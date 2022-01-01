Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Toast Coffeehouse

6,786 Reviews

$$

46 east main st

Patchogue, NY 11772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado BLT Omelet
Bandito Burrito
Eggs Any Style

Food Specials

Wild Boar, Apple & Brie Omelet

$16.95

Sautéed wild boar, green apple, caramelized onions and melted brie

Sweet Potato & Chorizo Skillet

$16.50

Two organic poached eggs over a chorizo & sweet potato hash with onions, corn & pepper relish over homemade corn bread topped with hollandaise and scallions

Cinnabun Pumpkin Pancakes

$15.95

Spiced pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin-cinnamon syrup & icing **contains gluten and dairy

Fall French Toast Trio Skillet

$14.95

Cinnamon Swirl, brioche and pumpkin bread with crème fraiche and cinnamon sugar **contains gluten and dairy

Apple Jam & Avocado Toast

$14.95

Slow cooked apple jam, sliced avocado, maple bacon, candied walnuts, blue cheese and local microgreens on toasted multigrain

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$17.95

Sliced turkey breast, corn bread stuffing, cranberry mayo, melted Swiss on thick cut rye with turkey gravy

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino

$6.00

Bananas Foster Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Fall Fair Mimosa

$11.00

Pumpkin & apple cider

Creamsicle Mimosa

$11.00

**contains dairy

Vegan

The Alchemist

$14.95

Two scrambled eggs, with your choice of fruit or sausage, served with home fries and toast

The Yeasayer Omelet

$15.95

Eggs & mozzarella, served with home fries and toast

Mt. Shasta Scramble

$16.95

Roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, sauteed onion, & eggs, served with home fries and toast

Twin Sister Burrito

$16.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa

Vegan Tofu Scramble

$12.95

Grilled tofu with spinach, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, & red pepper, served with home fries and toast

Vegan Coconut Multigrain French Toast

$13.95

Dipped in Coconut milk & vanilla, with mangos & bananas, served with your choice of side

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries

Vegan Portobello Panini

$16.95

Grilled portobello, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto on a multigrain roll

Vegan Brooklyn Chicken

$16.95

Breaded chicken, mushroom, spinach, & mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll

Vegan Vienna Chicken

$16.95

Breaded chicken, spinach, sundried tomato pesto and mozzarella on a toasted multigrain roll

Vegan Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Vegan Pancakes

$14.95

Mixed berry compote and powdered sugar

Early Riser

Organic Oatmeal

$9.95

With cinnamon apples and dried cranberries, topped with brown sugar and strawberries

Fruit Parfait Bowl

$9.95

Fresh fruit & berries on top of vanilla yogurt and coverd with organic harvest granola

Avo BLT Toast

$11.95

Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens

Burrata Caprese Avocado Toast

$14.95

Sun dried tomato pesto, fresh sliced avocado, julienned basil & balsamic glaze

Gourmet Egg Sandwich

$12.95

Two farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado, jalapeno jack, chipotle aioli

Egg Sandwich

$4.95+

Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!

Omelets

Plain Jane Omelet

$12.95

American cheese omelet, served with home fries and toast

Avocado BLT Omelet

$16.50

Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar

Mediterranean Omelet

$14.95

Baby spinach, plum tomato, onion & feta

Delancey Street Omelet

$16.50

Crisp bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, & swiss

Huevos Migas Omelet

$16.50

Chorizo sausage, tomato, green pepper, onion, & jalapeno havarti

The "Dig Me" Omelet

$17.50

Egg whites, spinach, turkey & jack cheese

Toast Favorites

Eggs Any Style

$12.95

Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast

Benedict Arnold

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with grilled ham on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise, roasted red pepper & green onion, served with home fries

Splendid Benedict

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with sliced avocado fritter on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise & maple bacon crumbles, served with home fries

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.95

Two organic poached eggs atop homemade corned beef, caramelized brussels sprouts on thick cut rye with hollandaise & diced bacon

Biscuits & Gravy Benedict

$15.50

Two organic poached eggs served with sausage gravy and homemade biscuits

Steak & Eggs

$21.95

Two organic farm fresh eggs, grilled steak with onion straws & a homemade biscuit

Skillets

Miss Lucy's Tortilla Skillet

$16.50

Creole scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, green onion with melted cheddar, corn tortillas and sour cream, served over home fries

Denver Skillet

$16.50

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled ham, green pepper, mushroom, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served over homefries

Avocado Skillet

$16.50

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled turkey, roasted red pepper, green onion, fresh avocado, with white cheddar, served over home fries

Garden Gourmet Skillet

$15.50

Softly scrambled eggs, roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, and sautéed onion with melted mozzarella served over home fries

Smokey Valley Skillet

$17.50

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms with melted mozzarella

Quesadillas & Burritos

Ranchero Quesadilla

$15.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish with melted jalapeno jack & chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla

Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple & yellow cheddar

Voodoo Quesadilla

$17.50

Creole scrambled eggs, shrimp, chorizo, fresh avocado, corn & pepper relish, melted white cheddar

Bandito Burrito

$15.95

Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper & smoked gouda, served with mango salsa

Original Burrito

$15.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, peppers, onion & jack cheese, served with mango salsa

Gringo Burrito

$16.95

Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese in whole wheat tortilla, served with mango salsa

French Toast & Crepes

Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Fresh strawberries & creme fraiche

BKLYN French Toast

$14.95

Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote *Contains Gluten

Apple Strudel

$14.95

Cinnamon apples & creme fraiche *Contains Gluten

The Krispy Nutella

$14.95

Fresh strawberry with nutella drizzle

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$14.95

Creme fraiche & powdered sugar

The Graham Cracker

$13.95

Peanut butter, sliced bananas, & caramel sauce

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$14.95

Berry & Brie Crepe

$14.95

Pancakes

Short Stack

$6.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Classic Pancakes

$12.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Cookie Dough

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Bun

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Apple Crumb

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Banana Walnut

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Blueberry Pecan

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Caramel Cheesecake

$14.95

Swirled with dulce de leche sauce and studded with cheesecake

Waffles

Belgian with Fresh Berries

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Tennessee Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

Cinnamon sugar sweet potato waffle with spicy honey fried chicken, roasted red pepper & green onion

Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

Belgian waffle with cornmeal crusted fried chicken thigh topped with fresh pineapple & strawberry served with maple pecan syrup

Lite Bites

Grilled Cheese Trio

$13.95

Melted American, cheddar, and swiss with tomato on multigrain

Apple, Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.95

with caramelized onion on multigrain

BLT on Multigrain

$15.50

Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato with basil mayo on toast multigrain

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.95

Cup of soup with small greek, caesar, or garden salad

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Lettuce Continue

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago

Toast House Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, sliced green apple, red onion, candied walnuts, crumbled gorgonzola

Lemon Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing

Chicken in the Garden

$14.95

Homemade chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, with grape tomatoes, cucumber & red onion

Small Salad

$7.95

Toast Specialties

The Bad Larry

$16.50

Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, white cheddar, red onion and tomato with avocado ranch on toasted flat bread

Bayou Flat

$16.50

Cajun grilled turkey, red onion, tomato & jack cheese with chipotle mayo on a toasted flat bread

RB Famous

$17.50

Roast beef, grilled portobello, red onion & fresh mozzarella cheese with basil mayo on toasted focaccia

Brooklyn Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach & fresh mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll

Vienna Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mozzarella with sun dried tomato pesto on a toasted multigrain roll

Nashville Fried Chicken

$17.50

Spicy fried chicken, mixed greens & pickles with chipotle aioli

The Breadwinner

$16.50

Chicken salad, tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese on toasted rosemary focaccia

Turkey Reuben

$17.50

Turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye

Cuban Reuben

$17.50

Pulled pork, ham, sliced pickle, coleslaw, & melted swiss with spicy mustard on homebaked rye

Steakhouse Burgers

New York Burger

$15.95

Handmade beef burger, served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche roll

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$17.50

served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche roll

Jack & Avocado Burger

$17.50

served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche roll

The Iron Skillet

$18.50

Handmade beef burger, topped with bacon jam, caramelized onion & pulled pork on a brioche bun

Homemade Chicken Burger

$17.50

Handmade ground chicken burger served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a multigrain roll

Plant Based Burger

$16.95

All natural plant based burger, served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a multigrain roll

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$16.50

Turkey, jack cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion with chipotle mayo

Sweet-n-Smokey Chicken & Portobello

$16.50

Roasted red peppers, baby spinach and goat cheese with balsamic glaze

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.95

Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato

Roast Beef & Avocado

$16.50

Grilled onion, mixed greens, tomato, & white cheddar with avocado ranch

Hampton's Ham & Brie

$15.95

Honey ham, red onion, mixed greens, cucumber, apple, candied walnuts, brie with sweet mustard vinaigrette

Sriracha Shrimp Wrap

$17.50

Shrimp, black bean, roasted corn & pepper medley, & mixed greens with sriracha mayo

Kids

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$7.95

choice of bacon or sausage, served with home fries and toast

Kids French Toast

$7.95

with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.95

served with bacon or sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

on whole wheat

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Sides

Side of Bacon

$5.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side of Sausage

$5.50

Side of Vegan Sausage

$5.50

Side of Ham

$4.50

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$9.95

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side of Hollandaise

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Two Vegan Eggs

$4.95

Side of eggs

$2.00+

Side of fruit

$2.95

Side Of Sliced Tomatoes

$1.75

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Spinach

$1.50

Steak

$8.00

Side of Vegetables

$2.95

Muffin

$2.59

Side of Toast

$1.50

Bagel

$2.59

Small Salad

$7.95

100% Maple

$2.50

*Side of Fried Chicken

$6.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Side of Coleslaw

$1.95

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Cappucinno

$4.95

Iced Cappucino

$5.25

Iced Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.95

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.95

Gourmet Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream

$5.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.95

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.75

Juices and Milk

Orange Juice

$4.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.95

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Teas

Iced Teas

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Soda

Seltzer

$2.50

Soda

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with and artistic vibe in the Village of Patchogue. Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

Website

Location

46 east main st, Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Toast Coffeehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rise & Grind: Kitchen & Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
240 E Main St. Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Toast Coffee House - Express
orange starNo Reviews
4250 Veterans Memorial Highway Holbrook, NY 11741
View restaurantnext
Island Lake Diner
orange star4.6 • 5,882
625 Portion Rd Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View restaurantnext
Flying Pig Cafe - Miller Place
orange starNo Reviews
825 rt 25a miller place, NY 11764
View restaurantnext
Brownstones Coffee West Islip
orange star4.2 • 1,219
306 Union Blvd West Islip, NY 11795
View restaurantnext
Brownstones Coffee Northport
orange starNo Reviews
361 Larkfield Blvd East Northport, NY 11731
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Patchogue

RHUM - Patchogue, NY
orange star4.4 • 2,765
13 East Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,718
67 W Main St Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
South Ocean Grill
orange star4.6 • 954
567 South Ocean Avenue Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Patchogue
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston