Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

3,175 Reviews

$$

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100

Littleton, CO 80123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SMOTHERED BREAKFAST BURRITO
CINNAMON ROLL
BACON & EGGS

FRENCH TOAST

Our thick-cut French toast is made with our own secret custard recipe! Topped with whipped cream.

SANTE FE FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

Thick-cut rustic bread dipped in chipotle custard and layered with choice of eggs, locally crafted chorizo sausage, green chilies, cheddar-jack cheese, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo.

FRENCH TOAST FLIGHT

$14.99

A platter featuring your choice of four of our French Toasts. Choose from Chai Tea, Berries & Cream, Bourbon Praline, Banana Walnut, and Cinnamon Roll French Toast.

CHAI TEA FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

French toast topped with our sautéed chai apples, and clover honey.

BERRIES & CREAM FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

French toast topped with cheesecake sauce, and seasonal berry compote.

BOURBON PRALINE FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

French toast topped with bourbon praline sauce, and candied pecans.

BANANA WALNUT FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

French toast topped with banana crème sauce, sliced banana, and candied walnuts.

CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

French toast topped with cinnamon roll filling, and vanilla icing.

PANCAKES

PLAIN JANE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$9.99

Buttermilk pancakes served with real butter and pancake syrup.

PANCAKE FLIGHT

$14.99

A platter featuring your choice of any four stacks of our award-winning pancakes!

LEMON BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$11.99

Blueberry pancakes topped with our own lemon curd, and gingersnap crumbles.

BANANAS FOSTER PANCAKES

$11.99

Banana-pecan pancakes topped with our bananas Foster sauce, sliced banana, and candied pecans.

PEACH BERRY CRUMBLE PANCAKES

$12.99

Peach-blueberry pancakes topped with warm peach filling, berry compote, and our house made shortbread crumble.

STRAWBERRY BANANA CHEESECAKE PANCAKES

$12.99

Banana pancakes topped with warm cheesecake sauce, strawberry compote, and graham crumbles.

NUTELLA, BANANA & NUTTER BUTTER PANCAKES

$12.99

Buttermilk pancakes frosted with a layer of warm chocolate-hazelnut spread, topped with banana crème sauce, and Nutter Butter crumbles.

SOUTHWESTERN

CARNITAS CHILAQUILES

$13.99

Thick corn tortilla chips, sauced in red chile, topped with our house-made pork carnitas, two eggs*, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and crema Fresca. If you haven't had chilaquiles before, think "breakfast enchiladas."

SMOTHERED CHORIZO OMELET

$14.99

Chorizo sausage, poblano peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese smothered in our house-made pork green chili. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, french toast, or biscuits and gravy.

SMOTHERED BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99+

Giant flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, and hashbrowns. Smothered with house-made pork green chili, crema fresca, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, and fresh pico de gallo. Choose from Chorizo, Carnitas, Steak, Bacon, Ham, & Sausage, or Egg & Potato.

VEGETARIAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.99

Giant flour tortilla stuffed with our Vegetable Hash. Smothered with house-made vegetarian red chili sauce, and fresh pico de gallo, optional melted cheese and crema fresca.

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.99

Prosciutto, poached eggs, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

EGGS BLACKSTONE

$15.99

Spicy red pepper crusted bacon, poached eggs, avocado, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

CORNED BEEF HASH BENEDICT

$15.99

Our own housemade corned beef hash, poached eggs, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$15.99

Honey smoked salmon, poached eggs, caper cream cheese, sliced tomato, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$16.99

Our own jumbo lump crab cakes, poached eggs, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

TENDERLOIN BENEDICT

$17.99

Medallions of filet mignon, poached eggs, English muffin, and hollandaise sauce served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

OSCAR BENEDICT

$21.99

Our house made crab cakes, medallions of filet mignon, poached eggs, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

CARNITAS BENEDICT

$15.99

House-made pork carnitas, poached eggs, English muffin, made from scratch hollandaise sauce, and red chile. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

GARDEN BENEDICT

$14.99

Poached eggs, sliced tomato, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, mushrooms, English muffin, and made from scratch hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

TRADITIONAL

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.99

A slice of thick-cut multigrain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salt. Served with two eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens.

HONEY FRIED CHICKEN & PANCAKES

$15.99

We take a stack of our buttermilk pancakes and then tuck in honey fried chicken smothered in country gravy, two over easy eggs, and three slices of bacon inside before drenching the whole stack in pancake syrup. Seriously, yum!

LUMBERJACK BREAKFAST

$15.99

Three fresh eggs*, honey cured bacon, smoked sugar-cured ham, locally crafted breakfast sausage links, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of buttermilk pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy. You can upgrade to any of our specialty pancakes or French toast.

BISCUITS AND GRAVY BREAKFAST

$11.99

Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our scratch made country sausage gravy, served with two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens.

VEGETABLE HASH

$11.99

Hashbrowns, onion, tomato, zucchini, green pepper, yellow squash, spinach, and mushroom hash, drizzled with crema fresca, and topped with two eggs*. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy. - No vegetable substitutions, please. -

POUTINE

$11.99

Our very non-traditional breakfast poutine begins with a portion of salt-and-pepper French fries topped with cheddar-jack cheese, our scratch made sausage country gravy, and two over easy eggs*.

BACON & EGGS

$11.99

Thick-cut honey cured bacon, two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, french toast, or biscuits and gravy.

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$11.99

Locally crafted breakfast sausage links, two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.

SMOKED HAM & EGGS

$11.99

Smoked ham steak, two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

$14.99

Our house-made corned beef hash, two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$15.99

Hand breaded top sirloin chicken fried steak smothered with our house made country gravy, served with two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.

OUR MOST BORING BREAKFAST

$9.99

Two fresh eggs*, and hashbrowns or mixed greens. Served with choice of toast, or upgrade to any of our pancakes, French toast, or biscuits and gravy.

HONEY FRIED CHICKEN BISCUITS

$13.99

Honey fried chicken, on buttered biscuits, topped with country gravy and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with hashbrowns or mixed greens.

OMELETS

TOAST OMELET

$11.99

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

APPLE, ONION, AND SQUASH FRITTATA

$11.99

Tart apple, sweet onion, and roasted squash topped with chèvre and mixed greens. Served with choice of toast.

VEGGIE OMELET

$11.99

Tomato, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

BACON & CHEESE OMELET

$12.99

Honey cured bacon and choice of cheddar, Swiss, American, or cheddar-jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$12.99

Smoked ham and choice of cheddar, Swiss, American, or cheddar-jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELET

$12.99

Locally crafted breakfast sausage and choice of cheddar, Swiss, American, or cheddar-jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

DENVER OMELET

$12.99

Diced smoked ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

HONEY SMOKED SALMON OMELET

$14.99

Honey smoked salmon tomato caper cream cheese and onion. Served with breakfast potatoes or mixed greens and choice of toast.

ALL-DAY LUNCH

REUBEN

$13.99

Locally crafted corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread. Choice of french fries, mixed greens salad, or a cup of tomato bisque.

TOAST CLUB

$13.99

Triple-decker sandwich with our house roasted turkey, swiss cheese, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, thick-cut honey cured bacon, tomato slices, crisp lettuce, and mayonnaise on three slices of toasted sourdough bread. Choice of french fries, mixed greens salad, or a cup of tomato bisque.

MOZZARELLA & ROASTED VEGETABLES

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted zucchini and yellow squash, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic mayo, and balsamic vinaigrette on a grilled pressed roll. Choice of fries, mixed greens, or a cup of tomato bisque.

THE TURKEY PEDRO

$11.99

Our house roasted turkey, jalapeno cream cheese, thick-cut honey cured bacon, grilled tomato slices, and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Choice of french fries, mixed greens salad, or a cup of tomato bisque.

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE

$8.99

Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with a cup of tomato bisque.

APPLE, FIG & BRIE

$10.99

Granny Smith apple slices, fig preserves, and warm brie cheese on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of fries, mixed greens, or a cup of tomato bisque.

MONTE CRISTO

$11.99

Our house roasted turkey, swiss cheese, smoked ham, and cheddar cheese on our fabulous french toast. Cooked on the griddle, topped with powdered sugar, and served with berry dipping sauce. Choice of french fries, mixed greens salad, or a cup of tomato bisque.

TURKEY, BACON, & AVOCADO

$11.99

Our house roasted turkey, thick-cut honey cured bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, and crisp lettuce on a grilled roll. Served with choice of fries, mixed greens, or a cup of tomato bisque.

COBB SALAD

$15.99

Mixed greens, spicy Blackstone bacon, honey fried chicken breast, hard poached egg, avocado, tomato, and mixed cheese, dressed with choice of our house-made honey lemon vinaigrette or ranch dressing, and served with choice of toast.

Breakfast Sides

SIDE OF BACON

$4.99

SIDE OF CRISPY BACON

$4.99

SIDE OF BLACKSTONE BACON

$4.99

SIDE OF SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.99

SIDE OF HAM STEAK

$4.99

SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.99

SIDE OF BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.99

HALF SIDE OF BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.99

SIDE OF AVOCADO TOAST

$5.99

SIDE OF HASHBROWNS

$2.99

SIDE OF CRISPY HASHBROWNS

$2.99

SIDE OF GREEN CHILI CHEESE HASHBROWNS

$4.99

SIDE OF POUTINE HASHBROWNS

$4.99

SIDE OF PURE MAPLE SYRUP

$2.99

SIDE OF ONE EGG

$1.99

SIDE OF TWO EGGS

$2.99

SIDE OF THREE EGGS

$3.99

SIDE OF FOUR EGGS

$4.99

SIDE OF FIVE EGGS

$5.99

SLICE OF WHITE TOAST

$2.99

SLICE OF WHEAT TOAST

$2.99

SLICE OF RYE TOAST

$2.99

SLICE OF SOURDOUGH TOAST

$2.99

SIDE TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.99

SLICE OF GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$2.99

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.99

SIDE OF PORK GREEN CHILI

$2.99

SIDE OF COUNTRY SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.99

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.99

SIDE OF HOLLANDAISE

$1.59

SIDE OF MIXED GREENS

$2.99

Mixed greens, tomato, honey-lemon vinaigrette.

FRUIT CUP

$2.99

Fruit cup, typically strawberries, melon, pineapple, and orange slices, as available.

SINGLE BISCUIT

$2.99

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS

$2.99

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$2.99

SIDE POUTINE FRIES

$4.99

Pancakes Sides

SIDE OF BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.99

SIDE OF LEMON BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$8.99

SIDE OF BANANAS FOSTER PANCAKES

$8.99

SIDE OF PEACH BERRY CRUMBLE PANCAKES

$8.99

SIDE OF STRAWBERRY BANANA CHEESECAKE PANCAKES

$8.99

SIDE OF NUTELLA BANANA & NUTTER BUTTER PANCAKES

$8.99

SIDE OF CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$8.99

French Toast Sides

SIDE OF FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

SIDE OF CHAI INFUSED FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

SIDE OF BERRIES & CREAM FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

SIDE OF BOURBON PRALINE FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

SIDE OF BANANA WALNUT FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

SIDE OF CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

Lunch Sides

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SIDE OF SMOTHERED GREEN CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fries, cheddar jack cheese, house made pork green chili.

CUP OF TOMATO BISQUE

$2.99

SIDE OF POUTINE FRIES

$4.99

Fries, cheese curds, house made country sausage gravy.

SIDE OF GREEN CHILI CHEESE HASBROWNS

$4.99

DRINKS

COFFEE

$2.59

Proudly serving Pablo's Danger Monkey blend!

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.59

Extra rich over-night cold brew coffee over ice.

CUP OF TEA

$2.59

Fresh brewed.

ICED TEA

$1.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$1.99

LEMONADE

$1.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.99

VEGETABLE JUICE

$3.99

MILK

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.59

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.99

Steamed milk, chocolate, whipped cream.

CAFE LATTE

$3.99

Espresso, steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO

$3.99

CAFE MOCHA

$4.59

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream.

WHITE MOCHA

$4.59

Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream.

BLACK & WHITE MOCHA

$4.99

Espresso, white & milk chocolates, steamed milk, whipped cream.

RASPBERRY WHITE TRUFFLE

$4.99

Espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, steamed milk, whipped cream.

CAFE CREME BRULEE

$4.99

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel, steamed milk, whipped cream.

AMERICANO

$2.99

A strong brew of four shots of espresso and hot water.

CHAI LATTE

$3.99

Steamed milk, sugar, black tea, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice.

COCA-COLA

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

DR. PEPPER

$1.99

BARQ'S ROOTBEER

$1.99

FANTA ORANGE

$1.99

GINGER ALE

$1.99

SMALL OJ

$1.99

Small Cranberry

$1.99

Italian Egg Nog

$5.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.99

Lavendar Honey 🐝

$5.99

CINNAMON ROLL LATTE

$5.99

Peppermint Mocha

$5.99

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

Three wedges of French toast topped with whipped cream, served with two slices of bacon or sausage links.

KIDS PANCAKES

$4.99

Three kid size buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream, served with two slices of bacon or sausage links.

KIDS EGGS

$4.99

Two eggs any style with a slice of bacon or sausage link, fresh fruit, and a slice of toast.

TWO + ONE + ONE

$4.99

Two kid size buttermilk pancakes or wedges of French toast topped with whipped cream, one egg any style, and a slice of bacon or sausage link.

TWO + TWO + TWO

$5.99

Two kid size buttermilk pancakes or wedges of French toast topped with whipped cream, two eggs any style, and two slices of bacon or two sausage links.

KIDS LUNCH

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

Grilled cheese sandwich made with American on grilled rustic white bread. Served with fries.

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS MILK

$1.99

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.59

KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

KIDS HOT APPLE CIDER

$2.99

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$2.59

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.59

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.59

KIDS GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.59

KIDS VEGETABLE JUICE

$2.59
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We've been Littleton’s local independent breakfast spot for the last 15 years, serving up the best French Toast, Pancakes, every delicious breakfast treat we can imagine! We specialize in upscale local-American diner cuisine. We start by sourcing the best local products, like rustic hand-shaped bread from Izzio's Artisan Bakery, Polidori Sausage, freshly roasted coffee from Pablo’s, and locally raised eggs. We prepare nearly everything from scratch, including cutting our chicken fried steaks and roasting our turkey and corned beef. After all that, we get to have a little fun with it and serve some unique items, like our savory and spicy Sante Fe French toast stuffed with eggs, chorizo, green chilies, and melted cheese. Want a great Monte Cristo? An enormous Club Sandwich? We make all that, and a mean Smothered Breakfast Burrito too. Hungry yet? Come visit us for the best breakfast in Colorado.

2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100, Littleton, CO 80123

