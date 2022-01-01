Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Gastropubs

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

review star

No reviews yet

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD

RICHMOND, VA 23226

Popular Items

Toast Burger *GFO
Pesto Chicken Ciabatta *GFO
Nashville Chicken

Dinner Specials 11/09

APP: Crispy Wings*gf

$13.00

8 fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of bourbon glaze or buffalo sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch and celery

APP: Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

slow roasted pulled pork, house made BBQ, corn tortillas, drizzled with queso blanco, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos

Chopped Salad *gf

$16.00

grilled chicken & ham, crispy bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, romaine lettuce, housemade ranch dressing

Loaded Grilled Cheese *gfo

$13.00

texas toast, pimento cheese, muenster, tomato, bacon, served with a cup of tomato soup

A Possible Burger *gf *vegetarian

$16.00

grilled impossible patty topped with corn bean salsa, poblano aioli, gluten free bun, spring mix, red onion, served with choice of side

Country Fried Chicken

$16.00

southern fried chicken breast smothered in housemade gravy, served with mashed potatoes & garlic green beans

Hanger Steak *gf

$22.00

10 oz grilled hanger steak topped with adobo chimichurri, grilled caesar asparagus, and rosemary fingerling potatoes

Appetizers

Shrimp & Crab Nachos *GF

$16.95

corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, crabmeat, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche

Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG

Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG

$7.95

pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

$8.95

crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze

Bacon & Gouda Sliders

$9.95

Burgers stuffed with smoked Gouda, crumbled bacon, topped with fried onion and bbq aioli on a slider bun.

Chips & Guac *GF, VEGAN

$5.95

guacamole, corn tortilla chips

Chicken Nachos *GF

$12.00

corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche

Fried Pickles & Jalapeños *VEG *GFO

$7.95

Parmesan Truffle Fries *GF

$6.95

Bucket of Sweet Potato Tater Tots *GF

$7.50

Loaded Chz Fries *GF *VEG

$9.95

hand cut fries, topped with creamy cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions, pickled jalapeños

Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GF *VEG

Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GF *VEG

$12.95

roasted garlic hummus with red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, celery, toasted pita (gf option - corn tortilla chips)

Tuna Wonton "Nachos"

Tuna Wonton "Nachos"

$15.95

sesame seared tuna bites over crispy wonton chips with pickled vegetables, cabbage, edamame, carrots, wasabi ginger vinaigrette, volcano sauce

Salads

Harvest Salad *GF, VEG

$12.95

spinach, green apple, goat cheese, roasted beets, candied pecans, quinoa, roasted sweet potato, white balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon BLT Salad *GFO

$16.50

salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing

Thai Salad *GFO, VEG

$10.50

mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar Salad *GFO, VEG

$11.95

grilled romaine heart, caprese grape tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, caesar vinaigrette

Southwest Steak Salad *GF

$15.95

5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch & corn tortilla strips

Greek Salad *GFO, VEG

$10.95

romain, feta, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, pita croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette

Soup

BOWL She Crab *GF

$11.95

cream, crab, sherry

CUP She Crab

$6.00

Tomato Bisque- Cup *GFO, VEG

$4.50

tomato, cream, croutons, Parmesan

Tomato Bisque- Bowl *GFO, VEG

$8.95

Tomato, cream, croutons, Parmesan

Sandwiches & Burgers

Toast Burger *GFO

$14.95

1/2lb all beef patty, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles bbq aioli, brioche

Veggie Burger *GFO

$13.95

southwestern blackbean veggie patty, meunster cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, greens, ranch, brioche bun

Turkey Rachel *GFO

$13.95

roasted turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, apple slaw, rye

Meatloaf Sammy

$13.50

pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, crispy onions, swiss, brioche

Nashville Chicken

$14.95

fried chicken breast, brown sugar chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickle, brioche

Gluten Free Fried Nashville Chicken

$18.95

Gluten free flour fried chicken breast, brown sugar, chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickles, GF bun, choice of side

The Cuban Reuben *GFO

$16.95

pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, corned beef, vinegar slaw, smoked mustard, 1000 island, rye

Bahn Mi Turkey Burger *GFO

$14.95

all white meat turkey patty, thai chili aioli, pickled vegetables, greens, fresh jalapeño, fresh cilantro

Salmon Reuben *GFO

$13.95

pastrami seasoned salmon, swiss, grilled cabbage, 1000 island, rye

Pesto Panini *GFO, VEG

$12.50

caprese tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, sourdough

Thai Wrap *VEGAN

$10.95

edamame hummus, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, tossed in thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette, flour tortilla

Turkey Avocado *GFO

$13.95

roasted turkey breast, guacamole, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo

Pesto Chicken Ciabatta *GFO

$14.95

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, caprese tomatoes, mixed greens, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze, ciabatta

Truffle Burger *GFO

Truffle Burger *GFO

$14.95

1/2 lb beef patty, muenster cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, truffle aioli on brioche bun

Entrees

Toasted Sesame Salmon *GFO

$17.95

seared salmon filet, sweet & spicy asian glaze, stir fry of white rice, peppers, onions, edamame, green beans and carrots, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds

Rib Gouda Mac

$17.95

baby back ribs with homemade BBQ sauce over smoked gouda mac 'n cheese, crispy fried onions

Pub Style Fish & Chips

$15.95

beer battered fried cod, hand cut fries, creamy cole slaw, malt vinegar, homemade tartar sauce

Meatloaf

$16.95

pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables

Tomato Braised Mushroom Bowl *GF, VEGAN

$13.95

oyster mushrooms, braised in tomato and spices over quinoa, black beans, corn, cabbage, peppers, jalapeño, guacamole, with crispy tortilla strips

Shrimp Tacos *GF

$15.95

grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans

Mediterranean Chicken *GFO

Mediterranean Chicken *GFO

$16.95

grilled chicken breast topped with a sauce of sun-dried tomatoes, feta, olives, spinach over mashed potatoes and green beans

Carnitas Chifrijo *GF

$16.95

slow roasted pork, costa rican lizano sauce, cilantro crème fraîche, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice & beans, corn tortillas

Sides

Handcut Fries *GF

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes *GF

$3.00

Creamy Slaw *GF

$2.50

Sweet Potato Tater Tots *GF

$3.50

Black Beans *GF

$2.50

Mac 'n Cheese

$4.95

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

$3.95

Truffle Fries (Bucket) *GF

$6.95

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Greens

$2.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00
Key Lime Pie - gluten free

Key Lime Pie - gluten free

$7.00
NIGHTINGALE 4-PACK

NIGHTINGALE 4-PACK

$20.00

Choose 4 of our current Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Flavors!

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pumpkin Pie *gf

$7.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

served warm with chocolate syrup and powered sugar

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

choice of side

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

choice of side

PB & J

$5.00

choice of side

3 Cheese Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

choice of side

Handbreaded Fish Sticks

$7.00

choice of side

Butter Spiral Noodles

$6.00

choice of side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

choice of side

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

choice of side

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.50

american cheese, greens, tomato, brioche bun

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Kid Salmon

$9.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, caprese tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

TO GO Drinks

WATER

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO 8.45 OZ BOTTLE

$3.50

LA COLOMBE LATTE

$5.00

LA COLOMBE COLD BREW

$5.00

COFFEE

$3.00

Juice 12oz

$2.50

COCKTAILS - CARRYOUT

COCKTAIL FOR 2 - HOUSE MARGARITA

$10.00

espolon, fresh lime, agave

COCKTAIL FOR 2 - JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00

Jalapeño infused Lunazul , lime, agave

BLOODY MARY FOR 2 - TITO'S VODKA

$10.00

MANHATTAN FOR 2 - ELIJAH CRAIG

$14.00

COCKTAIL FOR 2 - OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

COCKTAIL FOR 2 - COSMO

$12.00

TAKEOUT - BEER

AUSTIN EAST CIDER ORIGINAL DRY

$4.50

BELL'S TWO HEARTED ALE

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

BUDWEISER

$3.50

COORS LITE

$3.50

CORONA EXTRA

$3.50

FAT TIRE

$4.00

HI WIRE BREWING - BED OF NAILS BROWN ALE

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

SIXPOINT BREWING - RESIN

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.00

YUENGLING

$3.50

GUINNESS DRAUGHT STOUT

$6.00Out of stock

BOTTLES OF WINE - CARRYOUT

RED BLEND GHOST RUNNER

$30.00

LAMBRUSCO - CENTENARIO

$21.00

VINHO VERDE - BROADBENT, PORTUGAL

$21.00

RIESLING - HEINZ EIFEL, GERMANY

$28.00

GRENACHE SYRAH - LA SOLITUDE

$34.00

BLANC DE NOIR GRUET (BOTTLE ONLY)

$36.00

NON ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS

CUCUMBER SPRITZ

$5.00

BERRY BURLESQUE

$6.00

CURIOUS EXLIXERS NO. 7 MOCKTAIL FOR 2

$15.00Out of stock

GROCERY

8 oz SRIRACHA AIOLI (TOT SAUCE)

$3.95

8 oz BBQ AIOLI (TOAST BURGER SAUCE)

$3.95

MERCH

12 OZ TOAST BELGIAN BEER GLASS

$3.00

16 OZ TOAST PINT GLASS

$3.50

ART

YOU'RE MY JAM

YOU'RE MY JAM

$45.00

10"x10" handpainted wood, mounting hardware included

OLIVE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME BIG POPPA

OLIVE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME BIG POPPA

$45.00Out of stock

10"x10" handpainted wood, mounting hardware included

TALK DIRTY TO ME

TALK DIRTY TO ME

$35.00Out of stock
DON'T GO BACON MY HEART

DON'T GO BACON MY HEART

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

I DON'T WANNA TACO 'BOUT IT

I DON'T WANNA TACO 'BOUT IT

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

DON'T CHAI THIS AT HOME

DON'T CHAI THIS AT HOME

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

I ONLY HAVE PIES FOR YOU

I ONLY HAVE PIES FOR YOU

$35.00Out of stock

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHALLOT

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHALLOT

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

STAY GOLDEN!

STAY GOLDEN!

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

YOU'RE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK

YOU'RE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK

$35.00Out of stock

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

YOU'RE THE PESTO 'ROUND!

YOU'RE THE PESTO 'ROUND!

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

FIND YOUR CENTER

FIND YOUR CENTER

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

SIP SIP HOORAY

SIP SIP HOORAY

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

YOU WANNA PIZZA ME??

YOU WANNA PIZZA ME??

$35.00

8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

gas·tro·pub /ˈɡastrōˌpəb/: a pub that specializes in serving high-quality food.

Website

Location

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND, VA 23226

Directions

Gallery
Toast New American Gastropub image
Toast New American Gastropub image
Main pic

