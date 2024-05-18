TNT Coney Island 1242 Wilbur Ave
No reviews yet
1242 Wilbur Ave
Somerset, MA 02725
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
BURGERS
- Plain Burger$5.69+
Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order served on a soft toasted bun Just add your toppings
- Cheeseburger$6.45+
Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with American cheese melted over each patty, served on a soft toasted bun Just add your toppings
- Bacon Slam Cheeseburger$12.85
~~OUR NEW BACON SLAM CHEESEBURGER~~ TWO (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with American cheese melted over each patty, Three (3) slices of bacon on each patty (total of 6), Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Grilled Jalapeños, Mayo, and Ketchup, served on a soft toasted bun
- Boomin Chili Cheese Burger$10.95
Two (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with Our Signature Coney Sauce, Shredded White Cheddar, topped with Boom Boom Sauce served on a soft toasted bun
- Boomin Onion Burger$8.75
Two (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order, Topped with Fried Onion Ring and Boom Boom Sauce over each patty, served on a soft toasted bun
- Gold Fever Burger$10.95
Two (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with Mozzarella melted over EACH Patty Topped with Sweet Baby Rays Gold BBQ Sauce, served on a soft toasted bun