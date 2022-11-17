Restaurant header imageView gallery

TNT Pizza 550 14th Street #116

No reviews yet

550 14th Street #116

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Yr Own 18" NY
Build Yr Own Detroit
House Classic Detroit

NEW YORK 18"

Build Yr Own 18" NY

$21.00

Organic Dough, 4 Cheese House Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce

Large Marge NY

Large Marge NY

$26.00

Sliced Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Basil (No Sauce)

House Classic NY

$27.00

Pinched Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Pepperoncini, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce

Chicago NY

$27.00

Pinched Fennel Sausage, Giardiniera, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce, Stracciatella

Eggplant Parm NY

Eggplant Parm NY

$27.00

Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce, Breadcrumb

Hot Sop NY

Hot Sop NY

$29.00

Soppressata, Date, Ricotta, Hot Honey, Balsamic Reduction (No Sauce) (Not available Vegan)

Buffalo Gal NY

$29.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Pepperoncini, Buffalo Sauce, House Ranch, Green Onion

Barbie Q NY

$27.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Onion, House BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

The Bellucci NY

$26.00

Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, House Vodka Sauce, Cracked Pepper

Trifecta NY

Trifecta NY

$25.00

Pesto, Organic Vodka Sauce, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce

Blippi's Demise NY

$27.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, Ricotta, House Pesto

Corny Peener NY

Corny Peener NY

$24.00

Corn, Cilantro-Jalapeno Sauce, Cilantro

Summer Yet? NY

$27.00

Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Mushroom, Olive, Artichoke, Garlic, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Tomato Sauce

Pickle Pie NY

$27.00

House pickles, ranch, everything seasoning, dill, garlic

DETROIT 10" x 14"

Build Yr Own Detroit

$21.00

Organic Dough, Mozz/Brick/Provolone Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Tomato Sauce

SPECIAL: KING OF A-PIZZ (wavves collaboration pie)

SPECIAL: KING OF A-PIZZ (wavves collaboration pie)

$28.00Out of stock

Nathan from waves preferred tnt pie. Soppressata, Calabrian peppers, Detroit sauce, Burrata, Hot Honey, Basil

Large Marge Detroit

$26.00

Sliced Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Basil (No Sauce)

House Classic Detroit

$27.00

Pinched Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Pepperoncini, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Chicago Detroit

$27.00

Pinched Fennel Sausage, Giardiniera, Stracciatella, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Eggplant Parm Detroit

$27.00

Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce, Breadcrumb

Trifecta Detroit

$25.00

Pesto, Organic Vodka Sauce, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Hot Sop Detroit

$29.00

Sopressata, Date, Ricotta, Hot Honey, Balsamic Reduction (No Sauce) (Not available Vegan)

Buffalo Gal Detroit

$29.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Pepperoncini, Buffalo Sauce, House Ranch, Green Onion

Barbie Q Detroit

$27.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Onion, House BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

The Bellucci Detroit

$26.00

Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, House Vodka Sauce, Cracked Pepper

Blippi's Demise Detroit

$27.00

Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, Ricotta, House Pesto (No Tomato Sauce)

Corny Peener Detroit

Corny Peener Detroit

$24.00

Corn, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce, Cilantro (No Tomato Sauce)

Summer Yet? Detroit

$27.00

Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Mushroom, Olive, Artichoke, Garlic, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Tomato Sauce

Pickle Detroit

$27.00

House pickles, ranch, everything seasoning, dill, garlic

GRANDMA 14" x 14"

Build Yr Own Grandma

$21.00

Our "in between" pie. Pan cooked, Organic Dough, 4 Cheese House Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce

SPECIAL: KING OF A-PIZZ (wavves collaboration pie)

SPECIAL: KING OF A-PIZZ (wavves collaboration pie)

$28.00Out of stock

Nathan from waves preferred tnt pie. Soppressata, Calabrian peppers, Detroit sauce, Burrata, Hot Honey, Basil

Large Marge Grandma

Large Marge Grandma

$26.00

Sliced Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Basil (No Sauce)

House Classic Grandma

House Classic Grandma

$27.00

Pinched Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Pepperoncini, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Chicago Grandma

$27.00

Pinched Fennel Sausage, Giardiniera, Stracciatella, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Eggplant Parm Grandma

$27.00

Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce, Breadcrumb

Trifecta Grandma

$25.00

Pesto, Organic Vodka Sauce, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Hot Sop Grandma

Hot Sop Grandma

$29.00

Sopressata, Date, Ricotta, Hot Honey, Balsamic Reduction (No Sauce)

Buffalo Gal Grandma

$29.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Pepperoncini, Buffalo Sauce, House Ranch, Green Onion

Barbie Q Grandma

$27.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Onion, House BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

The Bellucci Grandma

$26.00

Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, House Vodka Sauce, Cracked Pepper

Blippie's Demise Grandma

$27.00

Ezzo Cupping Pepperoni, Ricotta, House Pesto (No Tomato Sauce)

Corny Peener Grandma

$24.00

Corn, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce, Cilantro (No Tomato Sauce)

Summer Yet Grandma

$27.00

Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Mushroom, Olive, Artichoke, Garlic, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Tomato Sauce

Pickle Grandma

$27.00

House pickles, ranch, everything seasoning, dill, garlic

GLUTEN FREE DETROIT 8" x 10"

Build Yr Own 8" x 10" Gluten Free

$18.00

Gluten Free Dough, Mozz/Brick Cheese Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce

Buffalo Gal GF

$23.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house vegan chicken), Pepperoncini, Buffalo Sauce, House Ranch, Green Onion

Barbie Q

$21.00

Buttermilk Chicken (or house make vegan chicken), Onion, House BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

Large Marge GF

$22.00

Sliced Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, EVOO, Basil (No Sauce)

House Classic GF

$22.00

Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Pepperoncini *OUR VEGAN SAUSAGE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE* please request a substitute

Eggplant Parm GF

$23.00

Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta

Chicago GF

$23.00Out of stock

Milled Tomato, Pinched Sausage, Giardiniera, Stracciatella

Trifecta GF

$21.00

Pesto, Organic Vodka Sauce, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce

Blippi's Demise Gf

$22.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, Ricotta, House Pesto * OUR VEGAN PEPPERONI IS NOT GLUTEN FREE, please request a substitute

Corny Peener GF

$22.00

Corn, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce, Cilantro

Hot Sop GF

$23.00

Sopressata, Date, Ricotta, Hot Honey, Balsamic Reduction (No Sauce) (Not available Vegan)

Summer Yet? GF

$23.00

Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Mushroom, Olive, Artichoke, Garlic, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Tomato Sauce

SALAD

Psychedelic Sink

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Beets and Onions, Candied Walnut, Pear, Gorgonzola

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata, Parmesan

SIDES

Side House Ranch

$0.75

Side NY Sauce

$0.75

Side House Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Detroit Sauce

$0.75

DESERT

Sugarkiln Salted Chocolate Toffee OMG (Dairy)

Sugarkiln Salted Chocolate Toffee OMG (Dairy)

$3.00

Brown sugar and salted chocolate deliciousness with two types of chocolate and crunchy toffee.

Sugarkiln M'n'M Toffee (Dairy)

Sugarkiln M'n'M Toffee (Dairy)

$3.00

Our brown sugar & toffee dough and great chocolate, with fun and colorful MnM’s.

Sugarkiln Peanut Butter Chocolate (Vegan + Gluten Free)

Sugarkiln Peanut Butter Chocolate (Vegan + Gluten Free)

$3.00

The classic peanut butter and chocolate treat, carefully crafted with gluten free and vegan ingredients.

Draft beer

Societe

$6.50

Fall

$6.50

Nova brasil

$6.50

Modern times

$6.50

Stone

$6.50

Alesmith .394

$6.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Can beer

Tecate/Bud/PBR

$3.00

Hard seltzer

$5.00

Fancy can

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you don't like it, don't tell no one!

Location

550 14th Street #116, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
TNT Pizza image
TNT Pizza image
TNT Pizza image

