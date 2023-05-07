Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Kosher BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

7989 Belt Line Rd Suite 154

Dallas, TX 75254

Rabbis Conference - Dinner

Dinner Menu

Tex-Mex Salad

Tex-Mex Salad

$18.95

Hard Shell Taco bowl filled with Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Beans and Creamy Salsa. Add Tex-Mex Beef or Sliced Grilled Chicken

Smoked Beef Short Rib

Smoked Beef Short Rib

$54.95

Also called a DINO Rib. This is our slow-smoked Short Rib. Sure to please. Comes with 2 Sides.

Double Burger

$24.95

2- 1/4 Pound Patties on a toasted Brioche bun. Toppings placed on the side include: Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, our House Bakon, Ketchup, Mustard and Mayo. Choose 2 Sides

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Cast Iron Skillet Salmon. Choose 2 Sides (French fries are considered Meat, All other sides are cooked in Meat equipment) Vegetarian

Smoked Brisket Platter

Smoked Brisket Platter

$24.95

This is what Texas is all about! 1/2 Pound of Our Signature, Slow Smoked Brisket. Comes with a side of Sauce (not needed, but given anyway) and 2 sides of your choice.

Kale Cabbage Salad (V)

$18.95

Roasted Yams, Quinoa, Green Beans and Sliced Beets with a Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette Vegan

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Guiness Extra Stout

$4.50

Heineken Original Lager

$3.95

Corona Extra Lager

$3.95

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Rabbis Conference - Lunch

Entree

Stuffed Pastrami on Rye

$19.95

Smoked Turkey Breast on Rye

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.95

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.95

Shnitzel Sandwich

$16.95

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
The Best Kosher Authentic Texas BBQ for a Thousand Miles!

Location

7989 Belt Line Rd Suite 154, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

