American
Breakfast & Brunch

Toast

No reviews yet

5222 se 52nd ave

Portland, OR 97206

Breakfast Sandwiches

Simple

$14.25

Glen Thomas

$15.50

Bad Ass

$12.75

Glen Thomas

$15.50

Triste

$16.99

Brunch Dishes

French Toast

$15.50

Two slices of French bread with orange and vanilla whipped cream, maple syrup, two pieces of bacon, seasonal fruit

Benny

Benny

$18.99

Wilber

$20.75

Pork belly on roasted sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables with pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado and * sunny egg

Benny with Belly

$20.99

NW Salmon

$21.50

El Cerdo Verde

$18.25

1\2 Benny

$11.99

On the Side

Side Toast

$3.50

Side English Muffin

$4.00

*GF English Muffin

$3.00

*Egg

$2.50

Side Ropo

$4.50

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Pork Belly

$10.50

Side Holly

$1.50

Syrup

$1.50

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Greens

$4.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup

$5.00

Side Biscuit

$5.00

Side Gravy

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Moon Pickle

$2.00

Side Rosti

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Holly

$1.50

Duck Egg

$2.50

Side Salmon

$8.00

Cheesy Polenta

$5.50

Good N Baked

Grid Cake

$4.50

Scone

$4.00

Cookie

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Dessert special

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids French

$8.00

Kids G Cake & Scarm

$7.25

Specials

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.50Out of stock

Crab Benny

$25.50Out of stock

Country Benny

$20.50Out of stock

Beef Benny

$18.50

Gravy sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

1/2 B&G

$7.00Out of stock

Muscle Up

$23.50
Smoked salmon benny

Smoked salmon benny

$24.50Out of stock

Bk Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Lamb Benny

$18.00Out of stock

Bacon Omelette

$15.50

Other

Hand sanitizer

$2.00

Z Bar Iced Oatmeal

$1.75

Nature Valley Granola Bar Oats and Honey

$1.00

Sahale Bean and Nut

$2.75

Loaf of Bread

$7.00

English Muffin 3 pack

$7.50

Single English

$3.00

25.00 Gift certificate

$25.00

50.00 Gift certificate

$50.00

75.00 Gift certificate

$75.00

100.00 Gift certificate

$100.00

Red For Life Tea Pot

$34.00

Annie's Organic Ketchup

$4.00

Milenrama Tempranillo

$13.50

Clavidor Verdejo

$13.50

LOVE & Squalor Riesling

$18.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Head Band

$10.00

Caldwell Kid Red Hot Sauce

$18.00

Calvin's Backyard Adventure Orange HOT Sauce

$18.00

Toast T Shirt

$16.00

Toast HeadBand

$10.00

Test

Oh Vegetable

$10.50

Deep

$12.50

Tacos

$13.50

Salmon Salad

$14.50

DBL LAMB

$14.50

Pork Verde

$15.50

06/29/2022

Bad Ass #2

$14.50

The G Scramble

$15.25

Tommy boy

$15.50

Trad Benny

$18.50

Golden Benny

$19.50

NW Benny

$19.50

Scone of the Day

$4.00

kid Eng But Jam, Scram

$6.50

Beverages for all

Coffee

$3.75

Juice Pint

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Waterloo

$1.75

Kids Juice

$2.50

Zero Gravity

$6.00

Ginger ale, orange juice, splash of cranberry, orange wedge

Orange Whip

$6.00

Cream soda, orange juice, half and half

Conscious

$6.00

Pomegranate, lemon, lime, orange juice, and soda water

Space Cowboy

$6.00

Orange juice, grape juice, ginger ale, orange flower water

Velvet Peach

$6.50

White Peach puree, orange juice, dash of lime juice, and soda water

Lions Heart

$5.00

CBD

$5.00

Coconut Water

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Orangeutan

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot or cold apple cider

$4.00

Adult Beverages

Toast’s Bloody Mary

$9.00

Moon Brine Mary

$10.50

Space Your Face Mary

$10.50

Morning Glory

$9.50

Black currant, lemonade, ginger syrup, and tequila

Mimosa

$9.00

White Peach Fizz

$9.50

Dark and spiced rum with white peach, lime juice, and ginger ale

Old Fashion

$10.50

Rye, maple syrup, cherry, citrus, bitters, soda

Pink Lady

$9.00

Gin, grapefruit, rosemary simple, salted rim

Mighty

$10.50

Your Special ! Drink

$10.00

Born Naked

$9.50

CBD

$5.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

St Germain Mimosa

$9.50

52nd

$9.50

G And T

$5.00

Sangria

$7.00

P Mcginty

$9.00

Jameson, Irish mist, splash Kahlua, coffee, vanilla bean whip cream

Toasted on 52nd

$8.00

Tuaca, Irish cream, orange brandy, hot coffee

Toddy Toody

$9.00

Boulard and Fundador Brandy, hot water, local honey and lemon wedge

Less Guns more Butter

$9.00

House made Butter Batter with light and dark rum

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Beer

Pint o Beer

$6.00

Everybody Can

$4.00

Tall Boy

$4.00

Other Beer

$5.00

Wine

White Wine

$7.50

Red Wine

$7.50

Pink Wine

$7.50

Sparkling

$7.50

Mighty

$10.00

After Breakfast (Drinks)

Baileys

$7.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Sambvca

$8.00

Graham’s Tawny Porto 10yr

$8.00

CockBurns Vintage Porto 2000

$8.00

Liquors

Boulard

$9.00

Fundador

$8.00

well

$6.00

Christian Bros

$7.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

well

$5.00

Jameson

$8.50

Pendleton

$8.50

VO

$6.50

Old Smugglers

$6.00

10 yr old Glenmorangie

$10.00

15 yr old Glenlivet

$12.00

Absolute Pear

$7.00

Mono

$7.00

Ketel

$9.00

New Deal

$9.00

Smirnoff Lemon

$7.50

Portland 88

$8.00

well (hrd)

$6.00

well

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Cascade

$9.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Wild root

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

well (arandas)

$6.00

Centanario Anjeo

$8.00

El Jimador silver

$7.00

El Jimador Gold

$7.00

400 Conejos

$10.00

Vida

$11.00

Woodward

$9.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Dickel

$7.00

Old Overholt

$6.00

Well

$6.00

Cruzan Dark

$7.50

Mount Gay

$7.00

Castillo Silver

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

151

$9.00

Kahula

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.50

Harlequin Orange

$7.00

Campari

$7.50

Pimms

$8.00

peppermint S

$7.00

Irish Mist

$7.50

Aperol

$9.00

Vermouth

$6.50

Hot Adult Beverage

P McGinty

$9.00

Toddy Toody

$9.00

Spiced Boozy Apple Cider

$9.50

Cider

Suzie's hard cider berry

$5.50

Suzie's moscow mule

$6.00

Tumalo

$5.50

Rambling Route Pear

$4.50

Finn River

$10.50

Jasmine Pearl Tea (new)

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Secha

$4.00

Jasmine Peony

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Clarity

$4.00

Ruby Nectar

$4.00

Golden Fire

$6.00

Bird Song

$6.00

Mapache Blend

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee

Pint O Juice

Soda

Waterloo

Coconut

Mocktail

Glory

$9.50

Black Currant, lemonade, ginger syrup and kettle one vodka

Pink

$9.50

Gin, grapefruit, rosemary syrup with salted rim

Couch

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon, elderflower liquor, lime juice, muddled cucumber

Fifty Second

$9.50

El jimador silver tequila, lime juice, honey simple, orange liqueur, orange flower water

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye, maple syrup, cherry, citrus, bitters, soda and candied bacon

Pint O Beer

$6.00

Wine

$7.50

G & T

$5.00

Well

$6.00

Suzies Hard Seltzer

$5.50

Suzie's Moscow Mule

$6.00

Tumalo Cider

$5.50

Rambling Pear

Finn River Cider

$10.50

Pint O Beer

$6.00

Tall Boy

$4.00

Food

Tacos

$13.50

Squash cakes over pureed spinach, roasted garlic, cashew cream with arugula

Salmon Salad

$14.50

Slow cooked sweet Italian sausage and peppers over a cool roasted red pepper sauce

Pork Verde

$15.50

Pork ragu over baked polenta with Parmesan cheese

Small Salad

$5.50

Burger week

$8.00

Best Burger

$14.00

Dinner and A Drink

$20.00

MAC and Cheese

$6.00

Good N Baked

Chuck the Vegan Cookie

$3.00

Griddled Coffee Cake

$3.50

Scone

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Toast is a neighborhood restaurant established in 2007. We believe good food takes time and love. It should be enjoyed with great company.

5222 se 52nd ave, Portland, OR 97206

