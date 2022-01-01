Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thats My Dog Food Truck

343 Reviews

$$

125 W Chestnut

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Popular Items

PLAIN
Classic
Brat

Hot Dogs

PLAIN

$5.00

Plain or build your own (additional charges may apply)

Classic

$6.00

Sweet relish, mustard and ketchup

Boss Lady

$8.00

Chili, cheese sauce and onions

Chicago

$8.00

Onions, tomatoes, mustard, poppyseeds, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt

Pulled Pork

$9.00Out of stock

No hotdog on this bun. Get our juicy slow smoked pulled pork topped with bbq sauce and sweet pickles

Brat

$7.00

Sauerkraut and mustard

Vegan

$8.00

Sauerkraut and mustard (Subject to availability, limited quantities available, offer cooked to order with a 15 min cook time)

Corndog

$6.00Out of stock

Footling corn dog (can take up to 5 mins to cook)

Red Devil

$8.00

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Assorted chips

Nachos

$6.00

Frito chips, taco meat, jalapeños, onions and cheese sauce

Chili

$3.00

Drinks

Can Drink

$1.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Mobile Hotdog food truck.

Location

125 W Chestnut, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

