TJ Rib's - Acadian
1,335 Reviews
$$
2324 S Acadian Thruway
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Popular Items
Appetizers
App Cheese Sticks
Boudin Balls
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices, and rice served with remoulade.
BBQ Beef Quesadillas
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and French fries.
Chicken Wings
(5) Whole smoked jumbo chicken wings served with our homemade wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them sauced or plain.
Chimichangas
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green tomato slices with bleu cheese, and a balsamic reduction.
Fried Pickles
Zesty dill pickles beer battered and fired. Served with cajun remoulade sauce.
Grilled Saussage Plate
Grilled sausage, grilled onions and fried pickles served with remoulade.
Nachos
Your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or chopped beef topped nachos with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Spinach Dip
Spinach and marinated artichoke with Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan cheese.
*BBQ Meats
1/2 Chicken
6 Smoked Wings
Beef Brisket Plate
Burnt Ends Plate
Chopped Beef Plate
Pulled Pork Plate
Sausage Link Plate
Smoked Turkey Plate
Two Meat Combo
Three Meat Combo
*Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Double Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Five Star Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Burnt Ends Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
BBQ Ranch Stack Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
*Chicken
Charbroiled Chicken
A tender boneless chicken breast marinated and grilled over an open flame, and swerved over spinach, Comes with a garden salad, or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
Monterey Chicken
A boneless breast topped with ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Monterey jack cheese and served over spinach. Comes with a garden salad, or house side, or sub baked potato with butter and sour cream
Southern Fried Wings
1/2 BBQ Chicken
A boneless breast topped with ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Monterey jack cheese and served over spinach. Comes with a garden salad, or house side, or sub baked potato with butter and sour cream
*Classic
Gumbo Cup
Gumbo Bowl
Seafood and Sausage Gumbo (1 Qt)
Kip's Special
kid's special
Red Beans & Rice
A Louisiana tradition served with our homemade corn bread muffin
Soup Of The Day Cup
soup of the day cup
Soup Of The Day Bowl
soup of the day bowl
Super Combo
Choice of two: Bowl of soup -Garden salad –Baked potato w/butter and sour cream –Loaded baked potato
*Desserts
*Ribs
Baby Back Ribs
babyback ribs
BBQ Platter
St Louis ribs, chopped beef, smoked chicken wings, chopped beef, grilled sausage, pulled pork, sliced brisket and 1/2 BBQ chicken served over French fries. Comes with your choice of two house sides
Beef Ribs
1.5 pounds of beef ribs cooked and glazed with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of two house sides or a baked potato or a house salad
1/2 Rack Ribs
The Legend Platter
One full rack of beef ribs, one order of Fulton street ribs, ½BBQ chicken eight ounces of brisket, two sausage links, five chicken wings, an order of Chimichangas, and a bowl of red beans. Comes with your choice of two house sides or a baked potato or a house salad
Fulton St. Ribs
Smoked St Louis Ribs 1lb.
*Salads
Beef Brisket Salad
Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions and shredded cheese. (Sub Bleu Cheese Crumbles upon request)
Chicken Walnut Salad
Tender pieces pf chicken breast blended with a combination of Mandarin oranges, shredded coconut and chopped walnuts. Served with fresh fruit and a lemon cream dressing.
Dalrymple
Blackened shrimp on top of a tossed mix of romaine, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, Bergeron pecans, raisins, apples, and a citrus vinaigrette.
Entree Caesar Salad
caesar salad
Entree Garden Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with guest’s choice of chicken (Grilled or Fried) and dressed with red onion, tomatoes, eggs and shredded cheddar and jack cheese.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens,cucumber slices. cherry tomatoes, onions and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken salad
Salmon Salad
salmon salad
Side Caesar
Smoked Turkey Salad
Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
*Sandwiches
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun,and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
BBQ Burnt Ends Sandwich
Double smoked marbled brisket tips. A BBQ lover’s delight! Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich
Our special marinade makes this a favorite; served on homemade bun with bacon, and Swiss cheese and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Chopped BBQ Beef Sandwich
A generous portion of smoked chopped beef roasted perfectly, seasoned with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp Poboy
A mountain of popcorn shrimp make this a crowd pleaser! Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, or sweet potato fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.