The Lucky Well

Starters

South Jersey Salad

$14.00

Cut To Order Jersey Tomatoes and Corn, Coal Roasted Long Hot Vinaigrette, Birchrun Blue Cheese, Crispy Fried Shallots and Herbs.

Barbecued Oysters(4)

$17.00Out of stock

4 Barbecued Oysters, Butter, Horseradish Hot Sauce, Chorizo, Lemon Zest

BBQ

St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs

$20.00+

Dry-Rubbed, Smoked Over White Oak, Saint Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs

Alabama White BBQ Dunked Half Chickens

$16.00+

Herb Brined, and Smoked over White Oak, Then Charred Over the Fire before getting a good dunk in our Alabama White BBQ Sauce. Served with extra Alabama White on the side.

Sesame Ginger Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.00+

Smoked Then Braised in our House Sesame Ginger Sauce Finished with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions and Scallion.

Beef Brisket(Weekends Only)

$19.00+Out of stock

Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and sliced to order.

House-made and Smoked Jalapeño Sausages

$18.00+

Sandwiches

House made cheddar, jalapeno sausage with fire roasted pinapple salsa, Poi huli huli sauce, served on a Brioche Bun.

INCuBURGER

$18.00

8oz. House-Ground Brisket served as only Pink or No Pink (as we smoke them first). Grilled over the fire, with smoked 1000 island, cheddar, house dills and Thick Bacon. Served with Waffle Fries.

Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Herb Brined and Fried. Served "Traditional" or "Spicy" with Japanese Mayo and House Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with a side of Waffle Fries. *This item is dredged in Buttermilk and contains Gluten and Dairy - cannot be removed

SPICY* Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Herb Brined and Fried. Served "Traditional" or "Spicy" with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with a side of Tater Tots. *This item is dredged in Buttermilk and contains Gluten and Dairy - cannot be removed

Huli Huli House-Made Sausage Sandwich

$18.00

Our house-made cheddar jalapeño sausage, Huli Huli Sauce, and grilled pineapple salsa on Brioche served with a side of waffle fries.

Takeout Sides

BBQ Beans

$6.00+
Mac & Cheese

$7.00+
Memphis Mustard Slaw

$6.00+
Turkey & Miso Collard Greens

$7.00+

Collard greens simmered with miso chicken broth, butter and smoked turkey. *Gluten-free, not dairy free.

Waffle Fries

$6.00
Cornbread

$6.00

Sauce Boy

Grilled Peach Antipasto

$13.00

Honey whipped ricotta, Grilled yellow peaches, prosciutto, mint, chopped pistachios, balsamic, evoo

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Calabrian chili marinated and breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, parmigiano *Dairy & Gluten Allergies- Cannot Remove*

Braised Meatballs

$13.00

Lemon whipped ricotta, fried basil Beef and Pork *Allium Allergy- Onion and Garlic cannot be removed

Orecchiette Pesto

$15.00

Basil pesto, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, breadcrumbs, parmigiano *Tree Nut Allergy with Almonds in the Pesto- Cannot Be Removed

Rigatoni Genovese

$18.00

Braised shredded beef ragu, parmigiano, salsa verde has parsley, lemon, capers, anchovy. *Salsa Verde can be removed *Allium Allergy *Contains Anchovy

Nường

Cơm tấm “Rice Platters”

Steamed Jasmine Rice, Lettuce, Seasonal Pickles, Tomato, Cucumber & Choice of Grilled Protein

Gà Nướng (Chicken)

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Thighs w/ Kumquat Nuoc Cham

Sườn Nướng (Pork Chop)

$18.00

Grilled Shoulder Pork Chop w/ Kumquat Nuoc Cham

Tôm Nướng (Shrimp)

$20.00

Grilled Head-on Shrimp w/ Muoi Ot Xanh

Tuỷ Bò Nướng (Bone Marrow)

$22.00

Grilled Bone Marrow w/ Chili Sa tế

Salad and Side

Gỏi đu đủ khô bò (Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky)

$15.00

Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky Sweet Onion, Vietnamese Herbs, Carrot, Daikon, Crushed Peanuts, and Sesame Crackers dressed with Tamarind-Soy Vinaigrette

Bap Nường (Grilled Corn)

$6.00

Grilled Sweet Corn, Scallion Oil, Tep Rang (Dried Shrimp) & Cilantro

Shiprock

Traditional Navajo Taco

$14.00

Once limited to pow-wows and state fairs, Shiprock's traditional Navajo Taco stays true to a simple topping of chili beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and sour cream

Carne Adovada Navajo Taco

$16.00

Hearty chunks of pork shoulder braised in New Mexico red chile atop our delicious frybread with all of the traditional toppings above.

Vegetarian Navajo Taco

$13.00

Our traditional Navajo taco without the meat. Pintos, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Leave off the dairy and it's vegan-friendly.

Sweet Frybread

$6.00

Save room for dessert, because frybread is versatile enough to be savory AND sweet. Choose cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or honey.

Plain Fry Bread

$4.00

Bake Bake

Big AF Cookies

Big AF Chocolate Chip

$5.00Out of stock