TJ's Grill

144 W. Carthage

Meade, KS 67864

Popular Items

Rec Burger
Fried Taco, Beef
The Pipeliner Meal

Burgers - Build Your Own

Rec Burger

$7.25

1/4 lb patty

JV Burger

$9.99

2-1/4 lb patties

Varsity Burger

$12.99

3-1/4 lb patties

Booster Rooster

$8.99

Grilled Chicken patty

Personal Fowl

$8.99

Breaded Chicken patty

State Champ Burger--bacon&eggs

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Build Your Own Nachos

$7.00+

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

TJ’s Fries

$5.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.75

Side Salad

$3.99

Rosemary Fries

$4.99

Mac & cheese

$3.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

JALAPENO STRIP

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Potato Poppers

$5.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Cup of Nacho Cheese

$1.00

MAC & CHS is GOUDA Bites

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Pretzel Poppers

$5.99

Breaded Avocado Slices

$5.99

Tiny Tots

Corn Dog Kid's Meal

$4.99

Served with Fries (no substitutions) & a drink.

Chicken Strips Kid's Meal

$4.99

Served w/ fries & a drink.

Mac ‘n Cheese Kid's Meal

$4.99

Served w/ fries & a drink.

Kid's Burger

$4.99

Served w/ fries & a drink.

Grilled Cheese kids meal

$4.99
ZOO (CHICKEN) NUGGETS

ZOO (CHICKEN) NUGGETS

$4.99+

CHICKEN, NUGGET ZOO SHAPED 1.1 OZ BREADED WHOLE GRAIN BREAST MEAT CHILD-NUT--If available. If unavailable nugget shaped; same info.

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

More Delicious Options

Fish and side

Fare Catch

$11.99

Fish and fries

BLT Meal

$8.99

Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato Sandwich

Chicken Strip Meal

$10.99

Breaded chicken strips

Fried Shrimp Meal (6 Piece)

$11.99

Fried Taco, Beef

$4.99

Fried Taco, Chicken

$4.99

Adult Version Grilled Cheese meal

$7.99

Appetizers

appetizer-TJ's Fries

$5.99

appetizer- Fries

$3.99

appetizer- Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.75

appetizer- Rosemary Fries

$4.99

appetizer- Onion Rings

$4.99

appetizer- Chips & Salsa

$5.50

appetizer- Onion Ring Tower

$6.99

appetizer- Fried Pickles

$4.99

appetizer- Side Salad

$3.99

appetizer- Mac & Cheese

$3.99

appetizer- Corn Nuggets

$4.99

appetizer- Jalapeno Strip

$4.99

appetizer- Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

appetizer-Potato Poppers

$5.99

appetizer-fried okra

$3.99

Appetizer-Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Appetizer-Mac & CHS Bites

$5.99

JALAPENO POPPERS AKA BUFFALO BALLS

$10.99
appetizer--Pretzel Poppers

appetizer--Pretzel Poppers

$5.99

Bite-sized Poppers filled with Cheddar Cheddar--8 Per Order

Appetizer- Tater Tots

$4.99
APPETIZER--Breaded Avocado Slices

APPETIZER--Breaded Avocado Slices

$5.99

• Deep fry frozen product at 350 ° F for 2-3/4 minutes Serving Size: 5 Pieces

Combo Platter

$12.99

May choose 3 appetizers. 1/2 orders of chosen items are served on a platter.

Soft Beer Pretzels

Soft Beer Pretzels

$7.99

Four large, soft, warm beer pretzels served with cheese. Great to share with your group or to have as a meal!

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Salmon Mandarine Orange Salad

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad

$10.99+

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Caramel Cheese Cake

$6.99
French Toast Donut Holes

French Toast Donut Holes

$5.99

Customizable French Toast Donut Holes

Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake

$4.99

Your Favorite Specials

Can't Cage This Discus Meal

$11.99

Served with chips & salsa

The Pipeliner Meal

$13.99

Served with fries

Baller Fries

$9.99

The Slam Dunk Meal

$12.99+

Served w/ fries

Flying Pig Wings Meal

$11.99+

Home Run Meal

$11.99

Served with fries.

Sunday Special Lasagna Meal served with corn cheesy bread and side salad

$9.99

Sodas / Tea

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Fountain Drinks

Tea

$2.00

Tea

Water

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Pitcher pop

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Mixed Drinks

Kids Bomb Pop Drink (no alcohol)

Kids Bomb Pop Drink (no alcohol)

$4.99

Special plastic glass filled with blue gatorade and ice w/ a bomb pop sticking out the top.

MERCHANDISE

MUGS

$9.99Out of stock

TSHIRTS

$14.99

BOTTLE OPENERS

$7.99
Long Sleeve Ts: Gray Small

Long Sleeve Ts: Gray Small

$20.00
Tie died: Adult Small

Tie died: Adult Small

$20.00

Employee ts

$10.00

Employee long sleeve

$15.00

Employee tie dye

$17.00

Child t

$12.00

Hoodies

$26.00

HATS

$22.00

Tank Top

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

Chicken Taco & chips/salsa

$7.99

Beef Taco & chips/salsa

$7.99

THE HURDLER

SINGLE HURDLER W/ FRIES

SINGLE HURDLER W/ FRIES

$12.99

Rec burger with pepper jack, spicy mayo, bacon and grilled jalapenos.

DOUBLE HURDLER W/ FIRES

DOUBLE HURDLER W/ FIRES

$13.99

JV burger with pepper jack, spicy mayo, bacon and grilled jalapenos.

The Lineman

The Lineman W/Fries

The Lineman W/Fries

$12.99

Rec Burger topped with American cheese, bacon, a new special sauce & your favorite toppings! Served w/ fries!

Double Play

Grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard with fries

$6.99

The Macho Taco Meal

The Macho Taco Meal

The Macho Taco Meal

$9.99

fried corn shell, taco meat, nacho cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce wrapped in a tortilla cooked on grill served with chips and salsa.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Where your Hometown Heros Eat! Come in and enjoy!

Location

144 W. Carthage, Meade, KS 67864

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
TJ's Grill image
Map
