Toast, New American Gastropub in Midlothian

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Winterfield Road

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Toast Burger *GFO

$14.95

1/2lb all beef patty, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles bbq aioli, brioche

Nashville Chicken

$14.95

fried chicken breast, brown sugar chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickle, brioche

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

$8.95

crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze

FOOD

Today's Specials

APP: Tuna Tataki *gf

$10.00

sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, over mixed greens with a ponzu vinaigrette and kewpie mayo

APP: Corn and Bacon Scallops *gf

$13.00

seared scallops over corn puree with bacon crumbles and arugula

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.00

penne in a housemade vodka sauce, garnished with parmesan and basil

Country Fried Steak

$19.00

southern fried flat iron steak, smothered in sausage gravy, served with sauteed veggies and mashed potatoes

Gluten Free Fried Chicken *gf

$24.00

half a bird, gluten free fried and tossed in spiced honey, served with sweet potato mash and bacon brussels

Drinks (NA)

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SODA WATER

$1.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

LA COLOMBE VANILLA

$4.50

LA COLOMBE COLD BREW

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Appetizers

Shrimp & Crab Nachos *GF

$16.95

corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, crabmeat, shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche

Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG

Pimento Cheese Wontons *VEG

$7.95

pimento cheese, crispy wonton wrappers, thai chili sauce

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

$8.95

crispy brussels, shaved parmesan & asiago cheeses, bacon, balsamic glaze

Bacon & Gouda Sliders

$9.95

Chips & Guac *GF, VEGAN

$5.50

guacamole, corn tortilla chips

Chicken Nachos *GF

$12.00

corn tortilla chips, jack cheese, chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crème fraîche

Fried Pickles & Jalapeños *VEG

$7.95

Parmesan Truffle Fries *GF

$6.95

Bucket of Sweet Potato Tater Tots *GF

$7.50

Loaded Chz Fries *GF *VEG

$9.95

hand cut fries, topped with creamy cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions, pickled jalapeños

Tuna Wonton "Nachos"

$15.95

Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GFO

$12.95

Salads & Soups

She Crab Soup *GF

$6.00+

cream, crab, sherry

Harvest Salad *GF, VEG

$12.95

spinach, green apple, goat cheese, roasted beets, candied pecans, quinoa, roasted sweet potato, white balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon BLT Salad *GFO

$17.95

salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing

Thai Salad *GFO, VEG

$10.95

mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar Salad *GFO, VEG

$12.95

grilled romaine heart, caprese grape tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, caesar vinaigrette

Southwest Steak Salad *GFO

Southwest Steak Salad *GFO

$17.95

5 oz steak, cooked to order, over mixed greens with black bean & corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch, corn tortilla strips

Greek Salad *GFO

Greek Salad *GFO

$10.95

romaine, feta, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, pita croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Burgers

Toast Burger *GFO

$14.95

1/2lb all beef patty, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles bbq aioli, brioche

Veggie Burger *GFO

$13.95

southwestern blackbean veggie patty, meunster cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, greens, ranch, brioche bun

Turkey Rachel *GFO

$13.95

roasted turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, apple slaw, rye

Meatloaf Sammy

$13.50

pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, crispy onions, swiss, brioche

Nashville Chicken

$14.95

fried chicken breast, brown sugar chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickle, brioche

The Cuban Reuben *GFO

$16.95

pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, corned beef, vinegar slaw, smoked mustard, 1000 island, rye

Salmon Reuben *GFO

$13.95

pastrami seasoned salmon filet bites, swiss, grilled cabbage, 1000 island, rye

Pesto Panini *GFO, VEG

$12.50

caprese tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, sourdough

Thai Wrap *VEGAN

$10.95

edamame hummus, mixed greens, cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, wontons, peanuts, tossed in thai chili & wasabi ginger vinaigrette, flour tortilla

Turkey Avocado *GFO

$13.95

roasted turkey breast, guacamole, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo

Turkey Burger *GFO

$14.95

Pesto Chicken Ciabatta *GFO

$14.95

Truffle Burger

$14.95

Gluten Free Nashville Chicken

$18.95

Pizzas

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.95

MARGHERITA

$12.95

CHEESE

$8.95

PEPPERONI

$10.95

FIG AND PIG

$15.95

Entrees

Toasted Sesame Salmon

$17.95

seared salmon filet, sweet & spicy asian glaze, stir fry of white rice, peppers, onions, edamame, green beans and carrots, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds

Carnitas Chifrijo *GF

$16.95

slow roasted pork, costa rican lizano sauce, cilantro crème fraîche, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice & beans, corn tortillas

Rib Gouda Mac

$17.95

baby back ribs with homemade BBQ sauce over smoked gouda mac 'n cheese, crispy fried onions

Pub Style Fish & Chips

$15.95

beer battered fried cod, hand cut fries, creamy cole slaw, malt vinegar, homemade tartar sauce

Meatloaf

$16.95

pork, beef, & turkey meatloaf, wrapped in bacon, ketchup glaze, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables

Tomato Braised Mushroom Bowl *GF, VEGAN

$13.95

oyster mushrooms, braised in tomato and spices over quinoa, black beans, corn, cabbage, peppers, jalapeño, guacamole, with crispy tortilla strips

Shrimp Tacos *GF

$15.95

grilled marinated shrimp, mango salsa, cabbage, pickled red onion, corn tortillas, fiesta rice & beans

Mediterranean Chicken *GF

Mediterranean Chicken *GF

$16.95

grilled chicken breast, topped with a sauce of sun-dried tomatoes, feta, olives, spinach over mashed potatoes and green beans

Sides

Handcut Fries *GF

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes *GF

$3.00

Creamy Slaw *GF

$2.50

Sweet Potato Tater Tots *GF

$3.50

Black Beans *GF

$2.50

Mac 'n Cheese

$4.95

Bacon Brussel Sprouts *GF

$3.95

Truffle Fries (Bucket) *GF

$6.95

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

White Rice

$2.50

Mixed Greens

$2.50

Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding (8oz)

Banana Pudding (8oz)

$5.00

Salted Caramel - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Raspberry Donut - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50
Classic - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Classic - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE COOKIE, VANILLA ICE CREAM

Cookie Monster - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50
Fat Banana - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Fat Banana - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

BROWN SUGAR COOKIES, RASPBERRY ICE CREAM, WHITE CHOCOLATE CHUNKS

Gluten Free Banana Pudding (8oz)

$5.50

TIRAMISU

$7.00

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00
Key Lime Pie - gluten free

Key Lime Pie - gluten free

$7.00

MOM'S CAKE GF DBC

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - BOURBON CHOCOLATE

$8.00Out of stock
MOM'S CAKE - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

MOM'S CAKE - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$8.00Out of stock

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$8.00

MOM'S CAKE- Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE- Chocolate Kahlua

$8.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE- WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - HORCHATA RUM

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - GF CARROT CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE GF RED VELVET

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE- GF APPLE SPICE

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE- HERSHEY'S BAR w/ PECANS

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE- Banana Cream

$8.00Out of stock
NIGHTINGALE 4-PACK

NIGHTINGALE 4-PACK

$20.00Out of stock

Choose 4 of our current Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Flavors!

Orange Dreamsicle - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

Black Forest Cherry - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

Strawberry Shortcake - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

MOM'S CAKE - COOKIES + CREAM

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate French Roast - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

MOM'S CAKE - Bailey's Irish Cream Cake

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - CHOCOLATE WITH NUTELLA ICING

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE- RASPBERRY COCONUT

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - CHOCOLATE WITH BISCOFF BUTTERCREAM

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - GF PEANUT BUTTERCUP

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - APPLE PIE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - GF ORANGE PINEAPPLE

$8.00Out of stock

MOM'S CAKE - GF APPLE SPICE

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

choice of side

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

choice of side

PB & J

$6.95

choice of side

3 Cheese Mac 'n Cheese

$7.95

choice of side

Handbreaded Fish Sticks

$8.95

choice of side

Butter Spiral Noodles

$6.95

choice of side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

choice of side

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

choice of side

Little Adult

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

choice of 2 sides

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

choice of 2 sides

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

choice of 2 sides

Handbreaded Fish Sticks

$10.00

choice of 2 sides

Cheeseburger

$8.00

cheese, lettuce, tomato. choice of 2 sides

4 Fried Shrimp

$9.00

choice of 2 sides

3 Cheese Mac 'n Cheese

$9.00

choice of 2 sides

Bacon Mac 'n Cheese

$11.00

choice of 2 sides

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

choice of 2 sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

choice of 2 sides

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

no side

Grilled Salmon Filet

$10.00

BAR

COCKTAILS

CIRRUS COSMO

$6.00

FOUR ROSES MANHATTAN

$6.00

OLD FORESTER OLD FASHION

$6.00

LUNAZUL MARGARITA

$6.00

PLANTATION 3-STAR DAIQUIRI

$6.00

GHOST STORIES

$14.00

SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

SMOKED MANHATTAN

$12.00

STIGGINS DAIQUIRI

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$5.00

MIMOSA

$5.00

Bellini

$5.00

PALOMA MIMOSA

$7.00

DRAFT BEER

VIENNA LAGER

$4.00

PIVO PILS

$4.00

LEGEND BROWN

$4.00

FRONT PORCH

$6.50

PUMPKIN ALE

$7.50Out of stock

BERRY MONKEY

$7.00

ALLAGASH

$6.50

STONE BUENA

$6.50

A.E. PASSION FRUIT CIDER

$6.50

UNION JACK

$7.00

ZOMBIE ICE

$8.00

CALI SQUEEZE

$6.50

BALLAD SOUR

$6.50Out of stock

BINGO HELLES LAGER

$6.50

NEW COCKTAILS

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

IRVING'S SONG

$13.00

GREEN GOBLIN

$14.00

WONDERFUL WORLD

$14.00

CHOCOLATE RUM

$13.00

ORANGE NEGRONI

$13.00

RUM FIZZ

$14.00

BARELY KNEW HER

$14.00

WINTER'S NAP

$14.00

Bar - Carryout

COCKTAILS TO GO - ONLINE ONLY

COSMO FOR 2

$12.00

RETAIL

DRINKWARE

TULIP BEER GLASS - 12OZ

TULIP BEER GLASS - 12OZ

$6.00

12 OZ ETCHED TOAST BEER GLASS

TUMBLER

TUMBLER

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

