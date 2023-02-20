Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Tazza Kitchen Alverser Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

1244 Alverser Plaza

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

LUNCH

Start

Cast Iron Goat Cheese

$8.90

marinara, parsley, brick oven bread

Chips & Guacamole

$8.90

pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)

Meatballs

$8.90

pork, beef, veal, tomato sauce, grana padano, parsley, brick oven bread

Brick Oven Nachos

$11.90

braised pork, pico de gallo, sharp cheddar, calabrese mayo, cilantro (gf)

Pimento & Toast

$8.90

Sides

Side Roasted Beets

$4.50

spicy peanut salsa, black pepper honey, scallion (gf)

Side Black Beans

$4.50

pico de gallo, crema (gf)

Side Fried Green Rice

$4.50

red bell pepper, scallion, celery (gf)

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Sweet Potato

$4.50

black beans, roasted red pepper and onion, chili lime dressing, cilantro

Side Simple Salad

$4.50

brick oven roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Soup & Salad

Quiche & Greens

$9.90

applewood smoked bacon, leeks, gruyere cheese, served a simple simple salad

Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad

$8.90

roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)

Kale & Chilies Salad

$8.50

toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)

Poppy Caesar Salad

$7.90

Romaine, brown butter croutons, grana padano

Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad

$8.90

house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)

Simple Salad

$7.50

brick oven roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$8.90

iceberg, creamy gorgonzola, pickled red onion, salt, pepper, bacon, balsamic reduction, roasted tomatoes

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

gremolata, pepitas, crema (gf)

Taco

Served with choice of side, or third taco for an additional charge

Beef Short Rib Tacos

$11.50

wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$10.50

pequin slaw, pico de gallo (gf)

Braised Pork Tacos

$10.50

avocado salsa verde, green pico de gallo (gf)

Fish Tacos

$12.50

tomatillo confit, pickled red onion, radish & jicama, calabrese mayo, crunchy quinoa (gf)

Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, crema, cilantro (gf)

Mixed Tacos

Mix any two tacos for the average price.

Taco Kit - Pulled Chicken

$20.00+

Build your own chicken tacos with gaucamole, pequin slaw, pico de gallo, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib

$23.50+

Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Taco Kit - Pulled Pork

$20.00+

Build your own brick oven braised pork tacos with avocado salsa verde, green pico de gallo, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.90

fresh mozzarella, cheddar, red onions, carrots, scallions, gorgonzola dipping sauce

Freestyle Pizza

$10.50

red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings

Margherita Pizza

$10.50

fresh mozzarella, basil

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$14.50

fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Spicy Sausage & Black Pepper Honey Pizza

$14.50

aged provolone, fresh mozzarella

Mushroom & Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

shiitake, oyster, fresh mozzarella

White Pizza

$13.90

béchamel, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions

Main

Baja Bowl

$11.90

choice of pulled chicken, pork carnitas, smoked brisket, or shrimp, served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)

Brick Oven Crab Cakes

$26.90

pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, french fries

Sandwich

Served with choice of one side

BLT

$9.90

nine-grain toast, roasted cherry tomatoes, mayo

Cheeseburger

$11.90

Seven Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)

Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.50

smoked pimento, bacon, pickles, locally baked roll

Impossible Burger

$13.90

sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll

Chicken Club

$10.90

romesco, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, locally baked roll

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

sourdough, pepper jack, aged provolone, herbed butter, sweet fennel tomato sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

pequin slaw, smoky tomato jam, brioche roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.50

pequin slaw, creamy lemon dressing, arugula, locally baked roll

Dessert

Chocolate Budino & Cookies

$7.90

olive oil, flake salt, toasted almonds

Gelato & Almond Orange Cake

$7.90

salted caramel, flourless almond & orange cake, fresh basil (gf)

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

local, rotating flavors

Salted Caramel Gelato

$6.50

Cheesecake

$7.90

local, rotating flavors

DRINKS

Single Beer

Funky Fizz

$10.00

Ardent X

$9.00

Athletic Run Wild NA

$6.00

HiWire Bed of Nails

$7.00Out of stock

Bold Rock

$7.00

Devils Backbone Vienna

$5.50

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$6.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

National Bohemian

$4.50

Oskar Blues Bliss

$6.50Out of stock

Oskar Blues Thick Haze

$6.50Out of stock

Potters Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Tecate

$4.50

Three Notchd NA IPA

$6.00

To-Go Cocktails

Cinnamon Girl Kit

$25.99Out of stock

Margarita Kit

$23.99

Old Fashioned Kit

$25.99

Sangria Kit

$25.99

Redwood Kit

$19.99

To-Go Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon/Laronciere Licanten

$29.40Out of stock

‘18, CURICO, CHILE / dark chocolate, roasted coffee, long finish

Pinot Noir/Lundeen Mon Pere

$29.40

’18 WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON / A third-generation winemaker’s tribute to his dad; silken texture, rich fruit, earthy nuance

Rose/Mirabeau "Belle Annee"

$23.80

'21 PROVENCE, FRANCE / Pale pink with aromas of red summer berries and delicate spice - refreshing taste, good tension, pleasing acidity

Tempranillo/Epifanio

$26.60

’19 RIBERA DEL DUERO, SPAIN / rich black fruit aromas, blackcurrant and black cherry with sweet and savory spices

Chardonnay/Red Tail Ridge "Sans Oak"

$23.80

‘19 FINGER LAKES, NY / cool-climate fruit, grown sustainably and vinified with precision; round, easy-drinking

Sauvignon Blanc/Jean Christoper Mandard Touraine

$21.00

‘20, LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE Fruity and floral notes of exotic fruit, and black currant bud; balanced and smooth

NA Bev

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Tazza Kitchen image
Tazza Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Del Barco - Chesterfield Towne Center
orange starNo Reviews
11500 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11501 Busy Street North Chesterfield, VA 23236
View restaurantnext
101 Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
12646 Stone Village Way Midlothian, VA 23236
View restaurantnext
Wood and Iron Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
orange starNo Reviews
13872 Coalfield Commons Place Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston