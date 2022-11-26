- Home
TJ Rib's - Siegen
6330 Siegen Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Popular Items
Appetizers
App Cheese Sticks
Boudin Balls
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices, and rice served with remoulade.
BBQ Beef Quesadillas
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and French fries.
Chicken Wings
(5) Whole smoked jumbo chicken wings served with our homemade wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them sauced or plain.
Chimichangas
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green tomato slices with bleu cheese, and a balsamic reduction.
Fried Pickles
Zesty dill pickles beer battered and fired. Served with cajun remoulade sauce.
Nachos
Your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken or chopped beef topped nachos with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Spinach Dip
Spinach and marinated artichoke with Mozzarella, Romano & Parmesan cheese.
*BBQ Meats
1/2 Chicken
6 Smoked Wings
Beef Brisket Plate
Burnt Ends Plate
Chopped Beef Plate
Pulled Pork Plate
Sausage Link Plate
Smoked Turkey Plate
Two Meat Combo
Three Meat Combo
*Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Double Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Five Star Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Burnt Ends Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
BBQ Ranch Stack Burger
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
*Chicken
Charbroiled Chicken
A tender boneless chicken breast marinated and grilled over an open flame, and swerved over spinach, Comes with a garden salad, or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
Monterey Chicken
A boneless breast topped with ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Monterey jack cheese and served over spinach. Comes with a garden salad, or house side, or sub baked potato with butter and sour cream
Southern Fried Wings
1/2 BBQ Chicken
A boneless breast topped with ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Monterey jack cheese and served over spinach. Comes with a garden salad, or house side, or sub baked potato with butter and sour cream
*Classic
Gumbo Cup
Gumbo Bowl
Seafood and Sausage Gumbo (1 Qt)
Kip's Special
kid's special
Red Beans & Rice
A Louisiana tradition served with our homemade corn bread muffin
Soup Of The Day Cup
soup of the day cup
Soup Of The Day Bowl
soup of the day bowl
Super Combo
Choice of two: Bowl of soup -Garden salad –Baked potato w/butter and sour cream –Loaded baked potato
*Desserts
*Ribs
Baby Back Ribs
babyback ribs
BBQ Platter
St Louis ribs, chopped beef, smoked chicken wings, chopped beef, grilled sausage, pulled pork, sliced brisket and 1/2 BBQ chicken served over French fries. Comes with your choice of two house sides
Beef Ribs
1.5 pounds of beef ribs cooked and glazed with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of two house sides or a baked potato or a house salad