Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market

834 Reviews

$$

1065 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Burrito Bowl
Burrito

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Fried topped with Carne Asada, melted monterrey and cheddar cheese and Guacamole.

Chips

$3.00

Corn chips.

Chips & Guac + Chunky Salsa

$10.00

Corn chips served with guacamole and our chunky salsa.

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn chips served with our chunky salsa.

Corn on the cob

$5.00Out of stock
$11.00

Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.

Quesadillas, Burritos and More

Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onions cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, peppers, onions and your choice of meat.

Quesabirria

$18.50

Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on flour tortilla and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat.

Shrimpotle Bowl

$17.00

Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomato, avocado & our special chipotle sauce

Shrimpotle Burrito

$17.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomato, avocado & our special chipotle sauce.

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$18.00

Whole avocado stuffed with grilled shrimp and our special Mojo sauce.

Chesapeake Burrito

$20.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with crab meat and Shrimp, rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onions & sour cream and chipotle sauce on the side

Crabbydilla

$21.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with crab meat and cheese

Torta de Birria

$18.50

Tacos

3 Tacos

$13.50

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

3 BIRRIA Tacos

$18.50

Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.

3 Tacos de Alambre

$18.00

Diced bell peppers & onions with melted cheese served on a corn or flour tortilla, your choice of meat and topped with chipotle sauce.

3 Shrimp Alambre Tacos

$20.00

Diced bell peppers & onions with melted cheese served on a corn or flour tortilla topped with chipotle sauce.

3 Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.

1 Taco

$4.50

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

2 Tacos

$9.00

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

4 Tacos

$18.00

Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

Kids

Kid Burrito

$9.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Taco Combo

$9.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Fried dough coated with cinnamon, sugar and topped with caramel sauce. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Sweet Tortillas

$6.00

Fried flour tortilla chips coated with cinnamon and sugar, topped with raspberry sauce.

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00+

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Salsa Extra

$1.00

Avocado Side

$2.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Fried Onion

$1.00

Chile Toreado

$1.50

Mix Cheeses Side

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Queso Side

$4.00+

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sidral

$4.00

Beers

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate 16 Oz Cinco Special

$4.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Taco Love Grill - Cross St image
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

