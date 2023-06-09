Restaurant header imageView gallery

TK Tavern Waterloo
14 E Main Street

14 E Main Street

Waterloo, NY 13165

Food Menu

Starters

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower mixed in Hot Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls (8)

$8.00

Served with Honey Mustard

Empanadas

$4.00

Homemade Famous Puerto Rican Dish Filled with Beef & Cheese

Fresh Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Freshly Cooked Chips with Salsa

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Batterered Pickles w/Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.00

(8) Sticks Served With Marinara Sauce

Soft Pretzels

$4.00+

Served with Homemade Cheese Sauce

Wings/Tenders

Wings (12)

$10.00

(12) Bone In Wings Served with Choice of Sauce & Blue Cheese

Boneless WIngs (12)

$10.00

(12) Boneless Wings Served with Choice of Sauce & Blue Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Served with Choice of Sauce and French Fries

Take Out Wings

$10.00

(12) Bone In Wings Served with Choice of Sauce & Blue Cheese

Poutine

Classic Poutine

$11.00

Fries Smoothered with Gravy, Cheese Curds, and Homemade Cheese Sauce

Tender Melt Poutine

$13.00

Classic Poutine with Tenders, Hot Sauce, and Ranch

Bacon Poutine

$13.00

Classic Poutine Covered with Bacon

Burgers

TK Burger

$12.00

Freshly Made Burger Served on Toasted Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, and French Fries

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$14.00

Freshly Made Burger Served on Toasted Roll with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and French Fries

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Burger Served on a Toasted Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and French Fries

Sunrise Burger

$14.00

Freshly Made Burger Served on Toasted Roll with Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, and French Fries

Sandwiches

Buff Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Homemade Marinara Sauce

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Freshly Cut Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Toasted Bread with Melted Cheddar Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Shaved Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese

Subs

BLT

$8.00

Ham

$8.00

Turkey

$8.00

Ham & Turkey Combo

$8.00

Veggie

$8.00

Soup / Salad

TK Garden Salad

$12.00

Topped with carrots, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and croutons

Chefs Salad

$13.00

Topped with ham, turkey, egg, carrots, tomatoes, onion, and croutons

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge topped with bacon, tomato, crumbly blue. Served with side of blue cheese

Side Salad

$6.00

topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onion

French Onion

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade Onion Soup with Croutons and Melted Swiss Cheese

Entrees

BYO Quesadilla

$12.00

XL Tortilla Stuffed with Your Choice of Protein, Veggies, and Cheese

Fish Fry

$15.00

Hand Battered & Fried Served with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Tarter Sauce

Homestyle Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Elbow Macaroni Tossed & Baked in our Homemade Cheese Sauce

Extras Sides

Extra Sides (Copy)

BBQ Extra Side

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Extra Side

$0.50

Buffalo Extra Side

$0.50

Cheese Sauce Extra Side

$0.75

Garlic Parm Extra Side

$0.50

Honey Mustard Extra Side

$0.50

Hot Extra Side

$0.50

Italian Dressing Extra Side

$0.50

Maranara Extra Side

$0.75

Ranch Extra Side

$0.50

Salsa Extra Side

$0.75

Sour Cream Extra Side

$0.75

Sweet Asian Extra Side

$0.50

Tartar Sauce Extra Side

$0.75

Coleslaw

$3.00

Beer Menu

Bottles

Blue

$3.50

Blue LIght

$3.50

Blue N/A

$3.50

Bud LIght

$3.50

Bud LIght LIme

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Molson

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Wachusetts Blueberry

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Cans

Bush Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Day Burner

$5.00

Dock Jams

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$3.00

Miller Light 16oz

$4.00

Minkey Boodle

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Sip of Sunshine

$5.00

Utica Club

$2.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Fresca

$5.00

Mamitas

$3.50

Liquor/Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Adios Covid

$7.50

.5 oz vodka. .5 oz gin, .5 oz rum, .5 oz tequila, .5 oz blue curaçao, 3 count lemonade, 2 count sprite

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

1 oz Southern Comfort, 1 oz Vodka, garnish with orange juice, splash of grenadine, top with orange and cherry

Bloody Mary

$8.00

2 oz vodka, top with bloody mary mix, garnish with celery, olive and lime

CoronaRita

$7.50

1 oz tequila, .5 oz cointreau, 3 count sour mix, add corona and garnish with lime

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

2 oz citron vodka, 1 oz cointreau, splash of lime juice, 2 count cranberry juice, garnish with lime

Espresso Martini

$8.50

2 oz vodka, 1 oz kahlua, 1 shot espresso, garnish with 3 coffee beans

Irish Coffee

$5.50

1 oz Jameson, top with coffee and heavy cream foam

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

.5 oz vodka, .5 oz gin, .5 oz rum, .5 oz tequila, .5 oz triple sec, 3 count sour mix, 2 count coke, garnish with lemon

Manhattan

$7.50

2 oz bourbon, 1 oz sweet vermouth, 2 dash bitters, garnish with cherry

Margarita

$6.50

1.5 oz tequila, .75 oz cointreau, .5 oz fresh lime juice, top with margarita mix, garnish with lime

Martini

$7.50

3 oz gin or vodka, .5 oz dry vermouth, garnish with olives on stick

Mimosa

$5.50

3 parts champagne, one part orange juice

Mojito

$7.50

.5 oz simple syrup, 3 mint fresh leaves, 2 lime slices then muddle, 2 oz Bacardi then shake, top with club soda and garnish with lime

Moscow Mule

$6.50

2 oz vodka, .5 oz fresh lime juice, top with ginger beer, garnish with lime

Old Fashioned

$7.50

1 sugar cube, 3 dash bitters and muddle, 2 oz bourbon, garnish with orange peel

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

1 oz vodka, 1 oz peach schnapps, top with orange juice, splash of cranberry juice, garnish with orange and cherry

White Russian

$6.50

1 oz vodka, 1 oz kahlua, top with half & half

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Pinnacle

$4.50

Smrinoff

$4.50

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Western Son

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Three Olives

$4.50

Svedka

$4.50

Absolut Dbl

$9.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$13.00

New Amsterdam Dbl

$9.00

Pinnacle Dbl

$7.50

Smrinoff Dbl

$7.50

Stoli Dbl

$9.00

Titos Dbl

$9.00

Well Vodka Dbl

$7.00

Western Son Dbl

$8.00

Ketel One Dbl

$13.00

Three Olives Dbl

$8.00

Svedka

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Gin Dbl

$7.00

Bombay Saphire Dbl

$13.00

Hendricks Dbl

$11.00

Tanqueray Dbl

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Meyers Dark

$4.50

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$5.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$5.50

Campo Bravo

$4.50

Casa

$20.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Cazadores

$4.50

Corralejo Reposado

$5.00

Cuervo

$4.50

Dulce Vida Grapefruit Dbl

$4.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800 Silver Dbl

$9.00

Casamigos Dbl

$13.00

Cazadores Dbl

$7.50

Corralejo Reposado Dbl

$9.00

Cuervo Dbl

$7.50

Don Julio Dbl

$13.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit Dbl

$7.00

Patron Silver Dbl

$13.00

Well Tequila Dbl

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Black Velvet

$4.50

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Sanatra

$20.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams 7/VO

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Straight bourbon

$4.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Peach

$9.00

Red Stag

$9.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Crown Peach

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Seagrams 7/VO

$9.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewers

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$7.00

Well Scotch Dbl

$7.00

Dewers Dbl

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red Dbl

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black Dbl

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno

$5.50+

Amaretto Well

$4.00+

Aperol

$5.50+

Apple Pucker

$4.00+

Black Hauz

$4.50+

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00+

Carolans Irish Cream

$5.00+

Chambord

$5.50+

Cointreau

$5.50+

Crème de banana

$4.00+

Crème de cacao

$4.00+

Crème de menthe

$4.00+

Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry

$4.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Mint

$4.50

Dr.McGillicuddys Vanilla

$4.50

Frangelico

$6.00+

Goldschlagger

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Hercules Mulligan

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$5.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Lemoncello

$5.00+

Naranja

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Pink Whitney

$4.00+

Sambuca

$5.00+

St Germain

$5.00+

Tequila Rose

$5.00+

Triple Sec

$4.00+

Amaretto Disaronno Dbl

$10.50

Amaretto Well Dbl

$7.00

Aperol Dbl

$10.50

Apple Pucker Dbl

$7.00

Black Hauz Dbl

$8.50

Blackberry Brandy Dbl

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps Dbl

$7.00

Chambord Dbl

$10.50

Cointreau Dbl

$10.50

Crème de banana Dbl

$7.00

Crème de cacao Dbl

$7.00

Crème de menthe Dbl

$7.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry Dbl

$7.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Mint Dbl

$7.00

Dr.McGillicuddys Vanilla Dbl

$7.00

Frangelico Dbl

$11.00

Goldschlagger Dbl

$9.00

Grand Marnier Dbl

$11.00

Hercules Mulligan Dbl

$9.00

Jagermeister Dbl

$9.00

Kahlua Dbl

$11.00

Lemoncello Dbl

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream Dbl

$9.00

Peach Schnapps Dbl

$7.00

Pink Whitney Dbl

$7.00

Rumpleminz Dbl

$9.00

Sambuca Dbl

$9.00

St Germain Dbl

$11.00

Tequila Rose Dbl

$9.00

Triple Sec Dbl

$7.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Cabernet (Bottle)

$20.00

Merlot (Bottle)

$20.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$20.00

White Wine

William Hill (Bottle)

$20.00

Folonari (Bottle)

$20.00

Chateau Souverian (Bottle)

$20.00

Mirassou (Bottle)

$20.00

Pacific Rim (Bottle)

$20.00

Rose

Costal Ridge (Bottle)

$20.00

N/A Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Saranac Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Retail

Snacks

Beef Jerky

$4.00

Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

TK Tavern is opening a second location in Waterloo, New York. Come visit your favorite sports bar and social lounge where we have the best specials on food, drinks, and happy hour. Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 E Main Street, Waterloo, NY 13165

Directions

