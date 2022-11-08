  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • TJ's Seafood Market and Grill - Oaklawn
Restaurant header imageView gallery

TJ's Seafood Market and Grill - Oaklawn

review star

No reviews yet

4212 OAK LAWN AVE

DALLAS, TX 75219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

(3) Tj's Tacos
Simple Grilled Fish
(2) Tj's Tacos

Starters

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Caviar Osetra

$190.00Out of stock

Caviar Hackleback

$95.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Hot Lava Shrimp

$17.00

Oysters Full Dozen

$38.00

Sea Salt & Herb Fries

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Board

$28.00

White Wine Mussels APP

$19.00+

Oysters Half Dozen

$20.00

1 Stone crab

$25.00

2 Stone Crab

$45.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00+

Seafood Chowder

$9.00+

Garden Salad

$15.00+

Gumbo

$15.00+

TJ's Shrimp Louie Salad

$25.00

Sandwiches

Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$19.00

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Salmon Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Classic TJ's Entrees

(2) Tj's Tacos

$16.00

(3) Tj's Tacos

$22.00

Simple Grilled Fish

Crabcake Entree

$28.00+

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Sea Bass Enchiladas

$26.00

Shared Sides

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

Hush puppies

$11.00

Sides

Broccolini

$7.00

Coconut Rice

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Jicama Slaw

$7.00

Kettle Chips

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Old Bay Kettle Chips

$7.00

Plain Rice

$7.00

Quinoa

$7.00

Sriracha Slaw

$7.00

Quinoa

$7.00

Sauteed Squash

$7.00

Jicama Slaw

$7.00

Dessert

Key Lime Cheesecake

$12.00

SINGLE Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

DOUBLE Scoop of Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1989, TJ's Fresh Seafood Market & Catering has been Dallas' trusted source for freshest seafood. Whether you are dining in our restaurants, taking fish home from our seafood markets or catering an event, we'll take great care of you.

Website

Location

4212 OAK LAWN AVE, DALLAS, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Asian mint
orange star4.6 • 3,482
4246 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Tulum - the experience
orange starNo Reviews
4216 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Cielo wellness cafe - 4640 McKinney Ave #130
orange starNo Reviews
4640 McKinney Ave #130 Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Village Burger Bar - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
3699 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Howard Wang's Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103 Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Hook Line & Sinker
orange star4.2 • 950
3103 Lemmon Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DALLAS

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DALLAS
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston