Pizza
Italian

TJ's Woodfire Pizza San Clemente

5,134 Reviews

$$

641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110

San Clemente, CA 92673

Order Again

Popular Items

Neapolitan Crust Style Pizza
New York 18" Crust Style Pizza
New York 15" Crust Style Pizza

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.75

Fresh oven toasted bread topped with Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and shaved grana padano cheese

Burrata

Burrata

$11.75

Burrata cheese, tomatoes, baby arugula, balsamic drizzle, olive oil and a house made crostini

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.50

Our Neapolitan dough tied into knots, baked and coated with garlic oil, Italian parsley and parmesan

Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$9.24

Broccolini tossed in garlic oil & lemon, grilled and topped with parmesan cheese

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.75

3 house-made meatballs in a cast iron skillet served with marinara, parmesan, Italian parsley and a house made crostini on the side

Salads

Arugula

Arugula

$10.75

Cherry tomato, crispy prosciutto, lemon zest, balsamic dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$8.75

Romaine, house-made woodfire croutons, shaved grana padano cheese, Caesar dressing

Capriccio

Capriccio

$10.50

Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, romano, shaved grana padano cheese, artichoke hearts, balsamic dressing

Mista

Mista

$9.00

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic dressing

Pasta

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce

$7.75

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

Kids Spaghetti w/ Olive Oil

$7.24

Spaghetti & olive oil

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$15.24

Rigatoni, pesto, Italian sausage, lemon, grated parmesan cheese

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$12.75

Spaghetti, fresh tomato, basil, grated parmesan & garlic

Rigatoni W/ Chicken & Mushroom

Rigatoni W/ Chicken & Mushroom

$16.50

Rigatoni, chicken, mushrooms, prosciutto, grated parmesan & a tomato cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.75

Spaghetti, marinara, grated parmesan & three house-made meatballs

Penne Fra Diavlo

$14.25Out of stock

Calzone

Manhattan Calzone

$12.24

Our 15" New York dough filled with New York tomato sauce, ricotta, shredded mozzarella cheese, and meatballs, topped with garlic oil, grated parmesan cheese, and italian parsley

Pizza

Neapolitan Crust Style Pizza

Neapolitan Crust Style Pizza

New York 15" Crust Style Pizza

New York 15" Crust Style Pizza

New York 18" Crust Style Pizza

New York 18" Crust Style Pizza

Cracker Thin Crust Style Pizza

Cracker Thin Crust Style Pizza

Sicilian Crust Style Pizza

Sicilian Crust Style Pizza

Dessert

Churro Donut

Churro Donut

$1.75Out of stock

wheat, flour, sugar, cinnamon

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110, San Clemente, CA 92673

Directions

TJ's Woodfire Pizza image

