- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Scott's Addition
- /
- Caterers
- /
- Tazza Kitchen - Catering
Tazza Kitchen Catering
No reviews yet
3332 Pump Road
Henrico, VA 23233
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Meal - pickup only, cold. limited quantity.
Order Options
Snacks & Apps
Hummus
House-made hummus of sesame tahini sauce, simmered chick peas, lemon, garlic and olive oil. Served with cut veggies and crackers. (GFO, V) CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME
Dip Trio
Our signature hummus, tzatziki, and creamy tomato dip with cut veggies and crackers. Serves 8-15. (GFO, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME
Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Mashed avocados, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers and spices. Served with pico de gallo and local tortilla chips from Tortilleria Los Comales. Serves 8-15. (GF, V)
Smoked Pimento Cheese
Sharp white cheddar cheese mixed with Duke’s mayo, smoked peppers, and spices. Served with crackers. Serves 8-15. (GFO, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tender baked chicken mixed with celery salsa verde, Duke's mayo, Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce, and spices. Serves 8-12. (GFO) CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY, EGGS
Little Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes. Served with creamy lemon sauce. 20 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached shrimp with house-made smoky cocktail sauce. 30 count serves 8-12. (GF) CONTAINS: SHELLFISH
Meatballs
Tender slow-braised pork beef and veal meatballs with house made tomato sauce. A Tazza favorite! 25 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT
Ham Biscuits
Bite sized southern style buttermilk biscuits served with our smoked pimento cheese and prosciutto cotto. 20 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS
Smokehouse Spreads
The BBQ Slider Spread
Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket. Includes 3 pounds of meat, 24 slider rolls, coleslaw, pickles, pickled red onions, two sauces. One spread feeds 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME
The Baja Spread
Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket. Includes 3 pounds of meat, tortillas, tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, coleslaw, salsa ranchera & hot sauce. One spread served 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! (GF) CONTAINS: DAIRY
Meat by the Pound
House-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket w/ choice of sauces. One pound makes approximately 4 large sandwiches or serves 3-4 without a bun. (GF)
Smokehouse Add-Ons
pint of coleslaw, bread & butter pickles, or pickled red onions, 8 sandwich rolls, 12 slider rolls
Signature Items
Chicken Alfredo
Wood grilled Springer Mountain Farms chicken and pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce and fresh basil. CONTAINS: DAIRY, EGG, WHEAT
Sausage Pasta
House-made sausage, tomato sauce, cavatappi pasta, monterey jack, mozzarella. CONTAINS: DAIRY, EGG, WHEAT
Marinated Flat Iron Steak
Sliced grilled flank steak marinated in lemongrass, fish sauce, and garlic served with green rice, pineapple and cucumber chutney, toasted peanuts. Add a salad for a great meal. Serves 8-12. (GF) CONTAINS: FISH, PEANUTS
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes served with creamy lemon sauce. Add a side and salad for a great meal. 20 large crab cakes serve 10-15 as an entree. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH
Roasted Spaghetti Squash
Spaghetti squash lightly charred in the brick oven, served with farro, tomato pepper sauce, and black garlic. Topped with toasted pine nuts, and grana padano cheese. Add a side and salad for a great meal. Serves 8-12. (VEG, VO) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, TREE NUTS
Applewood Smoked Bacon Quiche
Apple wood smoked bacon, leeks, gruyere cheese. Serves 6-8. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
Vegetable Quiche
House-made buttermilk crust filled with local Authenticity Farms eggs, soffritto, local greens, provolone. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Serves 8 slices. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
Burritos
Chicken Burritos
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
Smoked Brisket Burritos
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
Veggie Burritos
House-made flour tortillas, seasonal vegetables, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. (VEG) CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
Mix 2 Burritos
House-made flour tortillas, choice of seasonal vegetables, smoked brisket, or grilled chicken. Green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
Salads
Simple Salad
Local mixed greens, wood oven roasted oven tomatoes and roasted shallot vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main dish or approximately 10 as a side. (GF, V)
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, grana padano cheese, croutons, and poppy caesar dressing. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, ANCHOVY (DRESSING)
Kale & Chilies Salad
Thinly sliced lacinato kale tossed with grana padano cheese, pine nuts, chili pequin, and lemon vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS
Arugula Goat Cheese Salad
Arugula with wood oven cherry tomato, butter roasted pecans, and roasted garlic vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS
Sides
Sweet Potato & Black Beans
Wood oven roasted sweet potato, red onion, and red bell pepper, tossed with our signature black beans, chili lime dressing, and cilantro. Serves 8-10 people as a side. (GF, V)
Marinated Roasted Vegetables
Cauliflower, fennel, and carrots roasted in the brick oven and served in a marinade of olive oil, capers, garlic, and lemon. Served at room temperature or lightly heated. Serves 8-10 people as a side. (GF, V)
Mac & Cheese
You're never too grown up for mac and cheese. Ooey, gooey, cheesy with a little crunch. One half pan feeds 10 -12 as a side and 8 as a main. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
Peppercorn Pasta Salad
Pasta tossed with pickled red onions and fresno peppers, celery, carrots, toasted pepitas, herbs, and our creamy peppercorn dressing.
Creamy Potato Salad
Whiskey Baked Beans
Green Rice
Aromatic and herbaceous rice made with our signature green stock. Serves 8 - 10 as a side. (GF, V)
Black Beans
Our signature slow simmered black beans. Serves 8 -10 as a side. (GF, V)
Coleslaw
Cabbage, carrots, red onion, and jicama tossed with Duke’s mayo, champagne vinegar, and chili jam. A little creamy, a little tangy, a little spicy, a lot delicious. Serves 8 - 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: FISH, EGGS
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
3332 Pump Road / Richmond, VA 23233 / 804-716-6448
3332 Pump Road, Henrico, VA 23233