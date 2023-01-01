  • Home
The Local Butcher and Market of Winter Park 669 North Orange Avenue

669 North Orange Avenue

Winter Park, FL 32789

Chicken

All Natural Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Asian Zing Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Basil Pesto Chicken Breast

$9.25

BBQ Chicken Breast

$9.25

Breaded Chicken Cutlets

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Cajun Chicken Breast

$9.25

Chicken Thighs

$4.99

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast

$9.25

Cordon Bleu Stuffed Chicken

$9.99

Greek Chicken Breast

$9.25

Greek Stuffed Chicken Breasts

$9.99

Ground Chicken

$8.75

House Marinated Chicken Breast

$9.25

Joyce Farms Whole Chicken

$5.49

Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast

$8.50

Marinated Chicken Thighs

$5.99

Marinated Chicken Wings

$7.99

Poussin

$12.50

Specialty Whole Chicken Ready To Cook

$14.99

Sundried Tomato Chicken Breast

$9.25

Sweet/Heat Chicken Breasts

$9.25

Thai Chili Chicken Breasts

$9.25

TLBM Chicken Kabobs

$9.75

Freezer Meat/Exotic

Alligator Tail

$31.99

Bell&Evans Chicken Livers

$9.50

Cornish Game Hen

$10.99

Duck Breast

$20.99

Duck Leg Confit

$17.00

Duck Leg Quarters

$13.99

Durham Ranch Duck&Pork Sausage

$15.00

Durham Ranch Ground Bison

$19.99

Durham Ranch Ground Elk

$16.99

Durham Ranch Ground Venison

$17.99

Durham Ranch Rabbit&Pork Sausage

$17.00

Durham Ranch Wild Boar Stew Meat

$18.99

Elk Loin

$50.99

Wagyu Sirloin Flap

$29.99

Fabrique Delices Boudin Noir Sausage

$18.00

Blk Heritage Turkey

$10.25

Lamb Sausage

$15.99

Lamb Shank

$12.99

Plantation Quail

$12.00

Pork Hot Dogs 100%

$1.50

Rabbit

$18.99

Rabbit Legs

$23.99

Rack of Lamb

$34.99

Rocky Mt Oysters

$7.99

Smoked Ham Hock

$3.99

SRF Ground Beef

$17.99

Strauss Ground Veal

$17.99

Sweet Breads

$18.49

Turkey Hot Dogs 100%

$1.00

Veal Chops

$29.99

Veal Leg Cutlets

$15.99

Veal Liver

$15.99

SRF Wagyu Shank

$16.99

Venison Tenderloin

$59.99

Olive Bar Items

Dellalo BC Stuffed Olives

$6.99

Divina Castelvetrano Olives

$7.99

Divina Garlic Marinated Olives

$6.99

Esti Kalamata Olive Hummus

$6.00

Murrays Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives

$8.50

Murrays Castelvetrano Olives

$7.99

Murrays Dolmas Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.99

Murrays Greek Olive Mix

$7.99

Murrays Green Cerignola Olives

$7.99

The Kryssos Co Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

$7.99

Pork

Baby Back Ribs

$14.99

Bacon Wrapped Peach Pork Loin

$9.99

Duroc Bone In Pork Butt

$6.99

Duroc Bone In Pork Chop

$9.50

Duroc Boneless Pork Chop

$8.50

Duroc Pork Belly

$9.99

Fresh Ham

$7.99

Ground Pork

$6.49

House Made Duroc Bacon

$13.99

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

$9.50

Neuskes Spiral Ham

$13.25

Pork Belly Burgers

$9.99

Pork Cheeks Kurobuta

$11.99

Pork Shank

$6.99

Pork Tenderloin

$9.50

Salt Pork

$6.50

St Louis Ribs

$9.50

Stuffed Pork Loin

$10.99
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
"Better Meat Than Down the Street" Our slogan says it all and is not just words its our promise to you! Great selection of fresh high quality meats, awesome frozen exotic meat options, amazing wine selection and fun local grocery options!

669 North Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

