T.J. Stone’s
1,843 Reviews
$$
608 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Features
Gift Card
Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases) If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.
December 2 Course Wine Dinner
2 course dinner with wine paired with each course: (No substitutions, some items can be omitted) 1st Course: Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette 2nd Course: Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown 1st course paired with Chat St Michelle Chardonnay (California) 2nd course paired with Will Hill Chardonnay (California)
December 2 Course Beer Dinner
2 course dinner with beer paired with each course: (No substitutions, some items can be omitted) 1st Course: : Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette 2nd Course: Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown 1st course paired with Parkway Triple A Amber Ale (Virginia) 2nd course paired with Stone IPA (California)
December Special Salad
Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette
December Special Lamb Shank
Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown
Appetizers
GOUUUDA TOTS
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
‘CUE BOARD
House smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, and canadian bacon, cheddar, blue cheese, apricot preserves, grainy mustard, dill pickle slices, pickled jalapeños, our barbecue sauces, water crackers and sliced French bread
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SKEWERS
House-brined chicken skewers, buttermilk soaked and coated with seasoned flour, golden fried and served with honey mustard sauce
SMOKED CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP
Jumbo lump crab & chopped artichokes mixed with cream cheese and smoked with Cherrywood, served with warmed pita bread
HOLY MOLY SHRIMP
Half pound of peeled tiger shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, Old Bay, lager beer, lemon, lots of garlic and hot sauce, served with sliced French bread
FRIED GREEN BEANS
Battered and golden fried green beans, served with a side of thai chili cream sauce
TENNESSEE SLIDERS
Three mini beef burgers cooked on the griddle, topped with American cheese and crispy fried onions, and thick dill pickle slices on mini brioche buns
Soup & Salad
Black Bean Chili
Angus ground beef simmered with tomatoes, black beans, bell peppers, onion and spices, topped with cheddar
FRENCH ONION
Brooklyn Brown Ale and onion soup with a slice baguette and topped with broiled provolone cheese
SOUP OF THE DAY
CALL TO FIND OUT SOUP OF THE DAY
Chicken B.L.T. Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar and red onion with a side of tomato vinaigrette
Basis Greens
Mixed lettuce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, shredded cheddar & herb croutons
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce with our Caesar dressing, finished with parmesan cheese and herb croutons
Stone's Steak Salad
Grilled Bistro steak* over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, bacon, and a side of horseradish buttermilk dressing
Harvest Salad
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
Entrees
Smokehouse Steak
Angus beef* seasoned with our smoky steak rub, grilled and sliced, topped with an herbed butter compound and chives, served with waffle fries and fried Brussels sprouts tossed in horseradish cream sauce
Salmon with Sweet Corn Risotto
Eight ounce sustainable salmon* filet, lightly seasoned and grilled, plated over a sweet corn risotto, grilled asparagus and finished with our champagne vinaigrette
Southern Fried Chicken
Boneless buttermilk-marinated chicken battered with spiced flour and fried ‘till golden brown, topped with country gravy, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and fried brussel sprouts
Cast Iron Skillet Chicken
Chicken breast pan seared with mushrooms, onion, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, garlic, and thyme with a splash of Madeira wine, touch of cream and parmesan cheese, with Yukon gold mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus
Jambalaya Penne
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken and shrimp sautéed with tomato, bell pepper, onion, and our Cajun creole sauce, all tossed with penne pasta
Beer Battered Cajun Fish & Chips
Spicy beer battered Cod filets, golden fried and served with Cajun **hand-cut fries**, coleslaw and a smoky lemon tartar
Pork Ribs - Half Rack
Award-winning ribs with your choice of sauce and sides
Pork Ribs - Full Rack
Award-winning ribs with your choice of sauce and sides
Beef Brisket
House-smoked tender beef brisket, sliced with your choice of sauce and sides
Pulled Pork
Slow smoked “fall off the bone” pork shoulder with choice of sauce and sides
Barbecue Combo
Quarter rack ribs, beef brisket, and pulled pork
Sandwiches
BACON JACK-JACK
Grilled chicken breast, BACON, melted pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, brushed with our Jack Daniels Bourbon Glaze and served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with a Gouda tater tot
BEEF, VEGAN (IMPOSSIBLE), OR TURKEY BURGER
Choice of turkey, Beyond, OR Angus beef burger*,grilled, on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle with choice of side
BRISKET SANDWICH
Brisket on a soft Brioche roll with our tangy Carolina BBQ sauce, Texas BBQ sauce, Bourbon glaze or Kansas City BBQ sauce garnished with coleslaw
PORK SANDWICH
Pulled pork on a soft Brioche roll with our tangy Carolina BBQ sauce, Texas BBQ sauce, Bourbon glaze or Kansas City BBQ sauce garnished with coleslaw
STEAK n CHEESE OUR WAY
Smoked and chopped burnt ends on toasted texas toast with melted pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, and chipotle mayonnaise
SMOKEHOUSE TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB
Our smoked sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Bibb lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese with chipotle mayo, on two pieces of toasted multigrain bread
TJ’S BUBBA BURGER
8oz Angus burger*, topped with melted smoked cheddar, fried onions, smoked brisket, BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche bun crowned with a Gouda tater tot
Sides
Kids Menu
Cocktails & Bar To-Go
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, soda water, splash of orange juice, orange slice garnish
Cherry Blossom Bubbles
sparkling rose, St. Germaine, splash of dragon fruit, rosemary garnish
Gin Basil Smash
muddled basil, Botanist gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, basil leaf garnish
Ranch Water
Milagro silver, lime juice, Topo Chico, lime garnish
46 Ricky
Makers 46, lime juice, soda water, lime
Wine Bottles
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio (Alto Adige, Italy)
Erath Vineyards Pinot Gris (Dundee, Oregon)
Martin Codax Alberino (Rias Baixas, Spain)
Michael Picard Vouvray Chenin Blanc (Vouvray, France)
Jean-Luc Viognier (Languedoc, France)
Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)
Simi Sauvignon Blanc (Sonoma, CA)
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)
Lake Chalice "The Nest" Sauvingon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)
Terra d’Oro Chenin Blanc Viognier (Clarksburg, VA)
Clean Slate Riesling (Mosel, Germany)
Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay (Napa, CA)
William Hill Chardonnay (Central Coast, CA)
Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay (Columbia Valley, WA)
Napa Cellars Chardonnay (Napa, CA)
Skyside Chardonnay (St. Helena, CA)
Belleruche Rosé (Rhone, France)
Annalisa Moscato (Veneto, Italy)
Ardega Gran Vimium Nessa Albarino
La Marca Prosecco (Veneto, Italy)
Barboursville Vintage Rose (Barboursville, VA)
Jean Vesselle Champagne (Champagne, France)
Vueve Clicquot Champagne (Champagne, France)
Band of Roses Rose (Columbia Valley, WA)
A to Z Rose Bubbles (Dundee, Oregon)
Ruffino Prosecco Splits
Angeline Pinot Noir (Santa Rosa, CA)
A To Z Pinot Noir (Newberg, OR)
Fairfax Wine Company Pinot Noir (California)
Charles Smith Red Devil Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)
Ch. St. Michelle Indian Wells Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)
San Polo Auka Malbec (La Consulta, Argentina)
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)
Nine Stones Shiraz (Barossa, Australia)
Shooting Star Zinfandel (Mendocino County, CA)
Murphy Goode Homefront Red (Sonoma, CA)
Rockbridge Meritage (Shenandoah, VA)
Bujanda Crianza Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)
Venta Morales Organic Tempranillo (La Mancha, Spain)
Andre Berthet Rayne Cotes du Rhone (Organic)
Paradou Grenache (Rhone, France)
Belleruche Red Blend (Rhone, France)
Le Grand Cab/Shiraz (Minervois, France)
Jos Drouhin Pinot Noir (Burgundy, France)
Chateau de Raousset, Chirables (Burgundy, France)
Michael Pozzan Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Ghost Pines Sonoma Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Kenwood Sonoma Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Vinaceous Reconteur Cabernet (Margaret River, Australia)
Decoy Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
Beer Bottles & Cans
Anchor Steam
Lager, 12 oz
Blue Point Toasted
Lager, 12 oz
Brooklyn Lager
Lager, 12 oz
Carlsberg
Lager, 11.2 oz
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
Lager, 12 oz
Dos Equis Lager
Lager, 12 oz
Grolsch
Lager, 11.2 oz
Harp
Lager, 12 oz
Hofbrau Original
Lager, 11.2 oz
Kona Longboard
Lager, 12 oz
Kostritzer Black Lager
Lager, 11.2 oz
Modelo Especial
Lager, 12 oz
Narragansett Lager Can
Lager, 12 oz
National Bohemian Can
Lager, 12 oz
Negra Modelo
Lager, 12 oz
Old Milwaukee Can
Lager, 12 oz
Pabst Blue Ribbon Can
Lager, 16 oz
Pacifico
Lager, 11.2 oz
Peroni
Lager, 12 oz
Red Stripe
Lager, 12 oz
Rolling Rock Can
Lager, 12 oz
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
Lager, 12 oz
Sapporo Premium
Lager, 12 oz
Shiner Bock
Lager, 12 oz
Spaten Premium
Lager, 12 oz
Stella Bottle
Lager, 14.9 oz
Weihenstephaner
Lager, 12 oz
Beck's
Pilsner, 12 oz
DC Brau Pilsner Can
Pilsner, 12 oz
Eggenberg
Pilsner, 11.2 oz
Labatt Blue
Pilsner, 12 oz
Labatt Blue Light
Pilsner, 12 oz
North Coast Scrimshaw
Pilsner, 12 oz
OB Mama's Little Yella Pils Can
Pilsner, 12 oz
Pilsner Urquell
Pilsner, 11.2 oz
Abita Amber
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Dos Equis Amber
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Innis & Gunn Blood Red Sky Ale
Amber Ale/Red, 11.2 oz
Schneider Aventinus
Amber Ale/Red, 16.9 oz
Smithwicks
Amber Ale/Red, 11.2 oz
South Street Satan's Pony
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Boddingtons Can
Pale Ale, 16 oz
Founders Dirty Bastard
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Gaffel Kolsch
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Oskar Blues Old Chub Can
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Schlafly Kolsch
Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz
Stone Arrogant Bastard
Amber Ale/Red, 22 oz
Bass Ale
Pale Ale, 12 oz
Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin'
Pale Ale, 12 oz
Old Speckled Hen ESB Can
Pale Ale, 16 oz
Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Can
Pale Ale, 12 oz
Sierra Nevada Can
Pale Ale, 12 oz
St. Peters Organic Ale
Pale Ale, 16.9 oz
Sweetwater 420
Pale Ale, 12 oz
Bear Republic Racer 5 Can
IPA, 16 oz
Ballast Point Grapefruit
IPA, 12 oz
Brewdog Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA Can
IPA, 16 oz
Brewdog Hazy Jane Hazy IPA Can
IPA, 16 oz
Brothers Hoptimazation
IPA, 12 oz
Cigar City Jai Alai Can
IPA, 12 oz
DC Corruption Can
IPA, 12 oz
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed
IPA, 12 oz
Dogfish Head 60 Minute
IPA, 12 oz
Dogfish Head 90 Minute
IPA, 12 oz
Dogfish Head 120 Minute
IPA, 12 oz
Firestone Union Jack IPA
IPA, 12 oz
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
IPA, 12 oz
Founders All Day Can
IPA, 12 oz
Hardywood Great Return
IPA, 16 oz
Heavy Seas Loose Cannon
IPA, 12 oz
Heavy Seas TropiCannon
IPA, 12 oz
Lost Rhino Face Plant Can
IPA, 12 oz
O'Connor El Guapo IPA
IPA, 12 oz
Old Dominion Double
IPA, 12 oz
Cigar City Maduro Brown Can
Brown/Black Ale, 12 oz
Legend Brown
Brown/Black Ale, 12 oz
Newcastle
Brown/Black Ale, 12 oz
Allagash Tripel
Belgian, 12 oz
Avery White Rascal Can
Belgian, 12 oz
Bavik
Belgian, 11.2 oz
Chimay Blue
Belgian, 25.4 oz
Chimay Red
Belgian, 25.4 oz
Delirium Nocturnum
Belgian, 11.2 oz
Delirium Tremens
Belgian, 12 oz
Gulden Draak
Belgian, 11.2 oz
Hoegaarden
Belgian, 11.2 oz
Leffe Blonde Abby Ale
Belgian, 11.2 oz
Old Dominion Candi
Belgian, 12 oz
Piraat
Belgian, 11.2 oz
Saison Dupont
Belgian, 12.7 oz
Allagash White
Wheat, 12 oz
Anderson Valley Seasonal Gose
Wheat, 12 oz
Erdinger Dunkel Weiss
Wheat, 12oz.
Erdinger Weissbier
Wheat, 12 oz
Franziskaner
Wheat, 12 oz
Hofbrau Dunkel
Wheat, 11.2 oz
Konig Ludwig
Wheat, 11.2 oz
Narragansett Shandy Can
Wheat, 12 oz
Shofferhofer Seasonal Hefeweizen
Wheat, 11.2 oz
Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
Wheat, 12 oz
Victory Golden Monkey
Wheat, 12 oz
Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Duck Rabbit Milk Stout
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Founders Porter
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Goodwood Bourbon Barrel Stout
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Murphy's Irish Stout Can
Stout & Porter, 14.9 oz
North Coast Old Rasputin
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Old Dominion Oak Barrel Stout
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Port City Porter
Stout & Porter, 12 oz
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
Stout & Porter, 18.6 oz
St. Peter's Old Style Porter
Stout & Porter, 16.9 oz
Abita Purple Haze
12 oz
Charles Wells Banana Bread
16 oz
Linderman Framboise
12 oz
Magic Hat #9
12 oz
Not Your Father's Root Beer
12 oz
Sea Dog Blueberry Wheat
12 oz
Austin Blood Orange Cider Can
12 oz
Magners Irish
11.2 oz
McKenzie's Black Cherry Cider
12 oz
Glutenberg Blonde
Gluten Free, 16 oz
Omission IPA
Gluten Free, 12 oz
Omission Lager
Gluten Free, 12 oz
Omission Ultimate Light
Gluten Free, 12 oz
Truly Seasonal Can
Gluten Free, 12 oz
White Claw Seasonal Can
Gluten Free, 12 oz
Erdinger - Non-Alcoholic
12 oz
O'Doul's - Non-Alcoholic
12 oz
Amstel Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Banquet Can
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Desserts & Beverages
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
Salted Caramel Crunch Cheesecake
House Brewed Iced Tea - 12 oz
Lemonade - 12 oz
Cup Filled with Ice and Straw
Pellegrino Sparkling
Acqua Panna Spring Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Celebrating American cuisine with libations from around the world.
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA 22314