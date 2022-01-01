- Home
Toast 'N Jams
645 Reviews
$$
211 Seaway Drive
at the Corner of Seminole Rd
Norton Shores, MI 49444
Eggs
Super Combo Breakfast
3 Eggs , 2 Strips Bacon, 2 links, half slice ham, Choice of Potatoes and 2 Pancakes with syrup.
Eggs w/Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Two Eggs Any Style, & Toast
Eggs & Toast
Two Eggs Any Style, & Toast
Eggs & Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs with Homemade Corned Beef Hash. Served with toast choice.
Corned Beef Hash Combo Breakfast
House Made Corned Beef Hash, Three Eggs, 2 strips bacon, 2 links, & 2 pancakes
Eggs & NY Strip Steak
8 oz. NY Strip, Two Eggs, & Toast
Pancakes & French Toast & Waffles
Banana Nut Pancakes Breakfast
2 Pancakes with Bananas and Pecans cooked right into the batter. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
Fresh Baked Belgian Waffle with Two Eggs, & Bacon or Sausage
Blueberry Pancakes Breakfast
2 Pancakes with Blueberries dropped right into the cake. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Chicago Style French Toast Breakfast
2 Slices English muffin bread dipped in our unique cinnamon egg batter. Topped with sliced bananas and pecans. With maple syrup, 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast Breakfast
2 slices Cinnamon Raisin bread dipped in our unique cinnamon egg batter. Served with 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
French Toast Breakfast
2 slices French Toast served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Gluten Free French Toast HIGH Allergy
Gluten Free French Toast LOW Allergy
Pancake Breakfast
3 Pancakes, Two Eggs, & Bacon or Sausage
Sourdough French Toast Breakfast
2 Slices Sourdough bread dipped our unique Cinnamon Egg batter. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage.
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Omelettes
Bacon & Cheddar Omelette
Bacon & Cheddar Cheese w/Toast
Corned Beef Hash Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with House Made Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Cheese, w/Toast
German Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onion, Hash Browns Inside, Cheddar Cheese, & Green Onion Garnish with Sour Cream Topping, w/Toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Diced Ham & American Cheese, w/Toast
Philly Diablo Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Thinly Sliced Beef, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperjack Cheese and Diablo Sauce. w/Toast
Meat Lover's Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast
Monterey Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Bacon bits, Avocado, Salsa and Monterey Jack Cheese. w/Toast
Denver Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast
Mushroom Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Sauteed Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese. w/Toast
Spinach Tomato Feta Omelette
3 Egg Omelette, with Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Feta cheese, Swiss and Parmesan. w/Toast
Sausage Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with crumbled Sausage & Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast
Santa Monica Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, red and green Bell Peppers and Garlic with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. w/Toast
Western Omelette
3 egg Omelette with Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & American Cheese slices. w/Toast
Cheese Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast
Chili Dog Omelette
3 Egg Omelette with Chili Sauce, All Beef Hot Dog, Sauteed Onion and Green Pepper, Mustard and American Cheese. Served w/toast
House Specialty
Biscuits & Gravy - 1/2
1 Biscuit & Grandpa's Sausage Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs
2 Eggs, 2 Homemade Biscuits and Grandpa's Sausage Gravy
California Dreamer
2 Scrambled Eggs, with Tomato and Avocado in a Grilled Croissant. Served with fresh cut Melon.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
2 Eggs, with House Made Corned Beef Hash and choice of Toast
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
2 Eggs, Choice of Potatoes, Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy, & Choice of Toast.
Egg in a Muffin Sandwich
One Fried Egg in a Grilled English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and American Cheese
Eggs Benedict
Two Basted Eggs, Grilled English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, & Hollandaise Sauce
Eggs Florentine Benedict
2 Basted Eggs, Bacon, Spinach and Tomato on a Grilled English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce
Hash Brown Skillet
2 Eggs, Extra large order of Hash Browns laced with Onions, Diced Ham & Cheddar Cheese. Served with toast choice
Hash Brown Skillet - HALF
Scrambles
Farmer's Scramble
4 Scrambled Eggs mixed with Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper and Scallions. Seasoned with garlic and Paprika. Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. w/Toast
Tortilla Scramble
3 Scrambled Eggs mixed with Green Onions, Green Chiles, Green Peppers, Corn, Jalapenos and Tomatoes. Oregano and Garlic seasoning. Mex-blend Cheese and salsa. With 3 Tortillas
Mediterranean Scramble
3 Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Scallions, Black Olives and Tomatoes. Parsley, Oregano, Mint seasoning. Feta Cheese. w/Toast
Seafood Scramble
3 Scrambled Eggs with Imitation Crabmeat, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Scallions and minced Garlic. Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. Seasoned with Basil and Old Bay. W/Toast
Farmers Scramble - HALF
Healthy, Bakery Cereal
Bagel
Plain or Cinnamon Raisin with Cream Cheese
Baked Oatmeal
Our Old Fashioned Oats seasoned with Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Vanilla. Baked to Perfection.
Bread Pudding
Homemade of Course!
Carb Smart Combo
4 Scrambled Egg Whites. 6 oz. Grilled Ground Turkey Patties. Cottage Cheese and Tomato Juice.
Cereal
Fitness Omelette
3 Scrambled Egg White Omelette, Mushrooms, Onion, Broccoli, Green Peppers. Sliced tomatoes. Dry Wheat Toast and Juice
Fruit Cup
Strawberry, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, & Grapes
Fruit Plate
Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, & Grapes
Glazed Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Cinnamon Raisin Bread, buttered and grilled on both sides and topped with Icing.
Grits
Oatmeal
Steam Kettle Whole Oats. Served with milk, brown sugar, raisins and granola.
Toast 'N Jam
Yogurt Parfait
Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, Granola, and Vanilla Yogurt
Southwest Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs and Homemade Sauce over tortillas with, Black Beans and Avocado
Breakfast Tortillas
Build your own tacos with scrambled eggs, diced tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, fresh cut salsa and black beans.
Breakfast Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles, Rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.
Breakfast Burrito - Diablo
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles. Laced with Diablo Sauce and rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs mixed with Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack cheese, Spicy Ranch dressing and Chorizo. Served in a grilled flour tortilla.
Potatoes (sides)
Add Breakfast Meat A
Bacon
Four Strips
2 ONLY Bacon
Two Strips
1 ONLY Bacon
One Strip
Links
Three Links
2 ONLY Link
1 ONLY Link
Patties
Two Pork Patties
1 ONLY Pattie
Turkey Patties
Two Patties
1 ONLY Turk Patt
Ham Slice
Beef Patty Only
Chicken Breast.
Country Fried Steak Only
NY Strip ONLY
Corned Beef Hash Side
Canadian Bacon
Sides - Breakfast
Toast 'N Jam
Egg - ONE ONLY
Eggs - TWO ONLY
Eggs-THREE ONLY
Eggs-FOUR ONLY
Garlic Toast - 1
Sausage Gravy Cup
Strawberries Cup
Corned Beef Hash - SIDE
2 Xtra Corn Tortillas
2 Xtra Flour Tortillas
ADD Avocado - SIDE
Side Hollandaise
Real Maple Syrup
ADD Strawberry Chzcake Filling
Kid's Breakfast
Kid's Pancake
One Pancake served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.
Kids French Toast
One Piece French Toast served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.
Kid's Blueberry Pancake
One Blueberry Pancake served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.
Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake
One Pancake with Chocolate chips served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.
Kid's Fruit Cup ONLY
Kid's Cheese Omelette w/Toast
One Egg Cheese omelette served with toast and kids fruit cup.
Kid's 1 Egg w/Toast
One Egg served with one piece of meat and toast and kids fruit cup.
Kid's Cereal w/Fruit Cup
Assortment of cereal served with kids fruit cup.
Pancakes, FT, ONE ONLY etc
Sandwiches & Wraps
California Reuben
Sliced Turkey and Cole Slaw with Thousand Island Dressing on Rye. Served with potato chips
Chicken Salad Croissant
House Made Chicken Salad & Lettuce on a tender Croissant. Served With Chips.
Club Sandwich
Sliced Ham, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss & American Cheese on Toasted White Bread. Served With Chips.
French Dip
House Sliced Roast Beef, & Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Roll. Served With Chips.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted American Cheese Inside Grilled White Bread. Served With Chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Grilled 5 oz Chicken Breast, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Brioche Bun. Served With Chips.
Chicken Club Special
Crispy Breaded Chicken Strips. 2 strips bacon, Swiss cheese. deluxe with french fries. On a brioche bun.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
On your choice of bread. Grilled and Served with potato chips
Patty Melt
Fresh Grilled One Third Pound Burger Patty, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauteed Onion, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.
Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie
House Sliced Roast Beef, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, & Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Roll. Served With Chips.
Burnt Ends Beef BBQ Brisket w/Potato Salad and Baked Beans
Tender Beef Bar B Q served on a Toasted Brioche Bun topped with sweet onion and served with Homemade Potato Salad and our Famous Baked Beans
Reuben Sandwich
House Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.
Turkey Bacon Melt
Grilled Sourdough Bread with Fresh Sliced Roast Turkey with Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ruffles Potato chips and pickle spear.
Corned Beef on Rye deli sandwich, Cold
Fresh Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw and Thousand Island Dressing on Marbled Rye Bread.
Ham 'N Swiss Deli Sandwich, Cold
Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion with Dijonnaise on Marbled Rye Bread. Served with Ruffles potato chips.
Roast Beef & Cheddar Deli Sand, Cold
House Sliced Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish dressing & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Ruffles Potato chips.
Turkey Bacon Deli Sandwich, Cold
Fresh Sliced Roast Turkey Served on Sourdough Bread with Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Southwest Sauce. Served with Ruffles Potato Chips.
Wrap - Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad with chopped lettuce rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with Ruffles potato chips.
Wrap - Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken Tenders Sliced, Lettuce, Tomato, Dressing Choice, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Chips.
Wrap - Turkey Bacon Ranch
Tortilla wrapped around Fresh Sliced Roasted Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing.
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich
On your choice of toast. Served with potato chips.
Whitefish Sandwich
Deep Fried and Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tartar sauce and Ruffles potato chips.
Soups & Salad
Soup of the Day
Variety of House Made Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
Homemade and our best seller!
Tomato Soup
Creamy and homemade.
Chili
House Made Chili. Mom's recipe from the 1950's.
Cobb Salad - Chicken
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg & Bleu Cheese
Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Hard boiled Egg, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese
Tossed Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Croutons & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Salad w/Greens
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Chicken Salad, Tomato, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Fresh Mushrooms.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, hard boiled egg, sweet red onion, fresh mushrooms, carrots, sunflower seeds, tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Hot Bacon Dressing.
Chicken Salad Fruit Plate
Homemade Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Cottage Cheese and Fresh cut fruit assortment.
Fruit, Fresh Cut
Assortment of fresh cut fruit.
Side Salad
Soup and Half Sandwich
Burgers 'n Dogs
Springfield (Bacon Cheeseburger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Bacon, & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served With potato chips.
Mid Point (Bleu Cheese Burger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Bleu cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served With chips.
Windy City (Basic Cheeseburger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger & American Cheese. Served deluxe style With chips.
Amarillo (Pepperjack and Bar BQ Burger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese and Bar B Q sauce. Served deluxe style With chips.
Albuquerque (Mushroom Onion Burger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Sauteed Mushroom and Onions & Swiss Cheese. Served deluxe with chips.
Needles (Olive Burger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Green Olive & Mayo Mixture, & Swiss Cheese. Served deluxe style with chips.
Flagstaff (Southwestern Burger)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Pepperjack cheese, avocado and salsa. Served deluxe style with chips.
Los Angeles (Spinach, Feta, Garlic)
1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Steamed baby spinach, feta cheese and minced garlic. Served with chips.
Greek Chili Dog Special
Two Grilled all beef Hot Dogs Topped With House Made Chili Sauce, Mustard, & Onion, Served with fries.
Chili Dog - ONE
Hot Dog Plate
Two Grilled all beef hot dogs, served with fries.
Hot Dog - ONE
Fish & Chicken
Comfort Food
Goulash
House Made Goulash Served With Garlic Toast & Parmesan Cheese. Mom's 1950's recipe. Very popular!
Hot Beef Sandwich
House Sliced Beef, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, & Gravy
Hot Turkey Sandwich
House Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast Meat, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, & Gravy
Chicken Strip Basket
Four Tenderloin Strips, French Fries and Cole Slaw
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy & Choice of Two Sides
Crispy Chicken Bowl
Hot Hamburger Sandwich
Fresh Grilled Hamburger, Mashed Potatoes, & Gravy
Southwest Lunch
Beef Burrito
Seasoned Ground Beef and black beans, topped with Homemade Red Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Burrito
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, and black beans, topped with Red Burrito Sauce Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
Beef Nacho Supreme
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese
Taco Salad
Seasoned Ground Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
Taco Plate
Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Diablo Sauce, Green Onion, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese
Philly Quesadilla
Roast Beef, onions, green peppers and Mozzarella Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.
Chips N Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Sides - Lunch
French Fries
Onion Rings
Hand Dipped and fresh fried.
Sweet Potato Fries
Apple Sauce
Broccoli -Steamed side order
Chicken Breast
Fresh Grilled to order.
Chicken Salad Scoop
Coleslaw - Reg
House Made
Cottage Cheese
Garlic Toast - 1
Potato-Mashed & Gravy
Potato Salad - Side
Homemade of course!!
Side Salad.
Tossed Salad.
Desserts
Kid's Lunch
Beverages
Caffe' Shop
Espresso
Americano
Aerocano
Cappuccino
Dirty Chai
Latte
Mocha
Caramel Macchiato
Hot Chocolate
ADD Whipped Cream
NO Whipped Cream
Affogato
TNJ Sunrise
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte
Coffee
Americano - ICED
Cappuccino - ICED
Latte - ICED
Mocha - ICED
Coffee - ICED
*SPECIAL* Peppermint Hot Cocoa
rich, frothy hot cocoa with a hint of peppermint.
*SPECIAL* Peppermint Mocha
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy West Michigan's Favorite Breakfast and Lunch Restaurant. See our reviews on Google!
211 Seaway Drive, at the Corner of Seminole Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444