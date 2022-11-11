Breakfast & Brunch
Toast Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch - enjoy the party!
Location
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurant