Main picView gallery

TNT Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

17860 Cottonwood Drive

Parker, CO 80134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Cream cheese and mozzarella stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served with two cups of marinara

The OG 12"

$10.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, and pepperoni


Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served with two cups of marinara

Wings (8)

$12.99

Wings (12)

$17.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Cream cheese and mozzarella stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, chicken breast, croutons and Caesar dressing.

TNT Chicken Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, chicken red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar, choice of dressing.

House Salad

$14.50

Lettuce mix, tomato, mozzarella, cucumber, pepperoni,

Sandwiches

Meatball Marinara

$13.50

Meatballs, mozzarella, and marinara

Italian Chicken Sub

$14.50

Chicken, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, provolone, basil served with a side of Italian dressing.

TNT Pizza Sub

$12.30

Marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Chicken Alfredo Sub

$14.35

Alfredo sauce, chicken, and mozzarella

Calzones

Classic Calzone

$16.30

Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.50

Choose sauce and up to three ingredients, and three cheeses

Specialty Pizzas

The OG 12"

$10.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, and pepperoni

The OG 14"

$15.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, and pepperoni

The OG 16"

$17.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, and pepperoni

Cheese Overload 12"

$10.05

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend

Cheese Overload 14"

$12.50

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend

Cheese Overload 16"

$15.50

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend

Carnivore 12"

$17.50

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Carnivore 14"

$19.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Carnivore 16"

$23.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Aloha Fresh 12"

$15.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, and pineapple

Aloha Fresh 14"

$18.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, and pineapple

Aloha Fresh 16"

$22.95

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, and pineapple

Supreme 12"

$16.50

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

Supreme 14"

$18.50

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

Supreme 16"

$24.55

Roasted oil, specialty pizza sauce, topped with our cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

Poppin Pizza 12"

$14.75

Cream cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, bacon, and jalapeños.

Poppin Pizza 14"

$17.25

Cream cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, bacon, and jalapeños.

Poppin Pizza 16"

$22.25

Cream cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, bacon, and jalapeños.

Hot Boy 12"

$15.55

Roasted olive oil, specialty pizza sauce, buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend, chicken, bacon, drizzled with hot sauce and ranch.

Hot Boy 14"

$17.95

Roasted olive oil, specialty pizza sauce, buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend, chicken, bacon, drizzled with hot sauce and ranch.

Hot Boy 16"

$22.50

Roasted olive oil, specialty pizza sauce, buffalo sauce, topped with our cheese blend, chicken, bacon, drizzled with hot sauce and ranch.

Crazy Cajun 12"

$17.25

Roasted olive oil, white sauce, topped with our cheese blend, smoke sausage, with choice of chicken or shrimp

Crazy Cajun 14"

$19.15

Roasted olive oil, white sauce, topped with our cheese blend, smoke sausage, with choice of chicken or shrimp

Crazy Cajun 16"

$25.35

Roasted olive oil, white sauce, topped with our cheese blend, smoke sausage, with choice of chicken or shrimp

Taste of Philly 12"

$17.50

Roasted olive oil, white sauce, our cheese blend, topped with steak, bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms

Taste of Philly 14"

$19.55

Roasted olive oil, white sauce, our cheese blend, topped with steak, bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms

Taste of Philly 16"

$25.55

Roasted olive oil, white sauce, our cheese blend, topped with steak, bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms

Grandma's Creation 12"

$13.50

Roasted olive oil, minced garlic, topped with our cheese blend, chicken, red onions, and spinach

Grandma's Creation 14"

$15.25

Roasted olive oil, minced garlic, topped with our cheese blend, chicken, red onions, and spinach

Grandma's Creation 16"

$21.25

Roasted olive oil, minced garlic, topped with our cheese blend, chicken, red onions, and spinach

BBQ Chicken 12"

$14.25

BBQ Chicken 14"

$16.50

BBQ Chicken 16"

$18.75

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own 12"

$10.75

Create Your Own 14"

$12.95

Create Your Own 16"

$16.75

Pizza Slice

The OG

$4.00

Cheese Overload

$3.75

Crazy Cajun

$4.75

Poppin Pizza

$4.50

Grandma's Creation

$3.75

Hot Boy

$4.50

Carnivore

$5.50

Aloha Fresh

$5.00

Supreme

$5.15

Taste of Philly

$5.25

Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.15

Coke

$2.15

Monster

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best pizza in town!

Location

17860 Cottonwood Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FuNuGyz
orange star3.5 • 22
17904 Cottonwood Dr Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
20 Mile Tap House
orange star4.0 • 191
12543 N Hwy 83 Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Parker
orange starNo Reviews
17001 Lincoln Ave Unit F Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker - 16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1
orange starNo Reviews
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1 Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Hickory House Ribs - Parker
orange starNo Reviews
10335 South Parker Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
CCICafe
orange starNo Reviews
8000 South Chambers Road Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parker

Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
orange star4.6 • 3,673
11215 S Parker rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Parker Garage
orange star4.1 • 1,804
19420 E Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
orange star4.1 • 990
19552 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Shack Parker
orange star4.3 • 784
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
20 Mile Tap House
orange star4.0 • 191
12543 N Hwy 83 Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
The GYM Co.
orange star4.0 • 53
18951 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parker
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston