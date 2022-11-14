Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

TJ Rib's - Acadian

1,335 Reviews

$$

2324 S Acadian Thruway

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Baby Back Ribs
Fulton St. Ribs
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

App Cheese Sticks

App Cheese Sticks

$11.95
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$12.95

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices, and rice served with remoulade.

BBQ Beef Quesadillas

BBQ Beef Quesadillas

$14.95

Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$12.95

Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and French fries.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.95

(5) Whole smoked jumbo chicken wings served with our homemade wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them sauced or plain.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$12.95

Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

Fried Green tomato slices with bleu cheese, and a balsamic reduction.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Zesty dill pickles beer battered and fired. Served with cajun remoulade sauce.

Grilled Saussage Plate

$10.95

Grilled sausage, grilled onions and fried pickles served with remoulade.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.95

Your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or chopped beef topped nachos with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$5.95
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.95

Spinach and marinated artichoke with Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan cheese.

*BBQ Meats

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

6 Smoked Wings

$16.95Out of stock
Beef Brisket Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$23.95

Burnt Ends Plate

$16.95Out of stock
Chopped Beef Plate

Chopped Beef Plate

$16.95Out of stock
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Sausage Link Plate

$16.95Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Plate

$16.95Out of stock
Two Meat Combo

Two Meat Combo

$24.95
Three Meat Combo

Three Meat Combo

$29.95

*Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$17.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Five Star Burger

Five Star Burger

$14.95

Half pound Angus beef patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Burnt Ends Burger

Burnt Ends Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

BBQ Ranch Stack Burger

BBQ Ranch Stack Burger

$15.95

Half pound Angus beef patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

*Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$17.95

A tender boneless chicken breast marinated and grilled over an open flame, and swerved over spinach, Comes with a garden salad, or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$19.95

A boneless breast topped with ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Monterey jack cheese and served over spinach. Comes with a garden salad, or house side, or sub baked potato with butter and sour cream

Southern Fried Wings

$18.95
1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$16.99

A boneless breast topped with ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Monterey jack cheese and served over spinach. Comes with a garden salad, or house side, or sub baked potato with butter and sour cream

*Classic

Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$4.95
Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95

Seafood and Sausage Gumbo (1 Qt)

$15.95
Kip's Special

Kip's Special

$9.95

kid's special

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$8.95

A Louisiana tradition served with our homemade corn bread muffin

Soup Of The Day Cup

Soup Of The Day Cup

$4.95

soup of the day cup

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$7.95

soup of the day bowl

Super Combo

Super Combo

$9.95

Choice of two: Bowl of soup -Garden salad –Baked potato w/butter and sour cream –Loaded baked potato

*Desserts

A La Mode

A La Mode

$2.95

golden vanilla ice cream

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$6.95

apple cobbler

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.95

bread pudding

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.95

brownie ice cream sandwich

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.95

cheesecake

Coke Float

$3.50

coke float

Banana Pudding

$1.00Out of stock

rootbeer float

*Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$29.95

babyback ribs

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$69.95

St Louis ribs, chopped beef, smoked chicken wings, chopped beef, grilled sausage, pulled pork, sliced brisket and 1/2 BBQ chicken served over French fries. Comes with your choice of two house sides

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$29.95Out of stock

1.5 pounds of beef ribs cooked and glazed with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of two house sides or a baked potato or a house salad

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$18.95Out of stock
The Legend Platter

The Legend Platter

$119.95

One full rack of beef ribs, one order of Fulton street ribs, ½BBQ chicken eight ounces of brisket, two sausage links, five chicken wings, an order of Chimichangas, and a bowl of red beans. Comes with your choice of two house sides or a baked potato or a house salad

Fulton St. Ribs

Fulton St. Ribs

$19.95

Smoked St Louis Ribs 1lb.

$21.95

*Salads

Beef Brisket Salad

Beef Brisket Salad

$16.95

Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions and shredded cheese. (Sub Bleu Cheese Crumbles upon request)

Chicken Walnut Salad

Chicken Walnut Salad

$14.95

Tender pieces pf chicken breast blended with a combination of Mandarin oranges, shredded coconut and chopped walnuts. Served with fresh fruit and a lemon cream dressing.

Dalrymple

Dalrymple

$16.95

Blackened shrimp on top of a tossed mix of romaine, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, Bergeron pecans, raisins, apples, and a citrus vinaigrette.

Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.95

caesar salad

Entree Garden Salad

Entree Garden Salad

$8.25
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with guest’s choice of chicken (Grilled or Fried) and dressed with red onion, tomatoes, eggs and shredded cheddar and jack cheese.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens,cucumber slices. cherry tomatoes, onions and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

grilled chicken salad

Salmon Salad

$17.99

salmon salad

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.25

Smoked Turkey Salad

$14.95

Thin slices of slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.

*Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun,and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

BBQ Burnt Ends Sandwich

BBQ Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.95

Double smoked marbled brisket tips. A BBQ lover’s delight! Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Our special marinade makes this a favorite; served on homemade bun with bacon, and Swiss cheese and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Chopped BBQ Beef Sandwich

Chopped BBQ Beef Sandwich

$12.95

A generous portion of smoked chopped beef roasted perfectly, seasoned with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Poboy

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.95

A mountain of popcorn shrimp make this a crowd pleaser! Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, or sweet potato fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Served on your choice of ciabatta or sourdough bun, and your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.