To spiti Pine Ridge Rd

5955 Pine Ridge Road

Vineyards, FL 34109

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro
Chicken Gyro
2 Gyro Special

Special

To Spiti Plater

$15.99

Choice your meat add Greek Salad pita bread 🫓 and tzatziki dip.

2 Special

$45.00

Buid Your Special

$16.99

1 Main 1 salad 1 dip and pitta bread

Lamb And Chicken .served With Greek Salad Tzatziki Sauce And Warm Pita

$26.99

2 meat Greek salad tzatziki and pitta bread.( 2 people)

Falafel plate

Falafel plate

$15.99

Falafel Greek Salad pitta bread and choice your dip.

Wine

$25.00

Greek Specialty

Moussaka( A rich tomatoes meat sauce layered with eggplant and potatoes and topped with a thick layer of bechamel sauce)

Moussaka( A rich tomatoes meat sauce layered with eggplant and potatoes and topped with a thick layer of bechamel sauce)

$9.99
Pastichio (Layers of Greek pasta juicy minced beef and velvet bechamel sauce)

Pastichio (Layers of Greek pasta juicy minced beef and velvet bechamel sauce)

$9.99
Stuffed Pepper (Zesty ground beef sausage,rice and tomatoes ,filling)

Stuffed Pepper (Zesty ground beef sausage,rice and tomatoes ,filling)

$9.99
Falafel +pitta bread +tzatziki

Falafel +pitta bread +tzatziki

$9.99

5 Falafel 🧆 with pitta bread and tzatziki

Meatballs +pitta bread +tzatziki

Meatballs +pitta bread +tzatziki

$9.99
Grape leaves+pitta+tzatziki

Grape leaves+pitta+tzatziki

$9.99

6 Grapeleave with pitta bread and tzatziki

Soup 🍜

$3.99

Rice chicken and lemon 🍋 juice.(Avgolemono)

Dips

Tzatziki(salted yogurt ,cucumbers,olive oil,garlic and herbs Small

$6.99

Tzatziki(salted yogurt ,cucumbers,olive oil,garlic and herbs Large

$13.00

Hummus (chick pies,tahini,lemon,garlic) Small

$6.99

Roast Eggplant ( eggplant,tahini,olive oil,lemon juice,garlic) Small

$6.99

Roast Eggplant ( eggplant,tahini,olive oil,lemon juice,garlic) Large

$13.00

3dip Special

$19.99

Salads

Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Small

Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Small

$5.99

Greek salad(tomatoes,cucumbers,red onion,feta,pepper kalamata olives) Large

$11.75

Chickpeas Salad ( cucumbers,pepper,chickpeas olives,feta tomatoes) Small

$5.99

Chickpeas Salad ( cucumbers,pepper,chickpeas olives,feta tomatoes) Large

$11.75

Sliced beets on vinegar olive oil and garlic

$5.99

Artichoke

$5.99

Hearts of artichoke with Greek dressing

Pies

Spanakopita (spinach pie)

Spanakopita (spinach pie)

$5.99

Tiropita(cheese pie)

$5.99

Add Ons

Lemon potatoes

$4.99

Feta

$4.99

Spicy

$1.00

Exmeat

$6.99

Expita

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Olives

$4.99

Meli

$29.00

Mix Vegetables

$35.99

Extra Dip

$1.00

Extra Feta

$1.00

Chicken Leg

$7.99

Baklava

Mini Baklava

Mini Baklava

$2.55
Large Baklava

Large Baklava

$5.00

Kurabies

$1.50
Melomakarona

Melomakarona

$1.50

Galaktobureko

$5.00
Triangle baklava

Triangle baklava

$3.00

Cheesecake baklava

$5.00

Kadaifi

$5.00

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

$8.99

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Falafel Gyro

$8.99

Meatball Gyro

$8.99

2 Gyro Special

$16.00

2Gyro must be the same

Beer

Mythos

$5.99

Zeos Pilsner

$5.99

Lager Zeos

$5.99

Black Zeos

$5.99

Fix

$5.99

Wine

Red Wine

$5.99

Malamatina

$16.00

White Wine

$5.99

Bottle Wine 750 Ml

$25.00

1.5 Lt Kourtakis Dry Red Winev

$5.99

N/A Bev

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

House Tea

$2.50

Green Tea Citrus

$2.99

Peach Mango

$2.99

Pelegrino

$3.00

Perrie

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Frappe

$3.99

Jaritos

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy your daily fix of Greek Food

Location

5955 Pine Ridge Road, Vineyards, FL 34109

Directions

Gallery
To spiti image

