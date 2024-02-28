Restaurant info

Introducing "Toast Cafe" – a chic and cozy authentic NYC style corner oasis in the heart of vibrant Knoxville. Experience our rich, aromatic coffees, paired with delectable NYC style bagels, sandwiches and pastries that are freshly baked to golden perfection. Our intimate, artistic space offers a harmonious blend of modern sophistication and rustic charm. Discover the perfect balance between bustling city life and serene relaxation as you sip, savor, and socialize in this inviting urban haven.