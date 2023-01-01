Main picView gallery

The Well 255 1st Avenue Southwest

255 1st Avenue Southwest

Rochester, MN 55902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

GET STARTED

BEET CARPACCIO

$11.00

BUTTERNUT CHILI BOWL

$8.00

BUTTERNUT CHILI CUP

$6.00

CHIPS, SALSA, AND BLACK BEAN DIP

$14.00

CHIX TENDER APP

$15.00

CRAB WONTONS

$15.00

FISH BITES

$19.00

FLEMISH TRUFFLE FRIES

$16.00

GRILLED WINGS

$13.00

LOBSTER GUACAMOLE

$18.00

MEATBALLS

$10.00

NACHOS

$15.00

PARMESAN CRUSTED CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

POLENTA FRIES AND AIOLI

$15.00

TOMATO BOWL SOUP

$8.00

TOMATO CUP SOUP

$6.00

WONTONS NO CRAB

$15.00

ZUCCHINI BOATS

$15.00

DINNER

BURGERS

BURGER BE WELL

$16.00

HANGRY BURGER

$22.00

NACHO BURGER

$18.00

PORTOBELLO BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN BURGER

$17.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$16.00

CHIX TENDER ENTREE

$15.00

CITRUS GRILLED SALMON WITH ANGEL HAIR

$29.00

DE CAJUN'S SHRIMP

$20.00

FILET MIGNON

$52.00

LOBSTER LINGUINI

$32.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$53.00

RAMEN BEEF

$25.00

RAMEN CHICKEN

$19.00

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$15.00

ZUCCHINI BOATS

$15.00

EXTRA SOMETHING

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$8.00

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$10.00

SWEET MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

SPICY GREEN BEANS

$8.00Out of stock

FRIES

$8.00

GREENS

HOUSE SALAD

$15.00

1/2 HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

SALAD BE WELL

$15.00

MEAN GREEN

$16.00

SOUTH AND WEST

$15.00

NAAN

MARGARITA

$14.00

PEPPERONI

$15.00

SAUSAGE

$16.00

NOT BURGERS

BLACK BEAN PATTY

$15.00

FISH HOAGIE

$20.00

HARISSA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

ROASTED TURKEY

$17.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$20.00

DESSERT

BERRY DREAM

$8.00

CHEESE CAKE

$12.00

EARTH, WIND & FIRE ICE CREAM

$8.00

SORBET

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

ORANGE SODA

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

PEPSI ZERO

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

SODA WATER

TONIC

$3.00

JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

TEA, MILK & COFFEE

MILK

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

HOT WATER

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.50

KIDS PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

KIDS MILK

$2.50

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

KIDS SODA

$1.75

WATER

FIJI

$6.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

WINE

WHITE WINE GLS

SANTA JULIA CHARD (House)

$9.00+

EBB & FLOW CHARD

$11.00+

BARONE PINO GRIGIO (House)

$9.00+

SCHLINK HOUSE (House)

$9.00+

ARTESA SAUV BLANC

$12.00+

SEA PEARL SAUV BLANC (House)

$9.00+

BONNY DOON PICPOUL

$9.00+

ACCADEMIA PROCESSCO-SPARKLING

$11.00+

CHAYA MOSCATO

$10.00+

LES TROIS COURONNES ROSE

$9.00+

WHITE WINE BTL

SANTO JULIA CHARD BTL

$35.00

EBB & FLOW CHARD BTL

$40.00

ARTESA CHARD BTL

$60.00

BARONE MONTALITO PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$35.00

HIGH HEAVEN REISLING BTL

$38.00

SEA PEARL SAUV BLANC BTL

$35.00

ARTESA SAUV BLANC BTL

$60.00

BONNY DOON PICPOUL BTL

$35.00

CHAYA MOSCATO BTL

$42.00

ACCADEMIA PROCESSCO-SPARKLING BTL

$50.00

ARRAS GRAND VINTAGE SPARKLING BTL

$250.00

LES TROIS COURONNES ROSE BTL

$35.00

RED WINE GLS

PIATTELLI CAB SAUV (House)

$9.00+

ARTESA CAB SAUV

$17.00+

HIGH HEAVEN MERLOT (House)

$9.00+

LA STORIA MERLOT

$12.00+

SETTESOLI RED BLEND

$9.00+

WINDEMERE PINOT NOIR (House)

$9.00+

SECRET INDULGENCE PINOT NOIR

$13.00+

RED WINE BTL

PIATTELLI CAB SAUV BTL

$40.00

ARTESA CAB SAUV BTL

$90.00

SLING & SPEAR CAB SAUV BTL

$130.00

HIGH HEAVEN MERLOT BTL

$45.00

LA STORIA MERLOT BTL

$50.00

WINDEMERE PINOT NOIR BTL

$35.00

SECRET INDULGENCE PINOT NOIR BTL

$70.00

SETTESOLI RED BLEND BTL

$35.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MAC & CHEESE & FRUIT

KIDS MAC & CHEESE & FRUIT

$10.00

KIDS SPAG & 2 BALLS

KIDS SPAGH & 2 MEATBALLS

$10.00

KIDS SLIDER

KIDS SLIDER

$10.00

KIDS 1 CHIX TENDER & FRIES

KIDS 1 CHIX TENDER & FRIES

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Main pic

