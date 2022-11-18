TJ's Grill
144 W. Carthage
Meade, KS 67864
Popular Items
Burgers - Build Your Own
Sides
French Fries
Fried Pickles
Onion Rings
Chips & Salsa
TJ’s Fries
Garlic Cheese Curds
Side Salad
Rosemary Fries
Mac & cheese
Corn Nuggets
JALAPENO STRIP
Sweet Potato Fries
Potato Poppers
Fried Okra
Cup of Nacho Cheese
MAC & CHS is GOUDA Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Tater Tots
Pretzel Poppers
Breaded Avocado Slices
Tiny Tots
Corn Dog Kid's Meal
Served with Fries (no substitutions) & a drink.
Chicken Strips Kid's Meal
Served w/ fries & a drink.
Mac ‘n Cheese Kid's Meal
Served w/ fries & a drink.
Kid's Burger
Served w/ fries & a drink.
Grilled Cheese kids meal
ZOO (CHICKEN) NUGGETS
CHICKEN, NUGGET ZOO SHAPED 1.1 OZ BREADED WHOLE GRAIN BREAST MEAT CHILD-NUT--If available. If unavailable nugget shaped; same info.
Wings
More Delicious Options
Appetizers
appetizer-TJ's Fries
appetizer- Fries
appetizer- Garlic Cheese Curds
appetizer- Rosemary Fries
appetizer- Onion Rings
appetizer- Chips & Salsa
appetizer- Onion Ring Tower
appetizer- Fried Pickles
appetizer- Side Salad
appetizer- Mac & Cheese
appetizer- Corn Nuggets
appetizer- Jalapeno Strip
appetizer- Sweet Potato Fries
appetizer-Potato Poppers
appetizer-fried okra
Appetizer-Mozzarella Sticks
Appetizer-Mac & CHS Bites
JALAPENO POPPERS AKA BUFFALO BALLS
appetizer--Pretzel Poppers
Bite-sized Poppers filled with Cheddar Cheddar--8 Per Order
Appetizer- Tater Tots
APPETIZER--Breaded Avocado Slices
• Deep fry frozen product at 350 ° F for 2-3/4 minutes Serving Size: 5 Pieces
Combo Platter
May choose 3 appetizers. 1/2 orders of chosen items are served on a platter.
Soft Beer Pretzels
Four large, soft, warm beer pretzels served with cheese. Great to share with your group or to have as a meal!
Salads
Desserts
Your Favorite Specials
Can't Cage This Discus Meal
Served with chips & salsa
The Pipeliner Meal
Served with fries
Baller Fries
The Slam Dunk Meal
Served w/ fries
Flying Pig Wings Meal
Home Run Meal
Served with fries.
Flying Pig Wings Meal (Copy)
Sunday Special Lasagna Meal served with corn cheesy bread and side salad
Sodas / Tea
Non-Alcoholic Mixed Drinks
THE HURDLER
The Lineman
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Where your Hometown Heros Eat! Come in and enjoy!
144 W. Carthage, Meade, KS 67864