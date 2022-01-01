Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard
Ste 105
Lincoln, NE 68521
Popular Items
TAKEOUT SILVERWARE
BEVERAGES
STARTERS
Parmesan & Artichoke Dip
Parmesan, artichoke hearts & green onion served with house-fried corn tortilla chips. *Contains gluten, dairy & soy.
Chips & Salsa
Roasted garlic & tomato salsa served with house-fried corn tortilla chips. *Chips are fried in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Chips & Queso
Our signature cheese sauce served with house-fried corn tortilla chips. *Contains gluten, dairy & chips are fried in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Prime Rib Dippers
Thinly sliced rib roast, sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with a side of our spicy au jus, on three slider buns. Contains gluten, soy, egg, and dairy.
Wings
Crispy-fried and tossed in your selection of sauce, served with celery sticks and a choice of dressing.
Fried Green Beans
Fresh green beans lightly coated in a crispy onion breading, fried to golden-brown, and served with a side of buttermilk Ranch. Contains egg, dairy, soy, and gluten.
Toasted Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla chips, housemade queso, shredded romaine, chopped tomato, red onion, black olives, fresh jalapeno with a side of sour cream, and roasted garlic and tomato salsa. Contains dairy and gluten.
Farmhouse Fries
Shoestring cut fries, smothered in red wine gravy, bits of mama's meatloaf, shredded cheddar, chopped red onion and dill pickle.
SOUP & SALAD
Toast House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, multi-grain croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh mushrooms, red onion, cucumber, and tomato with choice of dressing. Contains gluten and dairy.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce and multi-grain croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar or your choice of dressing, and topped with extra Parmesan on top. Parmesan cheese mixed into dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and fish.
California Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens and multi-grain croutons, garnished with deli-style smoked turkey, chopped market bacon, fresh zucchini, red onion, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, crispy avocado, and bleu cheese crumbles, with your choice of dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.
Cranberry Almond Salad
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese. Contains dairy and gluten.
Side Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce and multi-grain croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese. Parmesan cheese mixed into dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and fish.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, fresh mushrooms, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Contains gluten and dairy.
Bowl of Soup
8OZ Size
Super Bowl
16OZ Size
Soup & Salad
BURGERS
Dublin Pub Melt
Guinness-braised onions and gourmet mushrooms with smoked Gouda and country Dijon mustard on toasted black Russian bread. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.
Heartland Burger
Seasoned ground beef, pecanwood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, creamy slaw, crispy corn fritters, french fried onions, pickle, and housemade BBQ sauce on a toasted gourment bun, served with the choice of one side item.
Toast Classic
Our original burger with fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo with your choice of cheese on a gourmet bun. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.
Red Hot & Bleu Burger
Our fresh ground beef burger, pecanwood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, fresh Arcadian greens, tomato, green onion, jalapeno, and red hot mayo on a toasted gourmet bun.
Sweet Chile Avocado Burger
Swiss cheese, sweet chili sauce, fresh Arcadian greens, zucchini, red onion, and crispy avocado, toasted gourmet bun.
SANDWICHES
Classic Pot Roast Sandwich
Slow-roasted shredded beef and red wine gravy on a toasted gourmet bun. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
Smoked Gouda, Swiss and cheddar cheese on thick-cut Vienna wheat berry toast. Contains gluten and dairy.
Schoolhouse Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, pecanwood smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato, red onion and honey mustard sauce on Vienna wheat berry toast Contains gluten and dairy.
Steakhouse French Dip
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus. Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Thai Chicken Wrap
Crunchy chicken, housemade Thai peanut sauce, crisp cabbage, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro and toasted almonds in a whole wheat tortilla wrap. Contains gluten, soy, egg, dairy, sesame, peanuts.
Toast Reuben
Thinly sliced deli-style pastrami, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Black Russian bread Contains dairy, soy, and gluten.
Garden Guardian
Plant-based and gluten-free housemade veggie burger packed with garbanzo beans and seasoned veggies on a vegan and gluten-free bun, stacked with fresh greens, zucchini, red onion, roasted red pepper and balsamic vinaigrette, served with sauteed garlic green beans.
Crispy Cajun Fish
Lightly breaded and fried tilapia spiced with our Cajun dry rub on a toasted ciabatta hoagie with remoulade sauce, crunch cabbage, red onion, tomato, and pickle
ENTREES
Braised Pot Roast
Tender shredded beef and our red wine gravy with two sides and soft dinner roll with butter. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Fresh Salmon
An 8oz salmon fillet, grilled to medium-well, brushed with lemon garlic butter, served with two sides. Add honey mustard-glazed for an additional. Contains dairy. Salmon and select sides are gluten free.
Mama's Meatloaf
Crafted in house and glazed with tomato ketchup and brown sugar, served with two sides and soft dinner roll with butter. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and soy.
Steak Stroganoff
Seasoned 8oz steak, grilled the way you like it, fanned over classic egg noodles and roasted mushrooms in a traditional red wine and sour cream gravy, garnished with fresh scallions. Contains gluten and dairy.
Toast Flat Iron
An 8oz cut of USDA Choice flat iron steak, seasoned and grilled to your preference, served with two sides. Contains dairy.
Toasted Mac & Cheese
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown. Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
Southern Fried Tilapia
mild and flakey white fish, breaded in house, your choice of mild or blackened, served with a side of Cajun-style tartar sauce, crispy shoestring cut fries, creamy coleslaw, and sliced dill pickles
KIDS
Kid Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar on toasted Vienna wheat bread. Contains dairy and gluten.
Lil' Toaster Burger
Fresh ground beef and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted mini bun. Contains gluten and dairy.
Kid Chicken Nuggets
Five piece of juicy chicken breast in home-style crispy breading. Contains gluten and soy.
Kid Mac N Cheese
Tender cavatappi pasta in yellow cheese sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.
DESSERTS
Chocolate Cake
Rich layers of chocolate cake and ganache, with a dark chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. Vegetarian
Peanut Butter Pie
Buttery chocolate graham crust filled with light peanut butter cream and chocolate chips with a dark chocolate sauce Contains gluten, dairy, and peanut. Vegetarian
Cranberry-Orange Crisp
Warm cranberry and mandarin orange compote topped with brown sugar crisp and fresh whipped cream
DRESSINGS*
CONDIMENTS*
SIDE ITEMS
Applesauce
Gluten and Dairy Free
Basket Chips
Contains Gluten and Soy
Basket French Fries
Contains gluten and soy.
Creamy Coleslaw*
Garlic Green Beans
Contains dairy.
Mashed Potatoes
Contains dairy.
Seasoned Rice
Contains dairy.
Side Chips & Queso
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Side Chips & Salsa
Contains soy and gluten.
Side Parmesan Art Dip
Contains dairy, soy, and gluten.
Asparagus
24 Oz Cocktails
New York Sour
house sour mix - Jameson whiskey - cabernet float
Strip and Go Naked
lemon juice - simple syrup - vodka- light domestic beer
Mojito
muddled mint & lime - white rum - simple syrup - soda & 7
House Margarita
tequila -house made sweet & sour -lime juice - topped with soda & 7
Spicy Margarita
house infused jalapeno tequila - triple sec - house made sweet & sour - lime juice - fresh jalapeno - topped with soda & 7
Bloody Mary
house spicy bloody mary mix - vodka -garnished with celery, green olive, cucumber, and pickle
Mood Maker
House bourbon, triple sec, raspberry puree, OJ
Red Wine by the Bottle
Terrazas Cabernet
"Aromas of intense red fruits, such as strawberry and ripe raspberry, combined with smooth notes of thyme and black pepper. Toasty notes and caramel flavors are elegantly melted and give all its complexity to the wine."
Drumheller Merlot
"This Merlot opens with aromas of blueberry, subtle spice and rose petals with hints of cocoa. Balanced in style, this wine is structured yet lively."
Klinker Brick Zinfandel
"Lodi, CA- Full, juicy flavors of cherries and plums coupled with the perfect balance of oak and spice. There is a nuance of mint and clove on the nose and a lingering, elegant finish."
Pessimist Red Blend
"The Pessimist has a powerful and intensely aromatic nose that ascends to greet you with blueberry, boysenberry and black plum fragrance."
Bread & Butter Pino Noir
"A California Pinot Noir that is fruit-forward, delicious, and smooth."
White Wine by the Bottle
Bottled Beer
Take Out Draft Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Comfort Kitchen & Bar offering fresh flavors in a comforting atmosphere.
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Ste 105, Lincoln, NE 68521