TLC On the Lake
475 Reviews
$$
4881 Bass Pro Drive
Garland, TX 75043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS 🍢
DYNO-MITE SHRIMP (8)
Hand Battered And Tossed With Asian Inspired Sauce Topped With Siracha Sauce Laid On A Bed Of English Cucumbers
WINGS (8)
4 Jumbo Drums & 4 Jumbo Flats Cooked To Perfection With Plenty Of Sauce Choices. Served With Carrots, Celery & Of Choice Dipping Sauce
BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS (4)
Handmade With Andouille Sausage, Smoked Cheddar And Cream Cheese
CHIPS & QUESO
The Number 1 Appetizer Hand Cut Tortilla Chips and Chef's Signature Queso
CHIPS & SALSA
Hand Cut Tortilla Chips and Our Signature Roasted Salsa
JALAPENO DEVILED EGGS (5)
Handmade Deviled Eggs With A Little Fresh Kick Of Cajun Spice, And Fresh Jalapeño
CALAMARI STRIPS ( 8oz )
Fresh Cut Calamari Steaks Hand Breaded And Served With Siracha Honey Garlic Sauce
CHEESE BITES WITH SCRATCH MADE MARINARA
Wonderful cheese curds fried to perfection and served with Chef's from scratch Marinara
COCONUT SHRIMP (5)
Handmade With Our Homemade Rum/ Coconut Batter. Served With A Signature Sauce.
THE ORIGINAL FINGER STEAKS
Chef's Spin On Country Fried Steak & Prime Rib. It's On Point!
ONION RINGS BASKET
Batter In Beer and Served With Chef's Signature Buffalo Bill Sauce
CHIP REFILL
Hand Cut Tortilla Chips
QUESO ONLY
Warn Signature Queso
SALSA ONLY
Signature Roasted Salsa
ENTREE 🍽
CFS 🐄
Unique well seasons scratch recipe and its comes with from scratch cream gravy and choose of 2 sides
CFC 🐓
Freshly battered and cooked to perfection- Choose 2 sides
PAN SEARED SALMON 🍣
Pan Seared 8oz Salmon Filet Finished Off With Fresh Herb Blend. Served With Two Side Of Choice. "Fan Favorite"
SOUTH WEST GRILLED CHICKEN 🐔
2 Grilled 6oz Chicken Breast Topped With Signature BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pico. Served With Choice of Two Sides
GRILLED SHRIMP DINNER 🦐
2 Skewers Of Grilled Shrimp Seasoned to Perfection Comes. With Spanish Rice & 1 Side Choice.
CHICKEN MARSALA 🇮🇹
2 Grilled Chicken Breast Smothered In Our Scratch Marsala Sauce With Mushrooms And Onions. Served On Creamy Mashed Potatoes.
GRILLED PORK CHOP 🐷
Delicious & Tender & Juicy 1 inch Chop, Served With Two Side Of Your Choice
FISH & CHIPS 🐟
Golden Beer Battered Cod Served With Our Handmade Tartar Sauce- Choose 1 Side
GRILLED CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN 🐔
Chef's secret seasoning will blow your mind proceed with caution.
PAN SEARED TROUT 🎣
Fresh Idaho Rainbow Trout "Not from frozen flown in fresh"
CHICKEN TENDERS 🐔
We put Tender back in the Tenders- Choose 2 Sides
FAJITAS 🇲🇽
Beef, Chicken, Or Portobello Comes with Pico, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Charro Beans
BAJA TACOS 🌮
Fresh Baja Taco With A Extra Twist of Freshness.
QUESADILLA 🇲🇽
Classic Quesadillas ( Beef, Chicken Or Portobello Mushroom) Choice of 1 Side
STEAKS 🥩
12 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Portobello Mushrooms
Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced Through Texas Cattlemen And Hand Cut In House. This Is Premium Beef, Served A Bed Of Portobello Mushrooms And Comes With 2 Side Choices
16 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Portobello Mushrooms
Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced Through Texas Cattlemen And Hand Cut In House. This Is Premium Beef, Served A Bed Of Portobello Mushrooms And Comes With 2 Side Choices
6 oz Pan Seared Center Cut Filet
Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced And Hand Cut By Joe's Meat Market In Royse City Texas. This Is Premium Beef Pan Seared To Perfection. Comes With Two Side. "Chef's Favorite Steak"
8 oz Pan Seared Center Cut Filet
Our Steaks Are Locally Sourced And Hand Cut By Joe's Meat Market In Royse City Texas. This Is Premium Beef Pan Seared To Perfection. Comes With Two Side. "Chef's Favorite Steak"
22 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye Served with Garlic Herb Butter
10 oz Pan Seared Filet Mignon Served With Garlic Herb Butter
BURGERS 🍔
8 oz ALL BEEF CHEESE BURGER
8 oz All Beef Cheese Burger and you can add all kinds of burger toppings to customize your burger how you want it.
8 oz ALL BEEF LAKE BURGER
8 oz juicy all beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard. Topped with caramelized onions
8 oz WORLD FAMOUS BUFFALO BURGER
Thats Right - Real Bison- Comes w/ Choice of 1 side.
8 oz ALL BEEF BACONEER BURGER
This layered of flavor burger will make your mouth water served w/ 1 side "Chef's Childhood Creation"
8 oz TEXAS PATTY MELT
8 oz juicy all beef, American and Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Caramelized Onions and Signature Buffalo Bill Sauce.
INCREDIBLE VEGGIE BURGER
Very well balanced veggie burger w/ choice of 1 side
SANDWICHES 🥪
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
A Spicy Chicken Sandwich that tops all others.
REGULAR CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Or Battered With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion And Pickles
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
A Stacked Grilled Cheese With Smoked Pulled Pork, Tossed In BBQ Sauce And Your Choice of Cheese's
THE CUBAN
Ham, Smoked Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles And Red Onions On A Ciabatta Bread
SHRIMP PO' BOY
8 Of Our Dyno-Mite Shrimp Served On A 6" French Sub Roll With Cajun Remoulade Sauce
BLT
Classic BLT Served On Texas Toast
ULTIMATE FISH SANDWICH
Fried Alaskan Cod Served On Brioche Bun With Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle And Our Made From Scratch Tartar Sauce.
PASTA 🍝
KIDS 👼🏼
KIDS CHICKEN BITES
Kids size Chicken Bites that are super tender and juicy. Served with Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice
KIDS JR BURGER
4oz All Beef Patty, American Cheese Served With Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE
Chef's Scratch Made Macaroni & Cheese Served with Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice
KIDS CORN DOG
Corn Dog And Basket Of Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Classic Grilled Cheese Served With Fries Can Sub Fries For Another Side Choice
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES 🍟
These french fries get the OMG! from every guest.
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Tasty Sweet Potato fry with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Sprinkle
CREAMED JALAPENO CORN 🌽
Made from scratch daily. The corn itself is straight off the cob.
GRILLED ASPARAGUS
Fresh and grilled to order.
MAC N' CHEESE 🧀
Cooked to order from scratch.
MASHED POTATOES 🥔
Made daily from scratch and seasoned perfectly
PINTO BEANS 🫘
Made from scratch and loaded with flavor
SAUTEED SPINACH
fresh Spinach pan sauteed to order
SAUTEED BROCCOLI 🥦
Fresh Broccoli sauteed to perfection
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
Fresh Green Beans sauteed and cooked to order
SIDE CAESER SALAD 🥗
Fresh cut Romain Lettuce and TLC's scratched made Ceasar Dressing with shredded Parm. Cheese
SIDE SALAD 🥗
SOUTHWEST CORN 🌽
Fresh corn straight off the cob and sauteed with peppers and fresh herbs
SPANISH RICE 🍚
Cooked to order with a wonderful balance of flavors
ONION RINGS 🧅
BEER BATTERED AND SERVED WITH CHEF'S SIGNATURE BUFFALO BILL SAUCE.
SCRATCH SOUPS 🍜
SCRATCH CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
A wonderful well balanced Scratch Chicken Tortilla Soup that's made with all fresh ingredients. Chef's Favorite!
SCRATCH CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP *( LUNCH PORTION )*
A wonderful well balanced Scratch Chicken Tortilla Soup that's made with all fresh ingredients. Chef's Favorite!
SALADS 🥗
DESSERTS 🍰
New York Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle 🍰
Creamy New York Style Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle.
Carrot Cake 🍰
Chocolate Mousse Cake 🧁
3 layer Chocolate Moose Cake
Smores Chocolate Melting Cake 🎂
Key Lime Pie 🥧
Key lime Pie
VANILA ICE CREAM 🍨
Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream
BANANA PUDDING ICE CREAM 🍨
Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream.
A LA MODE VANILA 🍦
Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream.
A LA MODE BANANA PUDDING ICE CREAM 🍦
Locally sourced from It’s Fate Ice Cream.
Root Beer Float 🍺
EXTRAS ✖️
BREADSTICK
ROLL
FLOUR TORTILLAS ( 4 )
CORN TORTILLAS ( 4 )
BUFFALO BILL SAUCE 2oz
SHRIMP SKEWER (8)
CHICKEN BREAST PLAIN ( 1 )
GRAVY 4oz
GRAVY 6oz
GUACAMOLE 2oz
GUACAMOLE 4oz
GUACAMOLE 6oz
PICO 2oz
PICO 4oz
SOUR CREAM 2oz
TARTAR SAUCE 2oz
CHIMICHURRI 2oz
SALSA 2oz
ALFREDO SAUCE 4oz
QUESO 2oz
CALAMARI SAUCE 4oz
COCONUT SHRIMP SAUCE 4oz
GRILLED WHOLE JALAPENO (1)
SRIRACHA 2oz
DYNOMITE SAUCE 2oz
BBQ 2oz
RANCH 2oz
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING 2oz
ITALIAN DRESSING 2oz
HONEY MUSTARD 2oz
1000 ISLAND 2oz
PICKLES 2oz
MARSALA WINE SAUCE 4oz
MARINARA 2oz
AVOCADO SLICES
SPICY BUFFALO SAUCE 2oz
MAYONNAISE 2oz
KETCHUP 2oz
MUSTARD 2oz
SLICED TOMATOES 2oz
HONEY 2oz
PICKLED JALAPENOS 2oz
CHEFS COCKTAIL SAUCE 2oz
HORSERADISH 2oz
WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE 2oz
CORN DOG
TO GO SILVERWARE PACKET
REMOULDE 2oz
👑 PREMIUM SIDES
DRINKS 🥤
Classic Cane Cola
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Diet Classic Cola
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Vintage Root Beer
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Mandarina
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Spritz
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Dr. Doctor
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Real Lemonade
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Cherry Lime
Craft Soda. The Way It Used To Be! Made With Pure Cane Sugar. NON-GMO "You Can't Fake Real"
Water
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
PelleGrino
Shirley Temple
Flavor Syrup Refill 🍓 🥭
BAR MENU
LOADED NACHOS
Our Hand Cut Tortilla Chips Covered In Our Signature Queso, Diced Red Peppers, Diced Jalapenos, Fresh Bacon Bit, Cilantro and Sour Cream.
LOADED FRIES 🍟
PRETZLES & QUESO 🥨
FRIED PICKLES 🥒
FISH & CHIPS
CHIPS & QUESO
CHIPS & SALSA
CHEESE BITES 🧀
WINGS (8)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
It's Upscale Comfort Food With A Twist. Have A Upscale 5 Star Dining Experience Without The Big Price. Located Right Next Door To Bass Pro Garland TX And Our Large Patio Overlooks Beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. So Come Get Your TLC ON THE LAKE.
4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland, TX 75043