TK Tavern Waterloo 14 E Main Street
No reviews yet
14 E Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Starters
Artichoke Dip
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Fried Cauliflower mixed in Hot Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls (8)
Served with Honey Mustard
Empanadas
Homemade Famous Puerto Rican Dish Filled with Beef & Cheese
Fresh Chips and Salsa
Freshly Cooked Chips with Salsa
Fried Pickle Chips
Batterered Pickles w/Ranch Dipping Sauce
Fried Shrimp
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
(8) Sticks Served With Marinara Sauce
Soft Pretzels
Served with Homemade Cheese Sauce
Wings/Tenders
Wings (12)
(12) Bone In Wings Served with Choice of Sauce & Blue Cheese
Boneless WIngs (12)
(12) Boneless Wings Served with Choice of Sauce & Blue Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Served with Choice of Sauce and French Fries
Take Out Wings
(12) Bone In Wings Served with Choice of Sauce & Blue Cheese
Poutine
Burgers
TK Burger
Freshly Made Burger Served on Toasted Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, and French Fries
Cheddar Bacon Burger
Freshly Made Burger Served on Toasted Roll with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and French Fries
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Black Bean Burger Served on a Toasted Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and French Fries
Sunrise Burger
Freshly Made Burger Served on Toasted Roll with Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, and French Fries
Sandwiches
Buff Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Parm
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Homemade Marinara Sauce
Chicken Philly
Freshly Cut Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Toasted Bread with Melted Cheddar Cheese
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese
Soup / Salad
TK Garden Salad
Topped with carrots, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and croutons
Chefs Salad
Topped with ham, turkey, egg, carrots, tomatoes, onion, and croutons
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge topped with bacon, tomato, crumbly blue. Served with side of blue cheese
Side Salad
topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onion
French Onion
Homemade Onion Soup with Croutons and Melted Swiss Cheese
Entrees
Extras Sides
Extra Sides (Copy)
BBQ Extra Side
Bleu Cheese Extra Side
Buffalo Extra Side
Cheese Sauce Extra Side
Garlic Parm Extra Side
Honey Mustard Extra Side
Hot Extra Side
Italian Dressing Extra Side
Maranara Extra Side
Ranch Extra Side
Salsa Extra Side
Sour Cream Extra Side
Sweet Asian Extra Side
Tartar Sauce Extra Side
Coleslaw
Beer Menu
Bottles
Cans
Liquor/Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
Adios Covid
.5 oz vodka. .5 oz gin, .5 oz rum, .5 oz tequila, .5 oz blue curaçao, 3 count lemonade, 2 count sprite
Alabama Slammer
1 oz Southern Comfort, 1 oz Vodka, garnish with orange juice, splash of grenadine, top with orange and cherry
Bloody Mary
2 oz vodka, top with bloody mary mix, garnish with celery, olive and lime
CoronaRita
1 oz tequila, .5 oz cointreau, 3 count sour mix, add corona and garnish with lime
Cosmopolitan
2 oz citron vodka, 1 oz cointreau, splash of lime juice, 2 count cranberry juice, garnish with lime
Espresso Martini
2 oz vodka, 1 oz kahlua, 1 shot espresso, garnish with 3 coffee beans
Irish Coffee
1 oz Jameson, top with coffee and heavy cream foam
Long Island Iced Tea
.5 oz vodka, .5 oz gin, .5 oz rum, .5 oz tequila, .5 oz triple sec, 3 count sour mix, 2 count coke, garnish with lemon
Manhattan
2 oz bourbon, 1 oz sweet vermouth, 2 dash bitters, garnish with cherry
Margarita
1.5 oz tequila, .75 oz cointreau, .5 oz fresh lime juice, top with margarita mix, garnish with lime
Martini
3 oz gin or vodka, .5 oz dry vermouth, garnish with olives on stick
Mimosa
3 parts champagne, one part orange juice
Mojito
.5 oz simple syrup, 3 mint fresh leaves, 2 lime slices then muddle, 2 oz Bacardi then shake, top with club soda and garnish with lime
Moscow Mule
2 oz vodka, .5 oz fresh lime juice, top with ginger beer, garnish with lime
Old Fashioned
1 sugar cube, 3 dash bitters and muddle, 2 oz bourbon, garnish with orange peel
Sex on the Beach
1 oz vodka, 1 oz peach schnapps, top with orange juice, splash of cranberry juice, garnish with orange and cherry
White Russian
1 oz vodka, 1 oz kahlua, top with half & half
Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
New Amsterdam
Pinnacle
Smrinoff
Stoli
Titos
Well Vodka
Western Son
Ketel One
Three Olives
Svedka
Absolut Dbl
Grey Goose Dbl
New Amsterdam Dbl
Pinnacle Dbl
Smrinoff Dbl
Stoli Dbl
Titos Dbl
Well Vodka Dbl
Western Son Dbl
Ketel One Dbl
Three Olives Dbl
Svedka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Silver
Campo Bravo
Casa
Casamigos
Cazadores
Corralejo Reposado
Cuervo
Dulce Vida Grapefruit Dbl
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
1800 Silver Dbl
Casamigos Dbl
Cazadores Dbl
Corralejo Reposado Dbl
Cuervo Dbl
Don Julio Dbl
Dulce Vida Grapefruit Dbl
Patron Silver Dbl
Well Tequila Dbl
Whiskey/Bourbon
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Sanatra
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Red Stag
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams 7/VO
Southern Comfort
Straight bourbon
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
Jack Daniels
Jack Apple
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Red Stag
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Jameson
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Seagrams 7
Canadian Club
Fireball
Screwball
Jameson Orange
Southern Comfort
Seagrams 7/VO
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Disaronno
Amaretto Well
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Black Hauz
Blackberry Brandy
Butterscotch Schnapps
Carolans Irish Cream
Chambord
Cointreau
Crème de banana
Crème de cacao
Crème de menthe
Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry
Dr. McGillicuddy's Mint
Dr.McGillicuddys Vanilla
Frangelico
Goldschlagger
Grand Marnier
Hercules Mulligan
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Naranja
Peach Schnapps
Pink Whitney
Sambuca
St Germain
Tequila Rose
Triple Sec
Amaretto Disaronno Dbl
Amaretto Well Dbl
Aperol Dbl
Apple Pucker Dbl
Black Hauz Dbl
Blackberry Brandy Dbl
Butterscotch Schnapps Dbl
Chambord Dbl
Cointreau Dbl
Crème de banana Dbl
Crème de cacao Dbl
Crème de menthe Dbl
Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry Dbl
Dr. McGillicuddy's Mint Dbl
Dr.McGillicuddys Vanilla Dbl
Frangelico Dbl
Goldschlagger Dbl
Grand Marnier Dbl
Hercules Mulligan Dbl
Jagermeister Dbl
Kahlua Dbl
Lemoncello Dbl
Molly's Irish Cream Dbl
Peach Schnapps Dbl
Pink Whitney Dbl
Rumpleminz Dbl
Sambuca Dbl
St Germain Dbl
Tequila Rose Dbl
Triple Sec Dbl
Retail
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
TK Tavern is opening a second location in Waterloo, New York. Come visit your favorite sports bar and social lounge where we have the best specials on food, drinks, and happy hour. Come in and enjoy!
14 E Main Street, Waterloo, NY 13165