TLC - Austin

Backyard Bucket (Feeds 4 to 5 ppl)

$120.00

This bucket comes with: - 3 Pounds Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp - 8 Pieces of Sausage - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!