Scotty D's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quick Service Restaurant featuring the TNT Plate, burgers, hot dogs, italian sausage and more. We also have soft serve ice cream. Come in and enjoy!
Location
310 West Broad Street, Cookeville, TN 38501
Gallery