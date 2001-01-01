TJ's Sports Bar & Grill
600 Kapiolani Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96813
Beef & Pork
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken
Plate Lunch Menu
Plate Lunch - Chop Steak
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Bone-in Pulehu Short Ribs
$17.00
Plate Lunch - Rib Eye Steak (mushrooms & onions)
$23.00
Plate Lunch - Bone-In Kalbi
$17.00
Plate Lunch - Hamburger Steak
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Loco Moco
$17.00
Plate Lunch - Fried Pork Chops (NOT lechon style)
$18.00
Plate Lunch - Fried Pork Chops (lechon style)
$20.00
Plate Lunch - Spicy Pork
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Karaage Chicken
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Korean Chicken
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Garlic Chicken
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Dynamite Chicken
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Ahi Belly
$15.00
Plate Lunch - Chinese Style Seared Fish
$17.00
Plate Lunch - Salt & Pepper Garlic Shrimp
$17.00
Plate Lunch - Kalbi Fried Saimin (no rice or mac)
$15.00