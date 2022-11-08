TJ's Seafood Market and Grill - Oaklawn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1989, TJ's Fresh Seafood Market & Catering has been Dallas' trusted source for freshest seafood. Whether you are dining in our restaurants, taking fish home from our seafood markets or catering an event, we'll take great care of you.
Location
4212 OAK LAWN AVE, DALLAS, TX 75219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cielo wellness cafe - 4640 McKinney Ave #130
No Reviews
4640 McKinney Ave #130 Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in DALLAS
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant