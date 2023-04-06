Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

T.J. Stone’s

1,843 Reviews

$$

608 Montgomery Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

BACON JACK-JACK
Basis Greens
SMOKEHOUSE TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB


Features

Gift Card

Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases) If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.

December 2 Course Wine Dinner

$44.00Out of stock

2 course dinner with wine paired with each course: (No substitutions, some items can be omitted) 1st Course: Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette 2nd Course: Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown 1st course paired with Chat St Michelle Chardonnay (California) 2nd course paired with Will Hill Chardonnay (California)

December 2 Course Beer Dinner

$44.00Out of stock

2 course dinner with beer paired with each course: (No substitutions, some items can be omitted) 1st Course: : Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette 2nd Course: Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown 1st course paired with Parkway Triple A Amber Ale (Virginia) 2nd course paired with Stone IPA (California)

December Special Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette

December Special Lamb Shank

$23.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown

Gift Card (Copy)

Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases) If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.

Appetizers

GOUUUDA TOTS

$13.00

Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce

TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS

$15.00

Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing

‘CUE BOARD

$21.00

House smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, and canadian bacon, cheddar, blue cheese, apricot preserves, grainy mustard, dill pickle slices, pickled jalapeños, our barbecue sauces, water crackers and sliced French bread

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SKEWERS

$14.00

House-brined chicken skewers, buttermilk soaked and coated with seasoned flour, golden fried and served with honey mustard sauce

SMOKED CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab & chopped artichokes mixed with cream cheese and smoked with Cherrywood, served with warmed pita bread

HOLY MOLY SHRIMP

$17.00

Half pound of peeled tiger shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, Old Bay, lager beer, lemon, lots of garlic and hot sauce, served with sliced French bread

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$12.00

Battered and golden fried green beans, served with a side of thai chili cream sauce

TENNESSEE SLIDERS

$13.00

Three mini beef burgers cooked on the griddle, topped with American cheese and crispy fried onions, and thick dill pickle slices on mini brioche buns

Soup & Salad

Black Bean Chili

$9.00

Angus ground beef simmered with tomatoes, black beans, bell peppers, onion and spices, topped with cheddar

FRENCH ONION

$9.00

Brooklyn Brown Ale and onion soup with a slice baguette and topped with broiled provolone cheese

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

CALL TO FIND OUT SOUP OF THE DAY

Chicken B.L.T. Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar and red onion with a side of tomato vinaigrette

Basis Greens

$9.00+

Mixed lettuce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, shredded cheddar & herb croutons

Classic Caesar

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce with our Caesar dressing, finished with parmesan cheese and herb croutons

Stone's Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled Bistro steak* over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, bacon, and a side of horseradish buttermilk dressing

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette

Entrees

Smokehouse Steak

$30.00

Angus beef* seasoned with our smoky steak rub, grilled and sliced, topped with an herbed butter compound and chives, served with waffle fries and fried Brussels sprouts tossed in horseradish cream sauce

Salmon with Sweet Corn Risotto

$28.00

Eight ounce sustainable salmon* filet, lightly seasoned and grilled, plated over a sweet corn risotto, grilled asparagus and finished with our champagne vinaigrette

Southern Fried Chicken

$19.00

Boneless buttermilk-marinated chicken battered with spiced flour and fried ‘till golden brown, topped with country gravy, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and fried brussel sprouts

Cast Iron Skillet Chicken

$19.00

Chicken breast pan seared with mushrooms, onion, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, garlic, and thyme with a splash of Madeira wine, touch of cream and parmesan cheese, with Yukon gold mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus

Jambalaya Penne

$22.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken and shrimp sautéed with tomato, bell pepper, onion, and our Cajun creole sauce, all tossed with penne pasta

Beer Battered Cajun Fish & Chips

$20.00

Spicy beer battered Cod filets, golden fried and served with Cajun **hand-cut fries**, coleslaw and a smoky lemon tartar

Pork Ribs - Half Rack

$21.00

Award-winning ribs with your choice of sauce and sides

Pork Ribs - Full Rack

$32.00

Award-winning ribs with your choice of sauce and sides

Beef Brisket

$23.00

House-smoked tender beef brisket, sliced with your choice of sauce and sides

Pulled Pork

$20.00

Slow smoked “fall off the bone” pork shoulder with choice of sauce and sides

Barbecue Combo

$32.00

Quarter rack ribs, beef brisket, and pulled pork

Sandwiches

BACON JACK-JACK

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, BACON, melted pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, brushed with our Jack Daniels Bourbon Glaze and served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with a Gouda tater tot

BEEF, VEGAN (IMPOSSIBLE), OR TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

Choice of turkey, Beyond, OR Angus beef burger*,grilled, on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle with choice of side

BRISKET SANDWICH

$15.00

Brisket on a soft Brioche roll with our tangy Carolina BBQ sauce, Texas BBQ sauce, Bourbon glaze or Kansas City BBQ sauce garnished with coleslaw

PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Pulled pork on a soft Brioche roll with our tangy Carolina BBQ sauce, Texas BBQ sauce, Bourbon glaze or Kansas City BBQ sauce garnished with coleslaw

STEAK n CHEESE OUR WAY

$16.00

Smoked and chopped burnt ends on toasted texas toast with melted pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, and chipotle mayonnaise

SMOKEHOUSE TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB

$14.00

Our smoked sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Bibb lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese with chipotle mayo, on two pieces of toasted multigrain bread

TJ’S BUBBA BURGER

$17.00

8oz Angus burger*, topped with melted smoked cheddar, fried onions, smoked brisket, BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche bun crowned with a Gouda tater tot

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

House-made Chips

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Gouda Cheese Grits

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Corn Risotto

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwiches

$8.00

Kid's Penne Pasta with Butter & Parmesan

$8.00

Cocktails & Bar To-Go

Aperol Spritz

$10.00Out of stock

Aperol, Prosecco, soda water, splash of orange juice, orange slice garnish

Cherry Blossom Bubbles

$11.00Out of stock

sparkling rose, St. Germaine, splash of dragon fruit, rosemary garnish

Gin Basil Smash

$11.00Out of stock

muddled basil, Botanist gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, basil leaf garnish

Ranch Water

$10.00Out of stock

Milagro silver, lime juice, Topo Chico, lime garnish

46 Ricky

$11.00Out of stock

Makers 46, lime juice, soda water, lime

Wine Bottles

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio (Alto Adige, Italy)

$50.00

Erath Vineyards Pinot Gris (Dundee, Oregon)

$40.00

Martin Codax Alberino (Rias Baixas, Spain)

$37.00

Michael Picard Vouvray Chenin Blanc (Vouvray, France)

$38.00

Jean-Luc Viognier (Languedoc, France)

$40.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$29.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc (Sonoma, CA)

$45.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$40.00

Lake Chalice "The Nest" Sauvingon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$29.00

Terra d’Oro Chenin Blanc Viognier (Clarksburg, VA)

$25.00

Clean Slate Riesling (Mosel, Germany)

$28.00

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay (Napa, CA)

$38.00

William Hill Chardonnay (Central Coast, CA)

$25.00

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay (Columbia Valley, WA)

$34.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay (Napa, CA)

$40.00

Skyside Chardonnay (St. Helena, CA)

$50.00

Belleruche Rosé (Rhone, France)

$29.00

Annalisa Moscato (Veneto, Italy)

$25.00

Ardega Gran Vimium Nessa Albarino

$25.00

La Marca Prosecco (Veneto, Italy)

$32.00Out of stock

Barboursville Vintage Rose (Barboursville, VA)

$35.00

Jean Vesselle Champagne (Champagne, France)

$60.00Out of stock

Vueve Clicquot Champagne (Champagne, France)

$98.00

Band of Roses Rose (Columbia Valley, WA)

$25.00

A to Z Rose Bubbles (Dundee, Oregon)

$30.00

Ruffino Prosecco Splits

$9.00Out of stock

Angeline Pinot Noir (Santa Rosa, CA)

$36.00Out of stock

A To Z Pinot Noir (Newberg, OR)

$46.00

Fairfax Wine Company Pinot Noir (California)

$29.00

Charles Smith Red Devil Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)

$32.00

Ch. St. Michelle Indian Wells Merlot (Columbia Valley, WA)

$43.00

San Polo Auka Malbec (La Consulta, Argentina)

$32.00

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)

$34.00

Nine Stones Shiraz (Barossa, Australia)

$39.00

Shooting Star Zinfandel (Mendocino County, CA)

$32.00

Murphy Goode Homefront Red (Sonoma, CA)

$34.00

Rockbridge Meritage (Shenandoah, VA)

$43.00

Bujanda Crianza Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)

$32.00

Venta Morales Organic Tempranillo (La Mancha, Spain)

$35.00

Andre Berthet Rayne Cotes du Rhone (Organic)

$35.00Out of stock

Paradou Grenache (Rhone, France)

$36.00

Belleruche Red Blend (Rhone, France)

$32.00

Le Grand Cab/Shiraz (Minervois, France)

$50.00

Jos Drouhin Pinot Noir (Burgundy, France)

$40.00

Chateau de Raousset, Chirables (Burgundy, France)

$45.00Out of stock

Michael Pozzan Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$37.00

Ghost Pines Sonoma Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$48.00

Kenwood Sonoma Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$45.00

Vinaceous Reconteur Cabernet (Margaret River, Australia)

$42.00

Decoy Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$57.00

Beer Bottles & Cans

Anchor Steam

$6.75

Lager, 12 oz

Blue Point Toasted

$6.75

Lager, 12 oz

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Lager, 12 oz

Carlsberg

$6.00

Lager, 11.2 oz

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$7.00

Lager, 12 oz

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Lager, 12 oz

Grolsch

$6.50

Lager, 11.2 oz

Harp

$6.25

Lager, 12 oz

Hofbrau Original

$6.75

Lager, 11.2 oz

Kona Longboard

$6.75

Lager, 12 oz

Kostritzer Black Lager

$7.00

Lager, 11.2 oz

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Lager, 12 oz

Narragansett Lager Can

$5.00

Lager, 12 oz

National Bohemian Can

$4.00

Lager, 12 oz

Negra Modelo

$6.25

Lager, 12 oz

Old Milwaukee Can

$4.00

Lager, 12 oz

Pabst Blue Ribbon Can

$4.75

Lager, 16 oz

Pacifico

$7.00

Lager, 11.2 oz

Peroni

$6.25

Lager, 12 oz

Red Stripe

$6.00

Lager, 12 oz

Rolling Rock Can

$4.00

Lager, 12 oz

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$7.00

Lager, 12 oz

Sapporo Premium

$7.25

Lager, 12 oz

Shiner Bock

$6.50

Lager, 12 oz

Spaten Premium

$7.00

Lager, 12 oz

Stella Bottle

$6.75

Lager, 14.9 oz

Weihenstephaner

$7.50

Lager, 12 oz

Beck's

$6.00

Pilsner, 12 oz

DC Brau Pilsner Can

$7.50

Pilsner, 12 oz

Eggenberg

$6.75

Pilsner, 11.2 oz

Labatt Blue

$5.50

Pilsner, 12 oz

Labatt Blue Light

$6.00

Pilsner, 12 oz

North Coast Scrimshaw

$8.00

Pilsner, 12 oz

OB Mama's Little Yella Pils Can

$6.75

Pilsner, 12 oz

Pilsner Urquell

$6.75

Pilsner, 11.2 oz

Abita Amber

$6.25

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Innis & Gunn Blood Red Sky Ale

$12.00

Amber Ale/Red, 11.2 oz

Schneider Aventinus

$12.00

Amber Ale/Red, 16.9 oz

Smithwicks

$6.50

Amber Ale/Red, 11.2 oz

South Street Satan's Pony

$8.00

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Boddingtons Can

$7.25

Pale Ale, 16 oz

Founders Dirty Bastard

$7.25

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Gaffel Kolsch

$8.75

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale

$8.50

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.00

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Oskar Blues Old Chub Can

$7.50Out of stock

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Schlafly Kolsch

$6.50

Amber Ale/Red, 12 oz

Stone Arrogant Bastard

$16.50

Amber Ale/Red, 22 oz

Bass Ale

$6.00

Pale Ale, 12 oz

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$7.00

Pale Ale, 12 oz

Old Speckled Hen ESB Can

$10.00

Pale Ale, 16 oz

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Can

$6.75

Pale Ale, 12 oz

Sierra Nevada Can

$6.75

Pale Ale, 12 oz

St. Peters Organic Ale

$13.00

Pale Ale, 16.9 oz

Sweetwater 420

$7.00

Pale Ale, 12 oz

Bear Republic Racer 5 Can

$9.00

IPA, 16 oz

Ballast Point Grapefruit

$9.75

IPA, 12 oz

Brewdog Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA Can

$7.50

IPA, 16 oz

Brewdog Hazy Jane Hazy IPA Can

$8.00

IPA, 16 oz

Brothers Hoptimazation

$7.25

IPA, 12 oz

Cigar City Jai Alai Can

$8.00

IPA, 12 oz

DC Corruption Can

$8.25

IPA, 12 oz

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$8.25

IPA, 12 oz

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$7.50

IPA, 12 oz

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$10.50

IPA, 12 oz

Dogfish Head 120 Minute

$25.00Out of stock

IPA, 12 oz

Firestone Union Jack IPA

$7.25

IPA, 12 oz

Flying Dog Raging Bitch

$7.25Out of stock

IPA, 12 oz

Founders All Day Can

$7.00

IPA, 12 oz

Hardywood Great Return

$12.00

IPA, 16 oz

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon

$7.00

IPA, 12 oz

Heavy Seas TropiCannon

$7.00

IPA, 12 oz

Lost Rhino Face Plant Can

$7.00

IPA, 12 oz

O'Connor El Guapo IPA

$7.00

IPA, 12 oz

Old Dominion Double

$7.00

IPA, 12 oz

Cigar City Maduro Brown Can

$7.00

Brown/Black Ale, 12 oz

Legend Brown

$7.00Out of stock

Brown/Black Ale, 12 oz

Newcastle

$6.75

Brown/Black Ale, 12 oz

Allagash Tripel

$10.00

Belgian, 12 oz

Avery White Rascal Can

$6.00

Belgian, 12 oz

Bavik

$7.25

Belgian, 11.2 oz

Chimay Blue

$25.00

Belgian, 25.4 oz

Chimay Red

$20.00

Belgian, 25.4 oz

Delirium Nocturnum

$18.00

Belgian, 11.2 oz

Delirium Tremens

$18.00

Belgian, 12 oz

Gulden Draak

$16.00

Belgian, 11.2 oz

Hoegaarden

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian, 11.2 oz

Leffe Blonde Abby Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian, 11.2 oz

Old Dominion Candi

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian, 12 oz

Piraat

$13.50

Belgian, 11.2 oz

Saison Dupont

$10.00

Belgian, 12.7 oz

Allagash White

$9.00

Wheat, 12 oz

Anderson Valley Seasonal Gose

$8.00Out of stock

Wheat, 12 oz

Erdinger Dunkel Weiss

$10.00Out of stock

Wheat, 12oz.

Erdinger Weissbier

$10.00

Wheat, 12 oz

Franziskaner

$7.00

Wheat, 12 oz

Hofbrau Dunkel

$6.75

Wheat, 11.2 oz

Konig Ludwig

$7.00

Wheat, 11.2 oz

Narragansett Shandy Can

$5.00

Wheat, 12 oz

Shofferhofer Seasonal Hefeweizen

$6.50

Wheat, 11.2 oz

Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

$10.00

Wheat, 12 oz

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Wheat, 12 oz

Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout

$7.75

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout

$7.50Out of stock

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$7.00

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Founders Porter

$7.50

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Goodwood Bourbon Barrel Stout

$10.75

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout

$12.00

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Murphy's Irish Stout Can

$8.50

Stout & Porter, 14.9 oz

North Coast Old Rasputin

$10.00

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Old Dominion Oak Barrel Stout

$7.25

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Port City Porter

$8.00

Stout & Porter, 12 oz

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$14.00

Stout & Porter, 18.6 oz

St. Peter's Old Style Porter

$13.00

Stout & Porter, 16.9 oz

Abita Purple Haze

$6.25

12 oz

Charles Wells Banana Bread

$13.00

16 oz

Linderman Framboise

$18.00

12 oz

Magic Hat #9

$7.00

12 oz

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$8.00

12 oz

Sea Dog Blueberry Wheat

$6.50

12 oz

Austin Blood Orange Cider Can

$6.00

12 oz

Magners Irish

$7.00

11.2 oz

McKenzie's Black Cherry Cider

$7.00Out of stock

12 oz

Glutenberg Blonde

$10.00

Gluten Free, 16 oz

Omission IPA

$7.00

Gluten Free, 12 oz

Omission Lager

$7.00

Gluten Free, 12 oz

Omission Ultimate Light

$7.00

Gluten Free, 12 oz

Truly Seasonal Can

$7.00

Gluten Free, 12 oz

White Claw Seasonal Can

$7.00

Gluten Free, 12 oz

Erdinger - Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

12 oz

O'Doul's - Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

12 oz

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Banquet Can

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Desserts & Beverages

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$9.00

Salted Caramel Crunch Cheesecake

$8.00

House Brewed Iced Tea - 12 oz

$4.00

Lemonade - 12 oz

$3.75

Cup Filled with Ice and Straw

Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.50

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$6.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Celebrating American cuisine with libations from around the world.

Website

Location

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
T.J. Stone's image
T.J. Stone's image
T.J. Stone's image
T.J. Stone's image

