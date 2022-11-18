Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Tazza Kitchen Catering

review star

No reviews yet

3332 Pump Road

Henrico, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The BBQ Slider Spread
Mac & Cheese
Meat by the Pound

Thanksgiving Meal - pickup only, cold. limited quantity.

Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving Meal

$175.00

*pick up cold only on chosen date between 12-6pm* *no substitutions* Meal includes 2.5 pounds Smoked Turkey Breast *NOT A WHOLE TURKEY* with 2 pounds of each side: -Mashed Potatoes & Gravy -Brussels Sprouts -Mac & Cheese -Sweet Potato & Black Beans Salad serves 6-8 people

Order Options

Choose Hot or Cold

Add Plates, Cutlery, Napkins

Add Heating Tray

$13.00

Want us to set up your spread?

$12.50

Snacks & Apps

Hummus

Hummus

$20.00

House-made hummus of sesame tahini sauce, simmered chick peas, lemon, garlic and olive oil. Served with cut veggies and crackers. (GFO, V) CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$26.00

Our signature hummus, tzatziki, and creamy tomato dip with cut veggies and crackers. Serves 8-15. (GFO, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME

Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

$20.00

Mashed avocados, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers and spices. Served with pico de gallo and local tortilla chips from Tortilleria Los Comales. Serves 8-15. (GF, V)

Smoked Pimento Cheese

Smoked Pimento Cheese

$23.00

Sharp white cheddar cheese mixed with Duke’s mayo, smoked peppers, and spices. Served with crackers. Serves 8-15. (GFO, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$25.00

Tender baked chicken mixed with celery salsa verde, Duke's mayo, Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce, and spices. Serves 8-12. (GFO) CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY, EGGS

Little Crab Cakes

Little Crab Cakes

$85.00

Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes. Served with creamy lemon sauce. 20 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$40.00

Poached shrimp with house-made smoky cocktail sauce. 30 count serves 8-12. (GF) CONTAINS: SHELLFISH

Meatballs

Meatballs

$28.00

Tender slow-braised pork beef and veal meatballs with house made tomato sauce. A Tazza favorite! 25 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT

Ham Biscuits

Ham Biscuits

$28.00

Bite sized southern style buttermilk biscuits served with our smoked pimento cheese and prosciutto cotto. 20 count serves 8-12. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS

Smokehouse Spreads

The BBQ Slider Spread

The BBQ Slider Spread

$60.00

Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket. Includes 3 pounds of meat, 24 slider rolls, coleslaw, pickles, pickled red onions, two sauces. One spread feeds 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME

The Baja Spread

The Baja Spread

$95.00

Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket. Includes 3 pounds of meat, tortillas, tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, coleslaw, salsa ranchera & hot sauce. One spread served 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! (GF) CONTAINS: DAIRY

Meat by the Pound

Meat by the Pound

House-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms smoked pork or smoked beef brisket w/ choice of sauces. One pound makes approximately 4 large sandwiches or serves 3-4 without a bun. (GF)

Smokehouse Add-Ons

Smokehouse Add-Ons

pint of coleslaw, bread & butter pickles, or pickled red onions, 8 sandwich rolls, 12 slider rolls

Signature Items

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$70.00

Wood grilled Springer Mountain Farms chicken and pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce and fresh basil. CONTAINS: DAIRY, EGG, WHEAT

Sausage Pasta

Sausage Pasta

$70.00

House-made sausage, tomato sauce, cavatappi pasta, monterey jack, mozzarella. CONTAINS: DAIRY, EGG, WHEAT

Marinated Flat Iron Steak

Marinated Flat Iron Steak

$80.00

Sliced grilled flank steak marinated in lemongrass, fish sauce, and garlic served with green rice, pineapple and cucumber chutney, toasted peanuts. Add a salad for a great meal. Serves 8-12. (GF) CONTAINS: FISH, PEANUTS

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$155.00

Jumbo lump and lump crab cakes served with creamy lemon sauce. Add a side and salad for a great meal. 20 large crab cakes serve 10-15 as an entree. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS, SHELLFISH

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$65.00

Spaghetti squash lightly charred in the brick oven, served with farro, tomato pepper sauce, and black garlic. Topped with toasted pine nuts, and grana padano cheese. Add a side and salad for a great meal. Serves 8-12. (VEG, VO) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, TREE NUTS

Applewood Smoked Bacon Quiche

Applewood Smoked Bacon Quiche

$20.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, leeks, gruyere cheese. Serves 6-8. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS

Vegetable Quiche

Vegetable Quiche

$19.00

House-made buttermilk crust filled with local Authenticity Farms eggs, soffritto, local greens, provolone. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Serves 8 slices. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS

Burritos

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Burritos

$75.00

House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY

Smoked Brisket Burritos

Smoked Brisket Burritos

$85.00

House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)

Veggie Burritos

Veggie Burritos

$70.00

House-made flour tortillas, seasonal vegetables, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. (VEG) CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY

Mix 2 Burritos

Mix 2 Burritos

$75.00

House-made flour tortillas, choice of seasonal vegetables, smoked brisket, or grilled chicken. Green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY

Salads

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$26.00

Local mixed greens, wood oven roasted oven tomatoes and roasted shallot vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main dish or approximately 10 as a side. (GF, V)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$32.00

Crisp romaine, grana padano cheese, croutons, and poppy caesar dressing. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, ANCHOVY (DRESSING)

Kale & Chilies Salad

Kale & Chilies Salad

$32.00

Thinly sliced lacinato kale tossed with grana padano cheese, pine nuts, chili pequin, and lemon vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS

Arugula Goat Cheese Salad

Arugula Goat Cheese Salad

$34.00

Arugula with wood oven cherry tomato, butter roasted pecans, and roasted garlic vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS

Sides

Sweet Potato & Black Beans

Sweet Potato & Black Beans

$18.00

Wood oven roasted sweet potato, red onion, and red bell pepper, tossed with our signature black beans, chili lime dressing, and cilantro. Serves 8-10 people as a side. (GF, V)

Marinated Roasted Vegetables

Marinated Roasted Vegetables

$18.00

Cauliflower, fennel, and carrots roasted in the brick oven and served in a marinade of olive oil, capers, garlic, and lemon. Served at room temperature or lightly heated. Serves 8-10 people as a side. (GF, V)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$28.00

You're never too grown up for mac and cheese. Ooey, gooey, cheesy with a little crunch. One half pan feeds 10 -12 as a side and 8 as a main. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS

Peppercorn Pasta Salad

$18.00

Pasta tossed with pickled red onions and fresno peppers, celery, carrots, toasted pepitas, herbs, and our creamy peppercorn dressing.

Creamy Potato Salad

Creamy Potato Salad

$18.00
Whiskey Baked Beans

Whiskey Baked Beans

$18.00
Green Rice

Green Rice

$18.00

Aromatic and herbaceous rice made with our signature green stock. Serves 8 - 10 as a side. (GF, V)

Black Beans

Black Beans

$16.00

Our signature slow simmered black beans. Serves 8 -10 as a side. (GF, V)

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$14.00

Cabbage, carrots, red onion, and jicama tossed with Duke’s mayo, champagne vinegar, and chili jam. A little creamy, a little tangy, a little spicy, a lot delicious. Serves 8 - 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: FISH, EGGS

Desserts

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars

$14.00

10 count lemon squares serves 10 people. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY, DAIRY, EGG

Chocolate Brownies

Chocolate Brownies

$14.00

10 count brownies serve 10 people. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SOY, EGGS

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

3332 Pump Road / Richmond, VA 23233 / 804-716-6448

Website

Location

3332 Pump Road, Henrico, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
Tazza Kitchen image
Tazza Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

EAT Kitchen and Catering
orange star4.9 • 57
10400 Leadbetter Road Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Parterre
orange star4.7 • 55
100 East Franklin St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Henrico

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
orange star4.7 • 1,548
3201 W. Moore Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Ardent Craft Ales
orange star4.3 • 414
3200 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Lucky AF
orange star4.5 • 8
3103 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henrico
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston