$4.75

Cucumber

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Guacamole

$7.00Out of stock

Chiles Toreados (3)

$4.00

Corn Tortillas(3)

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

1/4 Aguacate

$1.50

Desserts

Flan

$4.50Out of stock

Extras

tostadas

$0.50

chipotle 2oz

$0.75

verde 2oz

$0.75

chipotle 4 oz

$2.00

verde 4oz

$2.00

salsa 8oz

$4.00

NA Beverages

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sangria Senorial

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$2.75

Squirt

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00Out of stock

refill

$0.50

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Topo chico

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Micheladas

Michelada

$7.00

Clamato

$6.00

Saladita

$7.50

Tamarindo Michelada

$8.50

Clamato w/Beer

$8.50

Chelada

$7.00

Pintada

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The original small location.

Website

Location

4246 Bonita rd, Bonita, CA 91902

Directions

Gallery
TJ Oyster Bar 1 image
TJ Oyster Bar 1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Machin
orange starNo Reviews
4228 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Freshería - Bonita - 4102 Bonita Road
orange starNo Reviews
4102 Bonita Road Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
TJ Oyster Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,798
4410 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Romesco Mexiterranean
orange starNo Reviews
4346 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Ceviche Craft Del Mar - Del Mar Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
12925 El Camino Real AA5 San Diego, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Karina's Mexican Seafood - Bonita
orange starNo Reviews
89 E Bonita Rd Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bonita

TJ Oyster Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,798
4410 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bonita
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston