TMR BBQ Indian Trail
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Plates
Pork Plate +1 Side
Chopped Pork with a Choice of one side and 3 Hushpuppies
Pork Plate +2 Side
Chopped Pork w/ 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Chop Chicken Plate +1 Side
Chopped Chicken served with your choice of 1 Side Item and three hushpuppies
Chop Chicken Plate +2 Side
Chopped Chicken served with your choice of 2 Side Items and three hushpuppies
Chopped Brisket Plate+1 Side
Chopped Beef Brisket with choice of 1 side and 3 Hushpuppies
Chopped Brisket Plate +2 Side
Chopped Beef Brisket with choice of 2 sides and 3 Hushpuppies
Brisket Sliced Plate +1 Side
Sliced Beef Brisket with choice of 1 side item and 3 Hushpuppies
Brisket Sliced Plate +2 Side
Sliced Beef Brisket with choice of 2 side items and 3 Hushpuppies
Ribs Reg Plt +1 Side
4 Large Ribs with choice of side item and 3 Hushpuppies
Ribs Reg Plt +2 Side
4 Large Ribs with choice of 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Ribs Lg Plt +1 Side
6 Large Ribs with choice of 1 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Ribs Lg Plt +2 Side
6 Large Ribs with choice of 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Half Chicken Plate +1 Side
2 Full Pieces of Chicken (leg, thigh, breast, & wing) with 1 Side Item of your choice and 3 Hushpuppies
Half Chicken Plate +2 Side
2 Full Pieces of Chicken (leg, thigh, breast, & wing) with 2 Side Items of your choice and 3 Hushpuppies
1/4 Dark Chicken Plate +1 Side
1 Piece of dark meat (leg & thigh) with choice of 1 side item and 3 hushpuppies
1/4 Dark Chicken Plate +2 Side
1 Piece of dark meat (leg & thigh) with choice of 2 side item and 3 hushpuppies
1/4 White Chicken Plate +1 Side
1 Piece of white meat (breast & wing) with choice of 1 side item and 3 hushpuppies
1/4 White Chicken Plate +2 Side
1 Piece of dark meat (leg & thigh) with choice of 1 side item and 3 hushpuppies
Chicken Salad Plate +1 Side
Large portion of House-made Chicken Salad (Cranberries, Almonds, Celery, Onions, Mayo, Smoked Chicken) choice of 1 Side Item and 3 Hushpuppies
Chicken Salad Plate +2 Side
Large portion of House-made Chicken Salad (Cranberries, Almonds, Celery, Onions, Mayo, Smoked Chicken) choice of 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Fish Plate +2 Side
2 Large Pieces of Fried Cod Fish served with tartar sauce & your choice of two sides
Create Combo 2 Meat Plt
Choice of 2 Meats and choice of 2 side items with 3 Hushpuppies
Create Combo 3 Meat Plt
Choice of 3 Meats and choice of 2 side items with 3 Hushpuppies
Sandwiches
Pork Sand +1
Pork Sand Only
Chopped Chick Sand +1
Chopped Chicken Sand Only
Brisket Sand +1
Brisket Sand Only
Sliced Brisket Sand +1
Sliced Brisket Sand Only
Smoked Chicken Salad Sand +1
Smoked Chicken Salad Sand Only
Fish Sandwich +1
A Large Fried Cod Filet on a Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes with your choice of side item
Fish Sandwich Only
A Large Fried Cod Filet on a Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Salads & Stew
Homestyle Sides
BYOB
Wings / Tenders
Kid Plates
Handcrafted Food
Sweet Heat Pork Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Meat, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Chili Peppers), Pickled Cabbage, 1 Jalapeno, and TMR Taco Cream Drizzle
Jerk Chk Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Meat, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Chili Peppers), Pickled Cabbage, 1 Jalapeno, and TMR Taco Cream Drizzle
Pork Belly Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos, 4 pieces of Pork Belly on each taco, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Chili Peppers), Pickled Cabbage, 1 Jalapeno, and TMR Taco Cream Drizzle
Brisket & Cheese Sand
Sliced Brisket w/ our Sweet & Smoky Sauce, jalapenos, and grilled Onions. Topped with our freshly made cheese sauce
The Porker
Pork Belly slices sitting on jalapenos & sweet heat sauce, topped with Chopped Pork, Grilled Onions & Cheese Sauce
PBLT
Our version of the traditional BLT. We have Pork Belly, Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a Brioche bun with our TMR Mayo
Nachos BBQ Chicken
Chips w/ Cheese Sauce, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream with Sauce
Nachos BBQ Pork
Chips w/ Cheese Sauce, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream with Sauce
Nachos BBQ Brisket
Chips w/ Cheese Sauce, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream with Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Hot Dog (Plain)
Hot Dog (Plain) & Side
TMR Dog (Mac & Beans)
Our Hot Dog topped with Mac-n-Cheese and BBQ Beans!
TMR Dog (Mac & Beans) & Side
Sauce Dog (Sig & Gold)
Our Version of Mustard & Ketchup.... Carolina Gold & Signature Sauce on the Dog... Delicious
Sauce Dog (Sig & Gold) & Side
Porker Dog (Pork, P. Belly, Sig, Gold)
Hot Dog with Pork Belly, Chopped Pork, Signature Sauce, & Carolina Gold Sauce
Porker Dog (Pork, P. Belly, Sig, Gold) & Side
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Brownie
Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Chocolate peanut butter pie
Cobbler of the Day
Key Lime Pie
Lemon Meringue
Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Creme Cheesecake
TMR Mud Cup
Holiday Limited Time
Turkey Sandwich
Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, TMR Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomatoes
Turkey Sandwich w/ Side
Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, TMR Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomatoes and choice of side item
Holiday Turkey Sandwich
Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, cranberry sauce on bottom bun and drizzled with Turkey Gravy.
Holiday Turkey Sand w/ Side
Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, cranberry sauce on bottom bun and drizzled with Turkey Gravy and a choice of a side item
Turkey Plate w/ 1 Side
A Generous portion of Sliced Smoked Turkey covered in gravy, choice of a side item and 3 Hushpuppies
Turkey Plate w/ 2 Sides
A Generous portion of Sliced Smoked Turkey covered in gravy, choice of two side items and 3 Hushpuppies
Pound of Sliced Turkey
Pound of Sliced Gravy Served with 6oz Gravy on the side
Whole Turkey by lb
Large Takeout
BBQ Special 2ppl
Comes 1 Pint Size Side Item choice of 12 Hushpuppies or 4 Buns & 6oz Sauce
TMR Dinner 3/4ppl
1.5lb of Meat 2 Pint Size Side Items, Choice of 24 Hushpuppies or 4 Buns, 6oz sauce
TMR Feast 5/6ppl
2lb of Meat, 2 Quart Size Sides, Choice of 36 Hushpuppies or 6 Buns, 10oz sauce
TMR Party Pack 9/10ppl
3lbs of Meat, 3 Quart Size Side Items, Choice of 48 Hushpuppies or 1 Dozen Buns, 16oz Sauce
lb Brisket Chopped
1/2 lb Brisket Chopped
lb Sliced Brisket
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket
lb Chicken Salad
1/2 lb Chicken Salad
lb Chopped Chicken
1/2 lb Chopped Chick
lb Pork
1/2 lb Pork
Full Rack Only
Half Rack Only
Half Pan 20-24PPL Side Takeout Only
Pint 2-3 PPL Side
Quart 5-6 PPL Side
XL Fries Basket
XL Tater Tot Basket
XL Onion Ring Basket
XL Okra Basket
XL Hushpuppy Basket
Tenders 25ea
Tenders 50ea
Wings 100ea
Wings 25ea
Wings 50ea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Half Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Half Gallon Unsweet Tea
Whole Turkey lb
Must make reservation for Whole Turkey Breasts.
Turkey Sliced lb
Special Requests
Retail Items
Drinks
Fountain Drink
WATER (FOUNTAIN)
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Aquafina Water BTL
Baja Mango Mtn Dew BTL
Crush Grape BTL
Crush Orange BTL
Diet Dr Pepper BTL
Diet Mountain Dew BTL
Diet Pepsi BTL
Diet Wild Cherry Pepsi BTL
Dr Pepper BTL
Fruit Shoot Apple
Gatorade Cool Blue BTL
Gatorade Fierce Grape BTL
Gatorade Fruit Punch BTL
Gatorade Orange BTL
Gatorade ZERO BTL
Lemonade Twist
Milk
Mountain Dew BTL
Mtn Dew Code Red BTL
Orange Aid
Pepsi BTL
Schweppes Ginger Ale BTL
Sierra Mist BTL
Wild Cherry Pepsi BTL
Pepsi Zero Wild Cherry BTL
Takeout Drinks
Btl Aquafina H2O T/O
Btl Dew Code Red
Btl Diet Dr Pepper
Btl Diet Mtn Dew T/O
Btl Dr Pepper
Btl Gator Cool Blue T/O
Btl Gator Fruit Punch T/O
Btl Gator Orange T/O
Btl Grape Crush T/O
Btl Mnt Dew T/O
Btl Orange Crush T/O
Btl Pepsi T/O
Btl Schweppes Ginger Ale
Btl Sierra Mist T/O
Btl Wild Cherry Pepsi
Btl Pepsi Zero Wild Cherry
Cheerwine T/O
Diet Pepsi T/O
Lemonade Twist T/O
Milk
Mnt Dew T/O
Orange Aid
Pepsi T/O
Pink Lemonade T/O
Root Beer T/O
Sierra Mist T/O
Sunkist Orange T/O
Sweet Tea T/O
UnSweet Tea T/O
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Beer
Allagash White
Arnold Palmer
Ass Clown IPA
Bells Two Hearted
Blakes Triple Jam
Blue Moon
Blueberry Ale
Bold Rock Apple Cider
Budlight
Budweiser
Campfire Rauchbier
Coors Light
Deschutes Blk Butte Porter
Dos Equis
Duck Rab Milk Stout
Durty Bull EXTRA Crispy
Durty Bull Lager
Fly Kid Ale
Gourd Rock
Hops On One Leg
InThe Shadow
Irish Red Ale
Irish Trinwreck
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Oberon Wheat Ale
OMB Copper
Orange Citrus IPA
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Prima Pils
Red Oak
Southern Pines Malty
Space Buds
Stella
Stone IPA
Trail Guide
Wicked Pernicious
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail, NC 28079