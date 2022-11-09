Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Tennessee Brew Works TO GO

660 Reviews

$$

809 Ewing Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Order Again

Popular Items

Five Beer Burger
Baja Fish Tacos
B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle

LIMITED RELEASE

Hopped & Devoted 16oz Can 4-Pack

Hopped & Devoted 16oz Can 4-Pack

$11.99

Hazy Pale Ale. ABV 5.2%. A unique annual hop blend, dedicated to providing a charitable donation to a new veteran-support organization each year. Comprised of HBC 586, Ekuanot®, Idaho 7®, Chinook and Triumph brand hops, it provides a well-balanced mix of tropical, citrus, woody and sweet aromas.

B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle

B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle

$6.99

Vintage 2021 Belgian-Style Quadrupel Aged in George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old Whisky Barrels. 10% ABV. This beer pays respect to the Belgian Trappist-style of brewing. The color is a deep and rich mahogany, with notes of caramel and toffee, fig, plum and tobacco, balanced with a crisp oaky finish. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Colts Chocolate Stout 500ML Bottle

Colts Chocolate Stout 500ML Bottle

$6.99

Imperial Chocolate Stout. 10% ABV. This imperial stout is brewed with loads of real cocoa nibs. Dark in appearance, it delivers robust amounts of dark chocolate on the palate, followed by subtle roasted notes on the finish. It is delicious on its own or with the most sweet and decadent of deserts.

Cul2vate Blackberry Kölsch 16oz Can 4-Pack

Cul2vate Blackberry Kölsch 16oz Can 4-Pack

$14.99Out of stock

Blackberry German-Style Kölsch. 4.7% ABV. A clean and crisp German-style ale fermented with a jammy flavor and aroma from local blackberries. Cul2vate is a 501c3 organization in Middle Tennessee that grows and delivers local produce to those in need. It also offers them second chance assistance opportunities with job readiness, life skills, and agricultural training. The Cul2vate Blackberry Kölsch utilizes fresh Tennessee blackberries grown and harvested by the Cul2vate team and delivered to Tennessee Brew Works for a delicious and refreshing Tennessee born craft beer.

Oktoberfest 16oz Can 4-Pack

Oktoberfest 16oz Can 4-Pack

$8.99Out of stock

Märzen/Oktoberfest. ABV 5.2%. A sessionable welcome to the fall. Enjoy delicious rich malt, bready and biscuit characteristics with light toasted notes on finish. The hop bitterness is clean and soft.

500ML Bottles

B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle

B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle

$6.99

Vintage 2021 Belgian-Style Quadrupel Aged in George Dickel 15yr Single Barrel Whisky Barrels. 10% ABV. Vintage 2021 Belgian-Style Quadrupel Aged in George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old Whisky Barrels. 10% ABV. This beer pays respect to the Belgian Trappist-style of brewing. The color is a deep and rich mahogany, with notes of caramel and toffee, fig, plum and tobacco, balanced with a crisp oaky finish. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Colts Chocolate Stout

Colts Chocolate Stout

$6.99

Imperial Chocolate Stout. 10% ABV. This imperial stout is brewed with loads of real cocoa nibs. Dark in appearance, it delivers robust amounts of dark chocolate on the palate, followed by subtle roasted notes on the finish. It is delicious on its own or with the most sweet and decadent of deserts.

Basil Ryeman®

Basil Ryeman®

$5.99

Farmhouse Ale / Saison. 8.0% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages.

6-Packs

Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID.
River Drifter® CAN 6-Pack

River Drifter® CAN 6-Pack

$11.99

DDH Hazy IPA. 6.2% ABV. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.

Hippies & Cowboys® 6-Pack

Hippies & Cowboys® 6-Pack

$10.99

India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Urban Hiker® 6-Pack

Urban Hiker® 6-Pack

$10.99

Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Southern Wit® 6-Pack

Southern Wit® 6-Pack

$10.99

Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

State Park Blonde 6-Pack

State Park Blonde 6-Pack

$10.99

American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Extra Easy® 6-Pack

Extra Easy® 6-Pack

$10.99

English-Style Amber Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style amber ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Walk the Lime® CAN 6-Pack

Walk the Lime® CAN 6-Pack

$10.99

American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.

King Chestnut® CAN 6-Pack

King Chestnut® CAN 6-Pack

$10.99

American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.

4-Packs

Hopped & Devoted 16oz Can 4-Pack

Hopped & Devoted 16oz Can 4-Pack

$11.99

Hazy Pale Ale. ABV 5.2%. A unique annual hop blend, dedicated to providing a charitable donation to a new veteran-support organization each year. Comprised of HBC 586, Ekuanot®, Idaho 7®, Chinook and Triumph brand hops, it provides a well-balanced mix of tropical, citrus, woody and sweet aromas.

1927® IPA 16oz Can 4-Pack

1927® IPA 16oz Can 4-Pack

$11.99

India Pale Ale. 7.5% ABV. Juicy. Citrusy. Dank. This beautifully crafted India Pale Ale utilizes a multitude of premium hop varietals along with the highest quality premium malts; creating a super aromatic and citrusy brew that is perfectly balanced on the palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Tripel Star® 12oz Bottle 4-Pack

Tripel Star® 12oz Bottle 4-Pack

$11.99

Belgian-Style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm.

Crowlers

Basil Ryeman® 32oz Crowler

Basil Ryeman® 32oz Crowler

$10.99

Saison. 8% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole Splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Hippies & Cowboys® 32oz Crowler

Hippies & Cowboys® 32oz Crowler

$7.99

India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Southern Wit® 32oz Crowler

Southern Wit® 32oz Crowler

$7.99

Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Urban Hiker® 32oz Crowler

Urban Hiker® 32oz Crowler

$7.99

4.2% ABV. Tennessee Lager. A light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.

State Park Blonde 32oz Crowler

State Park Blonde 32oz Crowler

$7.99

American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

River Drifter™️ 32oz Crowler

River Drifter™️ 32oz Crowler

$10.99

DDH India Pale Ale. 6.2% ABV. Collaboration with Yakima Chief Hops. Bright orange hue. Pineapple and orange on the nose. The blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook late hop additions lend to beautiful flavors of citrus, tropical fruits, along with subtle notes of cedar, pine and stone fruits. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

1927® 32oz Crowler

1927® 32oz Crowler

$10.99

India Pale Ale. 7.5% ABV. Juicy. Citrusy. Dank. This beautifully crafted India Pale Ale utilizes a multitude of premium hop varietals along with the highest quality premium malts; creating a super aromatic and citrusy brew that is perfectly balanced on the palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Extra Easy® 32oz Crowler

Extra Easy® 32oz Crowler

$7.99

English-Style Amber Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style amber ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

King Chestnut® 32oz Crowler

King Chestnut® 32oz Crowler

$7.99

American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.

Cases

Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Hippies & Cowboys® Case (24-Pack)

Hippies & Cowboys® Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Southern Wit® Case (24-Pack)

Southern Wit® Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

State Park Blonde Case (24-Pack)

State Park Blonde Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Urban Hiker® Case (24-Pack)

Urban Hiker® Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

River Drifter® Can Case (24-Pack)

River Drifter® Can Case (24-Pack)

$44.95

DDH Hazy IPA. 6.2% ABV. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.

Extra Easy® 12oz Case (24-Pack)

Extra Easy® 12oz Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

English-Style Amber. 5.2% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style pub ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

1927® IPA 16oz Can Case (24-Pack)

1927® IPA 16oz Can Case (24-Pack)

$59.95

Double IPA. 7.5% ABV. Juicy. Citrusy. Dank. This beautifully crafted India Pale Ale utilizes a multitude of premium hop varietals along with the highest quality premium malts; creating a super aromatic and citrusy brew that is perfectly balanced on the palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Walk the Lime® 12oz Can Case (24-Pack)

Walk the Lime® 12oz Can Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.

Basil Ryeman® Case (500ML Btl 12-Pack)

Basil Ryeman® Case (500ML Btl 12-Pack)

$69.99

Farmhouse Ale/Saison. 8% ABV. This creamy and spicy farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole splash since it hit the beer scene. The Thai and traditional sweet basil, sourced from Bloomsbury Farms, and rye malts take center stage; offering complexity while remaining approachable. One can taste a variety of notes, with tones of pepper and fennel on the nose and palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Oktoberfest 16oz Can Case (24-Pack)

Oktoberfest 16oz Can Case (24-Pack)

$52.99Out of stock

Märzen/Oktoberfest. ABV 5.2%. A sessionable welcome to the fall. Enjoy delicious rich malt, bready and biscuit characteristics with light toasted notes on finish. The hop bitterness is clean and soft.

King Chestnut® 12oz Can Case (24-Pack)

King Chestnut® 12oz Can Case (24-Pack)

$39.95

American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.

12oz Singles

King Chestnut® 12oz Can

King Chestnut® 12oz Can

$1.99

American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.

Tripel Star® 12oz Bottle

Tripel Star® 12oz Bottle

$3.49

Belgian-Style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm.

Walk the Lime® 12oz Can

Walk the Lime® 12oz Can

$1.99

American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.

River Drifter® 12oz Can

River Drifter® 12oz Can

$2.49

DDH Hazy IPA. 6.2% ABV. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.

Kegs

Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
Hippies & Cowboys® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

Hippies & Cowboys® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99

India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

Hippies & Cowboys® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

Hippies & Cowboys® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$89.99

India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

River Drifter® Hazy IPA 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

River Drifter® Hazy IPA 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$219.99

6.2% ABV. DDH India Pale Ale. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.

River Drifter® Hazy IPA 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

River Drifter® Hazy IPA 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$109.99

6.2% ABV. DDH India Pale Ale. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.

Southern Wit® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

Southern Wit® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99

Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

Southern Wit® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

Southern Wit® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$89.99

Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

State Park Blonde 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

State Park Blonde 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99

American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

State Park Blonde 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

State Park Blonde 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$89.99

American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

1927® IPA 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

1927® IPA 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$219.99

Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

1927® IPA 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

1927® IPA 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$109.99

Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

Basil Ryeman® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

Basil Ryeman® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$219.99

Saison. 8% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole Splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Basil Ryeman® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

Basil Ryeman® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$109.99

Saison. 8% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole Splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.

Urban Hiker® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

Urban Hiker® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99

4.2% ABV. Tennessee Lager. A light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.

Urban Hiker® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

Urban Hiker® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$89.99

4.2% ABV. Tennessee Lager. A light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.

Extra Easy® Amber 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

Extra Easy® Amber 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99Out of stock

English-Style Pub Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style pub ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

Extra Easy® Amber 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

Extra Easy® Amber 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$89.99Out of stock

English-Style Pub Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style pub ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

King Chestnut 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

King Chestnut 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99

American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.

King Chestnut 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

King Chestnut 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)

$89.99

American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.

Walk the Lime® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

Walk the Lime® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)

$189.99

American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Summer has arrived! Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.

Walk the Lime® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallsons)

Walk the Lime® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallsons)

$89.99

American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Summer has arrived! Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.

Tripel Star® 1/6bbl (5.16 gallons)

Tripel Star® 1/6bbl (5.16 gallons)

$139.99

Belgian-style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.

Apps

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.99

State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.

Spent Grain Falafel

Spent Grain Falafel

$6.99

1927 IPA spent grains + chickpeas + herb salad + hopped labna yogurt

Springer Mt. Wings

Springer Mt. Wings

$13.99

pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce + State Park Blonde ranch

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.99

seasoned fries + Basil Ryeman ketchup

Soup & Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.99

kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

bibb lettuce + cherry tomato + pork belly + gouda frico + croutons + State Park Blonde ranch. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

1927 IPA caesar dressing + baby kale + cured egg yolk + Southern Wit croutons. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).

Sandwiches

Five Beer Burger

Five Beer Burger

$16.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Black Hawk Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles

Five Beer IMPOSSIBLE Veggie Burger

Five Beer IMPOSSIBLE Veggie Burger

$18.99

*includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. IMPOSSIBLE veggie patty + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles

Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. apple butter + goat cheese + white cheddar

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese + Cutaway IPA pickles

PBLT

PBLT

$14.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. black garlic aioli + tomato + bibb lettuce + house cured pork belly

Southwinds Wagyu Hot Dog

Southwinds Wagyu Hot Dog

$14.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Southwinds Cattle Co, (Adams, TN) wagyu beef hot dog + Southern Wit beer bun + house beer mustard + onions

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Sauce Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Comeback

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.25

Side of Mayo

$0.55

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of Salt

Side of Pepper

APPAREL

Zip-Up Hoodie

Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

Featuring the Tennessee Brew Works logo on an ultra-soft and breathable hoodie. Perfect for everyday wear, this zip-up hoodie is sure to become your new favorite. • Unisex sizing & fit • 50/50 cotton, polyester blend • Full zip closure with white taping • Ribbed cuffs and waistband • Kangaroo pockets • White chord drawstring • Available in sizes S-2XL

Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt

Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt

$47.95Out of stock

Featuring the trademark Tennessee Brew Works distressed logo, this raglan sweatshirt comes in a cool toned forest green color. Perfect for bracing the cooler weather, this sweatshirt is preshrunk and super soft. • Unisex Sizing • 50/50 cotton, polyester blend • Ribbed cuff and waistband • Available in sizes S-2XL

Baseball Tee Grey & Maroon

Baseball Tee Grey & Maroon

$27.49

Perfect for repping your favorite Tennessee brewery, our sunset design brings a warm, familiar feeling to the TBW logo. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL

Sunset T-Shirt

Sunset T-Shirt

$24.99

Perfect for repping your favorite Tennessee brewery, our sunset design brings a warm, familiar feeling to the TBW logo. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL

Distressed Logo T-Shirt

Distressed Logo T-Shirt

$24.99

An everyday black tee with a 'distressed' rendition of our Tennessee Brew Works logo to fit any casual situation. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL

Pop Art T-Shirt

Pop Art T-Shirt

$24.99

Inspired by one of our favorite band tees featuring a bold pop art print, this super soft tee is a deep navy that allows the colorful repeating TBW logo to really, well, pop! • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL

Hippies & Cowboys T-Shirt

Hippies & Cowboys T-Shirt

$24.99

Showcasing our famous Hippies & Cowboys IPA, this groovy tee is an essential to any craft beer enthusiast’s closet. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL

Urban Hiker T-Shirt

Urban Hiker T-Shirt

$24.99

Celebrating one of Tennessee Brew Works’ newest headliners, the Urban Hiker tee features vivid colors on an easy to wear lightweight blue shirt. • Unisex size & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL

Southern Wit T-Shirt Yellow

Southern Wit T-Shirt Yellow

$24.99

Our wonderful Southern Wit headliner beer is center-stage on this shirt. This stylish mustard tee shows you aren’t afraid to be bold with your fashion choices, and that you have really great taste in craft beer. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL

Southern Wit T-Shirt Tan

Southern Wit T-Shirt Tan

$19.99

Our wonderful Southern Wit headliner beer is centerstage on this shirt. Grab yours while supplies lasts! • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Sizes available while supplies last

State Park Blonde T-Shirt

State Park Blonde T-Shirt

$24.99

Featuring artwork from our State Park Blonde ale, this tee celebrates the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes XS - 2XL

TSPC Maroon T-Shirt

TSPC Maroon T-Shirt

$19.99

For every shirt purchased, we will give $5 to the Tennessee State Park Conservancy. Grab this shirt before they are gone. • Unisex Fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Sizes available while supplies last

Extra Easy T-Shirt

Extra Easy T-Shirt

$24.99

Featuring the vibrant artwork from our malty and smooth Extra Easy amber ale, this lightweight tee truly keeps honky tonkin’ easy. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL

Hop Socks

Hop Socks

$14.99

Cool and cozy, these socks feature vibrant illustrations of hops and the Tennessee Brew Works logo. Perfect for sitting back, relaxing and sipping on your favorite TBW brew.

Yellow Tank

Yellow Tank

$22.49

Our comfortable, racerback tank stylishly showcases the TBW logo and the state of Tennessee in a cool toned gradient. • Lightweight, racerback, fitted tank • Scoop neck, mustard/yellow color • 60/40 cotton, polyester blend • Available in sizes from S-2XL

Black Tank

Black Tank

$22.49

Our comfortable, racerback tank stylishly showcases the TBW logo and the state of Tennessee in a cool toned gradient. • Lightweight, racerback, fitted tank • Scoop neck, black color • 60/40 cotton, polyester blend • Available in sizes from S-2XL

TBW Bandana

TBW Bandana

$9.99

Our exclusive, limited run, bandana is perfect for you and your furry best friend. Only 100 made, get it while supply lasts.

2022 Hippies & Cowboys Tee

2022 Hippies & Cowboys Tee

$24.99

INSPIRED BY OUR EXTREMELY POPULAR HIPPIES & COWBOYS IPA, THIS LUSCIOUS PURPLE TEE PAIRS WELL WITH ANY LEISURELY OCCASION. Unisex sizing & fit Pre-shrunk Crewneck Short sleeve 50/50 cotton and polyester blend Available in sizes S - XXL

Neon Long Sleeve Tee

$32.99

HATS

TBW Beanie - Blue

TBW Beanie - Blue

$24.99

Fight the cold with our navy tri-blend soft acrylic cuffed beanie, featuring a subtle Tennessee Brew Works logo.

TBW Camo Hat

TBW Camo Hat

$24.99

Available in both black and camo, our dad hats have a curved brim, soft structure and are embroidered with centralized TBW logo. These caps are adjustable and can fit a variety of head sizes.

7-Panel Trucker Hat

7-Panel Trucker Hat

$27.99Out of stock

Rep your Tennessee Brew Works pride with this 7-Panel Trucker Hat from Dome in an olive-green and deep-blue mesh. Emblazoned with wonderfully crafted embroidery and a small TBW logo on the right side, this hat is on trend and super comfy.

TBW Flat Bill Hat - Black

TBW Flat Bill Hat - Black

$24.99

A classic flat bill hat available in black or navy with a centralized embroidered white TBW logo.

TBW Black Dad Hat

$24.99
Tri-Star Trucker Hat

Tri-Star Trucker Hat

$34.99

Directly inspired by the label artwork for the Urban Hiker Lager, this bold hat is stylish and ready for adventure. Every detail has been considered; from the gold stitching and vivid colors, to the breathable mesh and adjustable back, this hat is perfect for everyday wear.

GLASSWARE

16oz American Pint Glass

16oz American Pint Glass

$9.99

16oz American Pint Glass - 4 Pack

$34.99
16oz Belgian Stem Pint Glass

16oz Belgian Stem Pint Glass

$12.99

16oz Belgian Stem Pint Glass - 4 Pack

$52.00
12.7oz High Gravity Stem Glass

12.7oz High Gravity Stem Glass

$9.99

12.7oz High Gravity Stem Glass - 6 Pack

$60.99
42cl Teku Glass

42cl Teku Glass

$9.99

42cl Teku Glass - 6 Pack

$49.99
16oz Craftmaster 2 TBW Etched Glass

16oz Craftmaster 2 TBW Etched Glass

$9.99

16oz American Pint Glass - Case (24)

$99.99
1L German Stein

1L German Stein

$19.99

5oz Taster Glass

$3.99

20oz TBW Dimple Mug

$12.99

THINGS

TBW Vinyl Stickers (Pack of 4)

TBW Vinyl Stickers (Pack of 4)

$1.99

Enjoy our high quality Tennessee Brew Works custom die-cut white vinyl decal. Pack of 4 stickers.

TBW Patch 3" Woven + Merrow Border

TBW Patch 3" Woven + Merrow Border

$4.99

Iron-on patch perfect for all sorts of applications!

Keychain

Keychain

$4.99

This sturdy, yet lightweight keychain features the Tennessee Brew Works logo and is a perfect on-the-go bottle opener.

Sunset Koozie

Sunset Koozie

$4.99

Keep your frosty brew chilled in one of Tennessee Brew Works' signature sunset koozies.

TBW Phone Grip

TBW Phone Grip

$3.49

Our phone grip offers a secure grip so that you can text, snap photos, or watch videos in one hand while you drink one of Tennessee Brew Work’s many craft beers in the other.

Tin Tacker Sign

Tin Tacker Sign

$39.99

Our extremely popular Tennessee Brew Works Custom Die Tin Tacker: dimensions 22.29” X 23.5”

State Park Blonde Lip-balm

State Park Blonde Lip-balm

$3.49

The State Park Blonde lip-balm is a lightweight, SPF-free, all-natural lip balm crafted from beeswax and coconut oil. This product meets FDA requirements and is made in the USA.

Posters

Posters

$9.99
Urban Hiker Dog Toy

Urban Hiker Dog Toy

$16.99

SHARE THE LOVE OF CRAFT BEER WITH YOUR FAVORITE FURRY FRIEND WITH THESE ALL NEW TENNESSEE BREW WORKS DOG TOYS. AVAILABLE IN URBAN HIKER LAGER AND HIPPIES & COWBOYS IPA Produced in partnership with Pride Bites Cans measure 7”x3” Stuffed with cotton and a hidden squeaker inside Dog tested and approved

Hippies & Cowboys Dog Toy

Hippies & Cowboys Dog Toy

$16.99

SHARE THE LOVE OF CRAFT BEER WITH YOUR FAVORITE FURRY FRIEND WITH THESE ALL NEW TENNESSEE BREW WORKS DOG TOYS. AVAILABLE IN URBAN HIKER LAGER AND HIPPIES & COWBOYS IPA Produced in partnership with Pride Bites Cans measure 7”x3” Stuffed with cotton and a hidden squeaker inside Dog tested and approved

12oz Candle

$23.99Out of stock

16oz Candle

$33.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

1) All beer purchase are final. 2) Must be 21+ years old to order beer. 3) Must have valid government ID.

Location

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Tennessee Brew Works image
Tennessee Brew Works image
Tennessee Brew Works image

