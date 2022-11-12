- Home
TJ's Seafood Shack
No reviews yet
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road
Oviedo, FL 32765
Popular Items
Appetizers
Golden Fried Chicken App
1 Crab Cake
Ahi Tuna
Fresh sushi grade, ahi tuna seared to perfection and served over our homemade wasabi slaw. Served with soy sauce and wasabi aioli.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Start your meal off with a Bang! Our 12 Bang Bang Shrimp are lightly breaded and tossed in a sweet, smoky sauce!
Calamari
Hand-cut and lightly breaded, golden-fried Calamari Served with two dipping sauces – cocktail and TJ’s homemade horseradish, mustard!
Catfish Nuggets
Clam App
Dill Pickles
A chef’s handful of lightly breaded, southern fried dill pickles per order. Served with a creamy dill sauce.
Smoked Mahi Mahi Fish Dip
Tasty, hardwood-smoked mahi mahi, complemented with just the right spices, served with saltine crackers.
French Fries
Gator Bites
Truly a Florida favorite – locally caught gator bites served grilled, blackened or fried along with our sweet, Cajun “swamp sauce” for dipping.
Grits & Gravy (Fri/Sat After 5pm ONLY)
Hushpuppies
6 hushpuppies per order. Deep-fried and sweetened just right and served with honey.
Okra App
Onion Petals
Hand cut onion petals – lightly breaded and served with a homemade horseradish-mustard dipping sauce.
Oyster App
Plantains App
Shrimp App (9)
Sweet Potato Fries
A healthy serving of TJ’s sweet potato fries are an absolute customer favorite. Served with honey-mustard dipping sauce!
V Day Hush
Soup & Salads
Clam Chowder
Rich and creamy New England clam chowder served hot with saltine crackers.
Gumbo
Louisiana-style gumbo with chicken and Andouille Sausage served with saltine crackers. No seafood!
Lobster Bisque
TJ’s customer-favorite lobster bisque is rich and savory with fresh diced veggies! Served with saltine crackers.
Caesar Salad
Caesar salad with fresh, hand-cut romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons. Served with traditional Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Garden salad with fresh, hand-cut romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and cheddar cheese! Your choice of dressing.
Platters
5 Piece Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders (5) served with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or honey-mustard dipping sauce.
Ahi Tuna Platter
Wild-caught, ahi tuna steak seasoned and seared to perfection – over a bed of wasabi slaw! Soy and wasabi aioli on the side!
Tilapia Platter
A 5-6 oz mild white fish filet served cooked to your liking!
Catfish Platter
Sweet, southern Mississippi catfish – best served fried, just the way we like it!
Clam Strips Platter
New England cold water clams served lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Cornflake Crusted Platter
Crab Cakes (2) Platter
Two homemade, blue crab cakes sautéed to perfection and topped with our signature remoulade sauce.
Gator Bites Platter
Truly a Florida favorite – locally caught gator bites served grilled, blackened or fried along with our sweet, Cajun “swamp sauce” for dipping.
Haddock Platter
Fresh, wild-caught haddock fillet cooked to your liking! Many request our haddock served fish-n-chips style!
Lobster Roll & Crab Cake Combo
One homemade blue crab cake with remoulade sauce and one signature lobster roll!
Mahi Mahi Platter
5-6 oz wild-caught mahi filets served best grilled or blackened!
Oyster Platter
5-6 oz of fresh Apalachicola oysters – hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade remoulade.
Parmesan Tilapia
Salmon Platter
5-6 oz hand filleted, salmon best served grilled or blackened!
Sugar Shack Salmon Platter
5-6 oz hand filleted, salmon seared with our homemade honey-miso glaze! You’re gonna LOVE it!
Shrimp Platter
A customer favorite – TJ’s shrimp platter comes with 9 jumbo shrimp! Cocktail or tartar on the side.
Basa Platter
Combo Platter - Pick 2
Your choice of two of the following: Fish filet (basa), 4 jumbo shrimp, OR clam strips. Served with cocktail or tartar.
Captain's Platter
Get ALL 3 of the following: Fish filet (basa), 4 jumbo shrimp & clam strips. Served with cocktail or tartar.
Fisherman's Catch
Get ALL 4 of the following: Fish filet (basa), 4 jumbo shrimp, clam strips & fried oysters. Served with cocktail or tartar.
Bang Platter
Chef Special
Sandwiches
Hamburger
With lettuce & tomato
Cheeseburger
A 6oz, black angus beef burger topped with yellow American cheese over lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
A 6oz, black angus beef burger topped with bacon and yellow American cheese over lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.
Surf & Turf Cheeseburger
A 6oz, black angus beef burger topped with three bang-bang shrimp & yellow American cheese over lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with melted white American cheese. Served on a French bun!
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped sirloin with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with melted white American cheese. Served on a French bun!
Basa Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich
Tilapia Sandwich
Haddock Sandwich
Wild-caught, Atlantic haddock served fried, grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Mahi Sandwich
Wild-caught mahi served grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Lobster Melt
Our cold lobster salad pressed with white American cheese, bacon & tomato on sourdough bread.
Lobster Roll (1)
Our cold lobster salad served on a toasted, New England-style hotdog roll – a crowd favorite!
Lobster Roll (2)
Our cold lobster salad served on a toasted, New England-style hotdog roll – a crowd favorite!
Cornflake Crusted Fish Sammy
Flaky white fish fried in our homemade, cornflake breader – over lettuce and tomato! Mango-habanero tartar served on the side.
Oyster Po' Boy
Fried oysters served over lettuce and tomato on a traditional, toasted french roll! Drizzled with homemade remoulade sauce.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Grilled, blackened or fried shrimp served over lettuce and tomato on a traditional, toasted french roll! Drizzled with homemade remoulade sauce.
Mahi Philly
Mahi Reuben
Grilled mahi reuben sandwich with sauerkraut, thousand island and white american cheese on traditional rye bread.
(2) Hotdogs
Jalapeno BBQ Burger
Tacos
Tilapia Tacos
Tilapia tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.
Mahi Fish Tacos
Fresh mahi tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.
Salmon BLT Tacos
Salmon tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a creamy dill sauce and bacon!
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Our Baja shrimp tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a sweet chili chipotle sauce!
Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
TJ’s Caribbean shrimp tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce. Topped with fresh Pineapple Mango Salsa & drizzled with Jalepeño Aoli.
Gator Tacos
Local caught gator tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a sweet, smoky “swamp sauce”!
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
Chicken teriyaki tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with cole slaw!
TJ's Chicken Club Tacos
Our chicken club tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with bacon and ranch!
Firecracker Chicken Tacos
Firecracker (spicy!) chicken tacos are served on flour tortillas over cole slaw, topped with cheddar cheese and ranch.
3 Tuna Tacos
Seared ahi tuna over cole slaw drizzled with wasabi aioli served on flour tortillas. Soy sauce served on the side!
1 Taco Only
Protein Bowls
Tilapia Protein Bowl
5-6 oz hand-cut tilapia (mild white fish) fillet.
Mahi Protein Bowl
5-6 oz wild-caught mahi fillet.
Salmon Protein Bowl
5-6 oz hand-cut salmon fillet.
Shrimp Protein Bowl
12 tail-off shrimp.
Haddock Protein Bowl
Chicken Tenders Protein Bowl
5 fresh chicken tenders.
Veggie Protein Bowl
Sauteed broccoli, green beans, grilled peppers and onions. Lettuce and tomato are optional.
Sides & Extras
Extra Dressing
Extra Sauce
SD Black Beans & Rice
SD French Fries
SD Fresh Fruit
SD Fried Okra
SD Cole Slaw
SD Hush Puppies (4)
SD Sweet Potato Fries
SD Onion Petals
SD Sauteed Green Beans
SD Broccoli
SD Plantains (3)
SD Cheese Grits (Fri./Sat. After 5pm Only)
Utensils In Bag
Kid's Meals
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Corn Dog
Corn Dog with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Hot Dog
Hot Dog with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Burger
Hamburger (plain) with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger (plain) with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
6 popcorn shrimp with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Kids Fish Platter
Fish (tilapia) with your choice of side and a fountain drink. (upgrade fish for $2)
Kids Fish Sandwich
Fish (tilapia) sandwich with your choice of side and a fountain drink. (upgrade fish for $2)
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Award-winning key lime pie made with traditional key lime juice and a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.
Peanut Butter Pie
Made with real Reese’s peanut butter and drizzled with chocolate!
Pecan Pie
Banana Pudding
Fresh banana pudding, layered with vanilla wafers and topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Cake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo, FL 32765