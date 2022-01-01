Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

570 Fallbrook Boulevard

Ste 105

Lincoln, NE 68521

Order Again

Popular Items

Toast Classic
Steakhouse French Dip
Mama's Meatloaf

TAKEOUT SILVERWARE

NO SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you do not need disposable silverware.

NEED SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you need disposable utensils. Type how many you would like in the instruction box below.

BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.59

24oz Beverage

Lemonade

$2.59

24oz Beverage

Iced Tea

$2.59

24oz Beverage

Red Bull

$4.00

8.4oz Can.

Juice

$3.00

24oz Size

Milk

$3.00

24oz Size

Iced Toddy

Iced Toddy

$4.00

STARTERS

Parmesan & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Parmesan, artichoke hearts & green onion served with house-fried corn tortilla chips. *Contains gluten, dairy & soy.

Chips & Salsa

$7.49

Roasted garlic & tomato salsa served with house-fried corn tortilla chips. *Chips are fried in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Our signature cheese sauce served with house-fried corn tortilla chips. *Contains gluten, dairy & chips are fried in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Prime Rib Dippers

Prime Rib Dippers

$12.99

Thinly sliced rib roast, sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with a side of our spicy au jus, on three slider buns. Contains gluten, soy, egg, and dairy.

Wings

Wings

$11.99

Crispy-fried and tossed in your selection of sauce, served with celery sticks and a choice of dressing.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Fresh green beans lightly coated in a crispy onion breading, fried to golden-brown, and served with a side of buttermilk Ranch. Contains egg, dairy, soy, and gluten.

Toasted Nachos

Toasted Nachos

$10.99

Crisp corn tortilla chips, housemade queso, shredded romaine, chopped tomato, red onion, black olives, fresh jalapeno with a side of sour cream, and roasted garlic and tomato salsa. Contains dairy and gluten.

Farmhouse Fries

$11.99

Shoestring cut fries, smothered in red wine gravy, bits of mama's meatloaf, shredded cheddar, chopped red onion and dill pickle.

SOUP & SALAD

Toast House Salad

Toast House Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, multi-grain croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh mushrooms, red onion, cucumber, and tomato with choice of dressing. Contains gluten and dairy.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce and multi-grain croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar or your choice of dressing, and topped with extra Parmesan on top. Parmesan cheese mixed into dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and fish.

California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$13.79

Fresh mixed greens and multi-grain croutons, garnished with deli-style smoked turkey, chopped market bacon, fresh zucchini, red onion, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, crispy avocado, and bleu cheese crumbles, with your choice of dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.

Cranberry Almond Salad

Cranberry Almond Salad

$10.49

Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese. Contains dairy and gluten.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.49

Crisp Romaine lettuce and multi-grain croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese. Parmesan cheese mixed into dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, and fish.

Side Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, fresh mushrooms, croutons, and your choice of dressing. Contains gluten and dairy.

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

8OZ Size

Super Bowl

$8.99

16OZ Size

Soup & Salad

$9.99

BURGERS

Burgers paired with your choice of one side.

Dublin Pub Melt

$11.29

Guinness-braised onions and gourmet mushrooms with smoked Gouda and country Dijon mustard on toasted black Russian bread. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.

Heartland Burger

Heartland Burger

$11.29

Seasoned ground beef, pecanwood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, creamy slaw, crispy corn fritters, french fried onions, pickle, and housemade BBQ sauce on a toasted gourment bun, served with the choice of one side item.

Toast Classic

$10.99

Our original burger with fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo with your choice of cheese on a gourmet bun. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.

Red Hot & Bleu Burger

$12.49

Our fresh ground beef burger, pecanwood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, fresh Arcadian greens, tomato, green onion, jalapeno, and red hot mayo on a toasted gourmet bun.

Sweet Chile Avocado Burger

$12.49

Swiss cheese, sweet chili sauce, fresh Arcadian greens, zucchini, red onion, and crispy avocado, toasted gourmet bun.

SANDWICHES

Served with your choice of one side. Side salad, side Caeser, or housemade soup available for additional.
Classic Pot Roast Sandwich

Classic Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.99

Slow-roasted shredded beef and red wine gravy on a toasted gourmet bun. Contains gluten, dairy, and soy.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Smoked Gouda, Swiss and cheddar cheese on thick-cut Vienna wheat berry toast. Contains gluten and dairy.

Schoolhouse Club Sandwich

Schoolhouse Club Sandwich

$11.89

Smoked turkey, pecanwood smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato, red onion and honey mustard sauce on Vienna wheat berry toast Contains gluten and dairy.

Steakhouse French Dip

Steakhouse French Dip

$13.99

Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus. Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$11.79

Crunchy chicken, housemade Thai peanut sauce, crisp cabbage, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro and toasted almonds in a whole wheat tortilla wrap. Contains gluten, soy, egg, dairy, sesame, peanuts.

Toast Reuben

Toast Reuben

$11.49

Thinly sliced deli-style pastrami, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Black Russian bread Contains dairy, soy, and gluten.

Garden Guardian

$9.99

Plant-based and gluten-free housemade veggie burger packed with garbanzo beans and seasoned veggies on a vegan and gluten-free bun, stacked with fresh greens, zucchini, red onion, roasted red pepper and balsamic vinaigrette, served with sauteed garlic green beans.

Crispy Cajun Fish

$10.89

Lightly breaded and fried tilapia spiced with our Cajun dry rub on a toasted ciabatta hoagie with remoulade sauce, crunch cabbage, red onion, tomato, and pickle

ENTREES

Braised Pot Roast

Braised Pot Roast

$13.99

Tender shredded beef and our red wine gravy with two sides and soft dinner roll with butter. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$18.99

An 8oz salmon fillet, grilled to medium-well, brushed with lemon garlic butter, served with two sides. Add honey mustard-glazed for an additional. Contains dairy. Salmon and select sides are gluten free.

Mama's Meatloaf

Mama's Meatloaf

$13.99

Crafted in house and glazed with tomato ketchup and brown sugar, served with two sides and soft dinner roll with butter. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and soy.

Steak Stroganoff

Steak Stroganoff

$17.99

Seasoned 8oz steak, grilled the way you like it, fanned over classic egg noodles and roasted mushrooms in a traditional red wine and sour cream gravy, garnished with fresh scallions. Contains gluten and dairy.

Toast Flat Iron

Toast Flat Iron

$17.99

An 8oz cut of USDA Choice flat iron steak, seasoned and grilled to your preference, served with two sides. Contains dairy.

Toasted Mac & Cheese

Toasted Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown. Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.

Southern Fried Tilapia

Southern Fried Tilapia

$14.99

mild and flakey white fish, breaded in house, your choice of mild or blackened, served with a side of Cajun-style tartar sauce, crispy shoestring cut fries, creamy coleslaw, and sliced dill pickles

KIDS

Kid meals are served with one side and includes drink choice of milk, juice, or soda.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Melted cheddar on toasted Vienna wheat bread. Contains dairy and gluten.

Lil' Toaster Burger

$6.99

Fresh ground beef and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted mini bun. Contains gluten and dairy.

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Five piece of juicy chicken breast in home-style crispy breading. Contains gluten and soy.

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Tender cavatappi pasta in yellow cheese sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Rich layers of chocolate cake and ganache, with a dark chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. Vegetarian

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Buttery chocolate graham crust filled with light peanut butter cream and chocolate chips with a dark chocolate sauce Contains gluten, dairy, and peanut. Vegetarian

Cranberry-Orange Crisp

$6.99

Warm cranberry and mandarin orange compote topped with brown sugar crisp and fresh whipped cream

DRESSINGS*

1000 Island*

$0.69

Balsamic Vinaigrette*

$0.69

Creamy Bleu Cheese

$0.69

Caesar Dressing

$0.69

Dorothy Lynch

$0.69

Ranch*

$0.69

CONDIMENTS*

Au Jus*

$0.69

BBQ Sauce*

$0.69

Queso Side (4oz)

$0.99

Salsa Side (4oz)

$0.99

$Butter

$0.69

Frank's Hot

$0.69

Meatloaf Ketchup Glaze

$0.69

Red Wine Gravy*

$0.69

Sour Cream

$0.69

Red Hot Mayo

$0.69

SIDE ITEMS

Applesauce

$0.99

Gluten and Dairy Free

Basket Chips

$1.25

Contains Gluten and Soy

Basket French Fries

$2.00

Contains gluten and soy.

Creamy Coleslaw*

$2.00

Garlic Green Beans

$2.00

Contains dairy.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Contains dairy.

Seasoned Rice

$2.00

Contains dairy.

Side Chips & Queso

$2.00

Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.

Side Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Contains soy and gluten.

Side Parmesan Art Dip

$2.00

Contains dairy, soy, and gluten.

Asparagus

$2.00Out of stock

24 Oz Cocktails

New York Sour

$9.00

house sour mix - Jameson whiskey - cabernet float

Strip and Go Naked

$9.00

lemon juice - simple syrup - vodka- light domestic beer

Mojito

$9.00

muddled mint & lime - white rum - simple syrup - soda & 7

House Margarita

$9.00

tequila -house made sweet & sour -lime juice - topped with soda & 7

Spicy Margarita

$9.00

house infused jalapeno tequila - triple sec - house made sweet & sour - lime juice - fresh jalapeno - topped with soda & 7

Bloody Mary

$9.00

house spicy bloody mary mix - vodka -garnished with celery, green olive, cucumber, and pickle

Mood Maker

$8.00

House bourbon, triple sec, raspberry puree, OJ

Red Wine by the Bottle

Terrazas Cabernet

$30.00

"Aromas of intense red fruits, such as strawberry and ripe raspberry, combined with smooth notes of thyme and black pepper. Toasty notes and caramel flavors are elegantly melted and give all its complexity to the wine."

Drumheller Merlot

$30.00

"This Merlot opens with aromas of blueberry, subtle spice and rose petals with hints of cocoa. Balanced in style, this wine is structured yet lively."

Klinker Brick Zinfandel

$30.00

"Lodi, CA- Full, juicy flavors of cherries and plums coupled with the perfect balance of oak and spice. There is a nuance of mint and clove on the nose and a lingering, elegant finish."

Pessimist Red Blend

$30.00

"The Pessimist has a powerful and intensely aromatic nose that ascends to greet you with blueberry, boysenberry and black plum fragrance."

Bread & Butter Pino Noir

$30.00

"A California Pinot Noir that is fruit-forward, delicious, and smooth."

White Wine by the Bottle

St. Francis Chardonnay

$30.00

Vino Moscato

$30.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bonterra Rosé

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Sam Adams

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00+

Corona

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Take Out Draft Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

American-style Light Lager ABV 4.2%

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Comfort Kitchen & Bar offering fresh flavors in a comforting atmosphere.

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Ste 105, Lincoln, NE 68521

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

