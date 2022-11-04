Restaurant header imageView gallery

TLC - Austin

review star

No reviews yet

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Boil
Caesar Salad*
Seafood Gumbo Bowl

2022 Holiday Packages

TLC Thanksgiving Package

TLC Thanksgiving Package

$299.00

Pickup starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov 23rd **Feeds 8 to 10 People*** Honey-Sage Basted Turkey, Citrus-Vanilla Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Gravy, Andouille Cornbread Stuffing, Rosemary Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Country Style Green Beans, Texas Pecan Pie

Christmas Dinner Package

Christmas Dinner Package

$299.00

Pickup starting at noon on Friday, Dec 23rd **Feeds 8 to 10 People*** -Nueskes applewood smoked bone-in Ham (6-7lb) -Rosemary fingerling potatoes -Country green beans -Honey Glazed Carrots -Chocolate Pecan Pie -White Chocolate-Peppermint Bark -Hot Cocoa Kit -Cookies for Santa (We bake the cookies, you decorate) -Carrots (For Santa's Reindeer)

Boil Bucket (Cook at Home)

Backyard Bucket (Feeds 4 to 5 ppl)

$120.00

This bucket comes with: - 3 Pounds Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp - 8 Pieces of Sausage - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!

Tailgate Bucket (Feeds 4 to 6 ppl)

$180.00

This bucket comes with: - 4 Pounds Snow Crab - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!

The Baller Bucket (Feeds 4 to 6 ppl)

$500.00

This bucket comes with: - 4 Pounds King Crab - Corn and Potatoes - Your choice of 2 spices and 2 sauces. - Easy to follow instructions Take our seafood boils to go - whether at home, a backyard party, a tailgate or camping, our Cook at Home Boils are the perfect no-fuss party starter. All you need is a stove and a little water at the rest is a breeze!

Mac and Cheese (Feeds 3-4 ppl shared)

$20.00

Classic Mac and Cheese that the whole family will love. All you need is an oven to bake - we do the rest.

Grilled Asparagus (Feeds 3-4 ppl shared)

$20.00

Our Grilled Asparagus (2 orders), precooked and grilled. Just warm up in the oven and serve!

Green Beans (Feeds 3-4 ppl shared)

$18.00

2 orders of our Country Green Beans, just briefly cook in the oven and serve when you are ready.

TLC Margarita Kit

TLC Margarita Kit

$50.00

375ml of Dulce Vida Tequila Plus our Jalapeno Infused House Made Mix. Served in a Keepsake Texas Sized Mason Jar** Mix served in Mason Jars when available**

Features

Cowboy Ribeye* and King Crab

Cowboy Ribeye* and King Crab

$120.00

22oz Bone-In Ribeye Served with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus. Topped with Red Alaskan King Crab. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Our Classic Mac & Cheese with Maine Lobster Knuckle and Claw Meat

Boil

Boils are Served with Texas Corn & Red Potatoes
Build Your Own Boil

Build Your Own Boil

*Gulf of St Lawrence Snow Crab Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***

Build Your Own Boil

Build Your Own Boil

*King Crab Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***

Build Your Own Boil

Build Your Own Boil

*Lobster Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***

Build Your Own Boil

Build Your Own Boil

*Texas Gulf Wild Shrimp Pictured* Our Boils are Served with Texas Corn and Red Potatoes. Mix and Match Your Proteins, Then Choose a Spice and a Dipping Sauce. TLC Tip: We recommend at least a half pound of protein per person! ***Be aware due to limited supply market pricing on King Crab and Snow Crab has risen substantially***

Texas Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$33.00

Meats by Linz Heritage Angus Ribeye (Prime Marbled Cutlet), Brisket Country Gravy, Served with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Country Green Beans

Gulf Red Snapper & Crab

Gulf Red Snapper & Crab

$43.00

Wild Caught Gulf Red Snapper (Lightly Breaded and Sautéed) with Jumbo Lump Crab, Grilled Asparagus and Lemon Garlic Butter *We proudly serve Red Snapper that is part of the Gulf Wild program

Cowboy Ribeye*

Cowboy Ribeye*

$53.00

22oz Meats by Linz Heritage Angus Bone-In "Cowboy" Ribeye, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.

For The Table

Atomic Shrimp Cocktail (Spicy!)

Atomic Shrimp Cocktail (Spicy!)

$17.00

6 Gulf Shrimp Tossed in our House-Made Atomic Cocktail Sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$21.00

4 Jumbo Texas Gulf Wild Shrimp Stuffed with Cheddar and Jalapeno, Wrapped in Nueske's Bacon and Served with Lemon Garlic Butter

Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies

Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies

$9.00

Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Classic Deviled Eggs Topped with Nueske's Pecan-Candied Bacon

Classic Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Add Slab Bacon!

Crispy Okra

Crispy Okra

$10.00

Fresh Okra Halves Fried and Served with House Made Smoked Black Pepper Ketchup

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Lightly Seasoned with Salt and Pepper

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

Lightly Seasoned with Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil

Country Green Beans

Country Green Beans

$11.00

Fresh Green Beans Sauteed with Tomatoes, Shallots and Garlic

Char Boil Oysters

Char Boil Oysters

$15.00

6 Charbroiled Oysters on the Half Shell Topped with Spicy Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$20.00

6 Fried Orders served with Tartar Sauce

Bacon Flight

Bacon Flight

$19.00

3 Slices (4oz each) of Thick Cut Nueske's Slab Bacon: 1 each of Spicy, Candied and Regular

Salads + Soups

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$11.00

Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$23.00

Shrimp, Jumbo Lump Crab, Hearts of Palm, Tomatoes, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Russian Dressing

Chicken & Avocado Salad

Chicken & Avocado Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$13.00

14oz - 2 Shrimp, 1 Oyster, Crab and Crawfish

Seafood Gumbo Cup

Seafood Gumbo Cup