TJ Oyster Bar 3 imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

TJ Oyster Bar 3 Palomar location

493 Reviews

$

601 E Palomar St

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Garlic Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

Starters

Cucaracha Shrimp

$19.50

Chicharron Fish

$16.00

Tuna Fries

$16.00

Shrimp Chipotle Fries

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Rock Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Appetizer

$14.50+

Half Tuna Fries

$8.95

Half Rock Shrimp

$9.75

Half Cucaracha

$9.75

Half chipotle fries

$9.75

Oysters

Oysters

$16.00+

Cocktails

Campechana Cocktail

$10.75+

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.75+

Octopus Cocktail

$10.75+

Krab Cocktail

$10.75+

Scallops Cocktail

$10.75+

Oyster Cocktail

$17.00+

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$12.75

Grilled Fish Salad

$10.50

Salmon Salads

$13.00

Smoked Tuna Salad

$13.00

Mahi Mahi Salad

$13.00

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$12.50

Fish Soup

$9.50

7 Seas Soup

$11.50

Broth

$3.50

Seafood Broth

$6.50

Aguachile

Aguachile Full

$21.00

Aguachile Half

$15.00

Aguachile Callo

$24.00Out of stock

Aguachile mixto

$21.00Out of stock

pulpo extra

$5.00

Tostadas

Fish Ceviche Tostadas

$5.00

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$5.50

Diabla Ceviche Tostadas

$6.75

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$7.00

Octopus Tostadas

$7.50

House Special Tostadas

$6.75

Cooked Shrimp Tostadas

$6.50

Summer Special Tostadas

$7.25

Stingray Machaca Tostadas

$6.25

Smoked Tuna Tostadas

$6.25

lb ceviche fish

$24.00

lb ceviche shrimp

$27.50

Cev Callo mixto

$26.00

Entrees

Fish Fillet

$15.50

9 Shrimp Entree

$18.00

Whole Fried Fish

$15.50

Red Snapper

$18.00

Empapelado

$23.00

Mahi Fillet

$17.50

Salmon Fillet

$17.50

Tacos

Fish Taco

$3.25

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Oyster Taco

$4.25

Octopus Taco

$5.25

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.75

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Shrimp Diabla Taco

$4.25

Seafood Taco

$4.50

Stingray Tacos

$4.75

Shrimp Taqueso

$4.75

Shrimp Chipotle Taco

$4.75

Smoked Tuna Taco

$4.50

Salmon Taco

$4.75

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.75

Taqueso Tuna

$5.00

Taqueso Diabla

$4.75

Flour taq diabla

$6.50

Flour taq shrimp

$6.50

Flour taq chipotle

$6.50

Flour taq tuna

$6.50

Flour taq fish

$5.50

Flour taq grilled fish

$6.25

Flour taq seafood

$6.50

Flour taq pulpo

$7.50

Flour taq salmon

$6.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Pescadilla

Seafood Pescadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Pescadilla

$11.50

Octopus Pescadilla

$13.00

Smoked Tuna Pescadilla

$11.50

Stingray Pescadilla

$11.50

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$9.75

Grilled Fish Burrito

$10.75

Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Stingray Burrito

$12.50

Seafood Burrito

$12.00

Smoked Tuna Burrito

$12.50

Octopus Burrito

$14.00

Salmon Burrito

$12.75

Mahi Burrito

$12.75

Bean/Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.75

Sides

Whole Avocado

$4.00

Half Avocado

$2.75

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Beans

$3.75

French Fries

$3.75

Quesadilla

$6.00

Cucumber

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Guacamole

$7.00

Chiles Toreados (3)

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Flour tortilla small

$0.50

chipotle 2oz

$0.50

chipotle 4oz

$1.00

mayo 4oz

$1.00

green salsa 4oz

$1.00

tostadas

$0.75

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Chocoflan

$6.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Horchata

$3.25+

Jamaica

$3.25+

Limeanade

$3.00+

Mexican Coke

$3.55+

Pellegrino

$4.00+

Sangria Senorial

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

bottle water

$1.25

Coke

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Fanta

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Rasp Tea

$3.00+

Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Coke can

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

XX Lager

$5.75

Indio

$5.50

Modelo

$5.75

Pacifico

$5.75

Tecate Light

$5.50

Tiniebla

$6.50

Colima

$7.00

Piedra Lisa

$7.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

XX ambar

$6.00

Sculpin

$7.00

CA kolsch

$6.00

Cubeta coronita

$20.00

Cubeta pacifico

$25.00

Juan Cordero

$7.00

Xteca

$7.00

Twisted tea

$5.00

Lupulosa

$7.00

Draft Beer

Drft Negra Modelo

$6.00

23 oz Negra Modelo

$8.00

Drft Pacifico

$6.00

23 oz Pacifico

$8.00

Drft Sculpin

$7.00

Drft lupolosa

$7.00

Micheladas

Michelada

$6.50

Chelada

$6.50

Clamato

$7.00

Saladita

$7.50

Tamarindo Michelada

$9.00

Clamato w/Beer

$9.00

Pinada

$7.50

seltzer

$5.00

seltzer michelada

$6.50

Wine

Btl Moscato D'asti

$28.00

Btl Riesling

$30.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc-La Playa

$28.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc-Monte Xanic

$40.00

Btl Chenin Colombard

$35.00

Btl Chardonnay-Monte Xanic

$40.00

Btl Chardonnay-La Playa

$28.00

Btl Rose

$32.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$30.00

Btl Garnacha

$30.00

Btl Mission16

$35.00

Btl Merlot

$30.00

Btl Malbec

$35.00

Btl Barbera

$40.00

Btl Tempranillo

$30.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon-Chile

$28.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon-Avalon

$40.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Directions

Gallery
TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

