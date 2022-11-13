Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

Toast & Co Litchfield 18 Commons Drive

review star

No reviews yet

18 Commons Drive

Litchfield, CT 06759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte

Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on a striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Two fried eggs, Sausage patty, White cheddar cheese served on striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese, two slices of ham on a striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.

Egg and Cheese

$5.75

Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese, served on striata roll topped with salt, pepper and parmesan

Keto Breakfast

$6.99

Two eggs, cheese, meat served over mixed greens topped with avocado. NO BREAD IS SERVED WITH THIS

Toast Breakfast Platter

$7.25

Two scrambled eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage or NO MEAT, with or without cheese. Two slices of the toast of your choice

Side of Eggs

$4.25

Two eggs scrambled with salt, pepper & parmesan cheese

Side of Meat

$4.25

Side of 4 Bacon, 4 Ham or 2 Sausage

Toast Breakfast Burrito

Toast Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.60

Two slices of sunflower flax Bantam Bread, Drizzle of olive oil, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, seasonings

Mozzarella Pesto Toast

$9.50

Bantam bread, drizzled with olive oil, pesto, crumbled mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and seasonings

Peanut Butter and Banana Toast

$7.50

Two slices of multi grain Bantam Bread, with peanut butter, and slices of banana.

Nutella Toast

$7.50

Naked Toast

$4.10

Two slices of pain de champagne Bantam Bread, topped with butter

Toast and Jam

$6.15

Two slices of pain de champagne Bantam Bread, topped with butter and jam.

Cinnamon Toast

$4.50

Two slices of pain de champagne buttered and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Unicorn Toast

$4.75

Lunch Menu

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.30

Grilled Chicken served on striata roll, with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

BLT

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on Multi grain Bantam Bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.80

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.30

HOT HONEY, GRILLED CHICKEN, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, ON TOP OF OUR FAMOUS STRIATA ROLL

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$10.30

Grilled Chicken topped with Fresh Mozzarella, pesto aioli, lettuce and tomato, served on our Striata roll.

Vegan Sandwich

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Garden Salad

$10.25

House Salad with Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Caprese Salad

$7.99

16 oz Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.30

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Striata Roll

$2.10

Pastries

Muffins

$4.10

Mama K's

Out of stock

Large Chocolate Chip cookie

$2.99

Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Butterscotch Raisin

$2.99Out of stock

M&M Cookies

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Decaf Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Latte 16 oz

$4.99

Espresso

$3.60

Hot Cappucino 12oz

$4.60

Hot Tea

$2.75+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Chai Latte 16oz

$4.70

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

COFFEE WITH STEAMED MILK

Hot Americano

$4.00+

Macchiato 12oz

$4.50

SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH A STAIN OF FOAMED MILK

Quad Shot Espresso

$4.45

FOUR SHOTS OF OUR DELICIOUS BOLD ESPRESSO

Red Eye

$3.50+

Hot Steamer 16oz

$3.75

THE MILK OF YOUR CHOICE, STEAMED TO PERFECTION WITH YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR SHOT! FOR THE NON COFFEE DRINKERS!

Box of Joe

$20.00

London Fog 16 oz.

$4.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Palmers

$3.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Refresher

$4.50

Iced Macchiato

$4.75+

Lemonade 24oz

$4.25

One Size Only

Skylar Temple 16 Oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Milk

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Smoothies

Smoothies

$8.50+

Smoothie Bowls

Smoothie Bowls

$10.99

Milkshakes & Frozen Cold Brews

Milkshakes

$7.50

Frozen Mocha Cold Brew

$6.25

Frozen Caramel Cold Brew

$6.25

Frozen Vanilla Cold Brew

$6.25

November Drink Specials

Banana cream pie iced coffee

$3.75

House brewed banana hazelnut coffee with vanilla syrup, topped with banana cream cold foam over ice.

Pecan pie iced latte

$4.99

2 shots of espresso over your choice of milk with maple syrup, brown sugar cinnamon, topped with butter pecan cold foam over ice.

Dirty pumpkin cocoa

$4.50

House made hot cocoa with your choice of steamed milk and pumpkin sauce with a shot of espresso.

Cinnamon pear lemonade

$4.99

House made lemonade with pear & cinnamon.

November Food Specials

Egg & cheese on everything bagel w/ chive cream cheese

$7.50

2 fried eggs w/ cheddar cheese on a toasted everything bagel with butter & chive cream cheese.

Leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich

$10.25

Toasted house roll, turkey, cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce, mayo & a stuffing patty.

Plum And Pear Toast

$8.50

Bottled Beverages

Water

$1.75

Orange Juice

$3.60

Apple Juice

$3.60

Cranberry Juice

$3.60

Can of Soda

$1.50

Stewarts Soda

$1.99

Plain Seltzer

$1.25

G-Fuel

$3.99Out of stock

Watermelon CBD

$4.99

Raspberry CBD

$4.99

Unicorn Tears CBD

$4.99Out of stock

Yuzu Citrus CBD

$4.99Out of stock

Watermelom Kiwi CBD

$4.99Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.00Out of stock

Grapefruit CBD

$4.99

Blackberry CBD

$4.99Out of stock

Blood Orange CBD

$4.99

Snacks

Banana

$1.00

Strawberry & Banana Bowl

$2.75

Deep River Chips

$1.75

PUP CUP of whipped Cream topped with dog treats

$0.75

Bread Ends

$3.00Out of stock

Coopers Dog Treats

$7.00

Keto Cookies

$4.99Out of stock

Stickers

Toast & co. Stickers

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 Commons Drive, Litchfield, CT 06759

Directions

Gallery
Toast & Co Litchfield image
Toast & Co Litchfield image
Toast & Co Litchfield image
Toast & Co Litchfield image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rowley Grill & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
19 Rowley Street Winsted, CT 06098
View restaurantnext
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
orange star5.0 • 42
8 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
orange star4.4 • 236
12 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Le Bobadel Market & Deli - 819 Straits Turnpike
orange starNo Reviews
819 Straits Turnpike Middlebury, CT 06762
View restaurantnext
J.P. Gifford Cafe & Catering Company - Sharon Connecticut
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Main Street Sharon, CT 06069
View restaurantnext
The Art of Yum- Southington
orange starNo Reviews
1091 South Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Litchfield

Ollie's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 337
19 west st litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Litchfield
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston