Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Toast 'N Jams

645 Reviews

$$

211 Seaway Drive

at the Corner of Seminole Rd

Norton Shores, MI 49444

Order Again

Popular Items

Hash Brown Skillet
Super Combo Breakfast
Stuffed Hash Browns

Eggs

Super Combo Breakfast

Super Combo Breakfast

$14.19

3 Eggs , 2 Strips Bacon, 2 links, half slice ham, Choice of Potatoes and 2 Pancakes with syrup.

Eggs w/Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Eggs w/Bacon, Sausage or Ham

$9.49

Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Two Eggs Any Style, & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$6.79

Two Eggs Any Style, & Toast

Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$12.19

Two eggs with Homemade Corned Beef Hash. Served with toast choice.

Corned Beef Hash Combo Breakfast

$14.79

House Made Corned Beef Hash, Three Eggs, 2 strips bacon, 2 links, & 2 pancakes

Eggs & NY Strip Steak

Eggs & NY Strip Steak

$17.49

8 oz. NY Strip, Two Eggs, & Toast

Pancakes & French Toast & Waffles

Banana Nut Pancakes Breakfast

Banana Nut Pancakes Breakfast

$12.59

2 Pancakes with Bananas and Pecans cooked right into the batter. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$12.69

Fresh Baked Belgian Waffle with Two Eggs, & Bacon or Sausage

Blueberry Pancakes Breakfast

Blueberry Pancakes Breakfast

$11.59

2 Pancakes with Blueberries dropped right into the cake. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage

Chicago Style French Toast Breakfast

Chicago Style French Toast Breakfast

$18.79

2 Slices English muffin bread dipped in our unique cinnamon egg batter. Topped with sliced bananas and pecans. With maple syrup, 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast Breakfast

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast Breakfast

$13.99

2 slices Cinnamon Raisin bread dipped in our unique cinnamon egg batter. Served with 2 eggs and bacon or sausage.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast

$11.59

2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage

French Toast Breakfast

French Toast Breakfast

$12.99

2 slices French Toast served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage

Gluten Free French Toast HIGH Allergy

$14.24

Gluten Free French Toast LOW Allergy

$14.24
Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$11.99

3 Pancakes, Two Eggs, & Bacon or Sausage

Sourdough French Toast Breakfast

Sourdough French Toast Breakfast

$14.09

2 Slices Sourdough bread dipped our unique Cinnamon Egg batter. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage.

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast

$13.29

Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

$12.29

Bacon & Cheddar Cheese w/Toast

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$12.89

3 Egg Omelette with House Made Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Cheese, w/Toast

German Omelette

German Omelette

$13.39

3 Egg Omelette with Ham, Onion, Hash Browns Inside, Cheddar Cheese, & Green Onion Garnish with Sour Cream Topping, w/Toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.29

3 Egg Omelette with Diced Ham & American Cheese, w/Toast

Philly Diablo Omelette

Philly Diablo Omelette

$14.19

3 Egg Omelette with Thinly Sliced Beef, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperjack Cheese and Diablo Sauce. w/Toast

Meat Lover's Omelette

Meat Lover's Omelette

$14.19

3 Egg Omelette with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast

Monterey Omelette

Monterey Omelette

$13.19

3 Egg Omelette with Bacon bits, Avocado, Salsa and Monterey Jack Cheese. w/Toast

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$13.39

3 Egg Omelette with Bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast

Mushroom Omelette

$11.99

3 Egg Omelette with Sauteed Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese. w/Toast

Spinach Tomato Feta Omelette

Spinach Tomato Feta Omelette

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette, with Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Feta cheese, Swiss and Parmesan. w/Toast

Sausage Omelette

$12.29

3 Egg Omelette with crumbled Sausage & Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast

Santa Monica Omelette

Santa Monica Omelette

$13.59

3 Egg Omelette with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, red and green Bell Peppers and Garlic with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. w/Toast

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$13.59

3 egg Omelette with Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & American Cheese slices. w/Toast

Cheese Omelette

$9.29

3 Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese. w/Toast

Chili Dog Omelette

Chili Dog Omelette

$12.89

3 Egg Omelette with Chili Sauce, All Beef Hot Dog, Sauteed Onion and Green Pepper, Mustard and American Cheese. Served w/toast

House Specialty

Biscuits & Gravy - 1/2

$5.69

1 Biscuit & Grandpa's Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs

Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs

$11.19

2 Eggs, 2 Homemade Biscuits and Grandpa's Sausage Gravy

California Dreamer

California Dreamer

$7.99

2 Scrambled Eggs, with Tomato and Avocado in a Grilled Croissant. Served with fresh cut Melon.

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$12.19

2 Eggs, with House Made Corned Beef Hash and choice of Toast

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.89

2 Eggs, Choice of Potatoes, Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy, & Choice of Toast.

Egg in a Muffin Sandwich

Egg in a Muffin Sandwich

$5.29

One Fried Egg in a Grilled English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and American Cheese

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.59

Two Basted Eggs, Grilled English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, & Hollandaise Sauce

Eggs Florentine Benedict

Eggs Florentine Benedict

$11.59

2 Basted Eggs, Bacon, Spinach and Tomato on a Grilled English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce

Hash Brown Skillet

Hash Brown Skillet

$12.39

2 Eggs, Extra large order of Hash Browns laced with Onions, Diced Ham & Cheddar Cheese. Served with toast choice

Hash Brown Skillet - HALF

$8.99

Scrambles

Farmer's Scramble

Farmer's Scramble

$12.59

4 Scrambled Eggs mixed with Potatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper and Scallions. Seasoned with garlic and Paprika. Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. w/Toast

Tortilla Scramble

Tortilla Scramble

$10.79

3 Scrambled Eggs mixed with Green Onions, Green Chiles, Green Peppers, Corn, Jalapenos and Tomatoes. Oregano and Garlic seasoning. Mex-blend Cheese and salsa. With 3 Tortillas

Mediterranean Scramble

Mediterranean Scramble

$10.59

3 Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Scallions, Black Olives and Tomatoes. Parsley, Oregano, Mint seasoning. Feta Cheese. w/Toast

Seafood Scramble

Seafood Scramble

$11.89

3 Scrambled Eggs with Imitation Crabmeat, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Scallions and minced Garlic. Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese. Seasoned with Basil and Old Bay. W/Toast

Farmers Scramble - HALF

$9.39

Healthy, Bakery Cereal

Bagel

$3.59

Plain or Cinnamon Raisin with Cream Cheese

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$5.59

Our Old Fashioned Oats seasoned with Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Vanilla. Baked to Perfection.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.49

Homemade of Course!

Carb Smart Combo

Carb Smart Combo

$13.49

4 Scrambled Egg Whites. 6 oz. Grilled Ground Turkey Patties. Cottage Cheese and Tomato Juice.

Cereal

$3.49
Fitness Omelette

Fitness Omelette

$13.69

3 Scrambled Egg White Omelette, Mushrooms, Onion, Broccoli, Green Peppers. Sliced tomatoes. Dry Wheat Toast and Juice

Fruit Cup

$5.89

Strawberry, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, & Grapes

Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$9.89

Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, & Grapes

Glazed Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$4.19

Cinnamon Raisin Bread, buttered and grilled on both sides and topped with Icing.

Grits

$2.99

Oatmeal

$4.89

Steam Kettle Whole Oats. Served with milk, brown sugar, raisins and granola.

Toast 'N Jam

$2.99
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.89

Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, Granola, and Vanilla Yogurt

Southwest Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.19

2 Eggs and Homemade Sauce over tortillas with, Black Beans and Avocado

Breakfast Tortillas

Breakfast Tortillas

$10.99

Build your own tacos with scrambled eggs, diced tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, fresh cut salsa and black beans.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.39

3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles, Rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.

Breakfast Burrito - Diablo

$10.39

3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Sausage crumbles and Bacon crumbles. Laced with Diablo Sauce and rolled in a Grilled Flour Tortilla shell. Served with a side of corn chips, salsa and chipotle sauce.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.79

Scrambled eggs mixed with Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack cheese, Spicy Ranch dressing and Chorizo. Served in a grilled flour tortilla.

Potatoes (sides)

American Fries - Side

American Fries - Side

$3.39

Amer Fries w/onion - Side

$3.39
Hash Browns - Side

Hash Browns - Side

$3.39

Hash Brown w/onion - side

$3.39

Stuffed Hash Browns

$5.29
French Fries - Side

French Fries - Side

$2.99
Onion Ring - Side

Onion Ring - Side

$6.39

Homemade and Very Popular!

Add Breakfast Meat A

Bacon

$2.99

Four Strips

2 ONLY Bacon

$2.00

Two Strips

1 ONLY Bacon

$1.15

One Strip

Links

$2.99

Three Links

2 ONLY Link

$2.39

1 ONLY Link

$1.39

Patties

$2.99

Two Pork Patties

1 ONLY Pattie

$1.99

Turkey Patties

$2.99

Two Patties

1 ONLY Turk Patt

$1.99

Ham Slice

$3.69

Beef Patty Only

$4.89

Chicken Breast.

$5.49

Country Fried Steak Only

$6.29

NY Strip ONLY

$11.99

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.69

Canadian Bacon

$3.39

Sides - Breakfast

Toast 'N Jam

$2.99

Egg - ONE ONLY

$2.09

Eggs - TWO ONLY

$3.89

Eggs-THREE ONLY

$5.49

Eggs-FOUR ONLY

$6.99

Garlic Toast - 1

$1.99

Sausage Gravy Cup

$3.19

Strawberries Cup

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash - SIDE

$5.69

2 Xtra Corn Tortillas

$0.50

2 Xtra Flour Tortillas

$0.50

ADD Avocado - SIDE

$1.69

Side Hollandaise

$1.19

Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

ADD Strawberry Chzcake Filling

$2.49

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Pancake

$3.29

One Pancake served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.

Kids French Toast

$3.29

One Piece French Toast served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.

Kid's Blueberry Pancake

$3.79

One Blueberry Pancake served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.79

One Pancake with Chocolate chips served with one piece of meat and Kids fruit cup.

Kid's Fruit Cup ONLY

$1.79

Kid's Cheese Omelette w/Toast

$3.29

One Egg Cheese omelette served with toast and kids fruit cup.

Kid's 1 Egg w/Toast

$3.29

One Egg served with one piece of meat and toast and kids fruit cup.

Kid's Cereal w/Fruit Cup

$2.59

Assortment of cereal served with kids fruit cup.

Pancakes, FT, ONE ONLY etc

Pancake - ONE

$3.59

Pancakes - TWO

$5.89

Banana Nut Cake - ONE

$5.89

Blueberry Cake - ONE

$4.79

Choc Chip Pancake - ONE

$4.29

Cinnamon Roll Cake - ONE

$4.69

Strawberry Cake - ONE

$5.49

Cinn Raisin French Toast - ONE

$5.49

French Toast - ONE

$4.99

Special Cake - ONE

$5.49

GLUTEN FREE HIGH

$1.25

GLUTEN FREE LOW

$1.25

Sandwiches & Wraps

California Reuben

California Reuben

$11.89

Sliced Turkey and Cole Slaw with Thousand Island Dressing on Rye. Served with potato chips

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.89

House Made Chicken Salad & Lettuce on a tender Croissant. Served With Chips.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.59

Sliced Ham, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss & American Cheese on Toasted White Bread. Served With Chips.

French Dip

$10.99

House Sliced Roast Beef, & Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Roll. Served With Chips.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

Melted American Cheese Inside Grilled White Bread. Served With Chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh Grilled 5 oz Chicken Breast, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Brioche Bun. Served With Chips.

Chicken Club Special

$12.49

Crispy Breaded Chicken Strips. 2 strips bacon, Swiss cheese. deluxe with french fries. On a brioche bun.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.29

On your choice of bread. Grilled and Served with potato chips

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.19

Fresh Grilled One Third Pound Burger Patty, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauteed Onion, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.

Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.49

House Sliced Roast Beef, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, & Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Roll. Served With Chips.

Burnt Ends Beef BBQ Brisket w/Potato Salad and Baked Beans

Burnt Ends Beef BBQ Brisket w/Potato Salad and Baked Beans

$11.59

Tender Beef Bar B Q served on a Toasted Brioche Bun topped with sweet onion and served with Homemade Potato Salad and our Famous Baked Beans

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

House Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.

Turkey Bacon Melt

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.39

Grilled Sourdough Bread with Fresh Sliced Roast Turkey with Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ruffles Potato chips and pickle spear.

Corned Beef on Rye deli sandwich, Cold

Corned Beef on Rye deli sandwich, Cold

$11.29

Fresh Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw and Thousand Island Dressing on Marbled Rye Bread.

Ham 'N Swiss Deli Sandwich, Cold

Ham 'N Swiss Deli Sandwich, Cold

$10.39

Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion with Dijonnaise on Marbled Rye Bread. Served with Ruffles potato chips.

Roast Beef & Cheddar Deli Sand, Cold

Roast Beef & Cheddar Deli Sand, Cold

$10.49

House Sliced Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish dressing & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Ruffles Potato chips.

Turkey Bacon Deli Sandwich, Cold

$11.39

Fresh Sliced Roast Turkey Served on Sourdough Bread with Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Southwest Sauce. Served with Ruffles Potato Chips.

Wrap - Chicken Salad

Wrap - Chicken Salad

$11.59

Homemade Chicken Salad with chopped lettuce rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with Ruffles potato chips.

Wrap - Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders Sliced, Lettuce, Tomato, Dressing Choice, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Chips.

Wrap - Turkey Bacon Ranch

Wrap - Turkey Bacon Ranch

$11.29

Tortilla wrapped around Fresh Sliced Roasted Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing.

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

$8.49

On your choice of toast. Served with potato chips.

Whitefish Sandwich

Whitefish Sandwich

$8.79

Deep Fried and Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tartar sauce and Ruffles potato chips.

Soups & Salad

Soup of the Day

$4.89+

Variety of House Made Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.89+

Homemade and our best seller!

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.89+

Creamy and homemade.

Chili

$4.89+

House Made Chili. Mom's recipe from the 1950's.

Cobb Salad - Chicken

Cobb Salad - Chicken

$15.19

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg & Bleu Cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.39

Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Hard boiled Egg, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese

Tossed Salad

$5.69

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Croutons & Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Salad w/Greens

Chicken Salad w/Greens

$11.39

Romaine Lettuce, House Made Chicken Salad, Tomato, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Fresh Mushrooms.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.29

Fresh baby spinach, hard boiled egg, sweet red onion, fresh mushrooms, carrots, sunflower seeds, tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Hot Bacon Dressing.

Chicken Salad Fruit Plate

Chicken Salad Fruit Plate

$13.59

Homemade Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Cottage Cheese and Fresh cut fruit assortment.

Fruit, Fresh Cut

Fruit, Fresh Cut

$5.89+

Assortment of fresh cut fruit.

Side Salad

$3.39

Soup and Half Sandwich

Half - Turkey Bacon Melt

Half - Bacon Lettuce Tomato

Half - Turkey Bacon - COLD

Half - Ham N Swiss, COLD

Half - Roast Beef N Cheddar, COLD

Half - Corned Beef on Rye, COLD

Half - Chicken Salad Wrap, COLD

Burgers 'n Dogs

Springfield (Bacon Cheeseburger)

Springfield (Bacon Cheeseburger)

$10.39

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Bacon, & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served With potato chips.

Mid Point (Bleu Cheese Burger)

Mid Point (Bleu Cheese Burger)

$9.29

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Bleu cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served With chips.

Windy City (Basic Cheeseburger)

Windy City (Basic Cheeseburger)

$8.89

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger & American Cheese. Served deluxe style With chips.

Amarillo (Pepperjack and Bar BQ Burger)

Amarillo (Pepperjack and Bar BQ Burger)

$10.39

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese and Bar B Q sauce. Served deluxe style With chips.

Albuquerque (Mushroom Onion Burger)

Albuquerque (Mushroom Onion Burger)

$9.99

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Sauteed Mushroom and Onions & Swiss Cheese. Served deluxe with chips.

Needles (Olive Burger)

Needles (Olive Burger)

$9.99

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Green Olive & Mayo Mixture, & Swiss Cheese. Served deluxe style with chips.

Flagstaff (Southwestern Burger)

Flagstaff (Southwestern Burger)

$9.99

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Pepperjack cheese, avocado and salsa. Served deluxe style with chips.

Los Angeles (Spinach, Feta, Garlic)

Los Angeles (Spinach, Feta, Garlic)

$9.99

1/3 lb Fresh Grilled Burger, Steamed baby spinach, feta cheese and minced garlic. Served with chips.

Greek Chili Dog Special

Greek Chili Dog Special

$7.89

Two Grilled all beef Hot Dogs Topped With House Made Chili Sauce, Mustard, & Onion, Served with fries.

Chili Dog - ONE

$3.39

Hot Dog Plate

$6.79

Two Grilled all beef hot dogs, served with fries.

Hot Dog - ONE

$2.79

Fish & Chicken

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.19

Four Tenderlon Strips, French Fries, & Cole Slaw

Chick Strip - ONE ONLY

$2.49
Whitefish Platter

Whitefish Platter

$12.29

Two pieces of Whitefish, breaded and deep fried. Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw

Whitefish Sandwich

Whitefish Sandwich

$8.79

Whitefish Fillet & Lettuce on a Brioche Bun. Served With Chips.

Comfort Food

Goulash

Goulash

$10.59

House Made Goulash Served With Garlic Toast & Parmesan Cheese. Mom's 1950's recipe. Very popular!

Hot Beef Sandwich

$11.29

House Sliced Beef, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, & Gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.29

House Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast Meat, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, & Gravy

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.19

Four Tenderloin Strips, French Fries and Cole Slaw

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$12.39

Country Fried Steak Covered in Sausage Gravy & Choice of Two Sides

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$12.69

Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$11.29

Fresh Grilled Hamburger, Mashed Potatoes, & Gravy

Southwest Lunch

Beef Burrito

$11.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and black beans, topped with Homemade Red Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, and black beans, topped with Red Burrito Sauce Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese

Beef Nacho Supreme

Beef Nacho Supreme

$10.89

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, & Cheddar Cheese in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl

Taco Plate

$9.79

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.59

Grilled Chicken, Diablo Sauce, Green Onion, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese

Philly Quesadilla

Philly Quesadilla

$10.49

Roast Beef, onions, green peppers and Mozzarella Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chips N Cheese

$9.79

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Sides - Lunch

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.39

Hand Dipped and fresh fried.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.39

Apple Sauce

$2.39

Broccoli -Steamed side order

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$5.49

Fresh Grilled to order.

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.79

Coleslaw - Reg

$2.39

House Made

Cottage Cheese

$2.39

Garlic Toast - 1

$1.99

Potato-Mashed & Gravy

$2.99

Potato Salad - Side

$3.99

Homemade of course!!

Side Salad.

$3.39

Tossed Salad.

$5.69

Desserts

Pie

Milkshake

$5.99

Whipped to order with Real Ice Cream!

Malt

$5.99

Whipped with Malt flavor and Real Ice Cream!

Bread Pudding

$4.49

Homemade, Topped with Icing

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Sundae

$3.79

1 Dip Vanilla

$2.79

Kid's Sundae

$1.59

Birthday Sundae

$3.79

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Hot Dog

$2.59

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$3.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$2.59

Kid's Hamburger

$3.49

Kid's Cheeeseburger

$3.99

Kid's Mac 'N Cheese

$3.59

Kid's Goulash

$3.95

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk - Choc or White

$2.49+

Fruit Juice

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain Bev TAKE OUT

$1.99

Coffee - TAKE OUT

$1.99

Iced tea - TAKE OUT

$1.99

Caffe' Shop

Espresso

$2.95

Americano

$2.95+

Aerocano

$2.95

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

ADD Whipped Cream

NO Whipped Cream

Affogato

$5.39

TNJ Sunrise

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Coffee

$2.99+

Americano - ICED

$3.69

Cappuccino - ICED

$5.00

Latte - ICED

$5.00

Mocha - ICED

$5.00

Coffee - ICED

$1.99+

*SPECIAL* Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

rich, frothy hot cocoa with a hint of peppermint.

*SPECIAL* Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy West Michigan's Favorite Breakfast and Lunch Restaurant. See our reviews on Google!

Location

211 Seaway Drive, at the Corner of Seminole Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Toast 'N Jams image
Toast 'N Jams image

Map
