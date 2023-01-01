Main picView gallery

Tmrw Restaurant 206 21st Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

206 21st Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Weekend Specials

HH Cocktails

St Paddys Jager Bomb

$7.00

St. Paddys Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

St. Paddys Tully Shot

$7.00

St. Paddys Reluctant Swallow

$7.00

Irish Shift Drink

$10.00

HH Beer

Yazoo Hefeweisen Draft

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale Draft

$7.00

Beared Iris Homestyle IPA Draft

$7.00

Diskin Cider Draft

$7.00

Becky's Pink Lemonade

$7.00

Bar Crawl Guinness

$1.00

St Pattys Guinness

$5.00

Bravazzi Blood Orange

$8.00

GREEN BEER

$7.00

"SHIFT DRINK"

$10.00

HH Wine

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$16.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Faith Rose

$12.00

Carletto Prosecco

$12.00

Dinner Menu

Dinner

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Selection of cured meats and cheeses with house made crackers and pickles

Uncle Tod's Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp baked with lemon, black pepper, and Tabasco. Served with sourdough. Chef's Favorite!

Pimento Cheese Burger

$16.00

Burger made to order topped with Pimento cheese, red onion, arugula, and garlic aioli.

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

3 fried chicken sliders on brioche buns with red cabbage slaw and garlic aioli ( Make it Hot $2)

Wings

$12.00

6 wings- hot, mild, or dry rub. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Tempura Fried Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Sorghum Sambal, arugula

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Sautéed in Duck Fat with blueberry drizzle, sunflower seeds

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00Out of stock

Baby Portabellas stuffed with Boursin cheese. Toasted breadcrumbs

What's Up Doc?

$12.00Out of stock

Charred Carrots, Creme Fraiche, Bourbon Gastrique, Smoked Sea Salt

Festive Fries

$17.00

A mountain of fries with a special surprise (Available Friday and Saturday Only)

Caeser Salad

$15.00

Romaine tossed in house made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved (Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $7)

Catfish Tacos

$12.00

Fried catfish, corn tortillas, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, cilantro

Fries

$7.00

TMRW Salad

$14.00

Cucumber yogurt dressing, shredded carrots, roasted tomatoes. Pickled radish and red onion. Crispy quinoa. Tomato puree

Mile High

$32.00

Denver cut steak, charred carrots, roasted red potatoes, red wine redux, garlic confit

Fried Cheescake

$15.00

Spirits + Cocktails

Ainsworth Cocktails

Xpress Mart

$15.00

Passenger Princess

$15.00

Complimentary Upgrade

$15.00

College Dropout

$15.00

De-Influencing

$15.00

Body Count

$15.00

Glucose Guardian

$15.00

Ice Spice & Everything Nice

$15.00

House of the Dragon

$15.00

Mary J

$13.00

The Departed

$13.00

Fake Gucci

$13.00

Calf Skin Coat

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

Bellini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$13.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$13.00

Last Word

Lemondrop Martini

$13.00

Long Island

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Whiskey Sour (Egg White)

$14.00

Whiskey Sour (No Egg)

$13.00

Gold Rush

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$13.00

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Vodka

Skyy

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Botanicals

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$14.00

Tequila

Lunazul

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Casa del Sol Reposado

$12.00

Casa del Sol Anejo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$21.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$28.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Forteleza Anjeo

$27.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$18.00

Whiskey / Rye

Evan Willaims

$10.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$13.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark 46

$14.00

Belle Meade Bourbon

$12.00

Greenbriar TN Whiskey

$12.00

George Dickel Bourbon

$12.00

Blade & Bow Bourbon

$16.00

Standard Proof Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$12.00

New Riff Rye

$15.00

Calamet 14yr

$40.00

Kentucky Owl Bourbon

$40.00

Evan Willaims 1787

$11.00

Gin

Gordon's

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Ford's Gin

$10.00

Sutler

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Campasino

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Trader Vics 151

$10.00

Appleton 8yr

$10.00

Scotch+Cognac

Harleston Green

$9.00

HIghland Park 12yr

$24.00

Johhnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Liqueur

Lazaroni Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$22.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Chamboard

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$22.00

Mr. Black

$10.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Wine

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$16.00

Synthesis Cabernet

$17.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Starbourough Sauvingnon Blanc

$12.00

Darkhorse Chardonnay

$11.00

Faith Rose

$12.00

Carletto Prosecco

$12.00

Brunch Bottle

$20.00

Prosecco BTL

$40.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Carafe

$8.00

Cranberry Carafe

$8.00

Pineapple Carafe

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

La Colombe Iced Coffee

$6.00

Refill

Beer

Yazoo Hefeweisen Draft

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale Draft

$7.00

Beared Iris Homestyle IPA Draft

$7.00

Diskin Cider Draft

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Budweiser Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Gypsy Cider Can

$6.00

Superior Can

$6.00

Corona Light Bottle

$6.00

Becky's Pink Lemonade

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

$5 Guinness

$5.00

Bravazzi Draft

$8.00

Handshake

Wine

Comp Most & Chandon

$58.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

206 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
