Caterers

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1,946 Reviews

$$

1930 North Coit Road

Suite 140

Richardson, TX 75248

Order Again

Popular Items

TLC Basket
Impossible Cheesy Lasagna

Sides & Appetizers

Choice of Portobello or Impossible crumble, House made Queso, Cream Cheese, Grilled onions, Pico, & Spinach in a Crispy Spinach Flour Tortilla w/ Sour Cream & Habanero Salsa on the Side
Nacho World

$16.00

Fresh Corn Chips W/House Made Chili, House Made Queso, Impossible Crumble, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños, & Avocado Mash

The Ultimate Frito Pie

$15.00

A heaping pile of Frito's Super Scoops topped with house made chili, Queso, Sour Cream, Pico, Jalapeños, Fresh Chives, & Sweety Drop Peppers! Choose either built or deconstructed to avoid getting soggy.

TLC Basket

$13.50

Crispy Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms with the option of a side of Srriracha Mayo, Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce, or Buffalo Sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$13.50

TLC’s famous Crispy Fried Cauliflower Florets with a side of Buffalo Sauce and House Made Chipotle Ranch.

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.50

A Generous Portion of French Fries with House Made Queso, House Made Chili, & Jalapeño.

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$13.00

A generous order of French Fries tossed in Truffle oil and Vegan Parmesan Cheese.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Pine Apples

$11.00+

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts tossed in Grilled Pineapples, Hibiscus, & Cilantro Citrus Sauce

Mac and Cheese

$6.00+

Penne Pasta Tossed in House Made Nut Free and Soy Free Creamy Cheese Sauce. Can sub Gluten Free Pasta for an uncharge.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries with TLC House Seasoning

Coconut Milk Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy Potato Fries Tossed in TLC Fry Seasoning

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00
Grilled Vegetables

$6.00+

A medley of Grilled Vegetables with Basil Olive Oil Drizzle & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Impossible Crumble, Black Beans & Corn Salad, Avocado Mash, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico, & Pickled Jalapeño peppers, Organic Pear Tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens served with a side of House Made Habanero Salsa and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Dinner Salad

$6.00+

Organic Mixed Greens, Broccoli Quinoa Salad, Sun Dried Cranberries, Organic Pear Tomatoes, Sweety Drop Peppers, Toasted Almonds, & Citrus Pickled Onions

Rabbit Fuel

$13.50+

Strawberries, Pears, Spinach, Toasted Almonds & Citrus Pickled Red Onions

The Holy Bowler

$14.50

Spinach, Organic Pear Tomatoes, Quinoa Salad, Broccoli, Mushroom Medley, Walnuts, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Bacon Bits, Sweety Drop Peppers, Pear Tomatoes, & Citrus Pickled Red Onions

Macho Taco Salad

$14.50+

Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Impossible Crumble, Black Beans & Corn Salad, Avocado Mash, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico, & Pickled Jalapeño peppers, Organic Pear Tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens served with a side of House Made Habanero Salsa and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Stuffed Taco-Cado

$14.50+

Impossible Crumble, Black Bean Corn Relish, Cilantro Lime Cream, Sour Cream, Pear Tomatoes, Sweety Drop Peppers & Jalapeños in two Avocado halves on a bed of Spring mix

Better Balance™ Vegan Chicken Four Bean Green Chili

$7.00+

Soy Protein Chicken, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, & Garbanzo Beans in a spicy roasted tomatillo sauce with cilantro, green onions, & Hatch Green Chili Powder. Topped with fresh Pico de Gallo.

Texas Chili

$6.00+

Four Bean Chili made with House Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, and a side of Jalapeños.

Entrees

Seasoned Impossible crumble, black beans, rice, Pico, & Queso wrapped in a 12" spinach Flour Tortilla.
Impossible Cheesy Lasagna

$17.00+

Multi-layer lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce, spinach, and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This Item cannot be made gluten free, Nut Free, or soy free.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$16.00+

Chicken Fried Impossible Steak or Portobello Mushroom w/Mushroom Gravy, Garlic, Mashed Potatoes & Seasoned Grilled Vegetables

Crispy TLC Chick'N Dinner

$16.00+

Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms w/Mushroom Gravy, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasoned Grilled Vegetables

General Tso's TLC Dinner

$17.00+

Crispy Fried Oyster Mushrooms with Tangy Sweet Sesame Sauce on the side, Coconut Milk Rice, & Grilled Broccolini

Buffalo Cauliflower Pasta N' Cheese

$16.00+

Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Pasta in a Creamy Cheese Sauce w/Buffalo Sauce on the side

Pizzas & Pizza Kits

Pig-less Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00+

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Nut Free Vegan Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, & Vegan Pepperoni

Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$16.00+

House Seasoned Impossible Italian Sausage, Vegan Mozzarella, Shiitake Mushrooms, Parmesan, & Fresh Roasted Tomato Sauce on 13" by 5" Rectangular Thin Crust!

Texas Bar-B-Q Better Balance™ Chickn Pizza

$16.00+

House Made Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce, Nut Free Vegan Mozzarella, Soy Chicken, & Red Onions. (Soy Chicken Contains Gluten)

Sandwiches & Wraps

The B.A.D.

$13.50

Double Grilled Bean Patty or Impossible Patty topped w/Avocado Mash, Grilled Onions, Crispy Vegan Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun

The S.O.S.

$10.50

Chicken Fried Impossible Steak. or Portobello Mushroom w/Chipotle Habanero Bar-B-Q Sauce, Mac-N-Cheese, Avocado Mash, Pickles, & Pickled Red Onion on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun

The Dad

$9.50

Grilled Bean Patty or Impossible Patty topped w/Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun

The Cheesy Chili Burger

$10.50

Choice of Fire Grilled Impossible Patty or Bean Patty, Grilled onions, with House Made Chili & Queso on a Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on the side.

Fried TLC Chick'N Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms w/Pickles, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, & Tomatoes on the side on Village Baking Company Hoagie Bun

Chef Troy's B.L.A.C (Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Chick'N)

$10.50

A towering Vegan Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avo Mash, and Tindle Chick'N Sandwich served grilled or fried with a side of Chipotle Bar-B -Q Sauce!

Nashville Hot TLC (Tindle's Like Chicken) Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy Fried Tindle Chick'N Dusted with Nashville Hot Seasoning and Served with a side of Nashville Hot Chick'N Glaze

Bar-B-Q Better Balance Pulled Pork

$9.50
Not Yo Mama's Sloppy Joe

$9.50

Tangy Seasoned Impossible Crumble w/Dill Pickles, Citrus Pickled Red Onions on the side. Served on a Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun

Chili Cheese Brat

$9.50

Grilled Vegan Sausage w/Crazy Good Four Bean Chili, House Made Queso, Grilled Onions, & Smokey Jalapeños on Village Baking Company Hot Dog Bun, This Item cannot be made gluten free or soy free.

Not Yo Mama's Sloppy Joe

$9.50

Tangy Seasoned Impossible Crumble w/Dill Pickles, Citrus Pickled Red Onions on the side. Served on a Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun

Beefy Impossible Burrito

$11.00

Well seasoned impossible crumble, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, rice, & house made queso wrapped in a giant spinach tortilla. Served with a side of queso & habanero salsa. This Item cannot be made gluten free or soy free.

Desserts

Buttery Cream Cake

$8.00+

House Made Buttery Creamy Yellow Cake Served with Buttercream Icing & Whiskey Sauce Drizzle

Gooey Chocolate Cake w/ Pecan Caramel

$9.00

A Scrumptious Chocolate Creamy delight!

Strawberry Cream Cake

$9.00

Creamy House Made Vegan Strawberry Cake Made with Fresh Strawberries and topped with strawberry buttercream icing.

GF Chocolate Cake

$9.00+

House Made Gooey Chocolate Cake served with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Buttercream Icing

Mini Buttery Cream Cake

$4.50+

A Mini Version of our House Made Buttery Creamy Yellow Cake Served with Buttercream Icing & Whiskey Sauce drizzle

Mini Chocolate Cake

$4.50+

A petite House Made Gooey Chocolate Cake served with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Buttercream Icing

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$8.00+

A Fluffy House Made Bread Pudding with New Orleans Style Whiskey Sauce & Caramelized Bananas

Beverages

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Strawberries, Basil, and Lemon Juice Mixed Together Creating Heaven on Earth

Pineapple & Rosemary Agua Fresca

$5.00

Refreshing and pineapple Aqua Fresca punch w/ home grown Texas Rosemary muddled and strained. Served over ice!

Ginger Turmeric Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, fresh ginger, & Turmeric muddled together with organic Sugar for a refreshing splash of perfection!

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Texas Sweet Tea

$3.00

Perrier Sparking Bottled Water - 11 fluid ounces

$3.50

Evian Bottled Water - 1.58 pint

$5.00

Sauces and Dressings

Avocado Mash

$2.50+

Fresh Avocado, Lime Juice, & Sea Salt

Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side of Queso

$2.00+

House made queso that is gluten free and nut free.

Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo (Spicy Cream)

$1.50

General Tso Sesame Sauce

$1.50

Vegan Bacon

$6.00

Crispy Seitan Bacon. Seitan contains Soy & Gluten.

Sour Cream

$2.00

Cold-packed Items

Creamy Better Balance Chicken Arrabbiata

$17.00

Impossible Cheesy Lasagna

$17.00
Gnocchi Pesto Palooza

$17.00

Rigatoni, Walnut Pesto, White Wine, Wild Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach, Organic Pear Tomatoes, Walnuts, & Parmesan

Garden Salad

$6.00

Thanksgiving Cold-packed Preorder Meals

Thanksgiving Cold-packed Single Meal

$30.00

Thanksgiving Cold-packed Couples Meal

$75.00

Choice of 2 Mains, 2 Sides, and 2 Desserts

Thanksgiving Cold-packed Family of Four

$150.00

Thanksgiving Cold-packed A La Carte

Baking Products and Mixes

Magic Chick Vegan Chicken Batter

$11.50

Magic Chick is Chef Troy Gardner's famous gluten free vegan fry batter that has revolutionized the way we experience mushrooms and other foods for the last decade.

Butter Cream Cake

$11.50

Experience Chef Troy Gardner’s famous Vegan Butter Cream Cake at home. Recreate this rich, moist desert as a cake or cupcakes.

Chocolate Dream Cake

$8.50

Experience Chef Troy Gardner’s famous Chocolate Dream Cake at home. Recreate this rich, moist desert as a cake or cupcakes

Morning Quickie Biscuit & Scone Mix

$8.50

Enjoy Chef Troy Gardner’s famous vegan biscuits and scones at home with minimal preparation,

Wranglin’ Waffles and Flap Jack Mix

$11.50

Make fluffy vegan pancakes or waffles with Chef Troy Gardner's famous country style mix! Whether you're at a camp site or on the range, Wranglin' Waffles will satisfy your deepest breakfast desires!

Spice Mixes

Seasonize It! Vegan Seasoning Salt

$7.00+

Seasonize It! is a glorious touch of Umami that's a great addition to French fries, sweet potatoes, rice, and just about any dish that needs a little extra something.

Taco Topia Vegan Taco Seasoning

$7.00+

Enjoy the tangy pizazz of the Texas Southwest with Chef Troy Gardner’s signature Taco Topia spice mix. Add liberally to sauces, meat substitutes, and any dish that needs aTex-Mex pep.

Spaghetti Western

$7.00+

Add Italian flare to any recipe with Chef Troy Gardner's secret blend of Italian herbs and spices. Create vegan sauces and sausages in minutes with this magical blend.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

TLC or “Tastes Like Chicken” Vegan Kitchen is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan dish at a time." 100% craft vegan kitchen I Delivery & curbside pick-up only >> TLCVeganKitchen.com

Website

Location

1930 North Coit Road, Suite 140, Richardson, TX 75248

Directions

