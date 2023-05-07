Texas Kosher BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
The Best Kosher Authentic Texas BBQ for a Thousand Miles!
7989 Belt Line Rd Suite 154, Dallas, TX 75254
