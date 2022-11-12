Tj's @ The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee

- Home
807 Main Street
Bandera, TX 78003
Appetizers
Chicken Wings 12
6 Wings or 12 Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Our Delicious House Made Sauces: Buffalo , Honey BBQ, Asian Zing, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, or Our House Voodoo Dry Rub. Served with a Side of Celery and Carrot Sticks and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
Chicken Wings-6
6 Wings or 12 Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Our Delicious House Made Sauces: Buffalo , Honey BBQ, Asian Zing, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, or Our House Voodoo Dry Rub. Served with a Side of Celery and Carrot Sticks and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips, Queso & Salsa
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh Large Mushrooms Halved and Hand Breaded in Our Seasoned Batter Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown Served with a Side of Ranch Dressing.
Fried Pickle Bottlecaps
Fresh Dill Pickle Slices Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Served with Our House Ranch Dressing
Moz Sticks-4
4 or 6 Fresh Hand Cut and Breaded Mozzarella Cheese House Lightly Fried Served with a Side of House Made Marinara Sauce
Moz Sticks-6
4 or 6 Fresh Hand Cut and Breaded Mozzarella Cheese House Lightly Fried Served with a Side of House Made Marinara Sauce
Onion Rings-App
Sea Hogs
Four (4) Shrimp, Bacon, Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Wrapped in Bacon and Drizzled with Lemon Garlic Aioli
Entrees
Ahi Tuna
White Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna, Pan Seared and Topped with a wasabi and Soy Ginger Glaze
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Boneless Chicken Breast Layered with Cured Meat and Provolone Cheese, Dipped in Egg, Pan Seared, Topped with a Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Fried Chicken Served with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans or Corn
Chicken Fried Ribeye
8 oz Ribeye Steak, Tenderized and Breaded, Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown Served with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans.
Chicken Fried Steak
House Cut and Tenderized Steak, Breaded in our House Seasoned Breading and Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown. Served with Country Gravy Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Chicken Tenders
White Meat Chicken, Hand Battered and Fried 'til Golden Brown. Served with French Fries and a Side of Our House Made White Gravy.
Fish Plate Filets
White Fish Filet Hand Battered in Our Delicious Seasoned Breading and Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and a Side of Tartar Sauce.
Fried Fish Nuggets Plate
Fried Pork Chop
Marinated Boneless Prime Rib Pork Chop Battered and Fried to Golden Brown Topped with House Made White Gravy Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
Fried Shrimp
6 Hand Breaded and Fried Shrimp Served with Housemade Cole Slaw, French Fries, Tartar Sauce
Grilled Chicken Plate
Chicken Breast Grilled and Topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms.
Grilled Pork Chop
Marinated Boneless Prime Rib Pork Chop Grilled to Perfection over and Open Flame Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
Grilled Salmon
Fresh Salmon Filet Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Garlic Grilled to Perfection
Grilled Shrimp
6 Grilled Shrimp, Served with House made Cole Slaw, French Fries and Tartar Sauce
Hamburger Steak
!005 Angus Beef Patty Covered in House Brown Gravy and Onions.
Liver & Onions
Grilled and Seasoned Perfectly Topped with Brown Gravy and Grilled Onions
Meatloaf
House Made Angus Meatloaf, Topped with a Savory House Sauce Served with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans.
Pecan Crust Chicken
Boneless Chicken Breast in a Seasoned Pecan Breading, Oven-Roasted with a Creamy Mushroom Sauce Served with Choice of two standard sides
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of 4 Vegetables from our Menu.
12 Oz Akau Ribeye
100% Akaushi Beef, Tender Flavorful, Heart-Healthy 12 oz Boneless Ribeye Seasoned and Cooked in Cast Iron Skillet Served with Side Salad, and Choice of Two sides
14 oz Aka Ribeye
100% Akaushi Beef, Tender Flavorful, Heart-Healthy 14 oz Boneless Ribeye Seasoned and Cooked in Cast Iron Skillet Served with Side Salad, and Choice of Two sides
8 oz Aka Filet Mignon
AKAUSHI 8oz FILET MIGNON Seasoned and Cooked in Cast Iron Skillet Served with Side Salad, Choice of two side
9 Oz AKA Tenderloin Tip
8 oz Sirloin
8oz Sirloin Seasoned, Grilled and Cooked to your liking. Served with Choice of two sides
10 oz Maverick Ribeye
14 oz Ribeye
Lemon Caper Pasta
Angel Hair Pasta Tossed in Our House Made Lemon Butter and White Wine Sauce with Capers, Cherry Tomatoes and Parmesean Cheese Served with Garlic Bread stick choice of Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken
Linguine Alfredo
Linguine Pasta Topped with a House Made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread Add Chicken Add Shrimp Extra
Stuffed Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli Topped with your choice of Our House Marinara, Pesto or Alfredo Sauces. Picture shown with House Made Alfredo
Akaushi Hamburger
100% 8 oz Akaushi Beef Patty cooked to your liking, Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of your cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with a Side of French Fries.
Bacon Marmalade Burger
Seasoned Angus Ground Beef Topped with Our House Made Bacon Jam, Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix and Tomato Served with French Fries and Pickle Spear
Beyond Burger
Made with Plant Based 100% Vegetables Patty Grilled with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Bun
Blacksmith Burger
Seasoned 8 oz Angus Ground Beef Topped with Lettuce , Tomato and Red Onion. Your Choice of Cheese Served on a Toasted Bun
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
Chicken Fried Sandwich
Fried Marinated Boneless Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions Served with Toasted Bun and Jalapeno Aioli
French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, Dipped in Au Jus, Topped with Melted Provolone Cheese Served over Toasted Hoagie Roll with a Side of Au Jus and Horseradish Cream
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Marinated Boneless Chicken BreastTopped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions on Toasted Bun and Jalapeno Aioli
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Topped with Crispy Onions on a Toasted Bun Served with a Side of House Made BBQ Sauce and Cole Slaw served with French Fries
Sides
1 Shrimp
2 Shrimp
3 Shrimp
4 Shrimp
Ahi Tuna Filet
Avocado
Bacon
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Bowl of Soup
Breadstick, Extra
Brussels Sprouts
Charro beans
Chicken Breast
Cole Slaw
Corn
Cup of Soup
Fish Filet
French Fries
Green Beans
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed
Loaded Sweet Potato
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Meat Patty
Meat Patty (AKaushi)
Mixed Vegetable
Okra
Onion Rings
Pork Chop
Potato salad
Salmon Filet
Side Salad
Spinach
Sweet Potatoe Fries
Wild Rice
Salads
Ahi Tuna & Avocado
White Sesame Seed Encrusted Ahi Tuna, Pan Seared and Served over Mixed Greens with Sliced Avocado, Onions and Tomato, Topped with Citrus Vinaigrette
Bandera Wedge
Crispy Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Sliced Red Onion, Baconn, Cherry Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Chicken Stuffed Avocado
Avocado Halves Stuffed with Diced Peppers, Onions and Chicken, Tossed in Citrus Vinagrette
One Trip Salad Bar
Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
Avocado Halves Stuffed with Diced Peppers, Onions and Shrimp in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
Tj's House Salad
Lettuce Mix with Walnuts, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Dried Cranberries with a side of Balsamic Vinagrette.
Kids
Extra Side Sauces/Dressing
$Alfredo Sauce Extra$
$Asian Zing Extra$
$Au Ju Extra$
$Bacon Marmolade Extra$
$Balsalmic Extra$
$Blue Cheese Extra$
$Bourbon Glaze Extra$
$Bread Stick Extra$
$Brown Gravy Extra$
$Buffalo Sauce Extra$
$Carrots/Celery Extra$
$Citrus Vinaigrette Extra$
$Cocktail Sauce Extra $
$Cordon Bleu Sauce Extra$
$Grilled Mushrooms$
$Grilled Onions$
$Honey Garlic Extra$
$Jalapeno Dry Rub$
$Jalapeno Ranch DressingExtra$
$Jalapeños Extra$
$Lemon Garlic Aioli Sauce Extra$
$Lemon Garlic Butter Extra$
$Lemon Pepper Extra$
$Marinera Extra$
$Meatloaf Glaze Extra$
$Parmesan Cheese Extra$
$Pecan Gravy Extra$
$Ranch Extra$
$Roll Extra$
$Sour Cream Extra$
$Tarter Sauce Extra$
$Voodoo Extra$
$Wasabi Sauce Extra$
$White Gravy Extra$
Desserts
Apple Cheesecake
Apple Spice Cake
Bread Pudding
Carrot Cake
Carrot cake with cream cheese-raisin-coconut-nuts filing and icing
Cherry Cheesecake
Delicious house made creamy cheesecake topped with cherries
Chocolate Khalua
Chocolate Red Velvet Cake
German Chocolate
Dark and super-moist chocolate cake with a gooey coconut and toasted pecan filing with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.
Pecan Cheesecake
Take a Pecan Pie and bake a cream cheese on top and you have this delicious mixture of incredible pecan cheesecake
Pecan Praline cake 1
Pumpkin Cake
That's Incredible Cake
Chocolate base then marshmallows and chocolate chips topped with chocolate pudding topped with a chocolate ganash.
Triple Chocolate Cake
Whiskey Pecan Praline cake 2
Hummingbird Cake
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Half Sweet/Half Unsweet
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade Soft drink
Milk
None
Orange Juice
Powerade
Red Bull
Rootbeer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Arnold Palmer
Tall Milk
Tall OJ
Tea Sweet
Tea Unsweet
Pellegrino
Unsweet Arnold Palmer
Water
Champagne Wine by the Glass
T Shirts
Old Mardi Graus short sleeve bottom shelf
Gray Long Sleeve Is Mardi Gras XL
Ladies Blk V Neck Mardi Gras S-XL
Ladies Purple V Neck Mardi Gras X-XL
Long Sleeve Blk Mardi Gras S-XL
Long Sleeve Purple Mardi Gras S-XL
Men's Blk Mardi Gras S-XL
Men's 2 XL Black Mardi Gras 2XL
Men's Purple Mardi Gras M-XL
Men's 2xl Purple Mardi Gras 2XL
Fortalez Tshirt
Caps
Gun Raffle Tickets
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Dining, Pet Friendly, American Cuisine, Two full bars. Happy Hour Special, Live Trivia Every Thurs. Cowgirl Coffee Shop Upstairs.
807 Main Street, Bandera, TX 78003