Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD
RICHMOND, VA 23226
Dinner Specials 11/09
APP: Crispy Wings*gf
8 fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of bourbon glaze or buffalo sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch and celery
APP: Pulled Pork Nachos
slow roasted pulled pork, house made BBQ, corn tortillas, drizzled with queso blanco, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos
Chopped Salad *gf
grilled chicken & ham, crispy bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, romaine lettuce, housemade ranch dressing
Loaded Grilled Cheese *gfo
texas toast, pimento cheese, muenster, tomato, bacon, served with a cup of tomato soup
A Possible Burger *gf *vegetarian
grilled impossible patty topped with corn bean salsa, poblano aioli, gluten free bun, spring mix, red onion, served with choice of side
Country Fried Chicken
southern fried chicken breast smothered in housemade gravy, served with mashed potatoes & garlic green beans
Hanger Steak *gf
10 oz grilled hanger steak topped with adobo chimichurri, grilled caesar asparagus, and rosemary fingerling potatoes
Appetizers
Shrimp & Crab Nachos *GF
corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, crabmeat, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche
Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG
pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce
Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF
crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze
Bacon & Gouda Sliders
Burgers stuffed with smoked Gouda, crumbled bacon, topped with fried onion and bbq aioli on a slider bun.
Chips & Guac *GF, VEGAN
guacamole, corn tortilla chips
Chicken Nachos *GF
corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche
Fried Pickles & Jalapeños *VEG *GFO
Parmesan Truffle Fries *GF
Bucket of Sweet Potato Tater Tots *GF
Loaded Chz Fries *GF *VEG
hand cut fries, topped with creamy cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions, pickled jalapeños
Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GF *VEG
roasted garlic hummus with red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, celery, toasted pita (gf option - corn tortilla chips)
Tuna Wonton "Nachos"
sesame seared tuna bites over crispy wonton chips with pickled vegetables, cabbage, edamame, carrots, wasabi ginger vinaigrette, volcano sauce
Salads
Harvest Salad *GF, VEG
spinach, green apple, goat cheese, roasted beets, candied pecans, quinoa, roasted sweet potato, white balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon BLT Salad *GFO
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing
Thai Salad *GFO, VEG
mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette
Grilled Caesar Salad *GFO, VEG
grilled romaine heart, caprese grape tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, caesar vinaigrette
Southwest Steak Salad *GF
5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch & corn tortilla strips
Greek Salad *GFO, VEG
romain, feta, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, pita croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette
Soup
Sandwiches & Burgers
Toast Burger *GFO
1/2lb all beef patty, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles bbq aioli, brioche
Veggie Burger *GFO
southwestern blackbean veggie patty, meunster cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, greens, ranch, brioche bun
Turkey Rachel *GFO
roasted turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, apple slaw, rye
Meatloaf Sammy
pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, crispy onions, swiss, brioche
Nashville Chicken
fried chicken breast, brown sugar chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickle, brioche
Gluten Free Fried Nashville Chicken
Gluten free flour fried chicken breast, brown sugar, chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickles, GF bun, choice of side
The Cuban Reuben *GFO
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, corned beef, vinegar slaw, smoked mustard, 1000 island, rye
Bahn Mi Turkey Burger *GFO
all white meat turkey patty, thai chili aioli, pickled vegetables, greens, fresh jalapeño, fresh cilantro
Salmon Reuben *GFO
pastrami seasoned salmon, swiss, grilled cabbage, 1000 island, rye
Pesto Panini *GFO, VEG
caprese tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Thai Wrap *VEGAN
edamame hummus, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, tossed in thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette, flour tortilla
Turkey Avocado *GFO
roasted turkey breast, guacamole, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo
Pesto Chicken Ciabatta *GFO
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, caprese tomatoes, mixed greens, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze, ciabatta
Truffle Burger *GFO
1/2 lb beef patty, muenster cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, truffle aioli on brioche bun
Entrees
Toasted Sesame Salmon *GFO
seared salmon filet, sweet & spicy asian glaze, stir fry of white rice, peppers, onions, edamame, green beans and carrots, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds
Rib Gouda Mac
baby back ribs with homemade BBQ sauce over smoked gouda mac 'n cheese, crispy fried onions
Pub Style Fish & Chips
beer battered fried cod, hand cut fries, creamy cole slaw, malt vinegar, homemade tartar sauce
Meatloaf
pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables
Tomato Braised Mushroom Bowl *GF, VEGAN
oyster mushrooms, braised in tomato and spices over quinoa, black beans, corn, cabbage, peppers, jalapeño, guacamole, with crispy tortilla strips
Shrimp Tacos *GF
grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans
Mediterranean Chicken *GFO
grilled chicken breast topped with a sauce of sun-dried tomatoes, feta, olives, spinach over mashed potatoes and green beans
Carnitas Chifrijo *GF
slow roasted pork, costa rican lizano sauce, cilantro crème fraîche, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice & beans, corn tortillas
Sides
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Key Lime Pie - gluten free
NIGHTINGALE 4-PACK
Choose 4 of our current Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Flavors!
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Pumpkin Pie *gf
Gluten Free Chocolate Lava Cake
served warm with chocolate syrup and powered sugar
Cheesecake
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Kids
Grilled Cheese
choice of side
Chicken Tenders
choice of side
PB & J
choice of side
3 Cheese Mac 'n Cheese
choice of side
Handbreaded Fish Sticks
choice of side
Butter Spiral Noodles
choice of side
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
choice of side
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
choice of side
Kid Cheeseburger
american cheese, greens, tomato, brioche bun
Kid Fried Shrimp
Kid Salmon
Kid Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, lettuce, caprese tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
TO GO Drinks
COCKTAILS - CARRYOUT
TAKEOUT - BEER
AUSTIN EAST CIDER ORIGINAL DRY
BELL'S TWO HEARTED ALE
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
COORS LITE
CORONA EXTRA
FAT TIRE
HI WIRE BREWING - BED OF NAILS BROWN ALE
MICHELOB ULTRA
MILLER LIGHT
PBR
SIXPOINT BREWING - RESIN
STELLA ARTOIS
YUENGLING
GUINNESS DRAUGHT STOUT
BOTTLES OF WINE - CARRYOUT
NON ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS
ART
YOU'RE MY JAM
10"x10" handpainted wood, mounting hardware included
OLIVE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME BIG POPPA
10"x10" handpainted wood, mounting hardware included
TALK DIRTY TO ME
DON'T GO BACON MY HEART
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
I DON'T WANNA TACO 'BOUT IT
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
DON'T CHAI THIS AT HOME
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
I ONLY HAVE PIES FOR YOU
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHALLOT
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
STAY GOLDEN!
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
YOU'RE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
YOU'RE THE PESTO 'ROUND!
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
FIND YOUR CENTER
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
SIP SIP HOORAY
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
YOU WANNA PIZZA ME??
8"x8" original painting on wood, mounting hardware included
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
gas·tro·pub /ˈɡastrōˌpəb/: a pub that specializes in serving high-quality food.
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND, VA 23226