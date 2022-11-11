Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Toast Milwaukee

review star

No reviews yet

231 S 2nd Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Side Bacon (4)
Chicken Waffle

Coffee, Tea & More!

Kona Coffee

$3.50

Enjoy a light-roasted taste born in paradise, nurtured on the rich slopes of volcanic Hawaiian mountains.

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Peru Decaf | Weeden Creek

Rishi Hot Tea

$3.50

Rishi Tea steeped for 2 minutes for optimal flavor!

Latte

$5.00

La Barista | Weeden Creek Espresso - Milk Choice

Dulce de Leche Latte

Dulce de Leche Latte

$5.50

Espresso - Dulce De Leche Caramel Sauce - Vanilla Syrup - Choice of Milk - Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Drizzle

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Espresso - Honey Lavender Simple Syrup - Choice of Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso - Choice of Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Choice of Milk - Dutch Chocolate Sauce - Topped with Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce Drizzle

Munchies

Bowl of Minis

Bowl of Minis

$7.99

(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce

Crispy Spicy Gooey Cheese Sticks

Crispy Spicy Gooey Cheese Sticks

$8.99

(5) Hand Rolled - Wonton Wrappers - Pepper Jack Cheese - Salsa Roja - Ranch

Brunch Corn Doggies

Brunch Corn Doggies

$8.99

(3) Hand Batted Chicken Sausages - Sweet Corn Batter - Jalapeno Honey Mustard - Maple Syrup

Smothered Chorizo Fries

Smothered Chorizo Fries

$9.99

Spiral Cut Fries - Chorizo - Spicy Gravy - Cheddar - Green Onions - Hollandaise Drizzle

Foxy Loxy Toast

Foxy Loxy Toast

$12.99

Lox - Herbed Goat Cheese - Fried Capers - Rye Toast - Argula Salad - Citrus Vinaigrette - Pickled Cucumber - Hard Boiled Egg

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Avocado Spread - Arugula Salad - Citrus Vinaigrette - Chili Dusted Hominy - 9 Grain Toast - Eggs

Boogie Down Benedicts

Carnitas Benedict

Carnitas Benedict

$14.99

Slow Roasted Pork - Jalapeno Escabeche - Poached Eggs - Chili Lime Hollandaise - Cilantro - English Muffin - Choice of Potato

Californa Benny

Californa Benny

$13.99

Grilled Tomato - Spinach - Garlic - Sliced Avocado - Poached Eggs - Hollandaise - English Muffin - Choice of Potato

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.99

Local Canadian Bacon - Poached Eggs Hollandaise - English Muffin - Choice of Potato

Killer Classics

Hippie Hash Skillet

Hippie Hash Skillet

$13.99

Roasted Cauliflower - Root Vegetables - Papa Rojas - Eggs - Avocado Pico - Queso Fresco - Choice of Toast

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.99

Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Herbed Potatoes - Onions - Eggs - Hollandaise - Choice of Toast

Wake & Bake Skillet

Wake & Bake Skillet

$14.99

Chicken Sausage - Papa Rojas - Corn Relish - Spicy Gravy - Eggs - Tomatoes - Green Onions - Choice of Toast

Duck Confit Skillet

Duck Confit Skillet

$16.99

Duck Leg Confit - Herbed Potatoes - Root Vegetables - Apricot - Savory Duck Sauce - Chives - Choice of Eggs - Choice of Toast

Chorizo Skillet Hash

Chorizo Skillet Hash

$13.99

Chorizo - Papa Rojas - Corn Relish - Roasted Poblanos - Eggs - Cilantro - Choice of Toast

Barbacoa Hash Skillet

Barbacoa Hash Skillet

$14.99

Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast

Southwest Steak and Eggs

Southwest Steak and Eggs

$18.99

Marinated Grass Fed Sirloin - Avocado Pico - Eggs - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Choice of Salsa - Corn Tortillas - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Eggs - Cilantro - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast

Over Stuffed Croissant

Over Stuffed Croissant

$15.99

Local Canadian Bacon - Pork Sausage - Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Hollandaise - Croissant - Choice of Potato

Gordo’s Classic

Gordo’s Classic

$11.99

Eggs Any Style - Choice of Meat - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast

Far Out Omelets

Loaded Omelet

Loaded Omelet

$14.99

Ham - Bacon - Mushrooms - Bell Peppers - Herbed Potatoes - Cheddar Cheese - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast

Mushroom, Arugula and Gouda Omelet

Mushroom, Arugula and Gouda Omelet

$13.99

Sauteed Mushroom - Herbs - Garlic - Arugula - Choice of Potatoes - Choice of Toast

Green Goat Omelet

Green Goat Omelet

$12.99

Goat Cheese - Tomatoes - Spinach - Basil - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast

Sweeet

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$13.99

(3) Buttermilk Pancakes - Cinnamon Swirl - Vanilla Icing - Choice of Meat

Dulce De Leche French Toast

Dulce De Leche French Toast

$13.99

(2) Thick Slices of Challah French Toast - Dulce De Leche Caramel Sauce - Fresh Strawberries - Bananas - Topped with Toasted Coconut - Choice of Meat

Lemon Berry Croissant French Toast

Lemon Berry Croissant French Toast

$14.99

Croissant French Toast - Lemon Crème Anglaise - Assorted Berries - Choice of Meat

French Toast Stuffed ( Sam I Am )

French Toast Stuffed ( Sam I Am )

$14.99

Challah French Toast - Ham - Bacon - Eggs - Cheddar - Strawberry Jam - Choice of Potato

Chicken Waffle

Chicken Waffle

$13.99

Golden Malted Waffle - Chicken Strips - Spicy Honey - Jalapeno Lime Butter - Maple Syrup

Cherry Cobbler Waffle

$12.99

Golden Malt Waffle - Cherry Cobbler Sauce - House Streusel - Fresh Whipped Cream - Choice of Meat

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$11.99

(2) Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Choice of Meat - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Giant Buttermilk Pancakes Plain

Giant Buttermilk Pancakes Plain

$10.99

(3) Giant Buttermilk Pancakes - Choice of Meat - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Giant Buttermilk Pancakes Modified

Giant Buttermilk Pancakes Modified

$10.99

(3) Giant Buttermilk Pancakes - Choice of Meat - Modified your way - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter

Rolled Up

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$13.99

Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Mexican Rice - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Queso Fresco - Cilantro - Sour Cream Drizzle

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Chorizo - Scrambled Egg - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Cheddar - Flour Tortilla

Carnita Burrito

Carnita Burrito

$13.99

Carnita Pork - Black Beans - Mexican Rice - Jalapeno Escabeche - Salsa Verde - Sour Cream - Queso Fresco - Cilantro

Fried Chicken Fattie

Fried Chicken Fattie

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Strips - Shredded Romaine - Cheddar - Black Beans - Corn Relish - Sliced Avocado - Zesty Ancho Sauce - Ranch - Flour Tortilla

I'm Holdin'

Brew City Butterburger

Brew City Butterburger

$13.99

7 Oz Angus Butter Basted Patty - Fried Onions - American Cheese - Pickles - Ketchup - Mustard - Classic Bun

Big Brunch Burger

Big Brunch Burger

$15.99

7 oz Grass Fed Patty - Local Canadian Bacon - Bacon - Smoked Gouda - Fried Egg - Cheese Sauce - Choice of Potato

Cubano Con Huevo Panini

Cubano Con Huevo Panini

$14.99

Mojo Pulled Pork - Seared Ham - Fried Egg Hard - Swiss Cheese - Pickles - Jalapeno Honey Mustard - Sourdough - Choice of Potato

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$13.99

Bacon - Fresh Tomato Slices - Shredded Romaine - Eggs - Jalapeno Mayo - Challah Toast

Kids Corner

Kids Pancake

Kids Pancake

$6.99

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$6.99

(1) Delicious Slice of French Toast - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat

Kids Waffle

Kids Waffle

$6.99

(1) Yummy Golden Malted Waffle - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

(3) Amazing Chicken Fingers - Choice of Potato

Sides

Side Bacon (4)

$5.99

(4) Pieces of Bacon

Side Pork Sausage (2)

$3.99

(2) Pork Sausage Patties

Side Chicken Sausage (2)

$3.99

(2) Chicken Sausage Links

Side Eggs (2)

$3.99

(2) Cage-Free Brown Eggs served to Perfection!

Side Waffle

$4.99

(1) Yummy Golden Malted Waffle served with Syrup and Butter

Side Pancake

$3.50

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake served with Syrup and Butter

Side French Toast

$4.99

(1) Delicious Slice of Challah French Toast served with Syrup and Butter

Side Hash Browns

$3.50

Crispy Golden Hash!

Side Fries

$3.50

Crispy Spiral Cut Fries

Side Papa Rojas

$3.50

Our Delicious Take on Breakfast Potatoes

Side Fruit

$4.50

An assortment of Fresh Fruit! Typically Cantaloupe - Strawberries - blueberries - Raspberries

Side Toast

$2.99

(2) Pieces of Toast, Buttered and served with Choice of Jam

Juice and Beverage

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99

100% Apple Juice - No sugar added

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

White grapefruit juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.99

Natalie's orange juice is made from 100% fresh Florida oranges.

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Tropical 100% pineapple juice

Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Sacramento Premium 100% Tomato Juice

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the bog!

Soda

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$3.99

Got Milk?

Beer - Bottles & Cans

Central Waters Ouisconsing

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00
Miller Lite Tall Boy

Miller Lite Tall Boy

$5.00

Miller Time!

High Life Tall Boy

$5.00

MKE O-GII

$7.00
Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Light, Crisp, Refreshing Frick'n Delicious

PBR Tall Boy

PBR Tall Boy

$5.00

Award Winning!

Raised Grain Naked Threesome

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch - enjoy the party!

Website

Location

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

