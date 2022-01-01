Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corazon Grill 3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A

7 Reviews

$$$

3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A

Holiday Island, AR 72631

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Bosque Blue Bacon Burger
Hawaiian Burger

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Barqs Root Beer

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

Ozarka Bottled Water

$1.00

Tea

Sweet

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Half N Half

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coffee

Decaf

$2.00

Regular

$2.00

Hot Tea

Black - English Breakfast

$2.00

Black - Earl Grey

$2.00

Hot Choclate

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Burgers

All Burgers come with our Hand Cut Fries. We can substitute a Side Salad for the Fries. We can substitute Grilled Chicken for the beef patty on any burger for no additional charge. We can substitute an Impossible Patty for the beef patty on any burger for an additional $2.50.

Texas Tangler

$13.99

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef covered with our house made BBQ Sauce topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, and our Onion Tanglers on a Jalapeno Cheddar Brioche bun.

Bosque Blue Bacon Burger

$13.99

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef resting on a Brioche bun smothered in Bacon Jam with 2 pieces of crispy Bacon and a crown of Bosque Blue Cheese resting on a Brioche bun.

Uncle Redneck Burger

$13.99

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef smothered in our house made peach jalapeño chutney and covered in Redneck cheddar relaxing on a Jalapeno Cheddar Brioche bun.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and finished with Teriyaki Grilled Pineapple on a Brioche bun.

Texas Gruyere Burger

$13.99

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef with Green Creek Gruyere Cheese buried under a pile of Sauteed Mushrooms and Caramelized Onions on a Brioche bun.

BYO Burger

$11.99

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef on a Brioche bun Choice of Cheese included: Pepper Jack, Redneck Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Dublin Karst, Wooly Texas, or Bosque Blue Add on your favorite toppings for a small additional charge.

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with our Hand Cut Fries. We can substitute a Side Salad for the Fries.

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Choice of Bread included: Sourdough or Multigrain

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on Multigrain bread.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with a cheese shirt (melted shredded cheddar cheese on the top of the sandwich. Choice of Cheese included: Pepper Jack, Redneck Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Dublin Karst, Green Creek Gruyere, or Bosque Blue Choice of Bread included: Sourdough or Multigrain

Cowboy Cheese Steak

$11.99

Sandwich made from Texas Steak with Onion, Jalapeños, Paragon Cheese, Roasted Jalapeño Aioli on a Jalapeño Cheddar Brioche bun. Served with our hand cut fries or side salad.

Pulled Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Made with chicken breast covered in our house made spicy BBQ sauce on a Jalapeño Cheddar Brioche Bun.

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken sandwich served with a jalapeño honey on a brioche bun.

Kids' Menu

All served with our Hand Cut Fries. We can substitute a Side Salad for the Fries.

Kid's Burger

$6.99

1/6-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef and your choice of cheese on a Slider bun. Add your favorite toppings for a small additional charge.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Salads

Dressings: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, Caesar, Blue Cheese

Garden Salad

$4.50+

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, and Red Onion with your choice of Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken or Onion Tanglers for an additional charge.

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Romaine, house made Garlic Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Onion Tanglers for an additional charge.

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, crumbled Bacon, and crumbled Blue Cheese with Blue Cheese Dressing. Add Chicken or Onion Tanglers for an additional charge.

Salmon Cesar Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Strawberry Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Our Hand Cut Fries are made in house. Add Cheese or Chili for an additional charge.

Onion Tanglers

$5.50

Our house made Onion Tanglers are are fried up with a buttermilk, flour, and seasoned batter, served with our house made BBQ Sauce.

1/3 Pound Burger Patty

$5.00

1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef. No bun or cheese. Add cheese or your favorite toppings for an additional charge.

1/6 Pound Burger Patty

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast. No bun. Add Cheese or your favorite toppings for an additional charge.

Impossible Patty

$7.50

Jalapeno Onion Tanglers

$6.00

Others

Made to order hand battered fried chicken breast served with our house made mashed potatoes and sweet corn.

Fried Chicken Breast

$13.99

Rib Eye

$29.83

Chuck Roast

$29.29

Meals

The Works

$8.99

Omelet Your Way

$8.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$3.00+

French Toast

$6.99

Belgian Waffles

$4.00+

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Bakery

Muffin of the Day

$2.99

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll

$6.99

Sides

Country Fried Potatoes

$3.99

Bacon (3 pieces)

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Toast

$1.50

SiliWine

Tie Dye Wine Glass

$10.99

Blue Tie Dye Wine Glass

$10.99

Steak For Jay

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Juicy burgers, sandwiches and so much more!

Location

3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A, Holiday Island, AR 72631

Directions

