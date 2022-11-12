Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Tj's @ The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

807 Main Street

Bandera, TX 78003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blacksmith Burger
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Chicken Wings 12

Chicken Wings 12

$16.99

6 Wings or 12 Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Our Delicious House Made Sauces: Buffalo , Honey BBQ, Asian Zing, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, or Our House Voodoo Dry Rub. Served with a Side of Celery and Carrot Sticks and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chicken Wings-6

Chicken Wings-6

$8.99

6 Wings or 12 Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Our Delicious House Made Sauces: Buffalo , Honey BBQ, Asian Zing, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, or Our House Voodoo Dry Rub. Served with a Side of Celery and Carrot Sticks and Your Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Chips, Queso & Salsa

Chips, Queso & Salsa

$9.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fresh Large Mushrooms Halved and Hand Breaded in Our Seasoned Batter Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown Served with a Side of Ranch Dressing.

Fried Pickle Bottlecaps

Fried Pickle Bottlecaps

$6.99

Fresh Dill Pickle Slices Hand Breaded and Deep Fried Served with Our House Ranch Dressing

Moz Sticks-4

Moz Sticks-4

$8.00

4 or 6 Fresh Hand Cut and Breaded Mozzarella Cheese House Lightly Fried Served with a Side of House Made Marinara Sauce

Moz Sticks-6

Moz Sticks-6

$11.00

4 or 6 Fresh Hand Cut and Breaded Mozzarella Cheese House Lightly Fried Served with a Side of House Made Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings-App

Onion Rings-App

$7.99
Sea Hogs

Sea Hogs

$14.99

Four (4) Shrimp, Bacon, Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Wrapped in Bacon and Drizzled with Lemon Garlic Aioli

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

White Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna, Pan Seared and Topped with a wasabi and Soy Ginger Glaze

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Boneless Chicken Breast Layered with Cured Meat and Provolone Cheese, Dipped in Egg, Pan Seared, Topped with a Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Served with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans or Corn

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$23.99

8 oz Ribeye Steak, Tenderized and Breaded, Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown Served with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

House Cut and Tenderized Steak, Breaded in our House Seasoned Breading and Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown. Served with Country Gravy Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

White Meat Chicken, Hand Battered and Fried 'til Golden Brown. Served with French Fries and a Side of Our House Made White Gravy.

Fish Plate Filets

Fish Plate Filets

$11.99+

White Fish Filet Hand Battered in Our Delicious Seasoned Breading and Deep Fried 'til Golden Brown Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and a Side of Tartar Sauce.

Fried Fish Nuggets Plate

$11.99+
Fried Pork Chop

Fried Pork Chop

$13.99

Marinated Boneless Prime Rib Pork Chop Battered and Fried to Golden Brown Topped with House Made White Gravy Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

6 Hand Breaded and Fried Shrimp Served with Housemade Cole Slaw, French Fries, Tartar Sauce

Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Chicken Breast Grilled and Topped with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms.

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$12.99

Marinated Boneless Prime Rib Pork Chop Grilled to Perfection over and Open Flame Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Fresh Salmon Filet Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Garlic Grilled to Perfection

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

6 Grilled Shrimp, Served with House made Cole Slaw, French Fries and Tartar Sauce

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

!005 Angus Beef Patty Covered in House Brown Gravy and Onions.

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$14.99

Grilled and Seasoned Perfectly Topped with Brown Gravy and Grilled Onions

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$12.99

House Made Angus Meatloaf, Topped with a Savory House Sauce Served with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans.

Pecan Crust Chicken

Pecan Crust Chicken

$13.99

Boneless Chicken Breast in a Seasoned Pecan Breading, Oven-Roasted with a Creamy Mushroom Sauce Served with Choice of two standard sides

Vegetable Plate

$9.99

Your choice of 4 Vegetables from our Menu.

12 Oz Akau Ribeye

12 Oz Akau Ribeye

$43.99

100% Akaushi Beef, Tender Flavorful, Heart-Healthy 12 oz Boneless Ribeye Seasoned and Cooked in Cast Iron Skillet Served with Side Salad, and Choice of Two sides

14 oz Aka Ribeye

14 oz Aka Ribeye

$58.99

100% Akaushi Beef, Tender Flavorful, Heart-Healthy 14 oz Boneless Ribeye Seasoned and Cooked in Cast Iron Skillet Served with Side Salad, and Choice of Two sides

8 oz Aka Filet Mignon

8 oz Aka Filet Mignon

$66.99

AKAUSHI 8oz FILET MIGNON Seasoned and Cooked in Cast Iron Skillet Served with Side Salad, Choice of two side

9 Oz AKA Tenderloin Tip

$37.99Out of stock
8 oz Sirloin

8 oz Sirloin

$19.99

8oz Sirloin Seasoned, Grilled and Cooked to your liking. Served with Choice of two sides

10 oz Maverick Ribeye

10 oz Maverick Ribeye

$23.99
14 oz Ribeye

14 oz Ribeye

$32.99
Lemon Caper Pasta

Lemon Caper Pasta

$9.99

Angel Hair Pasta Tossed in Our House Made Lemon Butter and White Wine Sauce with Capers, Cherry Tomatoes and Parmesean Cheese Served with Garlic Bread stick choice of Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

$11.99

Linguine Pasta Topped with a House Made Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread Add Chicken Add Shrimp Extra

Stuffed Ravioli

Stuffed Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli Topped with your choice of Our House Marinara, Pesto or Alfredo Sauces. Picture shown with House Made Alfredo

Akaushi Hamburger

Akaushi Hamburger

$14.99

100% 8 oz Akaushi Beef Patty cooked to your liking, Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of your cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun Served with a Side of French Fries.

Bacon Marmalade Burger

Bacon Marmalade Burger

$13.99

Seasoned Angus Ground Beef Topped with Our House Made Bacon Jam, Provolone Cheese, Spring Mix and Tomato Served with French Fries and Pickle Spear

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Made with Plant Based 100% Vegetables Patty Grilled with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Toasted Bun

Blacksmith Burger

$10.99

Seasoned 8 oz Angus Ground Beef Topped with Lettuce , Tomato and Red Onion. Your Choice of Cheese Served on a Toasted Bun

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Marinated Boneless Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions Served with Toasted Bun and Jalapeno Aioli

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Sliced Roast Beef, Dipped in Au Jus, Topped with Melted Provolone Cheese Served over Toasted Hoagie Roll with a Side of Au Jus and Horseradish Cream

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Marinated Boneless Chicken BreastTopped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions on Toasted Bun and Jalapeno Aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder Topped with Crispy Onions on a Toasted Bun Served with a Side of House Made BBQ Sauce and Cole Slaw served with French Fries

Sides

1 Shrimp

$2.00

2 Shrimp

$4.00

3 Shrimp

$6.00

4 Shrimp

$8.00
Ahi Tuna Filet

Ahi Tuna Filet

$8.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.50

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Breadstick, Extra

$1.00

Brussels Sprouts

$2.50

Charro beans

$2.50
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$2.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Fish Filet

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Mashed

$2.50

Loaded Sweet Potato

$2.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Meat Patty

$5.00

Meat Patty (AKaushi)

$10.00

Mixed Vegetable

$2.50
Okra

Okra

$2.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.50
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$8.00

Potato salad

$2.00

Salmon Filet

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Spinach

$2.50
Sweet Potatoe Fries

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$3.50
Wild Rice

Wild Rice

$2.50

Salads

Ahi Tuna & Avocado

$15.99

White Sesame Seed Encrusted Ahi Tuna, Pan Seared and Served over Mixed Greens with Sliced Avocado, Onions and Tomato, Topped with Citrus Vinaigrette

Bandera Wedge

Bandera Wedge

$8.99

Crispy Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Sliced Red Onion, Baconn, Cherry Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$11.99

Avocado Halves Stuffed with Diced Peppers, Onions and Chicken, Tossed in Citrus Vinagrette

One Trip Salad Bar

$10.99
Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Avocado Halves Stuffed with Diced Peppers, Onions and Shrimp in a Citrus Vinaigrette.

Tj's House Salad

$11.99

Lettuce Mix with Walnuts, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Dried Cranberries with a side of Balsamic Vinagrette.

Kids

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$3.75
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.75
Kids Butter Pasta

Kids Butter Pasta

$3.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.75

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Kids Fish Nuggets

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.75
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.75

7" Marinera Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni

Kids Red Pasta

$3.75

Extra Side Sauces/Dressing

$Alfredo Sauce Extra$

$1.50

$Asian Zing Extra$

$0.50

$Au Ju Extra$

$0.50

$Bacon Marmolade Extra$

$2.00

$Balsalmic Extra$

$0.50

$Blue Cheese Extra$

$0.50

$Bourbon Glaze Extra$

$1.75

$Bread Stick Extra$

$1.00

$Brown Gravy Extra$

$0.95

$Buffalo Sauce Extra$

$0.50

$Carrots/Celery Extra$

$1.00

$Citrus Vinaigrette Extra$

$0.50

$Cocktail Sauce Extra $

$0.25

$Cordon Bleu Sauce Extra$

$1.00

$Grilled Mushrooms$

$2.00

$Grilled Onions$

$1.00

$Honey Garlic Extra$

$0.50

$Jalapeno Dry Rub$

$0.25

$Jalapeno Ranch DressingExtra$

$0.50

$Jalapeños Extra$

$0.50

$Lemon Garlic Aioli Sauce Extra$

$0.50

$Lemon Garlic Butter Extra$

$1.00

$Lemon Pepper Extra$

$0.10

$Marinera Extra$

$0.95

$Meatloaf Glaze Extra$

$0.50

$Parmesan Cheese Extra$

$0.75

$Pecan Gravy Extra$

$0.95

$Ranch Extra$

$0.50

$Roll Extra$

$0.50

$Sour Cream Extra$

$0.50

$Tarter Sauce Extra$

$0.25

$Voodoo Extra$

$0.75

$Wasabi Sauce Extra$

$0.50

$White Gravy Extra$

$0.95

Desserts

Apple Cheesecake

$7.50

Apple Spice Cake

$7.50
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot cake with cream cheese-raisin-coconut-nuts filing and icing

Cherry Cheesecake

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Delicious house made creamy cheesecake topped with cherries

Chocolate Khalua

Chocolate Khalua

$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Red Velvet Cake

Chocolate Red Velvet Cake

$7.50Out of stock
German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$7.50Out of stock

Dark and super-moist chocolate cake with a gooey coconut and toasted pecan filing with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

Pecan Cheesecake

Pecan Cheesecake

$7.50

Take a Pecan Pie and bake a cream cheese on top and you have this delicious mixture of incredible pecan cheesecake

Pecan Praline cake 1

$7.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake

$7.50
That's Incredible Cake

That's Incredible Cake

$8.00

Chocolate base then marshmallows and chocolate chips topped with chocolate pudding topped with a chocolate ganash.

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Whiskey Pecan Praline cake 2

$7.50

Hummingbird Cake

$7.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.80

Coke

$2.80

Cranberry Juice

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.80

Dr Pepper

$2.80

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$2.80

Hot Chocolate

$2.80

Hot Tea

$2.80

Lemonade Soft drink

$2.80

Milk

$2.80

None

Orange Juice

$2.80

Powerade

$2.80

Red Bull

$3.75

Rootbeer

$2.80

Shirley Temple

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tall Milk

$3.95

Tall OJ

$3.96

Tea Sweet

$2.80

Tea Unsweet

$2.80

Pellegrino

$3.75

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Water

Champagne Wine by the Glass

Sample Champagne

$7.00Out of stock

To go silverware

Yes To go silverware

No silverware

T Shirts

Old Mardi Graus short sleeve bottom shelf

$25.00+

Gray Long Sleeve Is Mardi Gras XL

$25.00Out of stock

Ladies Blk V Neck Mardi Gras S-XL

$25.00

Ladies Purple V Neck Mardi Gras X-XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Blk Mardi Gras S-XL

$30.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve Purple Mardi Gras S-XL

$30.00

Men's Blk Mardi Gras S-XL

$25.00

Men's 2 XL Black Mardi Gras 2XL

$30.00

Men's Purple Mardi Gras M-XL

$25.00

Men's 2xl Purple Mardi Gras 2XL

$30.00

Fortalez Tshirt

$25.00

Caps

Cap TJ"s

$30.00

Gun Raffle Tickets

Gun Raffle Ticket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Dining, Pet Friendly, American Cuisine, Two full bars. Happy Hour Special, Live Trivia Every Thurs. Cowgirl Coffee Shop Upstairs.

Website

Location

807 Main Street, Bandera, TX 78003

Directions

Gallery
TJ's at The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee image
TJ's at The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee image
TJ's at The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee image
TJ's at The Old Forge & Cowgirl Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
9749 Hwy 16 Pipe Creek, TX 78063
View restaurantnext
The Dienger Trading Co
orange star4.5 • 1,214
210 N Main St Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001178 - Alamo Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
5535 W. Loop 1604 N. San Antonio, TX 78253
View restaurantnext
Red Cove Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
255 Co Rd 2611 Mico, TX 78056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Bandera
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston