Toast Coffee + Kitchen Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Eggs Any Style
Coffee

Food Specials

Wild Boar, Apple & Brie Omelet

$16.95

Sautéed wild boar, green apple, caramelized onions and melted brie

Sweet Potato & Chorizo Skillet

$16.50

Two organic poached eggs over a chorizo and sweet potato hash with onions, corn & pepper relish over corn bread, topped with hollandaise and scallions

Cinnabun Pumpkin Pancakes

$15.95

Spiced pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin-cinnamon syrup and icing

Fall French Toast Skillet

$14.95

Cinnamon swirl, brioche and pumpkin bread with crème fraiche and cinnamon sugar **Contains gluten and dairy

Apple Jam & Avocado Toast

$14.95

Slow cooked apple jam, sliced avocado, maple bacon, candied walnuts, blue cheese, local micro greens on toasted multigrain

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$17.95

Sliced turkey breast, corn bread stuffing, cranberry mayo, melted Swiss on thick cut rye with turkey gravy

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino

$6.00

Bananas Foster Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Fall Fair Mimosa

$11.00

Pumpkin, apple cider & pumpkin pie spices

Creamsicle Mimosa

$11.00

*contains dairy

Vegan

The Alchemist

$14.95

Two scrambled eggs, with your choice of fruit or sausage, served with home fries and toast

The Yeasayer Omelet

$15.95

Eggs & mozzarella, served with home fries and toast

Mt. Shasta Scramble

$16.95

Roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, sauteed onion, & eggs, served with home fries and toast

Twin Sister Burrito

$16.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa

Vegan Tofu Scramble

$12.95

Grilled tofu with spinach, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, & red pepper, served with home fries and toast

Vegan Coconut Multigrain French Toast

$13.95

Dipped in Coconut milk & vanilla, with mangos & bananas, served with your choice of side

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries

Plant Based Burger

$15.95

With lettuce, tomato, and onion on multigrain roll

Vegan Portobello Panini

$16.95

Grilled portobello, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto on a multigrain roll

Vegan Brooklyn Chicken

$16.95

Breaded chicken, mushroom, spinach, & mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll

Vegan Vienna Chicken

$16.95

Breaded chicken, spinach, sundried tomato pesto and mozzarella on a toasted multigrain roll

Vegan Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Early Riser

Organic Oatmeal

$9.95

With cinnamon apples and dried cranberries, topped with brown sugar and strawberries

Fruit Parfait Bowl

$9.95

Fresh fruit & berries on top of vanilla yogurt and coverd with organic harvest granola

Avo BLT Toast

$10.95

Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens served with home fries

Burrata Caprese Avocado Toast

$14.95

Sun dried tomato pesto, fresh sliced avocado, julienned basil & balsamic glaze served with home fries

Gourmet Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Two farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado, jalapeno jack, chipotle aioli served with home fries

Biscuit & Eggs

$11.95

CBT

$6.95

Egg Sandwich

$5.95+

Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!

Omelets

Plain Jane Omelet

$12.95

American cheese omelet, served with home fries and toast

Avocado BLT Omelet

$16.50

Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar, served with home fries and toast

Mediterranean Omelet

$14.95

Baby spinach, plum tomato, onion, & feta, served with home fries and toast

Delancey Street Omelet

$16.50

Crisp bacon, spianch, mushroom, tomato, onion, & swiss, served with home fries and toast

Huevos Migas Omelet

$16.50

Chorizo sausage, tomato, green pepper, onion, & jalapeno havarti, served with home fries and toast

The "Dig Me" Omelet

$17.50

Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese, served with home fries and toast

Toast Favorites

Eggs Any Style

$12.95

Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast

Benedict Arnold

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with grilled ham on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise, roasted red pepper & green onion, served with home fries

Splendid Benedict

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with sliced avocado fritter on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise & maple bacon crumbles, served with home fries

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.95

Two organic poached eggs atop homemade corned beef, caramelized brussels sprouts, on thick cut rye with hollandaise & diced bacon

Biscuits & Gravy Benedict

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with sausage gravy and homemade biscuits

Steak & Eggs

$21.95

Two organic farm fresh eggs, grilled steak with onion straws & a homemade biscuit

Skillets

Miss Lucy's Tortilla Skillet

$16.50

Creole scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, green onion, melted cheddar and corn tortillas topped with sour cream, served over home fries

Denver Skillet

$16.50

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled ham, green pepper, mushroom, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served over home fries

Avocado Skillet

$16.50

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled turkey, roasted red pepper, green onion, fresh avocado with white cheddar, served over home fries

Garden Gourmet Skillet

$15.50

Softly scrambled eggs, roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, and sautéed onion, served over home fries

Smokey Valley Skillet

$17.50

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms with melted mozzarella, served over home fries

Quesadillas & Burritos

Ranchero Quesadilla

$15.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish, with melted jalapeno jack and chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla

Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple, & yellow cheddar

Voodoo Quesadilla

$17.50

Creole scrambled eggs, shrimp, chorizo, fresh avocado, roasted corn & pepper relish, melted cheddar

Bandito Burrito

$15.95

Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with home fries & mango salsa

Original Burrito

$15.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, peppers, onion, & jack cheese, served with home fries & mango salsa

Gringo Burrito

$16.95

Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese in whole wheat tortilla, served with home fries & mango salsa

French Toast & Crepes

Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Fresh strawberries & creme fraiche

BKYLN French Toast

$14.95

Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote *Contains Gluten

Apple Strudel

$14.95

Cinnamon apples & creme fraiche *Contains Gluten

The Krispy Nutella

$14.95

Fresh strawberry with nutella drizzle

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$14.95

Creme fraiche & powdered sugar

The Graham Cracker

$13.95

Peanut butter, sliced bananas, & caramel sauce

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$14.95

Berry & Brie Crepe

$14.95

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Cookie Dough

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Bun

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Apple Crumb

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Banana Walnut

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Blueberry Pecan

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Caramel Cheesecake

$14.95

Swirled with dulce de leche sauce and studded with cheesecake

Sweet Potato with Honey Butter

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar and honey butter *contains gluten

Short Stack

$6.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Waffles

Belgian with Fresh Berries

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Tennessee Chicken & Waffle

$18.50

Cinnamon sugar sweet potato waffle with spicy honey fried chicken thigh, roasted red pepper & green onion *Contains Gluten & Dairy

Chicken & Waffle

$18.50

Belgian waffle with cornmeal crusted fried chicken thigh topped with fresh pineapple & strawberry, served with maple pecan syrup *Contains Gluten & Dairy

Lite Bites

Grilled Cheese Trio

$13.95

Melted American, cheddar, and swiss with tomato on multigrain

Apple, Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.95

with caramelized onion on multigrain

BLT on Multigrain

$16.50

Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato with basil mayo on toast multigrain

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.95

Cup of soup with small greek, caesar, or garden salad

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl Soup

$6.95

Lettuce Continue

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago

Toast House Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, sliced green apple. red onion, candied walnuts & crumbled gorgonzola

Lemon Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing

Chicken in the Garden

$14.95

Homemade chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, with grape tomatoes, cucumber & red onion

Small Salad

$7.95

Toast Specialties

The Bad Larry

$16.50

Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato and white cheddar with avocado ranch on a toasted flat bread

Bayou Flat

$16.50

Cajun grilled turkey, red onion and tomato and jack cheese with chipotle mayo on toasted flat bread

RB Famous

$17.50

Roast beef, grilled portobello, red onion & fresh mozzarella cheese with basil mayo on toasted rosemary focaccia

Brooklyn Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach & fresh mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll

Vienna Chicken

$16.50

Grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mozzarella with sun dried tomato pesto on a toasted multigrain roll

Nashville Fried Chicken

$17.50

Spicy fried chicken, mixed greens & pickles with chipotle aioli on a brioche roll

The Breadwinner

$16.50

Chicken salad, cucumber, tomato, gorgonzola cheese on toasted rosemary focaccia

Turkey Reuben

$17.50

Turkey, sauerkraut and swiss with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye

Cuban Reuben

$17.50

Pulled pork, ham, sliced pickle, coleslaw, & melted swiss with spicy mustard on homebaked rye

Steakhouse Burgers

New York Burger

$15.95

Handmade beef burger, served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$17.50

served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun

Jack & Avocado Burger

$17.50

served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun

The Iron Skillet

$17.50

Handmade beef burger topped with bacon jam, caramelized onion & pulled pork on a brioche bun

Homemade Chicken Burger

$17.50

Handmade ground chicken burger served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a multigrain roll

Plant Based Burger

$16.95

All natural plant based burger with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a multigrain roll

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$15.95

Turkey, crisp bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion & jack cheese with chipotle mayo

Sweet-n-Smokey Chicken & Portobello

$16.50

Roasted red peppers, baby spinach and goat cheese with balsamic glaze

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.95

Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato

Roast Beef & Avocado

$16.50

Grilled red onion, mixed greens, tomato & white cheddar with avocado ranch

Hampton's Ham & Brie

$15.95

Honey ham, red onion, mixed greens, cucumber, apple, candied walnuts, brie with sweet mustard vinaigrette

Sriracha Shrimp Wrap

$17.50

Shrimp, black bean, roasted corn & pepper relish, & mixed greens with sriracha mayo

Sides

100% Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

Bagel

$2.59

Muffin

$2.59

Side Coleslaw

$2.95

Side Fried Chicken

$4.95

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.95

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$5.50

Side of Berries

$3.50

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$9.95

Side of Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of eggs

$2.00+

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of fruit

$2.95

Side of Ham

$4.50

Side of Hollandaise

$3.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Mixed Vegetables

$2.95

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$4.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Side of Spinach

$1.95

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side of Toast

Side of Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Side of Vegan Sausage

$4.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Tomato

$1.50

Small Salad

$7.95

Kids

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$7.95

choice of bacon or sausage, served with home fries and toast

Kids French Toast

$7.95

with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.95

served with bacon or sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

on whole wheat

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Cappucinno

$4.95

Iced Cappucino

$5.25

Iced Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.95

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.95

Juices and Milk

Orange Juice

$4.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.95

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Iced Teas

Iced Teas

$3.50

Lemonades

$3.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$6.25

Wild Berry Smoothie

$6.25

Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Soda

Soda

$3.50

Seltzer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a unique spin on breakfast & lunch classics!

Location

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776

Directions

