TLC - Austin
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150
Austin, TX 78704
Popular Items
2022 Holiday Packages
TLC Thanksgiving Package
Pickup starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov 23rd **Feeds 8 to 10 People*** Honey-Sage Basted Turkey, Citrus-Vanilla Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Gravy, Andouille Cornbread Stuffing, Rosemary Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Country Style Green Beans, Texas Pecan Pie
Christmas Dinner Package
Pickup starting at noon on Friday, Dec 23rd **Feeds 8 to 10 People*** -Nueskes applewood smoked bone-in Ham (6-7lb) -Rosemary fingerling potatoes -Country green beans -Honey Glazed Carrots -Chocolate Pecan Pie -White Chocolate-Peppermint Bark -Hot Cocoa Kit -Cookies for Santa (We bake the cookies, you decorate) -Carrots (For Santa's Reindeer)
Boil Bucket (Cook at Home)
Backyard Bucket (Feeds 4 to 5 ppl)
This bucket comes with: - 3 Pounds Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp - 8 Pieces of Sausage - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!
Tailgate Bucket (Feeds 4 to 6 ppl)
This bucket comes with: - 4 Pounds Snow Crab - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!
The Baller Bucket (Feeds 4 to 6 ppl)
This bucket comes with: - 4 Pounds King Crab - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!
Mac and Cheese (Feeds 3-4 ppl shared)
Classic Mac and Cheese that the whole family will love. All you need is an oven to bake - we do the rest.
Grilled Asparagus (Feeds 3-4 ppl shared)
Our Grilled Asparagus (2 orders), precooked and grilled. Just warm up in the oven and serve!
Green Beans (Feeds 3-4 ppl shared)
2 orders of our Country Green Beans, just briefly cook in the oven and serve when you are ready.
TLC Margarita Kit
375ml of Dulce Vida Tequila Plus our Jalapeno Infused House Made Mix. Served in a Keepsake Texas Sized Mason Jar** Mix served in Mason Jars when available**
Features
Cowboy Ribeye* and King Crab
22oz Bone-In Ribeye Served with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus. Topped with Red Alaskan King Crab. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Our Classic Mac & Cheese with Maine Lobster Knuckle and Claw Meat
Boil
Build Your Own Boil
*Gulf of St Lawrence Snow Crab Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***
*King Crab Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***
*Lobster Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***
*Texas Gulf Wild Shrimp Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***
Texas Favorites
Chicken Fried Steak
Meats by Linz Heritage Angus Ribeye (Prime Marbled Cutlet), Brisket Country Gravy, Served with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Country Green Beans
Gulf Red Snapper & Crab
Wild Caught Gulf Red Snapper (Lightly Breaded and Sautéed) with Jumbo Lump Crab, Grilled Asparagus and Lemon Garlic Butter *We proudly serve Red Snapper that is part of the Gulf Wild program
Cowboy Ribeye*
22oz Meats by Linz Heritage Angus Bone-In "Cowboy" Ribeye, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
For The Table
Atomic Shrimp Cocktail (Spicy!)
6 Gulf Shrimp Tossed in our House-Made Atomic Cocktail Sauce
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
4 Jumbo Texas Gulf Wild Shrimp Stuffed with Cheddar and Jalapeno, Wrapped in Nueske's Bacon and Served with Lemon Garlic Butter
Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs
Classic Deviled Eggs Topped with Nueske's Pecan-Candied Bacon
Classic Mac & Cheese
Add Slab Bacon!
Crispy Okra
Fresh Okra Halves Fried and Served with House Made Smoked Black Pepper Ketchup
French Fries
Lightly Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
Grilled Asparagus
Lightly Seasoned with Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil
Country Green Beans
Fresh Green Beans Sauteed with Tomatoes, Shallots and Garlic
Char Boil Oysters
6 Charbroiled Oysters on the Half Shell Topped with Spicy Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese
Fried Oysters
6 Fried Orders served with Tartar Sauce
Bacon Flight
3 Slices (4oz each) of Thick Cut Nueske's Slab Bacon: 1 each of Spicy, Candied and Regular
Salads + Soups
Caesar Salad*
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, Jumbo Lump Crab, Hearts of Palm, Tomatoes, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Russian Dressing
Chicken & Avocado Salad
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
14oz - 2 Shrimp, 1 Oyster, Crab and Crawfish