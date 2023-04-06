T.J. Stone’s

December 2 Course Wine Dinner

$44.00 Out of stock

2 course dinner with wine paired with each course: (No substitutions, some items can be omitted) 1st Course: Apple, Bacon & Goat Cheese Salad Mixed greens, sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds, sliced apples, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette 2nd Course: Smoked Chicken Pot Pie House smoked chicken breast with slow simmered vegetables in a creamy herb roux and topped with buttery filo crust and baked until golden brown 1st course paired with Chat St Michelle Chardonnay (California) 2nd course paired with Will Hill Chardonnay (California)