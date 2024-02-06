- Home
T N Thai Bistro
No reviews yet
17100 Kercheval Ave
Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
Appetizers
- Spring Roll$4.50
Cabbage, celery, carrot & bean thread noodle wrapped in a deep fried egg roll wrapped served with plum sauce ALLERGEN INFORMATION: EGGS, WHEAT
- Crab Ragoon$7.50
Minced crab meat & cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton skin served with plum sauce ALLERGEN INFORMATION: EGGS, WHEAT
- Tofu Tod$7.00
Deep fried tofu served with plum sauce
- Lettuce Wrap$9.95
Minced chicken with diced water chestnut, onion, and basil served with lettuce cups
- Satay (GF)$9.95
Grill chicken strip skewers served with a creamy peanut sauce and a refreshing sweet cucumber sauce
- Crispy Roll$7.50
Minced chicken, onion, green onion, carrot, egg & bean thread noodle wrapped in rice paper & fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a sweet garlic sauce topped with ground peanuts ALLERGEN INFORMATION: EGGS
- Spicy Calamari$13.25
Breaded calamari stir-fried with onion, garlic, jalapeno pepper, bell pepper & five spices served over lettuce ALLERGEN INFORMATION: EGGS, WHEAT, MILK
- Fresh Roll$6.75
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, green onion, beansprout, & rice noodle wrapped in fresh rice paper served ith a seet garlic sauce topped with ground peanuts
Dinner Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$15.75
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, white onions & green onion
- Basil Fried Rice$15.75
Fried rice with eggs, basil, string beans, bell peppers, white onions & green onions
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.75
Fried rice with pineapple, eggs, green onions & white onions in a sweet & sour sauce
- Curry Fried Rice$15.75
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, pineapple, tomato, cashew nuts, & curry in a red coconut curry sauce
Dinner Noodles
- Pad Thai (GF)$15.75
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprout & green onion in our tamarind saue topped with fresh bean sprouts, ground peanuts, & a wedge of lemon
- Drunken Noodle$15.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & bean sprout & basil in a bourbon sauce
- Udon Noodle$15.75
Japanese udon noodles stir-fried with egg, cabbage, white onion, green onion, baby corn, & snow peas in a garlic sauce ALLERGEN INFORMATION: EGGS, WHEAT FLAR AND GLUTEN
- Pad See-lew$15.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, & broccoli in a sweet soy sauce
- Peanut Noodle (GF)$15.75
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bamboo shoot, snow peas, & carrots in a peanut sauce, topped with freh beansprouts
- Curry Noodle$15.75
Thin rice noodle stir-fried with egg, pineapple, beansprouts, & green onion in a red coconut curry sauce topped with fresh beansprouts & ground peanuts
- Cheesy Noodle$15.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, & broccoli in a cheese sauce ALLERGEN INFORMATION: EGGS, WHEAT
- Egg Noodle$15.75
Egg noodles stir-fried with peapod, carrot, baby corn, white onion, green onion, & eggs in a light garlic soy sauce
- Voon Sen$15.75
Bean thread glass noodles, egg, snow peas, bokchoy, white onion, & green onion in a garlic sauce
Dinner Traditional Entrees
- Cashew Nut$15.75
Cashew nuts, bamboo shoot, water chestnut, baby corn, & green onion in a brown sauce
- Curry Peanut (GF)$15.75
Baby corn, water chestnut, and bamboo shoot in a peanut curry sauce
- Gang Gai$15.75
Bamboo shoot, bell pepper, & mushroom in a red coconut curry sauce
- Green Curry$15.75
Bell pepper, eggplant, & peas in a green coconut curry sauce
- Massamun$15.75
Potato, whole peanuts, peas, onions, & green onion in a massamun coconut curry sauce
- Pad Curry$15.75
Mushroom, broccoli, water chestnut, baby corn, napa cabbage, cabbage, carrots, snow peas, & bamboo shoots in a red coconut curry sauce
- Pad Pak$15.75
Mushroom, broccoli, water chestnut, baby corn, napa cabbage, cabbage, carrots, snow peas, & bamboo shoots in a brown sauce
- Pad Prik$15.75
Water chestnut, bell pepper, string bean, onion, mushroom, & green onion in a brown sauce
- Panang$15.75
Potato, bell pepper, & carrot in a panang coconut curry sauce
- Pricking (GF)$15.75
String beans stir fried in a pricking curry sauce
- Sesame Chicken$15.75
Breaded chicken, broccoli, sesame seeds, carrot, baby corn, & green onion in a sweet & tangy sesame sauce
- Spicy Chicken$15.75
Breaded chicken stir-fried with chili pepper & broccoli in a sweet chili sauce
- SWEET & SOUR (GF)$15.75
Pineapple, bell pepper, onion, green onion, cucumber & tomato in a sweet & sour sauce
- Pad Peanut$15.75
Mushroom, broccoli, water chestnut, baby corn, napa cabbage , cabbage, carrots & snow peas in a creamy peanut sauce
Duck
- T.N. Thai Duck$21.50
Stir-fried half duck with baby corn, bokchoy, mushroom, water chestnut, carrots & snow peas in a brown sauce
- Thai Sweet Duck$21.50
Stir-fried half duck with bell pepper, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, ginger, green onion, & white onion in an orange sauce
- Crispy Duck (GF)$21.50
Deep fried half duck served over a bed of steamed vegetables consisting of mushrooms, broccoli, water chestnut, baby corn, bokchoy, cabbage, carrots, & snow peas with a side of sweet chili sauce
- Curry Duck$21.50
Stir-fried half duck with tomato, peas, baby corn, string beans, & snow peas in a red coconut curry sauce
Extras
- Extra Steamed Noodles On Side
Egg noodle, bean thread, small, or wide rice noodle
- Extra Beef$5.00
- Extra Scallop$5.00
- Extra Squid$5.00
- Extra Shrimp$5.00
- Extra Chicken$4.00
- Extra Red Snapper$8.00
- Extra Salmon$8.00
- Extra Crawfish$6.00
- Extra Duck$10.00
- Extra Fried Tofu$4.00
- Extra Steamed Tofu$4.00
- Extra Mixed Vegetables$5.00
16 oz
- Extra Appetizer Sauce 2 oz$0.75
Choice of garlic, plum, sweet chili, peanut, or cucumber
- Extra Appetizer Sauce 4 oz$1.75
Choice of garlic, plum, sweet chili, peanut, or cucumber
- Extra White Rice$2.00
- Extra Brown Rice$2.25
- Extra Cashew Nuts$3.00
- Extra Sauce 4 oz$3.00
- Extra Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Extra Sauce 16 oz$10.00
- Extra chili paste 2oz$1.50
- Extra chili paste 1oz$0.75
House Specials
- Beef A La Thai$22.50
14 oz New York ribeye steak with bell pepper, tomato, garlic, & pineapple in one of our house special sauces
- Ka Tiam (GF, MSG, V)$18.50
Beef, chicken, shrimp, white onion, & green onion stir-fried in a garlic and black pepper sauce served over a bed of lettuce
- T.N. Bang Bang Chicken$18.50
Lightly panko breaded chicken bites tossed topped with parsley and in our house special tangy, sweet, and spicy sauce
- Lime Leaf Beef (GF, MSG)$18.50
Sauteed beef with bell pepper, white onion, green onion, string beans, lime leave, & basil in one of our house special sauces
- Potato Curry (GF, MSG)$18.50
Sauteed chicken, beef , shrimp, potato, white onion, & bell pepper in a special yellow coconut curry sauce
- Crawfish Fried Rice$19.25
Fried rice with crawfish, eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, snow peas, white onions, & green onions
Lunch Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$12.75
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, white onions & green onion
- Basil Fried Rice$12.75
Fried rice with eggs, basil, string beans, bell peppers, white onions & green onions
- Pineapple Fried Rice$12.75
Fried rice with pineapple, eggs, green onions & white onions in a sweet & sour sauce
- Curry Fried Rice$12.75
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, pineapple, tomato, cashew nuts, & curry in a red coconut curry sauce
Lunch Noodles
- Pad Thai (GF)$12.75
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprout & green onion in our tamarind sauce topped with fresh bean sprouts, ground peanuts, & a wedge of lemon
- Drunken Noodle$12.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & bean sprout & basil in a bourbon sauce
- Udon Noodle$12.75
Japanese udon noodles stir-fried with egg, cabbage, white onion, green onion, baby corn, & snow peas in a garlic sauce
- Pad See-lew$12.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, & broccoli in a sweet soy sauce
- Peanut Noodle (GF)$12.75
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bamboo shoot, snow peas, & carrots in a peanut sauce, topped with freh beansprouts