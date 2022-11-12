Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

TJ's Seafood Shack

No reviews yet

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road

Oviedo, FL 32765

Popular Items

Mahi Fish Tacos
Haddock Platter
Shrimp Platter

Appetizers

Golden Fried Chicken App
$8.50

Golden Fried Chicken App

$8.50
1 Crab Cake

1 Crab Cake

$6.75
Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$12.99

Fresh sushi grade, ahi tuna seared to perfection and served over our homemade wasabi slaw. Served with soy sauce and wasabi aioli.

Bang Bang Shrimp
$12.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.99

Start your meal off with a Bang! Our 12 Bang Bang Shrimp are lightly breaded and tossed in a sweet, smoky sauce!

Calamari

Calamari

$9.50

Hand-cut and lightly breaded, golden-fried Calamari Served with two dipping sauces – cocktail and TJ’s homemade horseradish, mustard!

Catfish Nuggets
$11.75

Catfish Nuggets

$11.75
Clam App

Clam App

$10.99
Dill Pickles
$7.50

Dill Pickles

$7.50

A chef’s handful of lightly breaded, southern fried dill pickles per order. Served with a creamy dill sauce.

Smoked Mahi Mahi Fish Dip
$7.50

Smoked Mahi Mahi Fish Dip

$7.50

Tasty, hardwood-smoked mahi mahi, complemented with just the right spices, served with saltine crackers.

French Fries
$3.99

French Fries

$3.99
Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$13.99

Truly a Florida favorite – locally caught gator bites served grilled, blackened or fried along with our sweet, Cajun “swamp sauce” for dipping.

Grits & Gravy (Fri/Sat After 5pm ONLY)
$6.99

Grits & Gravy (Fri/Sat After 5pm ONLY)

$6.99
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$5.50

6 hushpuppies per order. Deep-fried and sweetened just right and served with honey.

Okra App

Okra App

$4.00
Onion Petals
$7.50

Onion Petals

$7.50

Hand cut onion petals – lightly breaded and served with a homemade horseradish-mustard dipping sauce.

Oyster App

Oyster App

$13.99
Plantains App
$5.25

Plantains App

$5.25
Shrimp App (9)
$12.99

Shrimp App (9)

$12.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

A healthy serving of TJ’s sweet potato fries are an absolute customer favorite. Served with honey-mustard dipping sauce!

Soup & Salads

Clam Chowder
$5.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Rich and creamy New England clam chowder served hot with saltine crackers.

Gumbo

Gumbo

$5.99

Louisiana-style gumbo with chicken and Andouille Sausage served with saltine crackers. No seafood!

Lobster Bisque
$6.50

Lobster Bisque

$6.50

TJ’s customer-favorite lobster bisque is rich and savory with fresh diced veggies! Served with saltine crackers.

Caesar Salad
$4.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Caesar salad with fresh, hand-cut romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons. Served with traditional Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad
$4.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Garden salad with fresh, hand-cut romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and cheddar cheese! Your choice of dressing.

Platters

5 Piece Chicken Tenders
$10.50

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Fresh chicken tenders (5) served with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or honey-mustard dipping sauce.

Ahi Tuna Platter
$14.99

Ahi Tuna Platter

$14.99

Wild-caught, ahi tuna steak seasoned and seared to perfection – over a bed of wasabi slaw! Soy and wasabi aioli on the side!

Tilapia Platter
$11.50

Tilapia Platter

$11.50

A 5-6 oz mild white fish filet served cooked to your liking!

Catfish Platter
$13.75

Catfish Platter

$13.75

Sweet, southern Mississippi catfish – best served fried, just the way we like it!

Clam Strips Platter
$12.99

Clam Strips Platter

$12.99

New England cold water clams served lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Cornflake Crusted Platter
$12.99

Cornflake Crusted Platter

$12.99
Crab Cakes (2) Platter
$15.50

Crab Cakes (2) Platter

$15.50

Two homemade, blue crab cakes sautéed to perfection and topped with our signature remoulade sauce.

Gator Bites Platter
$15.99

Gator Bites Platter

$15.99

Truly a Florida favorite – locally caught gator bites served grilled, blackened or fried along with our sweet, Cajun “swamp sauce” for dipping.

Haddock Platter
$13.50

Haddock Platter

$13.50

Fresh, wild-caught haddock fillet cooked to your liking! Many request our haddock served fish-n-chips style!

Lobster Roll & Crab Cake Combo
$16.99

Lobster Roll & Crab Cake Combo

$16.99

One homemade blue crab cake with remoulade sauce and one signature lobster roll!

Mahi Mahi Platter
$14.99

Mahi Mahi Platter

$14.99

5-6 oz wild-caught mahi filets served best grilled or blackened!

Oyster Platter
$15.99

Oyster Platter

$15.99

5-6 oz of fresh Apalachicola oysters – hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade remoulade.

Parmesan Tilapia
$12.50

Parmesan Tilapia

$12.50
Salmon Platter
$14.50

Salmon Platter

$14.50

5-6 oz hand filleted, salmon best served grilled or blackened!

Sugar Shack Salmon Platter
$14.99

Sugar Shack Salmon Platter

$14.99

5-6 oz hand filleted, salmon seared with our homemade honey-miso glaze! You’re gonna LOVE it!

Shrimp Platter
$14.99

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

A customer favorite – TJ’s shrimp platter comes with 9 jumbo shrimp! Cocktail or tartar on the side.

Basa Platter

Basa Platter

$11.50
Combo Platter - Pick 2
$16.99

Combo Platter - Pick 2

$16.99

Your choice of two of the following: Fish filet (basa), 4 jumbo shrimp, OR clam strips. Served with cocktail or tartar.

Captain's Platter
$19.99

Captain's Platter

$19.99

Get ALL 3 of the following: Fish filet (basa), 4 jumbo shrimp & clam strips. Served with cocktail or tartar.

Fisherman's Catch
$22.99

Fisherman's Catch

$22.99

Get ALL 4 of the following: Fish filet (basa), 4 jumbo shrimp, clam strips & fried oysters. Served with cocktail or tartar.

Bang Platter

Bang Platter

$14.99

Chef Special

$21.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.99

With lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger
$9.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

A 6oz, black angus beef burger topped with yellow American cheese over lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

A 6oz, black angus beef burger topped with bacon and yellow American cheese over lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.

Surf & Turf Cheeseburger
$11.99

Surf & Turf Cheeseburger

$11.99

A 6oz, black angus beef burger topped with three bang-bang shrimp & yellow American cheese over lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sub
$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99
Chicken Philly
$9.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Chopped chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with melted white American cheese. Served on a French bun!

Philly Cheese Steak
$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Chopped sirloin with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with melted white American cheese. Served on a French bun!

Basa Sandwich

Basa Sandwich

$11.50
Catfish Sandwich
$13.75

Catfish Sandwich

$13.75
Tilapia Sandwich
$11.50

Tilapia Sandwich

$11.50
Haddock Sandwich
$13.50

Haddock Sandwich

$13.50

Wild-caught, Atlantic haddock served fried, grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Wild-caught mahi served grilled or blackened with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Lobster Melt

Lobster Melt

$14.50

Our cold lobster salad pressed with white American cheese, bacon & tomato on sourdough bread.

Lobster Roll (1)
$10.50

Lobster Roll (1)

$10.50

Our cold lobster salad served on a toasted, New England-style hotdog roll – a crowd favorite!

Lobster Roll (2)
$16.99

Lobster Roll (2)

$16.99

Our cold lobster salad served on a toasted, New England-style hotdog roll – a crowd favorite!

Cornflake Crusted Fish Sammy
$12.50

Cornflake Crusted Fish Sammy

$12.50

Flaky white fish fried in our homemade, cornflake breader – over lettuce and tomato! Mango-habanero tartar served on the side.

Oyster Po' Boy
$15.99

Oyster Po' Boy

$15.99

Fried oysters served over lettuce and tomato on a traditional, toasted french roll! Drizzled with homemade remoulade sauce.

Shrimp Po' Boy
$14.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.99

Grilled, blackened or fried shrimp served over lettuce and tomato on a traditional, toasted french roll! Drizzled with homemade remoulade sauce.

Mahi Philly

Mahi Philly

$15.99
Mahi Reuben

Mahi Reuben

$15.99

Grilled mahi reuben sandwich with sauerkraut, thousand island and white american cheese on traditional rye bread.

(2) Hotdogs

(2) Hotdogs

$9.99

Jalapeno BBQ Burger
$12.50

$12.50

Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

$9.50+

Tilapia tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.

Mahi Fish Tacos

Mahi Fish Tacos

$11.99+

Fresh mahi tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.

Salmon BLT Tacos
$11.99+

Salmon BLT Tacos

$11.99+

Salmon tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a creamy dill sauce and bacon!

Baja Shrimp Tacos
$10.99+

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$10.99+

Our Baja shrimp tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a sweet chili chipotle sauce!

Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
$10.99+

Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

$10.99+

TJ’s Caribbean shrimp tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce. Topped with fresh Pineapple Mango Salsa & drizzled with Jalepeño Aoli.

Gator Tacos

Gator Tacos

$12.99+

Local caught gator tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a sweet, smoky “swamp sauce”!

Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
$9.50+

Chicken Teriyaki Tacos

$9.50+

Chicken teriyaki tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with cole slaw!

TJ's Chicken Club Tacos
$9.99+

TJ's Chicken Club Tacos

$9.99+

Our chicken club tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with bacon and ranch!

Firecracker Chicken Tacos
$10.50+

Firecracker Chicken Tacos

$10.50+

Firecracker (spicy!) chicken tacos are served on flour tortillas over cole slaw, topped with cheddar cheese and ranch.

3 Tuna Tacos

3 Tuna Tacos

$14.99

Seared ahi tuna over cole slaw drizzled with wasabi aioli served on flour tortillas. Soy sauce served on the side!

1 Taco Only

1 Taco Only

Protein Bowls

Tilapia Protein Bowl
$11.50

Tilapia Protein Bowl

$11.50

5-6 oz hand-cut tilapia (mild white fish) fillet.

Mahi Protein Bowl
$14.99

Mahi Protein Bowl

$14.99

5-6 oz wild-caught mahi fillet.

Salmon Protein Bowl
$14.50

Salmon Protein Bowl

$14.50

5-6 oz hand-cut salmon fillet.

Shrimp Protein Bowl
$14.99

Shrimp Protein Bowl

$14.99

12 tail-off shrimp.

Haddock Protein Bowl
$13.50

$13.50
Chicken Tenders Protein Bowl
$11.99

Chicken Tenders Protein Bowl

$11.99

5 fresh chicken tenders.

Veggie Protein Bowl
$10.99

Veggie Protein Bowl

$10.99

Sauteed broccoli, green beans, grilled peppers and onions. Lettuce and tomato are optional.

Sides & Extras

Extra Dressing
$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.25
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.25
SD Black Beans & Rice
$1.99

SD Black Beans & Rice

$1.99
SD French Fries
$2.00

SD French Fries

$2.00
SD Fresh Fruit
$1.50

SD Fresh Fruit

$1.50
SD Fried Okra
$2.00

SD Fried Okra

$2.00
SD Cole Slaw
$1.00

SD Cole Slaw

$1.00
SD Hush Puppies (4)
$2.00

SD Hush Puppies (4)

$2.00
SD Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
SD Onion Petals
$3.99

SD Onion Petals

$3.99
SD Sauteed Green Beans
$3.99

SD Sauteed Green Beans

$3.99
SD Broccoli

SD Broccoli

$3.99
SD Plantains (3)
$3.99

SD Plantains (3)

$3.99
SD Cheese Grits (Fri./Sat. After 5pm Only)
$4.50

SD Cheese Grits (Fri./Sat. After 5pm Only)

$4.50

Utensils In Bag

Kid's Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders
$5.99

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.99

3 chicken tenders with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Corn Dog
$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Corn Dog with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Hot Dog
$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.99

Hamburger (plain) with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Cheese Burger
$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Cheeseburger (plain) with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Popcorn Shrimp
$5.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

6 popcorn shrimp with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Kids Fish Platter
$5.99

Kids Fish Platter

$5.99

Fish (tilapia) with your choice of side and a fountain drink. (upgrade fish for $2)

Kids Fish Sandwich
$5.99

Kids Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Fish (tilapia) sandwich with your choice of side and a fountain drink. (upgrade fish for $2)

Desserts

Key Lime Pie
$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Award-winning key lime pie made with traditional key lime juice and a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Pie
$4.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Made with real Reese’s peanut butter and drizzled with chocolate!

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.50
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh banana pudding, layered with vanilla wafers and topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$3.99Out of stock

FRI/SAT Specials

App Special

$7.50

Shrimp & Grits w/Cajun Gravy
$16.99

$16.99

Chef Special

$21.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink
$2.35

$2.35

Kids Drink

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo, FL 32765

Directions

