Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hot Tamales- Quality Ingredients, Tasty Meals

review star

No reviews yet

6601 lynmont dr

Charlotte, NC 28212

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarrito Drink

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Taco Plate

choice of three Tacos ,carnitas, carne asada, chorizo , barbacoa, chicken, veggies.

$9.00

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.

Burritos

$9.99

choice of meat ,rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños , Avocado slices and chips salsa.

Nachos

$9.99

choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream.

Quesadillas

$9.99

choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.

Tamales

$9.00

3 tamales, either chicken or pork, with jalapeño and queso fresco.

Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cheese, mayo, avocado

Kids Meals

$6.00

flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese with chips and queso

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte, NC 28212

