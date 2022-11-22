TMR BBQ imageView gallery

TMR BBQ Indian Trail

6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Popular Items

Pork Plate +2 Side
Pork Sand +1
Brisket Sliced Plate +2 Side

Plates

Pork Plate +1 Side

$10.49

Chopped Pork with a Choice of one side and 3 Hushpuppies

Pork Plate +2 Side

$11.99

Chopped Pork w/ 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies

Chop Chicken Plate +1 Side

$10.49

Chopped Chicken served with your choice of 1 Side Item and three hushpuppies

Chop Chicken Plate +2 Side

$11.99

Chopped Chicken served with your choice of 2 Side Items and three hushpuppies

Chopped Brisket Plate+1 Side

$13.49

Chopped Beef Brisket with choice of 1 side and 3 Hushpuppies

Chopped Brisket Plate +2 Side

$14.99

Chopped Beef Brisket with choice of 2 sides and 3 Hushpuppies

Brisket Sliced Plate +1 Side

$14.49

Sliced Beef Brisket with choice of 1 side item and 3 Hushpuppies

Brisket Sliced Plate +2 Side

$15.99

Sliced Beef Brisket with choice of 2 side items and 3 Hushpuppies

Ribs Reg Plt +1 Side

$14.99

4 Large Ribs with choice of side item and 3 Hushpuppies

Ribs Reg Plt +2 Side

$16.99

4 Large Ribs with choice of 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies

Ribs Lg Plt +1 Side

$16.99

6 Large Ribs with choice of 1 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies

Ribs Lg Plt +2 Side

$18.99

6 Large Ribs with choice of 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies

Half Chicken Plate +1 Side

$12.99

2 Full Pieces of Chicken (leg, thigh, breast, & wing) with 1 Side Item of your choice and 3 Hushpuppies

Half Chicken Plate +2 Side

$13.99

2 Full Pieces of Chicken (leg, thigh, breast, & wing) with 2 Side Items of your choice and 3 Hushpuppies

1/4 Dark Chicken Plate +1 Side

$9.99

1 Piece of dark meat (leg & thigh) with choice of 1 side item and 3 hushpuppies

1/4 Dark Chicken Plate +2 Side

$10.99

1 Piece of dark meat (leg & thigh) with choice of 2 side item and 3 hushpuppies

1/4 White Chicken Plate +1 Side

$10.49

1 Piece of white meat (breast & wing) with choice of 1 side item and 3 hushpuppies

1/4 White Chicken Plate +2 Side

$11.99

1 Piece of dark meat (leg & thigh) with choice of 1 side item and 3 hushpuppies

Chicken Salad Plate +1 Side

$9.99

Large portion of House-made Chicken Salad (Cranberries, Almonds, Celery, Onions, Mayo, Smoked Chicken) choice of 1 Side Item and 3 Hushpuppies

Chicken Salad Plate +2 Side

$10.99

Large portion of House-made Chicken Salad (Cranberries, Almonds, Celery, Onions, Mayo, Smoked Chicken) choice of 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies

Fish Plate +2 Side

$14.99

2 Large Pieces of Fried Cod Fish served with tartar sauce & your choice of two sides

Create Combo 2 Meat Plt

$16.99

Choice of 2 Meats and choice of 2 side items with 3 Hushpuppies

Create Combo 3 Meat Plt

$19.99

Choice of 3 Meats and choice of 2 side items with 3 Hushpuppies

Sandwiches

Pork Sand +1

$8.99

Pork Sand Only

$7.99

Chopped Chick Sand +1

$8.99

Chopped Chicken Sand Only

$7.99

Brisket Sand +1

$11.99

Brisket Sand Only

$10.99

Sliced Brisket Sand +1

$12.99

Sliced Brisket Sand Only

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Sand +1

$8.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Sand Only

$7.99
Fish Sandwich +1

$11.99

A Large Fried Cod Filet on a Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes with your choice of side item

Fish Sandwich Only

$10.99

A Large Fried Cod Filet on a Brioche Bun with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Salads & Stew

Chopped Pork Salad

$9.99

Chopped Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chopped Brisket Salad

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Salad on Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad (Side)

$3.99

Garden Salad (Entrée)

$5.99

Brunswick Stew (CUP)

$3.99

Brunswick Stew (BOWL)

$6.49

Brunswick Stew (Quart)

$12.49

Homestyle Sides

BBQ Beans

$2.50

BBQ Slaw

$2.50

Brunswick Stew

$3.49

Cinn Applesauce

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Okra

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Hush Puppies (8-12)

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.49

Potato Salad

$2.50

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Add Bun

$0.75

BYOB

$9.99

Wings / Tenders

Wings 6 Only

$8.99

Wings 6 One Side

$10.99

Wings 6 Two Sides

$11.99

Wings 10 Only

$14.99

Wings 10 One Side

$16.99

Wings 10 Two Sides

$17.99

Tenders 3 Count Only

$5.99

Tenders 3 One Side

$7.99

Tenders 3 Two Sides

$9.99

Tenders 5 One Side

$11.99

Tenders 5 Two Sides

$13.99

Kid Plates

Kid Pork Sand

$6.49

Kid Chick Sand

$6.49

Kid Beef Sand

$7.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kid Chick Tender (2)

$6.49

Kid Wings (4)

$8.99

Kid Rib Plt (2)

$9.95

Hot Dog

$6.49Out of stock

Handcrafted Food

Sweet Heat Pork Tacos

$10.99

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Meat, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Chili Peppers), Pickled Cabbage, 1 Jalapeno, and TMR Taco Cream Drizzle

Jerk Chk Tacos

$10.99

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Meat, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Chili Peppers), Pickled Cabbage, 1 Jalapeno, and TMR Taco Cream Drizzle

Pork Belly Tacos

$11.99

3 Soft Shell Tacos, 4 pieces of Pork Belly on each taco, Pineapple Salsa (Pineapple, Jalapeno, & Chili Peppers), Pickled Cabbage, 1 Jalapeno, and TMR Taco Cream Drizzle

Brisket & Cheese Sand

$13.99

Sliced Brisket w/ our Sweet & Smoky Sauce, jalapenos, and grilled Onions. Topped with our freshly made cheese sauce

The Porker

$12.99

Pork Belly slices sitting on jalapenos & sweet heat sauce, topped with Chopped Pork, Grilled Onions & Cheese Sauce

PBLT

$9.99

Our version of the traditional BLT. We have Pork Belly, Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a Brioche bun with our TMR Mayo

Nachos BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Chips w/ Cheese Sauce, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream with Sauce

Nachos BBQ Pork

$11.99

Chips w/ Cheese Sauce, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream with Sauce

Nachos BBQ Brisket

$13.99

Chips w/ Cheese Sauce, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, & Sour Cream with Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Hot Dog (Plain)

$3.99Out of stock

Hot Dog (Plain) & Side

$6.49Out of stock

TMR Dog (Mac & Beans)

$5.99Out of stock

Our Hot Dog topped with Mac-n-Cheese and BBQ Beans!

TMR Dog (Mac & Beans) & Side

$7.99Out of stock

Sauce Dog (Sig & Gold)

$4.99Out of stock

Our Version of Mustard & Ketchup.... Carolina Gold & Signature Sauce on the Dog... Delicious

Sauce Dog (Sig & Gold) & Side

$6.99Out of stock

Porker Dog (Pork, P. Belly, Sig, Gold)

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Dog with Pork Belly, Chopped Pork, Signature Sauce, & Carolina Gold Sauce

Porker Dog (Pork, P. Belly, Sig, Gold) & Side

$10.99Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.29

Brownie

$3.49

Cheesecake

$4.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.49Out of stock

Chocolate peanut butter pie

$5.50Out of stock

Cobbler of the Day

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.49Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$4.49Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.49

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.49

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.49Out of stock

Strawberry Creme Cheesecake

$4.49

TMR Mud Cup

$1.99

Holiday Limited Time

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, TMR Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Turkey Sandwich w/ Side

$13.99

Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, TMR Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomatoes and choice of side item

Holiday Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, cranberry sauce on bottom bun and drizzled with Turkey Gravy.

Holiday Turkey Sand w/ Side

$14.99

Brioche Bun with Sliced Smoked Turkey, cranberry sauce on bottom bun and drizzled with Turkey Gravy and a choice of a side item

Turkey Plate w/ 1 Side

$12.99Out of stock

A Generous portion of Sliced Smoked Turkey covered in gravy, choice of a side item and 3 Hushpuppies

Turkey Plate w/ 2 Sides

$15.99

A Generous portion of Sliced Smoked Turkey covered in gravy, choice of two side items and 3 Hushpuppies

Pound of Sliced Turkey

$17.99

Pound of Sliced Gravy Served with 6oz Gravy on the side

Whole Turkey by lb

$15.99Out of stock

Large Takeout

BBQ Special 2ppl

$21.99

Comes 1 Pint Size Side Item choice of 12 Hushpuppies or 4 Buns & 6oz Sauce

TMR Dinner 3/4ppl

$37.99

1.5lb of Meat 2 Pint Size Side Items, Choice of 24 Hushpuppies or 4 Buns, 6oz sauce

TMR Feast 5/6ppl

$49.99

2lb of Meat, 2 Quart Size Sides, Choice of 36 Hushpuppies or 6 Buns, 10oz sauce

TMR Party Pack 9/10ppl

$76.99

3lbs of Meat, 3 Quart Size Side Items, Choice of 48 Hushpuppies or 1 Dozen Buns, 16oz Sauce

lb Brisket Chopped

$19.99

1/2 lb Brisket Chopped

$10.25

lb Sliced Brisket

$22.99

1/2 lb Sliced Brisket

$11.50

lb Chicken Salad

$13.99

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$7.25

lb Chopped Chicken

$14.99

1/2 lb Chopped Chick

$7.00

lb Pork

$13.99

1/2 lb Pork

$7.00

Full Rack Only

$28.99

Half Rack Only

$14.99

Half Pan 20-24PPL Side Takeout Only

$34.99

Pint 2-3 PPL Side

$6.99

Quart 5-6 PPL Side

$12.99

XL Fries Basket

$15.00

XL Tater Tot Basket

$15.00

XL Onion Ring Basket

$17.00

XL Okra Basket

$15.00

XL Hushpuppy Basket

$16.00

Tenders 25ea

$45.99

Tenders 50ea

$85.99

Wings 100ea

$129.99

Wings 25ea

$32.99

Wings 50ea

$65.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Half Gallon Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Whole Turkey lb

$16.99Out of stock

Must make reservation for Whole Turkey Breasts.

Turkey Sliced lb

$18.00Out of stock

Special Requests

Bun

$0.75

Retail Items

Bottle Carolina Gold Sauce

$4.99

Bottle Eastern Style Sauce

$4.99

Bottle Habanero Sauce

$4.99

Bottle Signature Sauce

$4.99

Bottle Sweet Heat

$6.99

Bottle TMR Dry Rub

$5.99

Bottle Western Sauce

$4.99

Pork Rinds

$3.99

Serving Utensil Pack

$5.99

Silverware & Plate Set

$0.90

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

WATER (FOUNTAIN)

$0.33

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Aquafina Water BTL

$1.99

Baja Mango Mtn Dew BTL

$2.49

Crush Grape BTL

$2.49

Crush Orange BTL

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper BTL

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Diet Pepsi BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Diet Wild Cherry Pepsi BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Dr Pepper BTL

$2.49

Fruit Shoot Apple

$2.49

Gatorade Cool Blue BTL

$2.49

Gatorade Fierce Grape BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch BTL

$2.49

Gatorade Orange BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Gatorade ZERO BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Lemonade Twist

$2.49

Milk

$1.25

Mountain Dew BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Mtn Dew Code Red BTL

$2.49

Orange Aid

$2.49Out of stock

Pepsi BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Schweppes Ginger Ale BTL

$2.49

Sierra Mist BTL

$2.49Out of stock

Wild Cherry Pepsi BTL

$2.49

Pepsi Zero Wild Cherry BTL

$2.49

Takeout Drinks

Btl Aquafina H2O T/O

$1.99

Btl Dew Code Red

$2.49

Btl Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Btl Diet Mtn Dew T/O

$2.49

Btl Dr Pepper

$2.49

Btl Gator Cool Blue T/O

$2.49

Btl Gator Fruit Punch T/O

$2.49

Btl Gator Orange T/O

$2.49Out of stock

Btl Grape Crush T/O

$2.49

Btl Mnt Dew T/O

$2.49Out of stock

Btl Orange Crush T/O

$2.49

Btl Pepsi T/O

$2.49Out of stock

Btl Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.49

Btl Sierra Mist T/O

$2.49Out of stock

Btl Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Btl Pepsi Zero Wild Cherry

$2.49

Cheerwine T/O

$2.29

Diet Pepsi T/O

$2.29

Lemonade Twist T/O

$2.49

Milk

$1.25

Mnt Dew T/O

$2.29

Orange Aid

$2.49Out of stock

Pepsi T/O

$2.29

Pink Lemonade T/O

$2.29

Root Beer T/O

$2.29

Sierra Mist T/O

$2.29

Sunkist Orange T/O

$2.29

Sweet Tea T/O

$2.29

UnSweet Tea T/O

$2.29

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.29

Beer

Allagash White

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ass Clown IPA

$5.50

Bells Two Hearted

$4.00

Blakes Triple Jam

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Blueberry Ale

$5.50

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$4.00

Budlight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Campfire Rauchbier

$5.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Deschutes Blk Butte Porter

$3.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

Duck Rab Milk Stout

$4.00

Durty Bull EXTRA Crispy

$5.50

Durty Bull Lager

$4.50

Fly Kid Ale

$5.50

Gourd Rock

$5.50

Hops On One Leg

$6.00

InThe Shadow

$5.50

Irish Red Ale

$6.00

Irish Trinwreck

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.00

Oberon Wheat Ale

$4.00

OMB Copper

$3.50

Orange Citrus IPA

$5.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Prima Pils

$4.00

Red Oak

$4.00

Southern Pines Malty

$4.00

Space Buds

$5.50

Stella

$4.00

Stone IPA

$4.00

Trail Guide

$4.00

Wicked Pernicious

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$3.99

Chardonnay

$3.99

Pinot Grigio

$3.99

Pinot Noir

$3.99

Prosecco

$3.99

Reisling

$3.99

Wht Zin

$3.99

Mojito SABE

$6.00

Margarita SABE

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Directions

Gallery
TMR BBQ image

