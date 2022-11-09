Tennessee Brew Works TO GO

Tripel Star® 1/6bbl (5.16 gallons)

$139.99

Belgian-style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.