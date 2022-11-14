- Home
Toast 102 - Charleston
6,669 Reviews
$$
155 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee
Cafe Americano
Cappuccino
Caramel Latte
Cinnamon Dulce Latte
Coffee
Coffee to-go
Creme Brulee Latte
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
KB Cold Brew
Latte
Mocha
Mocha-Berry Bliss
Pumpkin Latte
S'more Latte
Shot in the Dark
Speciality Latte/Cappuccino
Vanilla Latte
Soda & Red Bull
Juice, Milk & Water
Start Your Meal
Greatest Hits
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Irish style house-made corned beef hash and two eggs any style
Eggs Meeting Street (Double)
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, and poached eggs topped with a roasted red pepper remoulade
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried green tomatoes and poached eggs topped with a roasted red pepper remoulade
Steak and Eggs
8oz. grilled ribeye, with two eggs any style
The Classic Breakfast
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links, pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Florentine Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Sweet Southern Comfort
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Single)
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Double)
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach (Single)
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach (Double)
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach & Apple (Double)
Brioche French Toast
Flat Iron Pancakes
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Crispy Chicken and Waffles
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
Belgian Waffle
House-made Belgian Waffle Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or banana - 1.00
Red Velvet Waffle
Biscuits & Sandwiches
Omelets
Southeastern Sides
Bagel
Buttermilk Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Buttermilk Pancake
Croissant
Eggs (1)
Eggs (2)
English Muffin
Fresh Cut Fruit
Home Fries
Pure Maple Syrup
Side Artisan Greens
Side Bacon
Side Corned Beef
Side Country Ham
Side Grits
Side Hollandaise
Side Pork Sausage Patty
Side Rye Toast
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Turkey Sausage Links
Side Wheat Toast
Side White Toast
The Big Biscuit
Shared Plates
Sides
Salads & Soup
Toast House Salad - Sm
Toast House Salad - Lg
Pacific Cobb Salad
Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts
Caesar Salad - Sm
Caesar Salad - Lg
She Crab Soup - Cup
She Crab Soup - Bowl
Soup of the Day - Cup
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Soup & Salad Combo
Baskets
Fried Flounder Basket
Fried Shrimp Basket
Chicken Strips Basket
Crab Cakes Basket
Sea Island Flounder
Dock-fresh flounder served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
Golden Shrimp
9 golden fried shrimp served with fries, slaw, and cocktail sauce
Crab Cakes
Pan-seered blend of blue crab, bell peppers, onions and southern spices, cornbread waffle, roasted vegetables and sweet pepper coulis