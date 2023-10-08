Drinks (Bebidas)

Agua Fresca

Tamarind Med

$3.95

Tamarind Large

$4.75

Horchata Med

$3.95

Horchata Large

$4.75

Thai Tea Med

$3.95

Thai Tea Large

$4.75

Online Order Menu

Taste of Mexican Magic

Street Taco

Small double corn tortilla, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, mild hot sauce

Crunchy Taco

Med size corn deep fried tortilla, choice of beans, choice of rice, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, mild hot sauce

Super Taco

Burrito

Large flour tortilla, choice of beans, choice of rice, choice of meat, med hot sauce

TLAHCO Bowl

Choice of rice, choice of beans, choice of meat, corn, choice of sauce

TLAHCO Salad

Lettuce, choice of rice, choice of beans, choice of meat, corn, choice of sauce

Torta

Telera roll, W/ refried beans, mayonnaise, monterey cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños and your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla, monterey cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole,

4 Street Taco

$11.80

Choose 4 or 6 small corn tortilla, choose of meat, onion cilantro

6 Street Taco Meal

$16.50

Kids Taco (2)

$6.50

Kids Burrito

$6.50

Includes beans and cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Choice of Sides

4 oz Chips + Guacamole

$4.75

8 oz Chips + Guacamole

$8.75

4 oz Guacamole

$3.25

Fresh avacodos, onion, tomatoe, cilantro, lime

8 oz Guacamole

$5.75

Chips

$2.50

Chips + Salsa

$3.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

4 oz Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side of Rice

$1.50

Side of Beans

$1.50

8oz of Rice

$2.95

8oz of Beans

$2.95