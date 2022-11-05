Restaurant header imageView gallery

TLC On the Lake

475 Reviews

$$

4881 Bass Pro Drive

Garland, TX 75043

Order Again

Popular Items

New York Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle 🍰
CFS 🐄
CHICKEN TENDERS 🐔

APPETIZERS 🍢

DYNO-MITE SHRIMP (8)

DYNO-MITE SHRIMP (8)

$14.00

Hand Battered And Tossed With Asian Inspired Sauce Topped With Siracha Sauce Laid On A Bed Of English Cucumbers

WINGS (8)

WINGS (8)

$13.00

4 Jumbo Drums & 4 Jumbo Flats Cooked To Perfection With Plenty Of Sauce Choices. Served With Carrots, Celery & Of Choice Dipping Sauce

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS (4)

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS (4)

$12.00

Handmade With Andouille Sausage, Smoked Cheddar And Cream Cheese

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

The Number 1 Appetizer Hand Cut Tortilla Chips and Chef's Signature Queso

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

Hand Cut Tortilla Chips and Our Signature Roasted Salsa

JALAPENO DEVILED EGGS (5)

JALAPENO DEVILED EGGS (5)

$7.00

Handmade Deviled Eggs With A Little Fresh Kick Of Cajun Spice, And Fresh Jalapeño

CALAMARI STRIPS ( 8oz )

CALAMARI STRIPS ( 8oz )

$16.00

Fresh Cut Calamari Steaks Hand Breaded And Served With Siracha Honey Garlic Sauce

CHEESE BITES WITH SCRATCH MADE MARINARA

CHEESE BITES WITH SCRATCH MADE MARINARA

$9.00

Wonderful cheese curds fried to perfection and served with Chef's from scratch Marinara

COCONUT SHRIMP (5)

COCONUT SHRIMP (5)

$14.00

Handmade With Our Homemade Rum/ Coconut Batter. Served With A Signature Sauce.

THE ORIGINAL FINGER STEAKS

THE ORIGINAL FINGER STEAKS

$14.00

Chef's Spin On Country Fried Steak & Prime Rib. It's On Point!

ONION RINGS BASKET

ONION RINGS BASKET

$12.00

Batter In Beer and Served With Chef's Signature Buffalo Bill Sauce

CHIP REFILL

$2.00

Hand Cut Tortilla Chips

QUESO ONLY

$7.00

Warn Signature Queso

SALSA ONLY

$5.00

Signature Roasted Salsa

ENTREE 🍽

Served With Choice Of 2 House Sides And A Roll
CFS 🐄

CFS 🐄

$17.00

Unique well seasons scratch recipe and its comes with from scratch cream gravy and choose of 2 sides

CFC 🐓

CFC 🐓

$15.00

Freshly battered and cooked to perfection- Choose 2 sides

PAN SEARED SALMON 🍣

PAN SEARED SALMON 🍣

$19.00

Pan Seared 8oz Salmon Filet Finished Off With Fresh Herb Blend. Served With Two Side Of Choice. "Fan Favorite"

SOUTH WEST GRILLED CHICKEN 🐔

SOUTH WEST GRILLED CHICKEN 🐔

$16.00

2 Grilled 6oz Chicken Breast Topped With Signature BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pico. Served With Choice of Two Sides

GRILLED SHRIMP DINNER 🦐

GRILLED SHRIMP DINNER 🦐

$19.00

2 Skewers Of Grilled Shrimp Seasoned to Perfection Comes. With Spanish Rice & 1 Side Choice.

CHICKEN MARSALA 🇮🇹

CHICKEN MARSALA 🇮🇹

$16.00

2 Grilled Chicken Breast Smothered In Our Scratch Marsala Sauce With Mushrooms And Onions. Served On Creamy Mashed Potatoes.

GRILLED PORK CHOP 🐷

GRILLED PORK CHOP 🐷

$17.00

Delicious & Tender & Juicy 1 inch Chop, Served With Two Side Of Your Choice

FISH & CHIPS 🐟

FISH & CHIPS 🐟

$15.00

Golden Beer Battered Cod Served With Our Handmade Tartar Sauce- Choose 1 Side

GRILLED CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN 🐔

GRILLED CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN 🐔

$16.00

Chef's secret seasoning will blow your mind proceed with caution.

PAN SEARED TROUT 🎣

PAN SEARED TROUT 🎣

$17.00

Fresh Idaho Rainbow Trout "Not from frozen flown in fresh"

CHICKEN TENDERS 🐔

CHICKEN TENDERS 🐔

$15.00

We put Tender back in the Tenders- Choose 2 Sides

FAJITAS 🇲🇽

FAJITAS 🇲🇽

$19.00

Beef, Chicken, Or Portobello Comes with Pico, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Charro Beans

BAJA TACOS 🌮

BAJA TACOS 🌮

$14.00

Fresh Baja Taco With A Extra Twist of Freshness.

QUESADILLA 🇲🇽

QUESADILLA 🇲🇽

$14.00

Classic Quesadillas ( Beef, Chicken Or Portobello Mushroom) Choice of 1 Side

STEAKS 🥩

Hand cut high quality steaks locally sourced by our Chef and trimmed to his specifications.
12 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Portobello Mushrooms

12 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Portobello Mushrooms

$29.00

Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced Through Texas Cattlemen And Hand Cut In House. This Is Premium Beef, Served A Bed Of Portobello Mushrooms And Comes With 2 Side Choices

16 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Portobello Mushrooms

16 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Portobello Mushrooms

$33.00

Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced Through Texas Cattlemen And Hand Cut In House. This Is Premium Beef, Served A Bed Of Portobello Mushrooms And Comes With 2 Side Choices

6 oz Pan Seared Center Cut Filet

6 oz Pan Seared Center Cut Filet

$25.00

Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced And Hand Cut By Joe's Meat Market In Royse City Texas. This Is Premium Beef Pan Seared To Perfection. Comes With Two Side. "Chef's Favorite Steak"

8 oz Pan Seared Center Cut Filet

8 oz Pan Seared Center Cut Filet

$29.00

Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced And Hand Cut By Joe's Meat Market In Royse City Texas. This Is Premium Beef Pan Seared To Perfection. Comes With Two Side. "Chef's Favorite Steak"

22 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Garlic Herb Butter

$55.00Out of stock

10 oz Pan Seared Filet Mignon Served With Garlic Herb Butter

$50.00Out of stock

BURGERS 🍔

8 oz ALL BEEF CHEESE BURGER

8 oz ALL BEEF CHEESE BURGER

$14.00

8 oz All Beef Cheese Burger and you can add all kinds of burger toppings to customize your burger how you want it.

8 oz ALL BEEF LAKE BURGER

8 oz ALL BEEF LAKE BURGER

$14.00

8 oz juicy all beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard. Topped with caramelized onions

8 oz WORLD FAMOUS BUFFALO BURGER

8 oz WORLD FAMOUS BUFFALO BURGER

$18.00

Thats Right - Real Bison- Comes w/ Choice of 1 side.

8 oz ALL BEEF BACONEER BURGER

8 oz ALL BEEF BACONEER BURGER

$18.00

This layered of flavor burger will make your mouth water served w/ 1 side "Chef's Childhood Creation"

8 oz TEXAS PATTY MELT

8 oz TEXAS PATTY MELT

$14.00

8 oz juicy all beef, American and Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Caramelized Onions and Signature Buffalo Bill Sauce.

INCREDIBLE VEGGIE BURGER

INCREDIBLE VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Very well balanced veggie burger w/ choice of 1 side

SANDWICHES 🥪

All Sandwiches Served With 1 Side Choice
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A Spicy Chicken Sandwich that tops all others.

REGULAR CHICKEN SANDWICH

REGULAR CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Grilled Or Battered With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion And Pickles

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

A Stacked Grilled Cheese With Smoked Pulled Pork, Tossed In BBQ Sauce And Your Choice of Cheese's

THE CUBAN

THE CUBAN

$13.00

Ham, Smoked Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles And Red Onions On A Ciabatta Bread

SHRIMP PO' BOY

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$16.00

8 Of Our Dyno-Mite Shrimp Served On A 6" French Sub Roll With Cajun Remoulade Sauce

BLT

BLT

$11.00

Classic BLT Served On Texas Toast

ULTIMATE FISH SANDWICH

ULTIMATE FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

Fried Alaskan Cod Served On Brioche Bun With Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle And Our Made From Scratch Tartar Sauce.

PASTA 🍝

CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO

CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.00

Hardy Homemade Alfredo Sauce With A Kick Of Cajun

CHICKEN ALFREDO MAC-N-CHEESE

CHICKEN ALFREDO MAC-N-CHEESE

$14.00

Creamy And Cheesy With Grilled Chicken

KIDS 👼🏼

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$7.00

Kids size Chicken Bites that are super tender and juicy. Served with Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice

KIDS JR BURGER

KIDS JR BURGER

$7.00

4oz All Beef Patty, American Cheese Served With Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice

KIDS MAC N' CHEESE

$7.00

Chef's Scratch Made Macaroni & Cheese Served with Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice

KIDS CORN DOG

KIDS CORN DOG

$7.00

Corn Dog And Basket Of Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Classic Grilled Cheese Served With Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES 🍟

FRENCH FRIES 🍟

$4.00

These french fries get the OMG! from every guest.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

Tasty Sweet Potato fry with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Sprinkle

CREAMED JALAPENO CORN 🌽

CREAMED JALAPENO CORN 🌽

$4.00

Made from scratch daily. The corn itself is straight off the cob.

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$4.00

Fresh and grilled to order.

MAC N' CHEESE 🧀

MAC N' CHEESE 🧀

$4.00

Cooked to order from scratch.

MASHED POTATOES 🥔

MASHED POTATOES 🥔

$4.00

Made daily from scratch and seasoned perfectly

PINTO BEANS 🫘

PINTO BEANS 🫘

$4.00

Made from scratch and loaded with flavor

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.00

fresh Spinach pan sauteed to order

SAUTEED BROCCOLI 🥦

SAUTEED BROCCOLI 🥦

$4.00

Fresh Broccoli sauteed to perfection

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$4.00

Fresh Green Beans sauteed and cooked to order

SIDE CAESER SALAD 🥗

$4.50

Fresh cut Romain Lettuce and TLC's scratched made Ceasar Dressing with shredded Parm. Cheese

SIDE SALAD 🥗

SIDE SALAD 🥗

$4.00
SOUTHWEST CORN 🌽

SOUTHWEST CORN 🌽

$4.00

Fresh corn straight off the cob and sauteed with peppers and fresh herbs

SPANISH RICE 🍚

$4.00

Cooked to order with a wonderful balance of flavors

ONION RINGS 🧅

ONION RINGS 🧅

$6.00

BEER BATTERED AND SERVED WITH CHEF'S SIGNATURE BUFFALO BILL SAUCE.

SCRATCH SOUPS 🍜

SCRATCH CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

SCRATCH CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$13.00

A wonderful well balanced Scratch Chicken Tortilla Soup that's made with all fresh ingredients. Chef's Favorite!

SCRATCH CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP *( LUNCH PORTION )*

SCRATCH CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP *( LUNCH PORTION )*

$8.00

A wonderful well balanced Scratch Chicken Tortilla Soup that's made with all fresh ingredients. Chef's Favorite!

SALADS 🥗

CAESER SALAD

$9.00
BLEU CHEESE WEDGE

BLEU CHEESE WEDGE

$10.00
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Fresh Spring Mix Salad that is full of great topping.

DESSERTS 🍰

New York Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle 🍰

New York Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle 🍰

$8.00

Creamy New York Style Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle.

Carrot Cake 🍰

$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake 🧁

Chocolate Mousse Cake 🧁

$8.00

3 layer Chocolate Moose Cake

Smores Chocolate Melting Cake 🎂

$10.00

Key Lime Pie 🥧

$8.00

Key lime Pie

VANILA ICE CREAM 🍨

VANILA ICE CREAM 🍨

$3.50

Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream

BANANA PUDDING ICE CREAM 🍨

BANANA PUDDING ICE CREAM 🍨

$5.50

Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream.

A LA MODE VANILA 🍦

A LA MODE VANILA 🍦

$2.50

Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream.

A LA MODE BANANA PUDDING ICE CREAM 🍦

A LA MODE BANANA PUDDING ICE CREAM 🍦

$3.50

Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream.

Root Beer Float 🍺

$6.00

EXTRAS ✖️

BREADSTICK

$0.50

ROLL

$0.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS ( 4 )

$1.00

CORN TORTILLAS ( 4 )

$1.00

BUFFALO BILL SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

SHRIMP SKEWER (8)

$8.00

CHICKEN BREAST PLAIN ( 1 )

$6.00

GRAVY 4oz

$1.00

GRAVY 6oz

$2.00

GUACAMOLE 2oz

$3.00

GUACAMOLE 4oz

$6.00

GUACAMOLE 6oz

$8.00

PICO 2oz

$1.00

PICO 4oz

$1.00

SOUR CREAM 2oz

$1.00

TARTAR SAUCE 2oz

$1.50

CHIMICHURRI 2oz

$1.00

SALSA 2oz

$1.50

ALFREDO SAUCE 4oz

$1.50

QUESO 2oz

$2.00

CALAMARI SAUCE 4oz

$1.50

COCONUT SHRIMP SAUCE 4oz

$1.50

GRILLED WHOLE JALAPENO (1)

$1.00

SRIRACHA 2oz

$1.00

DYNOMITE SAUCE 2oz

$1.50

BBQ 2oz

$1.00

RANCH 2oz

$1.00

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING 2oz

$1.00

ITALIAN DRESSING 2oz

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD 2oz

$1.00

1000 ISLAND 2oz

$1.00

PICKLES 2oz

$1.00

MARSALA WINE SAUCE 4oz

$4.00

MARINARA 2oz

$1.00

AVOCADO SLICES

$2.00

SPICY BUFFALO SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

MAYONNAISE 2oz

$1.00

KETCHUP 2oz

$1.00

MUSTARD 2oz

$1.00

SLICED TOMATOES 2oz

$1.00

HONEY 2oz

$2.00

PICKLED JALAPENOS 2oz

$1.00

CHEFS COCKTAIL SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

HORSERADISH 2oz

$1.00

WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

CORN DOG

$4.00

TO GO SILVERWARE PACKET

$1.50

REMOULDE 2oz

$1.50

👑 PREMIUM SIDES

PREMIUM LOADED BAKED POTATO COUNT AS 2 SIDES

$8.00

PREMIUM SIDE CEASER SALAD

$5.00

PREMIUM ALFREDO MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

DRINKS 🥤

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Classic Cane Cola

Classic Cane Cola

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Diet Classic Cola

Diet Classic Cola

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Vintage Root Beer

Vintage Root Beer

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Mandarina

Mandarina

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Spritz

Spritz

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Dr. Doctor

Dr. Doctor

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Real Lemonade

Real Lemonade

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Cherry Lime

Cherry Lime

$2.50

Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

PelleGrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Flavor Syrup Refill 🍓 🥭

Mango 🥭

$1.00

Peach 🍑

$1.00

Strawberry 🍓

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Watermelon 🍉

$1.00

Pomegranate

$1.00

Pineapple 🍍

$1.00

BAR MENU

LOADED NACHOS

$11.00

Our Hand Cut Tortilla Chips Covered In Our Signature Queso, Diced Red Peppers, Diced Jalapenos, Fresh Bacon Bit, Cilantro and Sour Cream.

LOADED FRIES 🍟

$11.00

PRETZLES & QUESO 🥨

$11.00

FRIED PICKLES 🥒

$9.00

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

CHEESE BITES 🧀

$9.00

WINGS (8)

$13.00

Events

Room Charge (Hour)

$250.00

Table Linen

$100.00

Cloth Napkin

$50.00

Room Charge (Half Hour)

$125.00

Cleaning Fee " For Excess Cleaning"

$50.00

CATERING CHARGES

Disposable Containers

$0.40

Disposable Silverware Packs

$0.20

Delivery Charge

$50.00

Disposable Cups W/ Lids

$0.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's Upscale Comfort Food With A Twist. Have A Upscale 5 Star Dining Experience Without The Big Price. Located Right Next Door To Bass Pro Garland TX And Our Large Patio Overlooks Beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. So Come Get Your TLC ON THE LAKE.

Location

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
TLC on the Lake image
TLC on the Lake image
TLC on the Lake image

