TJ's Sports Bar & Grill

600 Kapiolani Boulevard

Honolulu, HI 96813

Beef & Pork

Boneless Kalbi Ribs

$17.00

Bone-In Kalbi

$16.00

Boneless Pulehu Ribs

$17.00

Bone-In Pulehu Ribs

$16.00
Rib Eye Steak 12 Oz

$20.00
Rib Eye Steak 16 Oz

$25.00

Chop Steak

$16.00
Fried Pork Chops

$22.00
Fried Pork Chops Lechon Style

$24.00

Spicy Smoked Pork

$15.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger With Fries

$15.00
BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna Melt (FRESH AHI) w/fries

$16.00

Spam And Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Fillet Sandwich w/ Fries (NO Rice/Mac)

$14.00

Chicken

Korean Chicken

$17.00
Garlic Chicken

$17.00
Yakitori Chicken

$17.00
Misoyaki Chicken

$17.00
Dynamite Chicken

$17.00
Karaage Chicken

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Gizzards

$14.00

Plate Lunch Menu

Plate Lunch - Chop Steak

$15.00
Plate Lunch - Bone-in Pulehu Short Ribs

$17.00

Plate Lunch - Rib Eye Steak (mushrooms & onions)

$23.00

Plate Lunch - Bone-In Kalbi

$17.00

Plate Lunch - Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Plate Lunch - Loco Moco

$17.00
Plate Lunch - Fried Pork Chops (NOT lechon style)

$18.00

Plate Lunch - Fried Pork Chops (lechon style)

$20.00

Plate Lunch - Spicy Pork

$15.00

Plate Lunch - Karaage Chicken

$15.00

Plate Lunch - Korean Chicken

$15.00
Plate Lunch - Garlic Chicken

$15.00

Plate Lunch - Dynamite Chicken

$15.00

Plate Lunch - Ahi Belly

$15.00
Plate Lunch - Chinese Style Seared Fish

$17.00

Plate Lunch - Salt & Pepper Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Plate Lunch - Kalbi Fried Saimin (no rice or mac)

$15.00

Pupu's

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50
Crinkle Cut Fries w/Garlic

$5.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella/Zucchini Combo

$15.00

Deep Fried Zucchini

$15.00
Fried Mandoo

$14.00

Goteborg Bites

$8.00

Goteborg Bites w / Spicy Ahi Aioli