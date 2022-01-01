  • Home
TJ's Highland Steakhouse 11 W Ripple Ave

No reviews yet

11 W Ripple Ave

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Order Again

Appetizers

Oysters on a half shell

$19.00

chefs selection | black garlic shoyu mignonette | cocktail sauce | horseradish

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

jumbo u-10 shrimp | cocktail sauce | atomic horseradish | lemons

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Steakhouse Roll

$14.00

sesame coated new york strip | roasted red peppers | asparagus | carrot | ponzu dipping sauce

Little Don

$19.00

jumbo lump crab | cajun lobster sauce | burnt lemon

Kung Pao Calamari

$14.00

garlic chile sauce | fried peanuts | cilantro

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

nueske bacon wrapped scallops | wild maine blueberry agrodolce sauce

Goat Cheese Curds

$14.00

beer battered laclare farms goat cheese curds | hot pepper jelly | miso ranch

Smoked Steak Tartare

$18.00

table side smoked | soft boiled egg | shallots | cornichons | wonton chips

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

grilled octopus | korean bbq sauce | baby bok choy slaw

Deconstructed Crab Rangoon

$16.00

wontons | jumbo lump crabmeat | sweet & sour sauce

Bourbon Bacon Slab

$17.00

bourbon maple glaze nueske bacon | bourbon bacon jam

Soup & Salad

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

sweet cold-water lobster | cognac crème fraîche

French Onion

$11.00

caramelized onions | comté | fines herbs | sherry | pecorino romano | crostini

Maryland Crab Soup

$12.00

Garbage Salad

$16.00

salami | hearts of palm | provolone | tomato | lobster cucumber | shrimp | pepperoncini | olives | roasted red pepper | onion | italian dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

beef steak tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil oil | balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad

$12.00

grilled romaine hearts | parmigiano-reggiano | soft boiled egg | charred lemon

Highland Chop Salad

$11.00

feta | cucumber | onion | tomato | avocado | carrots | hearts of palm | italian dressing

The Wedge

$13.00

iceberg | bleu cheese | bacon | onions | spiced pecans | cherry tomato | fried onions | balsamic

More Than Steak

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

sherry & saffron infused lobster ravioli | fire roasted tomato saffron sauce

Chicken Parm

$28.00

chef 's grandmothers sunday sauce | muenster cheese | parmigiano-reggiano

Cauliflower Steak

$24.00

maple syrup | cilantro lime quinoa | chimichurri

Beef Wellington

$42.00

filet mignon | prosciutto | puff pastry | mushroom duxelle bordelaise | mashed potato | served medium-rareish

Wagyu Burger

$21.00

snake river farms wagyu beef | bourbon bacon jam | arugula | oven-dried tomato | horseradish cheddar

Pork Shank

$30.00

Seafood

Ahi Tuna

$32.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna steak | crunchy asian slaw | soy vinaigrette | carrot ginger glaze

Salmon

$30.00

cedar plank smoked | crab meat & sun-dried tomato cream sauce

Mahi Mahi

$28.00

thai coconut curry cream sauce | cilantro lime quinoa | spiced cashews

Seabass

$36.00

seabass | miso glazed | dashi broth | asparagus | shiitake mushrooms

Big Don Crab Cakes

$37.00

jumbo lump crab | burnt lemon cajun lobster cream sauce

Scallops

$34.00

parmesan garlic risotto | blistered cherry tomatoes | english peas

Swordfish

$28.00

Walleye

$30.00

jumbo lump crab meat stuffed walleye | citrus butter

Steaks & Chops

B/I Ribeye

$60.00

30 day dry aged 20 oz. bone-in ribeye

Delmonico

$50.00

30 day dry aged 14 oz. boneless center cut rib eye

Porterhouse

$45.00

30 day dry aged porterhouse

New York Strip

$54.00

30 day dry aged 14 oz. classic strip steak

Filet Mignon

$42.00

8 oz. center cut filet mignon

Zabuton

$35.00

6 oz. snake river farms wagyu "japanese pillow"

Wagyu NY Strip

$34.00

10 oz. black label classic strip steak

Pork Chop

$30.00

sous-vide marinated center cut chop | maitake mushrooms

Spinalis Dorsi

$62.00

10 oz. snake river farms wagyu ribeye cap

Coulette

$45.00

Kalbi - Short Rib

$38.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$11.00

yukon gold mashed potato

3 Cheese Potato

$12.00

red bliss potato | parmesan | gouda | gruyere

Truffle Fries

$11.00

truffle oil | parmesan | parsley

Tallow Potatoes

$12.00

marble fingerling potato | rosemary | thyme | garlic

Cauliflower

$12.00

crispy cauliflower | scallions | yum yum sauce

Mushrooms

$12.00

oyster | portabello | shiitake | shallot | balsamic glaze

Asparagus

$12.00

jumbo asparagus | garlic | hollandaise sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

nueske bacon | brown butter | maple syrup

Green Beans

$12.00

Broccolini

$12.00

garlic | lemon | parmigiano-reggiano

Crab Mac & Cheese

$15.00

jumbo lump crab | cavatappi pasta | bacon crust

Lobster Cream Corn

$12.00

butter poached lobster meat | mascarpone cheese

Cream Spinach

$11.00

French Fries

$8.00

fries

Enhancements

Steak Sauce

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Horsey Cream

$3.00

Bordelaise

$3.00

Bernaise

$3.00

Hollandaise

$3.00

Peppercorn Cream

$3.00

A-1

Heinz 57

Ketchup

Fried Egg

$3.00

Truffle butter

$4.00

Bone Marrow

$4.00

Oscar

$12.00

Lobster Cherry Pepper

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sauteed Mushroom & Onion

$3.00

Blackened

Blue Cheese Crust

$3.00

Garlic

Pittsburgh

Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Filet

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Butter Pasta

$6.00

Kids chopped Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Cracker Jack Sundae

$12.00

salted caramel ice cream | peanut brittle | cracker jack popcorn | whipped cream | salted caramel sauce

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

riple chip cookie | vanilla bean ice cream | chocolate sauce | whipped cream

Butter Cake

$16.00

raspberry sauce | vanilla bean ice cream

Creme Brulee

$12.00

baked vanilla custard | fresh berries

Cheesecake

$12.00

NY cheesecake | balsamic macerated cherries

Carrot Cake

$14.00

moist carot cake } raisins | walnuts | pineapple | cream cheese icing | white chocolate ganache | ginger caramel sauce

Ice Cream

Assorted Flavors

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Birthday Cake

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

Jazz Fest

VIP Pass

$100.00

Beer Dinner

Beer Dinner

$125.00

Course 1

FRY Clams Oreganata

FRY Tuna Poke

FRY PEI Mussels

FRY Shrimp Toast

FRY Caprese Salad

FRY Wedge

FRY Chop Salad

FRY Caesar Salad

Course 2

FRY Walleye

$37.50

FRY Sea Bass

$37.50

FRY Salmon

$37.50

FRY Mahi Mahi

$37.50

FRY Swordfish

$37.50

FRY Snapper

$37.50

FRY Ahi-Tuna

$37.50

FRY Lobster Ravioli

$37.50

FRY Grouper

$37.50

FRY Squid Pasta

$37.50

Sides

FRY Mashed Potato

FRY Three-Cheese Potato

FRY Truffle Fries

FRY Tallow Potatoes

FRY Green Beans

FRY Brussels Sprouts

FRY Asparagus

FRY Wild Mushrooms

FRY Lobster Cream Corn

FRY Broccolini

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Excellence is never by accident. It is the product of vision, planning, hard work, experience and care. We will do everything in our power to ensure that your dining experience exceeds all of your expectations. -Chef Michael England

11 W Ripple Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54902

