TK's

review star

No reviews yet

14854 Montfort Dr

Dallas, TX 75254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Brunch

All-American

$14.00

Eggs your way, choice of sausage or bacon, hashbrowns

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Texas toast, chives, tomatoes, poached eggs, microgreens

B'fast Burrito

$15.00

chorizo, cheese, scrambled eggs, salsa verde, sour cream

Chilaquiles

$17.00

tortilla chips, chorizo, egg sunny-side up, tomatillo salsa, sour cream

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.00

poached eggs, English muffin, crab cake, chipotle hollandaise sauce

French Toast

$14.00

powdered sugar, maple syrup, assorted fresh berries

Hangover Burger

$16.00

served open-faced, beef, roasted tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, fried onion strings, topped overeasy egg

Lobster Tacos

$24.00

3 lobster tacos w/ scrambled eggs, chives, avocado lime crema

Short Rib Eggs Benedict

$17.00

poached eggs, English muffin, short rib, chipotle hollandaise sauce

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

lox, cucumber, capers, red onion, cream cheese, sesame seed bagel, microgreens

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

8 oz NY strip, 2 eggs your way, choice of hashbrowns or breakfast potatoes, side of fruit

Brunch Buffet

$25.00

Openers

Artichoke Hearts

Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$15.00

shredded chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, creamy cheese blend, battered, ranch on the side

Cast Iron Queso

$16.00

spicy bechamel, topped w/ crema, pico de gallo

Meatballs

$17.00

beef, pork, house-made marinara w/ basil & parm

Nachos

$19.00

short rib, chicken, queso, + fixin's

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$15.00

buttermilk, pickles, hot & spicy honey butter, chili oil

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board

$22.00Out of stock

Deviled Egg Flight

$13.00

Peach Crostini

$12.00

Bone Marrow

$21.00

Oysters Dozen

$22.00Out of stock

Oysters 1/2

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet & Goat Chz

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, bread crumbs, house made dressing,

Chopped Cobb Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Wedge Salad

$17.00

chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, avocado, buttermilk ranch

Features/ Pasta

The Showstopper

$14.00

two 1/4 lbs all beef patties, american, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Truffle Fondue Burger

$15.00

truffled fondue, mushrooms, caramelized onions, basil, arugula

Truffle Mac

$14.00

shells, 4-cheese blend, truffle oil, garlic bread crumbs

Chicken Penne Pesto

$28.00

Chicken Picatta

$32.00

Truffle Mushroom Ravioli

$25.00

Headliners

Filet Mignon

$48.00

8 oz, garlic whipped mashed potatoes, asparagus

New York Strip Board

$49.00

14 oz, board served w/ assorted grilled vegetables & house-made steak sauces

Ribeye

$52.00

Short Rib

$38.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$32.00

Salmon

$32.00

garlic whipped mashed potatoes, asparagus

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

plump shrimp, cheesy, creamy grits, chipotle, chives

Scallops

$36.00

Shell Fish Platter

$62.00

Surf & Turf

Lobster Tail

$25.00

Oscar Style

$22.00

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$15.00

Sides

Cheesy Grits

$7.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Green Side Salad

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potatoe

$10.00

Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$14.00

creamy custard, berries, sugar crust

Dessert Board

$35.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$11.00

Opera Cake

$11.00

Hazelnut Cream de pot

$11.00

Double chocolate Cake

$11.00

Pizzas

Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

white sauce, smoky bacon, chunks of chicken, candied jalapenos

Carne Pizza

$18.00

beef, bacon, pepperoni, canadian bacon

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella, basil, red sauce

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$18.00

mushrooms, truffle bechamel, caramelized onions, thyme, parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Event Tickets

VIP Ticket

$40.00

GA Ticket

$25.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

cream, espresso liqueur, titos, cinnamon

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Creamy Dreamy

$14.00

pineapple, vodka, orange peel

Litty Ditty

$15.00

vodka martini, muddled strawberry, lime, soda

My Paloma

$12.00

deep eddy grapefruit, tequila, simple, lime

Smokey Oaky

$22.00

smoked old fashioned, woodford reserve, bitters, orange

The Heckler

$14.00

jalapeno, lime, agave, tahin, tequila

The Olive

$16.00

chopan, dirty, bleu cheese olives, cold

French 75

$12.00

Standing O

$15.00

French 75

$12.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Hot Lemon Fizzz

$13.00

Beer

Austin East Cider

$10.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dallas Blonde IPA

$7.00

Deep Ellum IPA

$8.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Guinness Nitro

$10.00

Half Life

$11.00

Lakewood Temptress

$11.00

Love Street

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Mosaic IPA

$10.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$9.00

Sam Adams Jack O

$8.00

Sam Adams (Seasonal Selection)

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock

Texas Ale Blood Orange IPA

$9.00

Trinity Cider

$8.00

Truly Wild Berry Seltzer

$8.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Red Wine

Mondavi Cabernet

$11.00

Cabernet

Meomi

$14.00

Pinot Noir

Prisoner

$18.00Out of stock

Red Blend

Cooper And Theif

$16.00

Harvey & Harriet

$18.00

Unshackled Cab

$17.00

Turnbull BTL

$80.00

DeLille BTL

$52.00

Mondavi

$40.00

Meomi BTL

$56.00

Prisoner BTL

$72.00

Le Passage BTL

$52.00

Altecedro BTL

$40.00

White Wine

Chemin de Provence Rose'

$11.00

Still Rose

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

Terra Cotta Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Pinot Grigio

Mc.Bride Sisters

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Hook & Ladder Chardonnay

$17.00

Chardonnay

Raeburn Chardonnay

$14.00

Staggs Leap Chardonnay

$20.00

Hook & Ladder BTL

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Terra Cotta BTL

$40.00

House Sauv BTL

$35.00

Chemin Rose BTL

$40.00

Arrowflite BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Bubbles

Dibon Cava Brut Rose

$14.00

Rose

Novecento

$12.00

Brut Sparkling

Wycliff

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$25.00

Dibon Brut Rose BTL

$44.00

Novecento BTL

$25.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An elevated approach to your local hangout! Dinner, Drinks and laughs on tap are offered daily on the menu. Comedians and owners, T.K. and Kara will be serving some of their favorite dishes and jokes! EAT * LAUGH* HANG* REPEAT

Website

Location

14854 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

