Tennessee Brew Works TO GO
660 Reviews
$$
809 Ewing Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LIMITED RELEASE
Hopped & Devoted 16oz Can 4-Pack
Hazy Pale Ale. ABV 5.2%. A unique annual hop blend, dedicated to providing a charitable donation to a new veteran-support organization each year. Comprised of HBC 586, Ekuanot®, Idaho 7®, Chinook and Triumph brand hops, it provides a well-balanced mix of tropical, citrus, woody and sweet aromas.
B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle
Vintage 2021 Belgian-Style Quadrupel Aged in George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old Whisky Barrels. 10% ABV. This beer pays respect to the Belgian Trappist-style of brewing. The color is a deep and rich mahogany, with notes of caramel and toffee, fig, plum and tobacco, balanced with a crisp oaky finish. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Colts Chocolate Stout 500ML Bottle
Imperial Chocolate Stout. 10% ABV. This imperial stout is brewed with loads of real cocoa nibs. Dark in appearance, it delivers robust amounts of dark chocolate on the palate, followed by subtle roasted notes on the finish. It is delicious on its own or with the most sweet and decadent of deserts.
Cul2vate Blackberry Kölsch 16oz Can 4-Pack
Blackberry German-Style Kölsch. 4.7% ABV. A clean and crisp German-style ale fermented with a jammy flavor and aroma from local blackberries. Cul2vate is a 501c3 organization in Middle Tennessee that grows and delivers local produce to those in need. It also offers them second chance assistance opportunities with job readiness, life skills, and agricultural training. The Cul2vate Blackberry Kölsch utilizes fresh Tennessee blackberries grown and harvested by the Cul2vate team and delivered to Tennessee Brew Works for a delicious and refreshing Tennessee born craft beer.
Oktoberfest 16oz Can 4-Pack
Märzen/Oktoberfest. ABV 5.2%. A sessionable welcome to the fall. Enjoy delicious rich malt, bready and biscuit characteristics with light toasted notes on finish. The hop bitterness is clean and soft.
500ML Bottles
B.A. Belgian Quad 2021 Ltd Edition 500ML Bottle
Vintage 2021 Belgian-Style Quadrupel Aged in George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old Whisky Barrels. 10% ABV. This beer pays respect to the Belgian Trappist-style of brewing. The color is a deep and rich mahogany, with notes of caramel and toffee, fig, plum and tobacco, balanced with a crisp oaky finish. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Colts Chocolate Stout
Imperial Chocolate Stout. 10% ABV. This imperial stout is brewed with loads of real cocoa nibs. Dark in appearance, it delivers robust amounts of dark chocolate on the palate, followed by subtle roasted notes on the finish. It is delicious on its own or with the most sweet and decadent of deserts.
Basil Ryeman®
Farmhouse Ale / Saison. 8.0% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages.
6-Packs
River Drifter® CAN 6-Pack
DDH Hazy IPA. 6.2% ABV. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.
Hippies & Cowboys® 6-Pack
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Urban Hiker® 6-Pack
Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Southern Wit® 6-Pack
Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
State Park Blonde 6-Pack
American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Extra Easy® 6-Pack
English-Style Amber Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style amber ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Walk the Lime® CAN 6-Pack
American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.
King Chestnut® CAN 6-Pack
American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.
4-Packs
Hopped & Devoted 16oz Can 4-Pack
Hazy Pale Ale. ABV 5.2%. A unique annual hop blend, dedicated to providing a charitable donation to a new veteran-support organization each year. Comprised of HBC 586, Ekuanot®, Idaho 7®, Chinook and Triumph brand hops, it provides a well-balanced mix of tropical, citrus, woody and sweet aromas.
1927® IPA 16oz Can 4-Pack
India Pale Ale. 7.5% ABV. Juicy. Citrusy. Dank. This beautifully crafted India Pale Ale utilizes a multitude of premium hop varietals along with the highest quality premium malts; creating a super aromatic and citrusy brew that is perfectly balanced on the palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Tripel Star® 12oz Bottle 4-Pack
Belgian-Style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm.
Crowlers
Basil Ryeman® 32oz Crowler
Saison. 8% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole Splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Hippies & Cowboys® 32oz Crowler
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Southern Wit® 32oz Crowler
Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Urban Hiker® 32oz Crowler
4.2% ABV. Tennessee Lager. A light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.
State Park Blonde 32oz Crowler
American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
River Drifter™️ 32oz Crowler
DDH India Pale Ale. 6.2% ABV. Collaboration with Yakima Chief Hops. Bright orange hue. Pineapple and orange on the nose. The blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook late hop additions lend to beautiful flavors of citrus, tropical fruits, along with subtle notes of cedar, pine and stone fruits. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
1927® 32oz Crowler
India Pale Ale. 7.5% ABV. Juicy. Citrusy. Dank. This beautifully crafted India Pale Ale utilizes a multitude of premium hop varietals along with the highest quality premium malts; creating a super aromatic and citrusy brew that is perfectly balanced on the palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Extra Easy® 32oz Crowler
English-Style Amber Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style amber ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
King Chestnut® 32oz Crowler
American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.
Cases
Hippies & Cowboys® Case (24-Pack)
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Southern Wit® Case (24-Pack)
Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
State Park Blonde Case (24-Pack)
American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Urban Hiker® Case (24-Pack)
Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
River Drifter® Can Case (24-Pack)
DDH Hazy IPA. 6.2% ABV. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.
Extra Easy® 12oz Case (24-Pack)
English-Style Amber. 5.2% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style pub ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
1927® IPA 16oz Can Case (24-Pack)
Double IPA. 7.5% ABV. Juicy. Citrusy. Dank. This beautifully crafted India Pale Ale utilizes a multitude of premium hop varietals along with the highest quality premium malts; creating a super aromatic and citrusy brew that is perfectly balanced on the palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Walk the Lime® 12oz Can Case (24-Pack)
American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.
Basil Ryeman® Case (500ML Btl 12-Pack)
Farmhouse Ale/Saison. 8% ABV. This creamy and spicy farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole splash since it hit the beer scene. The Thai and traditional sweet basil, sourced from Bloomsbury Farms, and rye malts take center stage; offering complexity while remaining approachable. One can taste a variety of notes, with tones of pepper and fennel on the nose and palate. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Oktoberfest 16oz Can Case (24-Pack)
Märzen/Oktoberfest. ABV 5.2%. A sessionable welcome to the fall. Enjoy delicious rich malt, bready and biscuit characteristics with light toasted notes on finish. The hop bitterness is clean and soft.
King Chestnut® 12oz Can Case (24-Pack)
American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.
12oz Singles
King Chestnut® 12oz Can
American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.
Tripel Star® 12oz Bottle
Belgian-Style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm.
Walk the Lime® 12oz Can
American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.
River Drifter® 12oz Can
DDH Hazy IPA. 6.2% ABV. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.
Kegs
Hippies & Cowboys® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
Hippies & Cowboys® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
River Drifter® Hazy IPA 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
6.2% ABV. DDH India Pale Ale. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.
River Drifter® Hazy IPA 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
6.2% ABV. DDH India Pale Ale. Utilizing a carefully curated blend of Sabro, Idaho 7 and Chinook hops, this double dry hopped hazy IPA is full of ripe pineapple and fresh orange aromas, subtle cedar, pine and stone fruit on the palate.
Southern Wit® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
Southern Wit® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
Belgian White Ale. 5.1% ABV. This citrusy, unfiltered white ale hits high notes of tangerine, pear and honey; sourcing from natural ingredients including fresh orange zest, coriander, and chamomile. Batey Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides all of the grains used in the Southern Wit, giving it a taste that is distinctively Tennessee. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
State Park Blonde 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
State Park Blonde 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
American Blonde Ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed with 100% Tennessee grains. The official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. The State Park Blonde is a light and crisp sessionable American blonde ale with honeysuckle aromas on the nose and a subtle biscuity finish. Portions of the proceeds go to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
1927® IPA 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
1927® IPA 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
Basil Ryeman® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
Saison. 8% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole Splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Basil Ryeman® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
Saison. 8% ABV. Our signature farmhouse ale has been making a Grand Ole Splash since it hit the scene. A blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee's Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast share the stage to deliver a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Urban Hiker® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
4.2% ABV. Tennessee Lager. A light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.
Urban Hiker® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
4.2% ABV. Tennessee Lager. A light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.
Extra Easy® Amber 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
English-Style Pub Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style pub ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
Extra Easy® Amber 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
English-Style Pub Ale. 5.25% ABV. This classic, malt-forward, English-style pub ale (or ESB), starts with soft aromas of apricots and plums that give way to rich caramel and toffee flavors on the palate. These malty notes transition to an earthy and soft hop presence on the finish. You’re in the south, so be sure to relax and appreciate the moment; the Extra Easy will help you get there. Must be 21+ years to purchase beer. Must have valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
King Chestnut 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.
King Chestnut 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallons)
American Chestnut Brown. 5.6% ABV. This seasonal is a silky smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from real American Chestnuts.
Walk the Lime® 1/2 bbl (15.5 gallons)
American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Summer has arrived! Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.
Walk the Lime® 1/6 bbl (5.16 gallsons)
American Wheat Ale. 5.4% ABV. Summer has arrived! Made with Tennessee wheat. This crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.
Tripel Star® 1/6bbl (5.16 gallons)
Belgian-style Tripel. 9% ABV. This Tennessee-borne Belgian-style ale is humbly brewed with inspiration from the finest Trappist traditions. Harnessing the yeast of the legendary Westmalle Abbey, we have created a traditional Belgian-style Tripel right here in Tennessee. Notes of apricot, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove provide a complex and full-flavored ale. The Tripel Star® is cellared for over 6-months prior to release. Stronger beers such as this one need time to properly condition for an optimal drinking experience. Accordingly, we have taken care to nurture this creation. Cellar cold, drink with enthusiasm. Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID. $100 keg deposit required.
Apps
Baja Fish Tacos
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
Spent Grain Falafel
1927 IPA spent grains + chickpeas + herb salad + hopped labna yogurt
Springer Mt. Wings
pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce + State Park Blonde ranch
Side Fries
seasoned fries + Basil Ryeman ketchup
Soup & Salads
Beet Salad
kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Garden Salad
bibb lettuce + cherry tomato + pork belly + gouda frico + croutons + State Park Blonde ranch. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Caesar Salad
1927 IPA caesar dressing + baby kale + cured egg yolk + Southern Wit croutons. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Sandwiches
Five Beer Burger
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Black Hawk Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles
Five Beer IMPOSSIBLE Veggie Burger
*includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. IMPOSSIBLE veggie patty + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles
Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. apple butter + goat cheese + white cheddar
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese + Cutaway IPA pickles
PBLT
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. black garlic aioli + tomato + bibb lettuce + house cured pork belly
Southwinds Wagyu Hot Dog
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Southwinds Cattle Co, (Adams, TN) wagyu beef hot dog + Southern Wit beer bun + house beer mustard + onions
Sauce Sides
APPAREL
Zip-Up Hoodie
Featuring the Tennessee Brew Works logo on an ultra-soft and breathable hoodie. Perfect for everyday wear, this zip-up hoodie is sure to become your new favorite. • Unisex sizing & fit • 50/50 cotton, polyester blend • Full zip closure with white taping • Ribbed cuffs and waistband • Kangaroo pockets • White chord drawstring • Available in sizes S-2XL
Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt
Featuring the trademark Tennessee Brew Works distressed logo, this raglan sweatshirt comes in a cool toned forest green color. Perfect for bracing the cooler weather, this sweatshirt is preshrunk and super soft. • Unisex Sizing • 50/50 cotton, polyester blend • Ribbed cuff and waistband • Available in sizes S-2XL
Baseball Tee Grey & Maroon
Perfect for repping your favorite Tennessee brewery, our sunset design brings a warm, familiar feeling to the TBW logo. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL
Sunset T-Shirt
Perfect for repping your favorite Tennessee brewery, our sunset design brings a warm, familiar feeling to the TBW logo. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL
Distressed Logo T-Shirt
An everyday black tee with a 'distressed' rendition of our Tennessee Brew Works logo to fit any casual situation. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL
Pop Art T-Shirt
Inspired by one of our favorite band tees featuring a bold pop art print, this super soft tee is a deep navy that allows the colorful repeating TBW logo to really, well, pop! • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL
Hippies & Cowboys T-Shirt
Showcasing our famous Hippies & Cowboys IPA, this groovy tee is an essential to any craft beer enthusiast’s closet. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL
Urban Hiker T-Shirt
Celebrating one of Tennessee Brew Works’ newest headliners, the Urban Hiker tee features vivid colors on an easy to wear lightweight blue shirt. • Unisex size & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL
Southern Wit T-Shirt Yellow
Our wonderful Southern Wit headliner beer is center-stage on this shirt. This stylish mustard tee shows you aren’t afraid to be bold with your fashion choices, and that you have really great taste in craft beer. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - 2XL
Southern Wit T-Shirt Tan
Our wonderful Southern Wit headliner beer is centerstage on this shirt. Grab yours while supplies lasts! • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Sizes available while supplies last
State Park Blonde T-Shirt
Featuring artwork from our State Park Blonde ale, this tee celebrates the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes XS - 2XL
TSPC Maroon T-Shirt
For every shirt purchased, we will give $5 to the Tennessee State Park Conservancy. Grab this shirt before they are gone. • Unisex Fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Sizes available while supplies last
Extra Easy T-Shirt
Featuring the vibrant artwork from our malty and smooth Extra Easy amber ale, this lightweight tee truly keeps honky tonkin’ easy. • Unisex sizing & fit • Pre-shrunk • Crewneck • Short sleeve • 50/50 cotton and polyester blend • Available in sizes S - XL
Hop Socks
Cool and cozy, these socks feature vibrant illustrations of hops and the Tennessee Brew Works logo. Perfect for sitting back, relaxing and sipping on your favorite TBW brew.
Yellow Tank
Our comfortable, racerback tank stylishly showcases the TBW logo and the state of Tennessee in a cool toned gradient. • Lightweight, racerback, fitted tank • Scoop neck, mustard/yellow color • 60/40 cotton, polyester blend • Available in sizes from S-2XL
Black Tank
Our comfortable, racerback tank stylishly showcases the TBW logo and the state of Tennessee in a cool toned gradient. • Lightweight, racerback, fitted tank • Scoop neck, black color • 60/40 cotton, polyester blend • Available in sizes from S-2XL
TBW Bandana
Our exclusive, limited run, bandana is perfect for you and your furry best friend. Only 100 made, get it while supply lasts.
2022 Hippies & Cowboys Tee
INSPIRED BY OUR EXTREMELY POPULAR HIPPIES & COWBOYS IPA, THIS LUSCIOUS PURPLE TEE PAIRS WELL WITH ANY LEISURELY OCCASION. Unisex sizing & fit Pre-shrunk Crewneck Short sleeve 50/50 cotton and polyester blend Available in sizes S - XXL
Neon Long Sleeve Tee
HATS
TBW Beanie - Blue
Fight the cold with our navy tri-blend soft acrylic cuffed beanie, featuring a subtle Tennessee Brew Works logo.
TBW Camo Hat
Available in both black and camo, our dad hats have a curved brim, soft structure and are embroidered with centralized TBW logo. These caps are adjustable and can fit a variety of head sizes.
7-Panel Trucker Hat
Rep your Tennessee Brew Works pride with this 7-Panel Trucker Hat from Dome in an olive-green and deep-blue mesh. Emblazoned with wonderfully crafted embroidery and a small TBW logo on the right side, this hat is on trend and super comfy.
TBW Flat Bill Hat - Black
A classic flat bill hat available in black or navy with a centralized embroidered white TBW logo.
TBW Black Dad Hat
Tri-Star Trucker Hat
Directly inspired by the label artwork for the Urban Hiker Lager, this bold hat is stylish and ready for adventure. Every detail has been considered; from the gold stitching and vivid colors, to the breathable mesh and adjustable back, this hat is perfect for everyday wear.
GLASSWARE
16oz American Pint Glass
16oz American Pint Glass - 4 Pack
16oz Belgian Stem Pint Glass
16oz Belgian Stem Pint Glass - 4 Pack
12.7oz High Gravity Stem Glass
12.7oz High Gravity Stem Glass - 6 Pack
42cl Teku Glass
42cl Teku Glass - 6 Pack
16oz Craftmaster 2 TBW Etched Glass
16oz American Pint Glass - Case (24)
1L German Stein
5oz Taster Glass
20oz TBW Dimple Mug
THINGS
TBW Vinyl Stickers (Pack of 4)
Enjoy our high quality Tennessee Brew Works custom die-cut white vinyl decal. Pack of 4 stickers.
TBW Patch 3" Woven + Merrow Border
Iron-on patch perfect for all sorts of applications!
Keychain
This sturdy, yet lightweight keychain features the Tennessee Brew Works logo and is a perfect on-the-go bottle opener.
Sunset Koozie
Keep your frosty brew chilled in one of Tennessee Brew Works' signature sunset koozies.
TBW Phone Grip
Our phone grip offers a secure grip so that you can text, snap photos, or watch videos in one hand while you drink one of Tennessee Brew Work’s many craft beers in the other.
Tin Tacker Sign
Our extremely popular Tennessee Brew Works Custom Die Tin Tacker: dimensions 22.29” X 23.5”
State Park Blonde Lip-balm
The State Park Blonde lip-balm is a lightweight, SPF-free, all-natural lip balm crafted from beeswax and coconut oil. This product meets FDA requirements and is made in the USA.
Posters
Urban Hiker Dog Toy
SHARE THE LOVE OF CRAFT BEER WITH YOUR FAVORITE FURRY FRIEND WITH THESE ALL NEW TENNESSEE BREW WORKS DOG TOYS. AVAILABLE IN URBAN HIKER LAGER AND HIPPIES & COWBOYS IPA Produced in partnership with Pride Bites Cans measure 7”x3” Stuffed with cotton and a hidden squeaker inside Dog tested and approved
Hippies & Cowboys Dog Toy
SHARE THE LOVE OF CRAFT BEER WITH YOUR FAVORITE FURRY FRIEND WITH THESE ALL NEW TENNESSEE BREW WORKS DOG TOYS. AVAILABLE IN URBAN HIKER LAGER AND HIPPIES & COWBOYS IPA Produced in partnership with Pride Bites Cans measure 7”x3” Stuffed with cotton and a hidden squeaker inside Dog tested and approved
12oz Candle
16oz Candle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
1) All beer purchase are final. 2) Must be 21+ years old to order beer. 3) Must have valid government ID.
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN 37203